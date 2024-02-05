SOUTHERN BREAKFAST KITCHEN 2290 Kirby Whitten Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2290 Kirby Whitten Road, Bartlett, TN 38134
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - Cordova
No Reviews
1769 North Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38016
View restaurant
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town - Bartlett - EXL - Bartlett
No Reviews
6250 Stage Rd Memphis, TN 38134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bartlett
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2231 Central Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant