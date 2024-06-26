Southern Fare
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
American bistro inspired by the culinary south. Southern Fare boasts a vast American Whiskey list, brilliantly crafted cocktails along with some of the best micro craft beers in the market.
Location
189 W 1st Street, Oswego, NY 13126