The Southern General 3157 Maybank Hwy Unit E

3157 Maybank Hwy Unit E

JOHNS ISLAND, SC 29455

Popular Items

FRIES
CHICKEN SCHNITZEL
GOOD OL' CHICKEN SANDWICH

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

SMOKED ONION DIP

$8.50

CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

SWEET TEA WINGS

$12.00

JOHNS ISLAND SWEET CORN FRITTERS

$8.50

POUTINE

$9.00

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUP OF YESTERDAY

$6.50

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$6.50

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$8.50

GENERALS CHEFS SALAD

$10.50

GREEK SALAD

$9.00

SANDWICHES

CHEESE STEAK

$10.00

CHICKEN GREEK WRAP

$9.50

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

$9.50

CLASSIC ITALIAN

$9.50

CU-BAHN MI

$10.00

CUBANO

$9.00

FISH POBOY

$9.50

GOOD OL' CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

HOUSE CLUB

$9.00

J.I.3.

$10.00

POTATO LATKE

$8.50

PULLED PORK

$8.50

SESAME SHRIMP

$9.50

SHRIMP PO BOY

$9.50

SLOPPY JOE

$8.50

SOUTHERN POT ROAST

$9.50

SUPER BUTT

$9.00

TURKEY PESTO

$9.50

VEGGIE GREEK WRAP

$9.50

BURGERS & LINKS

1/2 POUND ANGUS BEEF BURGER

$8.50

LOWCOUNTRY LONGBURGER

$10.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$8.50

B.Y.O. LINK

$7.00

HOLY CITY HOG

$7.50Out of stock

1/3 LB HOT DOG

$7.00

SIDES

CUCUMBER SALAD

$3.50

FRIES

$3.50

MAC N CHEESE

$3.50

MACARONI SALAD

$3.50

POTATO CHIPS

$3.50

SEASONAL VEGETABLE

$3.50

SIDE AIOLI

$0.75

SIDE BALSAMIC

$0.75

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE GRAVY

$1.00

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SIDE LEMON VIN

$0.75

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE TARTAR

$0.75

CHILDS PLAY

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID DOG

$7.00

KID BURGER

$7.00

KID QUESADILLA

$7.00

KID NUGGET

$7.00

PLATTERS

PORK CHOP

$16.00

BLACK & BLUE CHICKEN

$16.00

BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

$12.00

DESSERTS

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$4.00

WARM CHOCOLATE MOONPIE

$5.00

ORANGE CREAMSICLE

$4.00

FEATURED DESSERT

$6.00

N/A BEV

1/2 AND 1/2 TEA

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

COKE

$1.50

COKE ZERO

$1.50Out of stock

CREAM SODA

$2.00Out of stock

DIET COKE

$1.50

GINGER ALE

$1.50

LEMONADE

$2.25

MILK

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

SPRITE

$1.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

WATER

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
The Southern General Craft Sandwich Shop & Bar

3157 Maybank Hwy Unit E, JOHNS ISLAND, SC 29455

