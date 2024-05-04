Southern Belle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Southern Comfort were we specialize in brunches, dinners, & cocktails!
Location
4356 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head, MD 20640
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
M & D Chicken & Fish - 3091 Marshall Hall
No Reviews
3091 Marshall Hall Road Bryans Road, MD 20616
View restaurant
Rocco Chicken - 14555 Jefferson Davis Hwy
No Reviews
14555 Richmond Highway Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
More near Indian Head