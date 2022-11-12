South End BBQ imageView gallery

South End BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

8610 Dixie Hwy

Pleasure Ridge P, KY 40258

Order Again

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Fried Catfish

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$9.49

Hamburger

$9.49

Polish Sausage

$8.99

By The Pound

BTP Brisket

$14.99

BTP Chicken

$10.99

BTP Pulled Pork

$10.99

Buns

$0.50

Appetizers

South End Sliders

$7.49

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pickle Fries

$7.49

Pick 3 Sampler

$12.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$7.49

Tater Tots W/ Brisket

$9.49

Tater Tots W/ Pork

$9.49

Tater Tots W/ Chicken

$9.49

Loaded Fries

$7.49

Brisket Bites

$9.99

Pork Bites

$8.99

Extra Sauce Cup

$0.50

Add Pickles

$0.25

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Add Sour Cream

$0.75

Add Bacon

$1.00

Extra Jalapenos

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Slider

$2.50

Wing

$1.00

4 Tenders

$5.00

Family Packs

5 Servings

$39.99

10 Servings

$77.99

Salads

Dixie Salad

$9.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Sides

Pork Belly Baked Beans

$2.69

Red Potato Salad

$2.69

Coleslaw

$2.69

Corn On The Cobb

$2.69

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.69

Green Beans

$2.69

Tater Tots

$2.69

French Fries

$2.69

Muffins

$0.69

pint side

$7.99

Side Of Onion rings

$3.29

Mash Potato Gravy

$2.69

32 Oz Sides

$15.00

1\2 Pan

$30.00

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Cobbler

$2.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.99

Brownie

$2.99

Pint Banana Pudding

$6.00

Snow Cone

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Slider

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

One Patty Burger

$6.99

South End Signature BBQ Sauce

Pint Sweet

$5.99

Pint Spicy Sweet

$6.99

Pint Spicy Mustard

$6.99

Pint Mango Habanero

$6.99

Pint Of Queso

$10.00

Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings 10

$9.99

Smoked Chicken Wings 20

$19.49

75 Wings

$94.00

Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$15.99

Full Rack Ribs

$27.99

rib tips

$11.49

A LA carte

Brisket Sandwhich A La Carte

$7.99

Pork Sandwhich A La Carte

$6.99

Chicken Sandwhich A La Carte

$6.99

Cheeseburger A La Carte

$7.49

Catfish Sandwhich A La Carte

$7.29

1\2 Rack Ribs A La Carte

$11.99

Full Rack Ribs A La Carte

$22.99

Rib Tips A La Carte

$7.99

Hot Dogs A La Carte

$1.99

One Patty Burger A La Carte

$5.99

Grilled Cheesea La Carte

$2.99

Pork Chop A La Carte

$5.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$5.00

lunch spl

pork sandwhich ,fries And Drink

$8.49

1/2 rack ribs with side And drink

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich, Fries And Drink

$8.49

Meals

Chicken Platter

$10.99

Pork Platter

$10.99

Brisket Platter

$11.99

Pork Chop Platter 2 And 2

$12.99

Pork Chop Platter 1 And 2

$9.99

Meat Loaf Platter

$9.99

Adult Tenders

$10.99

Hungry Man Meals

1LB Chicken sandwich w/ 1LB Fries

$13.99

1LB Pork sandwich w/ 1LB Fries

$13.99

1LB Brisket sandwich w/ 1LB Fries

$18.99

20 Wings w/ 1LB Fries

$23.99

Mexican Food

Chicken Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Pork Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Brisket Loaded Nachos

$10.99

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Pork Taco

$3.00

Brisket Taco

$3.50

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.99

Pork Taco Salad

$9.99

Brisket Taco Salad

$10.99

Pork Quesadilla

$8.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Pork Burrito

$9.99

Brisket Burrito

$10.99

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$2.39

Queso

$3.00

Burrito Bowl Chicken

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Pork

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Brisket

$10.99

Salsa

$3.00

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Chips

$3.00

$1 Queso

$1.00

Cheesy Nachos

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chips And Queso

$6.99

Loaded Rice

$9.00

Veggie Nachos

$7.99

Jalapenos

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Bacon Bits

$1.00

queso

$1.00

Salsa

$2.00

NA Beverage

Big Red

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Diet Mt Dew

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.69

Coffee

$2.39

Half Galloon

$2.39

No Alcohol Marg

$2.39

Takeout

Half Gallon

$20.00

Gallon

$50.00

Gallon Margarita With Flavor

$58.00

Half Gallon Margarita W/ Flavor

$27.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Website

Location

8610 Dixie Hwy, Pleasure Ridge P, KY 40258

Directions

Gallery
South End BBQ image

