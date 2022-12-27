Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

4,133 Reviews

$$

136 E Grayson St

#120

San Antonio, TX 78215

Oyster

Sweet Island Kiss,PEI 6

$21.00

Sweet Islsnd Kiss,PEI Dozen

$40.00

On Ice

Iced Shrimp 1/2 Dozen

$14.00

Iced Gulf Shrimp Dozen

$36.00

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Mac

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Flank Steak

$13.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$10.00

Side Of Spinach

$4.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Side Of Red Eyed

$4.00

Side of Beurre Blanc

$4.00

Side of Demi Glace

$4.00

Upcharge Dark Meat

$5.00

Upcharge White Meat

$5.00

Side of Bacon Jam

$4.00

Side Of Hollendaise

$4.00

Fried Thigh

$8.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Add Patty

$7.00

Add Cheese

$2.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Place your order. Pull up next to the Food Hall where the Southerleigh tent is located. Give us a call at 210-455-5701 and we will deliver your order to your car.

136 E Grayson St, #120, San Antonio, TX 78215

