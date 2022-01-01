SOUTHERN AXE 500 CORPORATE DR #PQR

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizers

Alligator Kickers

$7.50

6 Alligator and Jalapeno Pepper Balls served with a side of Dipping Sauce

Fried Pickle

$8.00

6 Fried Pickle Spears served with side of Dipping Sauce

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

3 oz Fried Green Beans with Rach Dipping Sauce

Pepper Jack Balls

$9.50

6 Macaroni and Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

Pulled Pork Loaded Fries

$12.50

fries topped with Pulled Pork

Chilli Cheese Loaded Fries

$12.50

Loaded Fries topped with Chili and Crawfish Queso

Sauces

Bowl of Crawfish Queso and fries

$8.00

Entrees

Jack Burger

$16.00

8 oz Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, bacon, Grilled Onions Candied Jalapenos and Choice of Cheese. Served on a Sweet Bun with a Fried Pickle Spear, and a side.

Jill Sliders

$12.50

2 Choice of meat sliders (Burger, Philly Cheese Steak, Boudin, Pulled Pork, BBQ Beef) on a Potato Bun with a side (Add-ons of choice)

Pulled Pork Bun

$10.50+

Pulled Pork, Served with Coleslaw and a side. Topped with Axe Sauce on a Bun, Hoagie, Panini, or 4 street Tacos.

Mud Dawgs

$10.50+

2 All Beef Hotdogs on a Hoagie served with Chili, Queso and a Side

Philly Cheese Steak Bun

$13.00+

Philly Cheese Steak with Grilled Onions, Pickled Red Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers topped with our Axe Sauce, coleslaw and a side on a Bun, Hoagie, Panini, or 4 street Tacos.

Boudin Grilled Cheese Panini

$16.00+

Boudin with Pepper Jack Cheese on Italian Panini served with V-fries or Chips

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

3 Tenders with Dipping Sauce and a side

Street Tacos: Philly Cheese Steak

$3.50+

Philly Cheese Steak, Grilled Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Pickled Red Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Pepper Jack Cheese, and a drizzle of Axe Sauce.

Street Tacos: Pulled Pork

$3.50+

Pulled Pork, Shredded Cabbage, Banana Peppers and a drizzle of Axe Sauce

Street Tacos: Boudin

$3.50+

Boudin, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crawfish Queso

Shrimp poboy

$17.50+

Pulled Pork Panini

$10.50+

Philly Cheese Steak Panini

$13.00+

BLT Panini

$10.00

Mac Zaddy

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Wings 1LB

$10.00

Wing Individual

$1.50

Footlong

$12.00

Street Taco: Grilled Chicken

$2.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.00+

Diet Coke

$1.00+

Sprite

$1.00+

Barqs Root Beer

$1.00+

Dr. Pepper

$1.00+

Powerade (Blue)

$1.00+

Coke Zero

$1.00+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.00+

Water

$0.00+

Red Bull

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$1.00+

Pitcher

$10.00

Monster

$3.25

Ghost Energy

$3.25

Monster Blue

$3.25

Monster Green

$3.25

Monster Tea

$3.25

Kids

Lil' Jack (Kids)

$7.50

Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions. Served on a Potato Bun with a side.

Chicken Tenders (kids)

$6.99

2 Tenders with Dipping Sauce, Served with a Side.

Boudin Panini (Kids)

$10.50

1/2 Boudin with Pepper Jack cheese on Italian Panini with a Side.

Lil' Dawg (Kids)

$6.00

1 All Beef Hotdogs on a Hoagie served with Chili, Queso and a Side

Special

I'm Not Hungry

$6.00

Add 1/2 order of Fries, 1/2 order of Pepper Jack Balls and 1 Chicken Tender to You Entree

Shirts

$20.00

Koozie

$2.00

Axe Sauce Bbq

$12.00

Stickers

$2.00

Hats

$30.00

Axes

$50.00

Beard Balm

$12.00

Misc

$50.00

Empl Shirt

$8.00

Chocolate Pie

$2.50

Lemon Pie

$2.50

Plate Lunch

$10.00

32 oz stew set

$15.00

Crab Tray

$20.00

Crab Tray Refill

75 Tenders

$115.00

Raffle

$50.00

50 Wings

$60.00

Street Taco Philly

$2.00

Taco Boudin

$2.00

Tqco Pork

$2.00

Taco Chicken

$2.00

Sides

Fries (Side)

$4.00

6 oz Fries

Crawfish Queso bowl

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

On the Side

On the Side

Extra Tender

$2.00

Beer

Domestic

$3.50

Import

$4.50

craft

$6.50

Seltzer

$4.00

Keg

$40.00

veterans/2 for 1 Free Beer

Do Not Use

Well Single

Liquor

Shot

$5.00+

Jill Juice

$8.00

Peach Punch

$8.00

MargIta Tower

$50.00+

Coke

$0.75

Diet Coke

$0.75

Pineapple Juice

$0.75

Orange Juice

$0.75

Redbull

$3.25

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Single Margarita

$7.00

Double Margarita

$12.00

Single Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Double Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

French Tickler

$13.00

Irish Trash Can

$15.00

Southern Sunset

$13.00

Pickle Nickle

$13.00

Blue Twisted Lemon Drop

$13.00

Club Zoda

$2.50

Blue Hawaiin

$8.00

Let's drink About It

$10.50

Blue Electric

$8.00

Mimosa Refill

$20.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00

Big Momma Bloody Mary

$50.00

Black Beard

$12.00

Porch Rocker

$10.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Tropical Galaxy

$12.50

Pain in the Axe

$13.00

IDK

$12.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$12.00

Cosmo

$7.50

Jello Shot

$1.82

Purple Rain

$5.00

Candy Apple

$8.50

Cookie Milkshake

$12.00

Whistle pig Shot

$10.00

Blanton Shot

$20.00

Eagle Rare Shot

$20.00

Banana Split Shot

$7.00

Cookie Dough Shot

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Papa Smurf Vase

$20.00

Papa Smurf Single

$13.00

Swamp Juice

$4.00

Holly Water

$2.00

Death Row

$2.00

Witches Brew

$2.00

Pumpkin Spice

$2.00

Jello Shots

$2.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

4 or less

1 Hr per person

$20.00

30 Min

$10.00

LSU AXE

$10.00

5-9

1 hr per person

$17.00

10+

1 hr per person

$15.00

Sides

Fries (Side)

$4.00

Entrees

Shrimp and Grits

$12.00

Chicken and Waffles

$9.50

Hangover Burger

$12.50

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Bad Axe

$12.00

Beignets

$8.50

Breakfast Fries

$11.50

BLT Po-boy

$9.00

Southern Benedict

$10.50

Sec With Browns

$7.50

Kids/Sides

Biscuit

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Scrambled Egg

$1.00

Pancake

$2.00

Hashbrown

$4.00

Advocado

$1.00

Sec Biscuit

$5.00

Toast

$1.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.00+

Diet Coke

$1.00+

Sprite

$1.00+

Barqs Root Beer

$1.00+

Dr. Pepper

$1.00+

Powerade (Blue)

$1.00+

Coke Zero

$1.00+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.00+

Water

$0.00+

Red Bull

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$1.00+

Pitcher

$10.00

Big Momma Bloody Mary

$45.00

Coffee

$2.50

Oj

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Milk Choco

$2.50

liquor

Shot

$5.00+

Jill Juice

$8.00

Peach Punch

$8.00

MargIta Tower

$50.00+

Coke

$0.75

Diet Coke

$0.75

Pineapple Juice

$0.75

Orange Juice

$0.75

Redbull

$3.25

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Single Margarita

$7.00

Double Margarita

$12.00

Single Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Double Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

French Tickler

$13.00

Irish Trash Can

$15.00

Southern Sunset

$13.00

Pickle Nickle

$13.00

Blue Twisted Lemon Drop

$13.00

Club Zoda

$2.50

Blue Hawaiin

$8.00

Let's drink About It

$10.50

Blue Electric

$8.00

Mimosa Refill

$20.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00

Black Beard

$12.00

Porch Rocker

$10.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Tropical Galaxy

$12.50

Pain in the Axe

$13.00

IDK

$12.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$12.00

Mimosa Cup

$3.50

Beer

Domestic

$3.50

Import

$4.50

craft

$6.50

Seltzer

$4.00

Cocktails

Cherry Vanilla Coke

$5.00+

Bomb Pop

$5.00+

Cajun Tea

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 CORPORATE DR #PQR, Houma, LA 70360

Directions

Gallery
SOUTHERN AXE image
SOUTHERN AXE image
SOUTHERN AXE image

