Caterers

Southern Classic Foods

review star

No reviews yet

1570 holcomb bridge road unit #355

roswell, GA 30076

Popular Items

LARGE FRIED CHICKEN

LARGE FRIED CHICKEN

$17.99
LARGE PORK CHOP

LARGE PORK CHOP

$17.99

2 6 oz pork chops

LARGE CATFISH

LARGE CATFISH

$24.99

FOOD

DINNER PLATES

LARGE TURKEY WINGS (WEEKENDS ONLY)

LARGE TURKEY WINGS (WEEKENDS ONLY)

$18.99
LARGE FRIED SALMON

LARGE FRIED SALMON

$25.99

8 oz

LARGE CATFISH

LARGE CATFISH

$24.99
LARGE FRIED CHICKEN

LARGE FRIED CHICKEN

$17.99

LARGE BAKE CHICKEN

$17.99

Dark meat only

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$17.99
FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

$17.99
LARGE PORK CHOP

LARGE PORK CHOP

$17.99

2 6 oz pork chops

LARGE SALISBURY STEAK

LARGE SALISBURY STEAK

$17.99

LARGE FRIED FLOUNDER

$18.99

LARGE FRIED TILAPIA

$17.99
LARGE JERK RIBS

LARGE JERK RIBS

$17.99Out of stock

Wednesday only

LARGE 4 SIDE VEGGIE PLATE

$14.99
CHEF SPECIAL BAKE CHICKEN

CHEF SPECIAL BAKE CHICKEN

$14.99

Dark meat only

CHEF SPECIAL BBQ CHICKEN

$14.99

ADULT CHICKEN TENDER

$16.99

Southern cook cut breast

CHEF SPECIAL BBQ JERK CHICKEN

$14.99Out of stock

Thursday only dark meat only

CHEF SPECIAL FRIED SHRIMP

CHEF SPECIAL FRIED SHRIMP

$14.99

Fridays only

3 WHOLE CHICKEN WINGS

$19.99

VEGAN CHIK’N TENDERS

$12.99

LUNCH PLATES

SALISBURY STEAK

SALISBURY STEAK

$12.99
FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

$12.99
BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$12.99

Dark meat only

BBQ JERK CHICKEN

$12.99

Thursday only dark meat only

BAKE CHICKEN

BAKE CHICKEN

$12.99
FRIED SHRIMP Friday only special

FRIED SHRIMP Friday only special

$12.99
BBQ JERK RIBS

BBQ JERK RIBS

$16.99

Wednesday only pork ribs

LUNCH VEGGIES PLATE

$11.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

LUNCH FRIED CHOP

$12.99

LUNCH SMOTHERED PORK CHOP

$12.99

Lunch FRIED TILAPIA

$12.99

KID’S MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER

$9.99

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN LEG

$9.99

KIDS PORK CHOP

$9.99

KIDS FRIED FISH

$9.99
KIDS SAL STEAK

KIDS SAL STEAK

$9.99

KIDS BAKE CHICKEN

$9.99

KID BBQ CHICKEN

$9.99

DESSERT

Dessert

$5.99

Call southern to check and see what’s our dessert

CARROT CAKE

$4.99

EXTRA MEAT$

Bake Chicken

$7.50

BBQ Chicken

$7.50

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Freshly cut chicken breast

Fried Catfish

$12.99

Fried Chicken

$7.50

Fried Flounder

$9.99

Fried Pork Chop

$7.99

1 8 oz pork chop

Fried salmon

$12.99

salisbury Steak

$7.99

2 7oz patties

2 6 oz pork chop

$12.99

2 6oz patties

turkey wings

$9.99

Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Jerk ribs

$9.99

Fried TILAPIA

$9.99

3 chicken wings

$10.99

EXTRA SIDES $

Green Beans (Copy)

$4.99

Mac & Cheese (Copy)

$5.00

White Rice (Copy)

$4.99

Cabbage (Copy)

$4.99

Mash Potatoes (Copy)

$4.99

Collard Greens (Copy)

$4.99

Fried Okra (Copy)

$4.99

Yams (Copy)

$4.99

Black Eyed Peas (Copy)

$4.99

Fried Corn (Copy)

$4.99

Fries (Copy)

$4.99

Corn bread extra

$1.50

Extra light bread

$0.25

Dressing (ONLY ON SUNDAYS)

$5.00

Sunday’s only

Extra container

$1.00

RETAIL

Seasoning

Seasoning Salt

$12.99

Steak Seasoning

$12.99

DRINKS

Bottle drinks/fountain drinks

Aloe Vera

$3.00

Bottle water

$3.00

Minute made

$3.50

Red bull

$5.00

Coconut water

$4.25

Kool aid

$2.63

V8

$3.00

Snapper

$3.50

Pineapple soda

$3.00

Fountain drinks

$2.63

Powerade

$3.50

Grape soda bottle

$3.00

Sweet tea

$2.50

CATERING MENU (SUBJECT TO APPROVAL)

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$60.00

MAC & CHEESE FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$110.00

GREEN BEANS

GREEN BEANS HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$55.00

GREEN BEANS FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$85.00

COLLARD GREENS

COLLARD GREENS HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$55.00

COLLARD GREENS FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$85.00

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$50.00

WHITE RICE FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$75.00

MASHED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$60.00

MASHED POTATOES FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$110.00

YAMS

YAMS HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$60.00

YAMS FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$95.00

FRIED CORN

FRIED CORN HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$55.00

FRIED CORN FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$85.00

BLACKEYE PEAS

BLACKEYE PEAS HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$55.00

BLACKEYE PEAS FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$85.00

CURRY CHICKEN DARK

CURRY CHICKEN DARK HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$70.00

CURRY CHICKEN DARK FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$100.00

BAKED CHICKEN

BAKED CHICKEN HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$70.00

BAKED CHICKEN FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$100.00

BBQ OR BBQ JERK CHICKEN

BBQ OR BBQ JERK CHICKEN HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$70.00

BBQ OR BBQ JERK CHICKEN FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$100.00

FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$75.00

FRIED CHICKEN FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$100.00

FRIED OKRA

FRIED OKRA HALF PAN: Serves 13 - 15 People (depending on portion size)

$55.00

FRIED OKRA FULL SIZE PAN: Serves 28-30 People (depending on portion size)

$100.00

FRIED PORK CHOPS

FRIED PORK CHOPS HALF PAN (SERVES 13-15 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$75.00

FRIED PORK CHOPS FULL PAN (SERVES 28-30 PEOPLE DEPENDING ON PORTION SIZE)

$100.00

FRIED CATFISH

MARKET PRICE

FRIED FLOUNDER

MARKET PRICE

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1570 holcomb bridge road unit #355, roswell, GA 30076

Directions

Southern Classic Foods image
Southern Classic Foods image

