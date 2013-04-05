Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Blues Soul Food - Randallstown

782 Reviews

$$

3613 Offutt Rd

Randallstown, MD 21133

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon
Fried Wing
Catfish

Entrees

BBQ Beef Ribs

$15.99

BBQ Pork Ribs

$13.99

Blackened Catfish

$13.99

Fried Porkchop

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$13.99

Grilled Tilapia

$11.99

Lake Trout

$16.99

Pig Feet

$10.99

Smothered Fried Pork Chop

$11.99

Tilapia

$11.99

Whiting

$14.99

Half of Rotisserie Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Turkey Wing Entree

$8.99

Fried Catfish

$13.99

Dinners

BBQ Beef Ribs

$17.99

BBQ Pork Ribs

$16.99

Blackened Catfish

$16.99

Catfish

$16.99

Fried Pork Chops

$16.49Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

Lake Trout

$17.99

Meat loaf

$12.99Out of stock

Pig Feet

$12.99

Smothered Fried Pork Chop

$16.49

Steakfish

$19.99Out of stock

Surf N Turf

$14.99

Tilapia

$14.99

Turkey Wing

$14.99

Veggie Platter

$11.99

Whiting

$15.99

Half of Rotisserie Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Whole Rotisserie

$18.99Out of stock

Grilled Salmon (Copy)

$16.99Out of stock

Baked Chicken Dinners

Baked Breast

$14.99

Baked Leg

$14.49

Baked Wings

$15.99

Rotisserie Half

$16.99Out of stock

Half Rotisserie

$8.99Out of stock

Single Baked Leg

$5.49

Single Stewed Leg

$7.99

Single Stewed Wing

$1.99

Single Baked Breast

$6.49

Stewed Chicken Dinners

Stewed Breast

$15.49

Stewed Leg

$14.99

Stewed Wing

$16.49

Stewed Half

$17.49Out of stock

Single Stewed Leg

$7.99

Single Stewed Breast

$6.99

Single Stewed Wing

$1.99

Fried/BBQ Chicken Dinners

Fried Breast

$14.99

Fried Half

$16.49Out of stock

Fried Leg

$14.49

BBQ Leg

$14.99

Fried Wing

$16.49

BBQ Wings

$16.99

BBQ Half

$17.99Out of stock

Bbq Breast

$15.49

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.49

Fried Half Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Leg Quarter

$5.49

Single BBQ Breast

$6.59

Single BBQ Half

$8.49Out of stock

Single BBQ Leg

$5.49

Single BBQ Wing

$1.99

Chicken Box

4 Wings (Chicken Box)

$11.99

5 Wings

$10.99

8 Wings

$14.99

12 Wings

$21.49

24 Winngs

$41.49

36 Wings

$61.49

Fried Wing

$16.49

Single Fried Wing

$1.99

Single Baked Wing

$1.99

Sides

Corn Bread

$0.99

Dinner Roll

$0.69

French Fries

$3.49

Seafood Salad

$5.49

Hush Puppies

$3.49

Seperate Container

$0.79

Cabbage

$3.49

Candied Yams

$3.49

Collard Greens

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Mash Potatoes

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

String Beans

$3.49

LG Candied Yams

$4.49

LG Collard Greens

$4.49

LG Mac & Cheese

$4.49

LG Mashed Potatoes

$4.49

LG Rice

$4.49

LG String Beans

$4.49

LG Cabbage

$4.49

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Red Velvet

$5.49

Carrot Cake

$4.35

Cheese Cake

$4.35

Choc. Chocolate Cake

$4.35

Coconut Cake

$4.35

Apple Pie

$3.49

Lemon Meringue

$4.35

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.49

Yellow Chocolate Cake

$4.35

Rainbow Cake

$5.49

All Butter Pound Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cake

$5.49Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$3.49

Apple Cobler

$3.49Out of stock

Vanilla Cake

$4.35

Caramel Cake

$3.49

Louisiana Crunch Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Brownie Cheesecake

$5.49Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Drinks

LG Coke

$1.49

SM Coke

$1.09

LG Fruit Punch

$1.49

SM Fruit Punch

$1.09

LG Half & Half

$2.49

SM Half & Half

$1.99

LG Iced Tea

$2.49

SM Iced Tea

$1.99

LG Lemonade

$2.49

SM Lemonade

$1.99

LG Twister

$2.49

SM Twister

$1.99

LG Orange

$1.49

SM Orange

$1.09

LG Ginger Ale

$1.49

SM Ginger Ale

$1.09

LG Sprite

$1.49

SM Sprite

$1.09

LG Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

SM Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

LG Triple Mix

$2.49

SM Triple Mix

$1.99

LG Diet Coke

$1.49Out of stock

SM Diet Coke

$1.09Out of stock

LG Superman

$2.49

SM Superman

$1.99

LG Blue Rasp Lemonade

$2.49

SM Blue Rasp Lemonade

$1.99

LG Strawberry Mango Lemonade

$2.64

SM Strawberry Mango Lemonade

$2.11

LG Peach Mango

$2.49

SM Peach Mango

$1.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3613 Offutt Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133

Directions

