South End BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy
Location
8610 Dixie Hwy, Pleasure Ridge P, KY 40258
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Pleasure Ridge P
More near Pleasure Ridge P