Kabab 2 Go
Sandwiches
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$12.99
Pita wrap with chicken, pickles, garlic and fries inside
- Meat Shawarma Sandwich$14.99
Pita wrap with lamb&beef shawarma, pickles, onions, parsley, tomato and tahini
- Chicken Kabab Sandwich$12.99
Pita wrap with grilled marinated chicken breast, pickles, garlic and fries inside
- Falafel Sandwich$10.99
Deep fried ground chickpeas served with mint, tomato, pickles and tahini
- Lamb Kabab Sandwich$14.99
Pita wrap with grilled lamb kabab, hummus, tomato, pickles, onion and parsley
- Beef Kabab Sandwich$13.99
Pita wrap with grilled beef kabab, hummus, tomato, pickles, onion and parsley
Plates
Beverages
Popular Menu Items
Extra Sauces ( Salsas Adicionales)
Just Extras
- Chicken Sandwich ( Sándwich de pollo)$10.00
- Chicken Sandwich with Slaw(Sandwich de pollo con ensalada de repollo)$10.75
- Single Tender (Licitación única)$2.50
- Fresh Cut Fries ( Papas fritas recién cortadas)$4.00
- Fresh Cut Fries with cheese (Papas frites con queso)$4.75
- Just Slaw ( solo ensalada de repollo$2.00
- Focaccia Roll (Rollo de focaccia)$1.50
- Pickles ( Pepinillos)$0.50
- Salad Without Chicken (Ensalada Sin Pollo)$8.00
Beverages
Rajdhani Express
Appetizers
House Specials
Tandoor Specials
Curries & Sauces
Breads
Beverages
Eighty Twenty
Chicken Wings (8)
Burgers
Dipping Sauces
Kid's Menu
Braza
Meats
Sandwiches
- Braza Steak Sandwich$15.90
Chopped Picanha (Top Sirloin Cap) with roasted garlic aioli on White Hoagie
- Steak Sandwich with Cheese$15.90
Sliced Picanha (Top Sirloin Cap), melted provolone cheese on a white hoaggie
- Pulled Tri-Tip Sandwich$13.90
Pulled Tri-Tip with creamy chimmichurri sauce on a brioche bun
- Braza Burger$13.90
Fresh ground steak burger, grilled tomatoes, muenster cheese, lettuce and green mayo on a brioche bun
Appetizers
- Cheese Balls$7.00
Deep fried dough filled with Mozzarela cheese Portion with 5 units
- Mini Chicken Bites$7.00
Deep-fried tear drop shaped dough filled with shredded chicken Portion with 5 units
- Pinwheel Sausage$15.50
Pork sausage made with local ingredients and Brazilian recipe Sharable size
- Mini Beef Empanadas$7.00
Deep fried pastries with ground beef Portion with 5 units
Singles and Extras
Stackd
Ice Cream and Shakes
Beverages
Entrees
- Papaya Salad - Som Tum$13.95
- Pad Thai Noddle$17.95
- Korean Stir-Fried Sweet Potato Noodle$17.95
- Tom Yum Soup (Spicy Shrimp Flavor)$12.95
- Burmese Noodle Salad$17.95
- Pineapple Fried Rice$19.95
- Fried Fish$24.95
- Red Curry$17.95
- Green Curry$17.95
- Pineapple Curry$16.95
- Orange Chicken$13.95
- Sesame Chicken$13.95
- Mix Vegetables$13.95