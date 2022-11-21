Southern Charm Kitchen imageView gallery

Southern Charm Kitchen

1,078 Reviews

$$

1714 SE Hawthorne Rd

Gainesville, FL 32641

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pentecostal Fried Chicken
Lemon Squall
Sweet Potato Hush Puppies*

Beverages

Lemon Squall

$3.99

Our signature drink, homemade lemonade with pineapple

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.99

Sock-It-To-Me Cake

$6.75

Coconut Cake

$6.50

Apple Dumplin'

$6.50

Ice Cream & Waffle

$8.99

Cornbread & Ice Cream

$6.99

Dinner Waffles

Spicy Corn Waffle w/ Cajun Shrimp*

$13.50

Traditional Belgian waffle batter with corn kernels, sweet peppers, sweet yellow onions & hot peppers. Thick, crisp and light. Topped with Cajun shrimp and creole gravy, served with syrup.

Classic Fried Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Traditional Belgian waffle with large pockets, thick crispy and light. Served with our Pentecostal fried chicken.

Belgian Waffle

$6.95

Traditional Belgian waffle with large pockets. Thick, crisp and light. Served with syrup.

Entrees

Dolita's Meatloaf Revenge*

$11.99

I was working at a restaurant and the owner would ask Dolita to make her special meatloaf for a lunch special. One of the managers stole Dolita's recipe. Poor Miss Dolita was devastated. He gave her no credit and did not ask for her permission. His meatloaf was good but not the same because there were secrets to Dolita's meatloaf the culprit didn't know. Luckily she shared her secret with me!

Smothered Pork Chops

$13.50

Succulent pork chop, battered in our country breading, fried crispy on the outside, kept juicy in the middle & smothered in gravy.

Roast Chicken w/ Caramel

$12.50

Tender bird marinated in herbs & spices, roasted to absolute perfection & lightly driszzled w/ smooth caramel. Finished w/ hickory smoked salt flakes.

BBQ Goat

$14.99

Pentecostal Fried Chicken

$11.99

I remember going to Calvary Pentecostal Annual Fundraiser Dinner and all the older woman in the church would make amazing fried chicken. It's been 20 years and I can still taste the chicken every time I think about it. This recipe is my edition to the most unforgettable fried chicken I have ever tased.

Sorghum BBQ Ribs

$14.99

Oxtail

$21.99

Salads

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

$11.99

Our blend of lettuce, arugula, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes and shredded cheese topped with grilled BBQ chicken breast.

Hummingbird Salad

$11.99

Our blend of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, arugula, red cabbage, fruits, nuts & hummingbird salad dressing with romano cheese

Sandwiches- All sandwiches include Sweet-N-Cajun Fries

Cheating Pig

$11.99

Pulled pork & corned beef, blended together for best of both worlds experience. Topped with our tangy BBQ sauce and slaw.

Pentecostal Fried Chicken

$11.99

Hand-battered chicken breast, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pimento mayo & pickles

Pentecostal Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with our Pentecostal spices, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pimento mayo & pickles.

SCK Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy fried chicken breast, dunked in our homemade SCK hot sauce, drizzled w/ Cajun honey, pickles & pimento mayo.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Fresh handmade burger patty grilled to perfection and topped with homemade pimento cheese crispy lettuce, juicy tomatoes, country fried pickles, mayo ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.

Country Fried Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Fresh handmade burger patty grilled to perfection & topped with deep fried bacon, American cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup & mustard.

Cajun Catfish Sandwich

$12.99

Southern Chicken PO Boy

$12.99

Southern Shrimp PO Boy

$13.99

Sides

Black-Eyed Peas

$3.50

Cornbread

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Pickled Greens (seasonal)

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.99

Vegan Mac & Cheese

$4.50

yellow rice

$3.50

Cajun Fries

$3.50

No Sides

-$1.00

Green Beans

$3.50

Soup

Smoked Turkey & Sweet Corn Chowder

$7.99

Smoked turkey, potatoes, sweet corn, herbs & Spices for a chowder so rich & creamy, you'll think grandma made it!

Loaded Crab Soup

$9.99

Carrot Lentil Soup

$7.99

Southern Seafood

Fried Catfish

$16.50

Shrimp and Grits

$14.99

Southern Snack Baskets

Pentecostal Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Dipping sauce, slaw and garlic bread.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.99

French Fries & Sauce

Starters

Sweet Potato Hush Puppies*

$4.99

Battered brown sugae treats made with sweet potatoes, corn, onions, and spices

Black-Eyed Pead Fritters

$5.99

Black-eyed peas are an enduring ingredient in Southern cooking. Combined with vegetables to make a rich batter, experience the full flavor of the black-eyed peas in these bite-sized nuggets

Side Salad

$4.99

Crisp Lettuce, arugla, red cabbage, carrots & tomatoes; Served with dressing on the side.

Sweet Corn & Seafood Fritters

$6.99

Vegan Sandwiches- All vegan sandwiches include Sweet-N-Cajun Fries

Cheating Jack

$11.99

Pulled jackfruit and pulled fruit & vegetable mix, blended together for a best of borth worlds experience, topped with BBQ sauce and slaw.

Hot Tempeh

$11.99

Tempeh in hot sauce with slaw on a whole wheat Kaiser bun.

SCK Vegan Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Vrispy fried vegan chicken, dunked in our homemade SCK hot sauce, pickles, & pimento mayo.

SCK BBQ Seitan

$12.99

Seitan in BBQ sauce with slaw on a whole wheat Kaiser Bun, pickles & pimento mayo.

BBQ Tempeh Sandwich

$12.99

Tempeh in BBQ sauce with slaw on a whole wheat Kaiser Bun.

Country Fried Seitan

$12.50

Homemade seitan, breaded and fried with homemade mushroom gravy, served on a whole wheat Kaiser bun.

Vegan Fish Sandwich

$12.50

Crispy Nori flacored tofu, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, pickles and vegan tartar sauce.

Vegan Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99

Plump juicy vegan shrimp breaded and fried with lettuce, tomatoes and super sauce.

Vegan Snack Baskets

Vegan Cajun Shrimp Basket

$12.99

French Fries & Sauce

Vegan Pentecostal Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

French Fries & Sauce

BBQ Tempeh Platter

$10.99

Vegan Soul Plates- All vegan soul plates include two sides

Ginger Peach Spicy Tofu

$11.99

Nori flavored tofu, fried crispy and drizzled with our ginger hot pepper peach jelly.

Hot Tempeh

$11.99

Locally made Tempeh in our homemade SCK hot sauce.

BBQ Tempeh

$11.99

Locally made Tempeh in our homemade SCK BBQ sauce.

Vegan Pentecostal Fried Chicken

$11.99

Vegan chicken seasoned w/ our Pentecostal spices & fried crsipy

Country Fried Tofu

$11.99

Our unique blend of tofu, herbs, and smoked wheat gluten, fried crispy for a truly authentic taste.

BBQ Seitan

$11.99

Homemade seitan cooked in our SCK BBQ sauce.

Country Fried Seitan

$11.99

Homemade seitan, breaded and fried, then smothered in our brown mushroom gravy.

Vegan Wing Meal

$15.99

Vegan Wings

Pentecostal Fried Vegan Wings

$11.99

Amazingly delicious vegan wings, seasoned with our legendary Pentecostal chicken seasoning, hand breaded and fried to perfection.

Lemon Pepper Wings

$11.99

Awesomely delicious vegan wings, seasoned with our lemon pepper seasoning, fried crispy & topped with our lemon sauce.

Florida BBQ Vegan Wings

$11.99

Amazingly delicious vegan wings fried crispy and tossed in our full-bodied homemade BBQ sauce.

Hot Wings

$11.99

Amazingly delicious vegan wings fried crispy and tossed in our full-bodied homemade hot sauce.

Lemon Pepper Hot

$11.99

Spicy Peach Glazed

$11.99

Wings

4 Pentecostal Fried Wings

$7.99

6 Pentecostal Fried Wings

$8.99

Amazingly delicious wings, seasoned with our legendary Pentecostal chicken seasoning, hand breaded and fried to perfection.

4 Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

$7.99

6 Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

$8.99

Awesomely delicious wings, seasoned with our lemon pepper seasoning, fried crispy & topped with our lemon sauce.

4 Florida BBQ Chicken Wings

$7.99

6 Florida BBQ Chicken Wings

$8.99

Amazingly delicious wings fried crispy and tossed in our full-bodied homemade BBQ sauce.

4 Hot Wings

$7.99

6 Hot Wings

$8.99

Amazingly delicious wings fried crispy and tossed in our full-bodied homemade hot sauce.

4 Lemon Pepper Hot Wings

$7.99

6 Lemon Pepper Hot Wings

$8.99

4 Spicy Peach Glazed Wings

$7.99

6 Spicy Peach Glazed Wings

$8.99

Shakes

Vanilla

$5.99

Espresso Chocolate Chip

$5.99

Peanut Butter Fudge

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Butter Pecan Chocolate

$5.99

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1714 SE Hawthorne Rd, Gainesville, FL 32641

Directions

Gallery
Southern Charm Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish- Big Tasty Burgers Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
201 SE 1st St Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
MOJO HOGTOWN BAR-B-QUE
orange star4.4 • 435
12 SE 2nd Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
115 SE 1st Street Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co. - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
201 SE 2nd Ave Suite 104 Gainesville, FL 32632
View restaurantnext
Tinker Latin Food Restaurant - 502 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
502 South Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
The Bakery Mill - 1143 NW 76TH BLVD
orange star4.5 • 509
1143 NW 76TH BLVD GAINESVILLE, FL 32606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston