Southern Belle's Pancake House -Carpentersville

Popular Items

Southern Belles Skillet
Bacon
BYO Skillet

Benedicts

Avocado Smashed Benny

Avocado Smashed Benny

$14.49

Grilled Corn Bread with Chicken Chorizo & Poached Eggs, Topped with Chipotle Hollandaise

Shamrock

$14.99

English Muffin with House-Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato), & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Pork Belly

$15.99

Seared Grits with Pork Belly, Tomato, Spinach & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Green Acres

$13.49

English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Eggs Cochon

$14.99

Eggs Benedict

$13.49

English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Country

$14.49

Biscuit with Sausage & Poached Eggs, Topped with Sausage Gravy

Brisket & Biscuit

$16.99

Breakfast Basics

2 Eggs

$8.99

2-Eggs w/Bacon

$12.99

2-Eggs w/Canadian Bacon

$12.99

2-Eggs w/Chicken Links

$15.49

2-Eggs w/Chorizo

$12.99

2-Eggs w/Ham

$12.99

2-Eggs w/Andouille Sausage

$12.99

2-Eggs w/Sausage Links

$12.99

2-Eggs w/Sausage Patties

$12.99

2-Eggs w/Smoke Sausage

$12.99

2-Eggs w/Turkey Links

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Breakfast Taco's

$14.99

Healthy Start Wrap

$13.99

Lo-Cal Scrambler

$13.99

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

2-Eggs w/Pork Belly

$15.99

Burger

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

$13.99

House Burger

$13.49

Moo-Cluck-Oink Burger

$14.99

Turkey Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Patty Melt

$14.49

Chorizo Burger

$14.49

Crepes

Chocolate Bliss Crepes

$13.99

Chocolate Crepes Filled with Nutella, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Crepes

$13.99

Savory Crepes

$13.99

(2) Savory Crepes Filled with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar Topped with Sausage Gravy

Cobbler Crepes

$13.99

Crepes Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach & Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble

Picante Crepes

$11.99

(2) Savory Crepes Filled with Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Black Bean, Corn, Pepper Jack, Onion & Jalapeno, Topped with Salsa

Blintz Crepes

$13.99

Filled with A Sweetened Cottage Cheese & Sour Cream Mixture, Topped with Fruit Choice of Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry or Apple

Plain Crepes

$11.99

Nutella Crepes

$13.99

Sides

44 oz Soup

$13.99

Bowl of Soup

$3.79

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Half Avocado

$2.49

S/ 1 Biscuit

$2.49

S/ 1 Egg

$1.99

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.00

Side Banana

$2.95

Side 2 Eggs

$3.99

Side Blueberry

$2.75

Side Cakes

$5.99

Side CC Chips

$1.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.79

Side Fried Green Tomato

$4.49

Side Cup B-Gravy

$2.49

Side Cup Hollandaise

$1.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Fruit

$3.99

Side Hash Brown

$3.49

Side Ice Cream

$1.50

Side Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Slaw

$2.49

Side Strawberry

$2.99

Side Tomato Slices

$1.99

Side Cup Grits

$2.99

Hash Browns

$3.49

Toast

$2.99

S/ 2 Eggs

$3.50

S/ Bsct/Grvy

$4.99

Side SwtPot Fries

$3.00

Bowl of CHILI

$4.25

Chili Bread Bowl

$5.95

Side Chorizo Gravy

$3.29

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.99

Side House Hashbrowns

$4.99

BOWL of Fruit

$4.29

French Toast

Banana Bread French Toast

$14.99

In House Freshly Baked, Banana, Pecans & Caramel

Brioche French Toast

$10.99

Cinnamon Swirl Toast

$13.99

Freshly Baked Cinnamon Rolls, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting

Elvis French Toast

$14.99

Stuffed with Peanut Butter, Banana, Topped with Bacon & Chocolate

French Lady

$12.99

Stuffed French Toast

$13.99

Brioche, Strawberry Mascarpone & Fresh Strawberry

French toast overload

$11.99

Healthy

Avocado Toast

$14.99

Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs, Served with Hash Browns

Baked Oatmeal

$8.99

Best Bowl

$7.99

Bowl Grits

$3.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.99

Cup Grits

$2.99

Cup Oatmeal

$3.99

Toast

$2.99

Healthy Start Wrap

$13.99

Whole Wheat Tortilla, Egg Whites, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Spinach, Part Skim Mozzarella, Served with Seasonal Fresh Fruit

Lo-Cal Scrambler

$13.99

Egg Whites, Spinach, Zucchini, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Served with Seasonal Fresh Fruit & Mutligrain Toast

Little Belles

Choc Mickey

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$7.99

Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes

$7.99

Kids Eggs with Bacon

$7.99

Kids Eggs with Sausage

$7.99

Kids French Toast

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Sliders w/Fries

$7.99

Kids Short Stack

$7.99

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.99

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$7.99

Omelettes

Pot Pie Omelette

$14.99

Chicken Omelette

$14.99

Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Jalapeno

Denver Omelette

$13.99

Gouda Omelette

$14.99

Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Gouda Cheese

Biscuit Omelette

$14.99

Plain Omelette

$11.99

Salsa Omelette

$14.99

Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Topped with Salsa

Southern Belle's Omelette

$14.99

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green peppers

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$13.99

Vegetable Omelette

$13.49

BYO Omelette

$14.99

Pancake

2x2x2

$13.99

Pancakes, eggs, choice of meat.

Caramel Banana Pancakes

$13.99

Pancakes Filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Caramel

CinnaBomb Pancakes

$13.99

Buttermilk Pancakes Filled with A Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting

Fruit Pancakes

$12.99

Granola Pancakes

$10.99

Pancakes

$10.99

Short Stack

$6.99

Maple Bacon Pancakes

$13.99

BLISS Pancakes

$13.99

Woodsman COMBO

$16.99

Camp-Fire Pancakes

$13.99

Granny's Apple Butte Cakes

$13.99

Pancakes layered with apple butter, topped with pecans.

Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.99

Organic Arugula, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onions, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Dressing

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Blackened Chicken, Green Peppers, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Greek Chop Salad

$14.99

Chopped Romaine, Kale, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chick Peas, Olives, Feta, & Red Wine Vinaigrette.

COBB Salad

$15.49

Sugared Pecan Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, House-Made Sugared Pecans, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar & Honey Dijon Dressing

Tex Roadhouse Salad

$15.49

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno & Ranch Dressing

Between Bread

"The Gobbler" Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Turkey, Cranberry Pecan Pesto, Arugula, Fresh Apple On Fresh Baked Bread

BLT Single

$11.99

Cali Club

$14.49

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cheese, Mayonnaise On White Toast

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella On Fresh Baked Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.99

TACO

$11.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Buttermilk Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise & Cheddar On Fresh Baked Bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Half & Half

$10.99

Choice of Half Sandwich: Smoked Turkey, Ham, Corn Beef or Grilled Cheese, Includes Choice of Side: Soup, House Salad, or Fresh Fruit

The CUBANO

$14.99

Gouda Cheese, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado On Multi Grain Bread

Reuben

$14.99

Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Remoulade, On Grilled Rye

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$22.99

Not Your Moms Grill Cheese

$14.99

Grilled white bread, ham, cheese, fried green tomatoes.

The CUBANO

$14.99

Gouda Cheese, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado On Multi Grain Bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.99

Cajun Cheese Steak

$14.49

SB House Specialties

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Eggs

$13.99

Corned Beef Hash w/Eggs

$14.99

House-Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato), (2) Eggs Any Style, Served with Hash Browns or Grits, Includes Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes

Migas

$13.99

Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Pepper Jack, Tossed with Eggs, Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream, Served with Hash Browns

Pork Belly & Eggs

$15.99

Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Stone White Grits Topped with shrimp, bacon, jalapeño, mushroom, cajun cream sauce, and 2 eggs.

Morning Wrecker

$15.99

Biscuit filled with cheesy eggs, fried chicken, bacon, cherry peppers, caramelized onion, and sausage gravy.

Basket of Biscuits

$8.99

Stacked Rib-eye Biscuit

$15.99

Brisket & Biscuit

$15.99

BONUTS

$6.99

Our delicious Bonuts tossed in cinnamon sugar served with blueberry mascarpone.

"South of the Border" Fried Chicken

"South of the Border" Fried Chicken

$15.99

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with our Chorizo Gravy, Dropped Biscuit, Two Eggs Any Style & Scallions. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits

Side Protein

Bacon

$4.99

Ham Off the Bone

$5.99

Smoked Sausage

$4.99

Sausage Patties

$4.99

Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage

$4.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.79

Corn Beef Hash

$5.99

Sausage Links

$4.99

Side Blk Bean Qnoa Patty

$4.99

Pork Belly

$5.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Chicken Chorizo

$4.99

Skillet

"The Debutante" Skillet

$14.99

Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion, Part Skim Mozzarella

BYO Skillet

$14.99

NOLA Skillet

$14.99

Denver Skillet

$13.99

Farmer's Skillet

$15.49

Sausage, Ham, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Topped with Sausage Gravy

Garden Skillet

$14.49

Hotlanta Skillet

$15.49

Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Jalapeno

Irishman's Skillet

$15.99

House-Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corn Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Potato) & Swiss

Skirt Steak Skillet

$21.99

Southern Belles Skillet

$15.49

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Spanish Skillet

$15.49

Burnt Ends Skillet

$15.99

Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.49

Breaded Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Biscuits, Topped with Sausage Gravy, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns (no toast)

Country Steak & Eggs

$16.49

Ham Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Skirt Steak & Egg

$24.99

10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns & Toast

South of Border Chx

$13.99

Fried chicken breast, topped with our chorizo gravy, biscuit, 2 eggs your way, scallions, and hash brown;

V/GF

v Black Bean Quinoa Sliders

$12.99

House Made Vegan Black Bean Cakes, Tomato, Lettuce, Bun,

v Crunchy Kale Wrap

$11.99

v GF Vegan Salsa Scrambler

$14.49

Seasoned Tofu, Jalapeno, Onions, Spinach, Mushroom, Black Beans, Served with House Made Salsa & Hash Browns

v Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes

$14.49

Flour & Oatmeal Based Pancake, Topped with Banana, Blueberry & Agave Syrup

v Seared Oatmeal

$9.99Out of stock

GF v Tofu Stacker

$14.99

GF Ancient Grain French Toast

$13.49

GF Johnny Cakes

$14.49

A Spin on a Southern Classic, Corn Meal & Brown Rice Based Pancake, Topped with Banana & Strawberry

GF Crepes

$12.99

Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$15.99

Bacon infused waffle, fried chicken breast topped with 1 egg sunny side.

Fruit Waffles

$12.99

Sugared Pecan Waffles

$12.99

Waffle Combo

$13.99

"The Original" Waffles

$10.99

Eggy chicken waffle sandwich

$13.99

Eggy bacon waffle sandwich

$13.99

Wrap

Baja Wrap

$13.99

Whole Wheat Tortilla, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado & Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Bill Wrap

$14.99

Flour Tortilla, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Fresh Mozzarella Wrap

$13.99

Whole Wheat Tortilla, Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto & Avocado

Goat Cheese Wrap

$13.99

Whole Wheat Tortilla, Chicken, Spinach, Avocado, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Dressing

Grilled Po 'Boy Wrap

$13.99

Flour Tortilla, Blackened Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato & Remoulade

Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Pepper Jack & Sriracha Aioli

Biscuit Craze

Morning Wrecker

$15.99

Biscuit filled with cheesy eggs, fried chicken, bacon, cherry peppers, caramelized onion, and sausage gravy.

Eggy Chx Wafl Snd

$15.99

Pearl waffle sandwich filled with cheese eggs, fried chicken.

Basket of Biscuits

$8.99

Un-Porking Biscuit

$15.99

Biscuit layered with hash browns, fried pork, pulled pork, bacon, cheesy eggs, and chorizo gravy.

Stacked Rib-eye Biscuit

$15.99

Stkd CFS Biscuit

$15.99

Biscuit layered with cheesy eggs, country fried steak, sausage gravy, garnished with cheddar and bacon.

South of Border Chx

$13.99

Fried chicken breast, topped with our chorizo gravy, biscuit, 2 eggs your way, scallions, and hash brown;

Stkd Chicken Bsct

$15.99

Coffee & Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Tea Iced Latte

$5.50

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Chunky Monkey

$5.50

Dolce

$4.50

Coffee Cake Latte

$5.50

Espresso

$3.00

Greek Frappé

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Latte

$5.00

Neapolitan

$3.95

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50

Salted Caramel Candy

$5.50

Sticky Bun

$5.50

Tiramisu

$3.95Out of stock

Frappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Pistacchio Late

$4.50Out of stock

Oreo Frappuccino

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Frappuccino

$6.50

Reeses Frappuccino

$6.50

$$$ Happy Hour Coffee $$$$

$2.50

Juice & More

Apple Juice

$3.79

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Large Orange Juice

$4.49

Large Cranberry

$3.99

Large Grapefruit Juice

$4.49

Large Tomato Juice

$3.99

Crafted Juice Blends

Liquid Sunlight

$6.50

Beta Carotene

$6.00

Detox Blend

$6.50

Flu Fighter

$6.50

Charged Up Morning

$6.50

Skin Rejuvenator

$6.50

Slim & Sassy

$6.50

Sunrise

$6.50

Sunset

$6.50

Strawberry Orange

$6.00

Celery juice

$7.00

Berry a peeling

$6.00

Smoothies

Breakfast Smoothie

$6.50

Georgia Peach Smoothie

$6.50

Nutella Smoothie

$6.50

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Triple Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Tropical Smoothie

$6.50

Vegan Smoothie

$7.00

Very Green & Dairy Free Smoothie

$7.00

Pina Colada

$5.50Out of stock

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Soda

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Kid Drink

$2.79
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in Breakfast and Lunch, Biscuits, BoNuts, omelettes, skillets, signature pancakes. Join our rewards program for additional treats.

Website

Location

152 S. Western Ave, Carpentersville, IL 60110

Directions

Gallery
Southern Belles image
Southern Belles image
Southern Belles image

