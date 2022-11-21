Southern Charm Kitchen

Dolita's Meatloaf Revenge*

$11.99

I was working at a restaurant and the owner would ask Dolita to make her special meatloaf for a lunch special. One of the managers stole Dolita's recipe. Poor Miss Dolita was devastated. He gave her no credit and did not ask for her permission. His meatloaf was good but not the same because there were secrets to Dolita's meatloaf the culprit didn't know. Luckily she shared her secret with me!