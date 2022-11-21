Southern Charm Kitchen
1,078 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd, Gainesville, FL 32641
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co. - Gainesville
No Reviews
201 SE 2nd Ave Suite 104 Gainesville, FL 32632
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gainesville
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurant