Southern Belle's Pancake House -Carpentersville

152 S. Western Ave
Carpentersville, IL 60110
Popular Items
Benedicts
Avocado Smashed Benny
Grilled Corn Bread with Chicken Chorizo & Poached Eggs, Topped with Chipotle Hollandaise
Shamrock
English Muffin with House-Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato), & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
Pork Belly
Seared Grits with Pork Belly, Tomato, Spinach & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
Green Acres
English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
Eggs Cochon
Eggs Benedict
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
Country
Biscuit with Sausage & Poached Eggs, Topped with Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Basics
2 Eggs
2-Eggs w/Bacon
2-Eggs w/Canadian Bacon
2-Eggs w/Chicken Links
2-Eggs w/Chorizo
2-Eggs w/Ham
2-Eggs w/Andouille Sausage
2-Eggs w/Sausage Links
2-Eggs w/Sausage Patties
2-Eggs w/Smoke Sausage
2-Eggs w/Turkey Links
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Taco's
Lo-Cal Scrambler
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
2-Eggs w/Pork Belly
Burger
Crepes
Chocolate Bliss Crepes
Chocolate Crepes Filled with Nutella, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Crepes
Savory Crepes
(2) Savory Crepes Filled with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar Topped with Sausage Gravy
Cobbler Crepes
Crepes Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach & Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble
Picante Crepes
(2) Savory Crepes Filled with Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Black Bean, Corn, Pepper Jack, Onion & Jalapeno, Topped with Salsa
Blintz Crepes
Filled with A Sweetened Cottage Cheese & Sour Cream Mixture, Topped with Fruit Choice of Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry or Apple
Plain Crepes
Nutella Crepes
Sides
44 oz Soup
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
Half Avocado
S/ 1 Biscuit
S/ 1 Egg
Scoop Chicken Salad
Side Banana
Side 2 Eggs
Side Blueberry
Side Cakes
Side CC Chips
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Fried Green Tomato
Side Cup B-Gravy
Side Cup Hollandaise
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Hash Brown
Side Ice Cream
Side Peanut Butter
Side Salad
Side Slaw
Side Strawberry
Side Tomato Slices
Side Cup Grits
Hash Browns
Toast
S/ 2 Eggs
S/ Bsct/Grvy
Side SwtPot Fries
Bowl of CHILI
Chili Bread Bowl
Side Chorizo Gravy
Side Cheese Sauce
Side House Hashbrowns
BOWL of Fruit
French Toast
Banana Bread French Toast
In House Freshly Baked, Banana, Pecans & Caramel
Brioche French Toast
Cinnamon Swirl Toast
Freshly Baked Cinnamon Rolls, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting
Elvis French Toast
Stuffed with Peanut Butter, Banana, Topped with Bacon & Chocolate
French Lady
Stuffed French Toast
Brioche, Strawberry Mascarpone & Fresh Strawberry
French toast overload
Healthy
Avocado Toast
Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs, Served with Hash Browns
Baked Oatmeal
Best Bowl
Bowl Grits
Bowl Oatmeal
Cup Grits
Cup Oatmeal
Toast
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Egg Whites, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Spinach, Part Skim Mozzarella, Served with Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Lo-Cal Scrambler
Egg Whites, Spinach, Zucchini, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Served with Seasonal Fresh Fruit & Mutligrain Toast
Little Belles
Choc Mickey
Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries
Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes
Kids Eggs with Bacon
Kids Eggs with Sausage
Kids French Toast
Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Sliders w/Fries
Kids Short Stack
Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes
Mickey Mouse Pancakes
Omelettes
Pot Pie Omelette
Chicken Omelette
Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Jalapeno
Denver Omelette
Gouda Omelette
Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Gouda Cheese
Biscuit Omelette
Plain Omelette
Salsa Omelette
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Topped with Salsa
Southern Belle's Omelette
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green peppers
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Vegetable Omelette
BYO Omelette
Pancake
2x2x2
Pancakes, eggs, choice of meat.
Caramel Banana Pancakes
Pancakes Filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Caramel
CinnaBomb Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes Filled with A Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting
Fruit Pancakes
Granola Pancakes
Pancakes
Short Stack
Maple Bacon Pancakes
BLISS Pancakes
Woodsman COMBO
Camp-Fire Pancakes
Granny's Apple Butte Cakes
Pancakes layered with apple butter, topped with pecans.
Salad
Arugula Salad
Organic Arugula, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onions, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Dressing
Blackened Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Blackened Chicken, Green Peppers, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Greek Chop Salad
Chopped Romaine, Kale, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chick Peas, Olives, Feta, & Red Wine Vinaigrette.
COBB Salad
Sugared Pecan Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, House-Made Sugared Pecans, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar & Honey Dijon Dressing
Tex Roadhouse Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno & Ranch Dressing
Between Bread
"The Gobbler" Sandwich
Smoked Turkey, Cranberry Pecan Pesto, Arugula, Fresh Apple On Fresh Baked Bread
BLT Single
Cali Club
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cheese, Mayonnaise On White Toast
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella On Fresh Baked Bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
TACO
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise & Cheddar On Fresh Baked Bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Half & Half
Choice of Half Sandwich: Smoked Turkey, Ham, Corn Beef or Grilled Cheese, Includes Choice of Side: Soup, House Salad, or Fresh Fruit
Reuben
Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Remoulade, On Grilled Rye
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Not Your Moms Grill Cheese
Grilled white bread, ham, cheese, fried green tomatoes.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Cajun Cheese Steak
SB House Specialties
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy w/ Eggs
Corned Beef Hash w/Eggs
House-Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato), (2) Eggs Any Style, Served with Hash Browns or Grits, Includes Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes
Migas
Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Pepper Jack, Tossed with Eggs, Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream, Served with Hash Browns
Pork Belly & Eggs
Shrimp & Grits
Stone White Grits Topped with shrimp, bacon, jalapeño, mushroom, cajun cream sauce, and 2 eggs.
Morning Wrecker
Biscuit filled with cheesy eggs, fried chicken, bacon, cherry peppers, caramelized onion, and sausage gravy.
Basket of Biscuits
Stacked Rib-eye Biscuit
BONUTS
Our delicious Bonuts tossed in cinnamon sugar served with blueberry mascarpone.
Side Protein
Skillet
"The Debutante" Skillet
Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion, Part Skim Mozzarella
BYO Skillet
NOLA Skillet
Denver Skillet
Farmer's Skillet
Sausage, Ham, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Topped with Sausage Gravy
Garden Skillet
Hotlanta Skillet
Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Jalapeno
Irishman's Skillet
House-Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corn Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Potato) & Swiss
Skirt Steak Skillet
Southern Belles Skillet
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Spanish Skillet
Burnt Ends Skillet
Steak & Eggs
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Biscuits, Topped with Sausage Gravy, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns (no toast)
Country Steak & Eggs
Ham Steak & Eggs
Skirt Steak & Egg
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns & Toast
V/GF
v Black Bean Quinoa Sliders
House Made Vegan Black Bean Cakes, Tomato, Lettuce, Bun,
v Crunchy Kale Wrap
v GF Vegan Salsa Scrambler
Seasoned Tofu, Jalapeno, Onions, Spinach, Mushroom, Black Beans, Served with House Made Salsa & Hash Browns
v Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes
Flour & Oatmeal Based Pancake, Topped with Banana, Blueberry & Agave Syrup
v Seared Oatmeal
GF v Tofu Stacker
GF Ancient Grain French Toast
GF Johnny Cakes
A Spin on a Southern Classic, Corn Meal & Brown Rice Based Pancake, Topped with Banana & Strawberry
GF Crepes
Waffle
Wrap
Baja Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado & Ranch Dressing
Buffalo Bill Wrap
Flour Tortilla, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Fresh Mozzarella Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto & Avocado
Goat Cheese Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Chicken, Spinach, Avocado, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Dressing
Grilled Po 'Boy Wrap
Flour Tortilla, Blackened Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato & Remoulade
Sriracha Chicken Wrap
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Pepper Jack & Sriracha Aioli
Biscuit Craze
Eggy Chx Wafl Snd
Pearl waffle sandwich filled with cheese eggs, fried chicken.
Basket of Biscuits
Un-Porking Biscuit
Biscuit layered with hash browns, fried pork, pulled pork, bacon, cheesy eggs, and chorizo gravy.
Stacked Rib-eye Biscuit
Stkd CFS Biscuit
Biscuit layered with cheesy eggs, country fried steak, sausage gravy, garnished with cheddar and bacon.
South of Border Chx
Fried chicken breast, topped with our chorizo gravy, biscuit, 2 eggs your way, scallions, and hash brown;
Stkd Chicken Bsct
Coffee & Espresso
Cappuccino
Chai Tea Iced Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Chunky Monkey
Dolce
Coffee Cake Latte
Espresso
Greek Frappé
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
Latte
Neapolitan
Peppermint Mocha
Salted Caramel Candy
Sticky Bun
Tiramisu
Frappuccino
Pistacchio Late
Oreo Frappuccino
Chocolate Chip Frappuccino
Reeses Frappuccino
$$$ Happy Hour Coffee $$$$
Juice & More
Crafted Juice Blends
Smoothies
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Specializing in Breakfast and Lunch, Biscuits, BoNuts, omelettes, skillets, signature pancakes. Join our rewards program for additional treats.
152 S. Western Ave, Carpentersville, IL 60110