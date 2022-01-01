Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Southern Belles Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

15051 S Van Dyke Road

Plainfield, IL 60544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon
Southern Belles Skillet
BYO Omelette

Benedicts

Country

$13.99

Egg Cochon

$12.49

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Green Acres

$12.99

Shamrock

$14.99

Avocado Smashed Benny

$13.99

Between The Bread

BLT Club Sandwich

$13.49

BLT Single

$11.99

Cajun Cheese Steak

$14.49

Cali Club

$13.49

Catfish Po Boy

$13.99

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Half & Half

$9.99

Moms Grill Cheese

$13.99

Nash "HOT" Ckn Sandwich

$13.99

Reuben

$13.99

The Cubano

$13.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$13.49

Biscuit Craze

Basket of Biscuits

$7.99

Belly Buster Biscuit

$16.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Eggs

$12.99

BoNuts

$6.99

Cordon Bleu Biscuit

$14.99

Morning Wrecker

$14.99

Ribeye Biscuit

$14.99

Stack Biscuit

$14.99

Un-Porking Biscuit

$15.99

Breakfast Basics

2 Eggs

$7.99

2-Egg w/Trky Bacon

$11.99

2-Eggs w/Bacon

$11.99

2-Eggs w/Canadian Bacon

$11.99

2-Eggs w/Chorizo

$11.99

2-Eggs w/Ckn Sausage

$14.99

2-Eggs w/Ham

$11.99

2-Eggs w/Pork Belly

$14.99

2-Eggs w/Sausage Links

$11.99

2-Eggs w/Sausage Patties

$11.99

2-Eggs w/Smoke Sausage

$11.99

2-Eggs w/Turkey Links

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Morning Glory

$12.99

Burger

House Burger

$12.99

The Melt

$13.99

Chorizo Burger

$13.99

The Big Boy

$15.99

Crepes

Blintz Crepes

$13.99

Chocolate Bliss Crepes

$13.99

Cobbler Crepes

$13.99

Nutella Crepes

$13.99

Plain Crepes

$10.99

Extras

32 oz Soup

$14.99

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Half Avocado

$2.00

Monkey Fruit

$2.99

S/ 1 Biscuit

$2.99

S/ 1 Egg

$2.00

Side Apples

$2.00

Side Banana

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Blueberry

$2.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.29

Side Cakes

$7.99

Side CC Chips

$1.00

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.29

Side Cottage with Peach

$3.99

Side Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Cup B-Gravy

$2.49

Side Cup Chorizo Gravy

$2.29

Side Cup Grits

$3.29

Side Cup Hollandaise

$1.99

Side Dinner Roll

$0.30

Side Feta

$1.75

Side French Toast

$5.29

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Fruit Bowl

$3.49

Side Hash Brown

$3.49

Side Ice Cream

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.25

Side Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Slaw

$2.99

Side Strawberry

$2.00

Side Tomato

$1.75

French Toast

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.99

French Toast

$9.99

Plain French Toast

French Lady

$12.99

French Toast Overload

$13.99

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$12.99

Pumpkin Roll French Toast

$13.99

Healthy & Cereal & Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.99

B-Oats w/Banana

$5.99

B-Oats w/Blue

$5.99

B-Oats w/Raisin

$5.99

Best Bowl

$6.99

Bowl Grits

$3.29

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.99

C-Oats w/Banana

$4.29

C-Oats w/Blue

$4.29

C-Oats w/Raisin

$3.99

Cup Grits

$2.99

Cup Oatmeal

$4.29

Healthy Start Wrap

$12.99

Lo-Cal Scrambler

$12.99

Toast

$2.99

Little Belle's

Choc Mickey

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.99

Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes

$6.99

Kids Eggs with Bacon

$6.99

Kids Eggs with Sausage

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Short Stack

$6.99

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.99

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$6.99

Kids Mini Waffle

$6.99

Pearl Sugar Waffle

Lunchtime

Country Platter

$13.99

Roscoe's Catfish

$15.99

Chop Steak

$15.99

Omelettes

Apple Pie Omelette

$11.99

Biscuit Omelette

$13.99

BYO Omelette

$13.99

Chicken Omelette

$13.99

Denver Omelette

$13.99

Gouda Omelette

$13.99

Plain Omelette

$10.99

Salsa Omelette

$13.99

Southern Belle's Omelette

$13.99

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$12.99

Vegetable Omelette

$12.49

Pancakes

2x2x2

$12.99

Apple Butter Cakes

$12.99

Camp Fire Cakes

$12.99

Caramel Banana Pancakes

$12.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.99

CinnaBomb Pancakes

$12.99

Fruit Pancakes

$11.99

Pancakes

$9.99

Short Stack

$8.99

The Woodsman

$15.49

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.99

Salad/Soup

Arugula Salad

$14.49

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.99

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Chopped Greek Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Cup of Soup

$3.29

Sugared Pecan Salad

$13.99

Texas Roadhouse

$14.99

SB House Specialties

Breakfast Tacos

$13.99

Catfish & Jalapeño Grits

$15.99

Corned Beef Hash w/Eggs

$14.99

Eggy-Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Pearl Sugar Waffle Sandwich Filled with Choice of Sausage, Ham, or Bacon. (Chicken Fried Chicken $1 Extra), with Cheesy Eggs and Hash Browns.

Migas

$13.99

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$13.49

NEW Shrimp & Grits

$15.99

Creamy Grits with Shrimp, Bacon, Jalapeños, Mushrooms, Cajun Spices, Blend of Cheese, Sauteed in a Cajun Cream Sauce with 2 Eggs.

"South of the Border" Fried Chicken

$15.49

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with Our Chorizo Gravy, Dropped Biscuit, Two Eggs Your Way, Scallions, and Hash Browns.

Side

Bacon

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.79

Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage

$4.99

Chicken Chorizo

$4.99

Corn Beef Hash

$5.99

Fries

$2.99

Fruit

$2.99

Ham Off the Bone

$5.99

Hash Browns

$3.49

Sausage Links

$4.99

Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side Biscuit w/Gravy

$4.99

Side Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.49

Skirt Steak

$18.99

Smoke Sausage

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Skillet

"The Debutante" Skillet

$13.99

BYO Skillet

$13.99

Farmer's Skillet

$14.49

Garden Skillet

$13.49

Hotlanta Skillet

$14.49

Irishman's Skillet

$14.99

Skirt Steak Skillet

$21.99

Southern Belles Skillet

$14.49

Spanish Skillet

$14.49

Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.49

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Country Steak & Eggs

$15.49

Skirt Steak & Egg

$24.99

V/GF

v GF Vegan Salsa Scrambler

$13.49

v Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes

$13.49

GF Johnny Cakes

$13.49

GF Gluten Free Crepes

$10.99

Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Fruit Waffles

$11.99

Sugared Pecan Waffles

$11.99

Waffle Combo

$12.99

"The Original" Waffles

$9.99

Wrap

Baja Wrap

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella Wrap

$12.99

Goat Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Coffee & Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Chocolate Cov Strabrry

$4.50

COLD BREW

$5.00

Dolce

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Frappuccino

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Latte

$4.50

Neapolitan

$4.50

Salted Caramel Candy

$4.50

Sticky Bun

$4.50

White Chocolate Raspberry

$4.50

Juice & More

Apple Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Tomato Juice

$4.99

Crafted Juice Blends

Beta Carotene

$5.50

Detox Blend

$5.50

Flu Fighter

$5.50

Skin Rejuvenator

$5.50

Slim & Sassy

$5.50

Sunrise

$5.50

Sunset

$6.00

Strawberry & Orange

$5.50

Smoothies

Breakfast Smoothie

$6.00

Georgia Peach Smoothie

$6.00

Nutella Smoothie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Triple Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Tropical Smoothie

$6.00

Vegan Smoothie

$6.50

Very Green & Dairy Free Smoothie

$6.50

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Soda

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Milk

$4.99

Chocolate Milk

$4.99

Kid Drink

$2.49
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield, IL 60544

Directions

Gallery
Southern Belles Restaurant image
Southern Belles Restaurant image
Southern Belles Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

NWB Next Whiskey Bar - Plainfield
orange starNo Reviews
24205 Lockport St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Sovereign
orange starNo Reviews
24216 Lockport St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Tap House Grill - Plainfield
orange starNo Reviews
24402 W Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Metro Grill - Joliet
orange star4.6 • 2,004
2019 Essington Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Bee Brothers Romeoville
orange star4.5 • 2,710
472 N Weber Road Romeoville, IL 60446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plainfield

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
CRAFT'D
orange star4.2 • 441
16031 S Lincoln Hwy Plainfield, IL 60586
View restaurantnext
Hazel Marie's
orange star4.7 • 335
24030 W. Lockport St. Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Crab Boil 59
orange star4.2 • 296
15507 IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainfield
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston