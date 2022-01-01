  • Home
Southern Fire Kitchen imageView gallery

Southern Fire Kitchen 3375 Buford Hwy Ste 1050

review star

No reviews yet

3375 Buford Hwy Ste 1050

Brookhaven, GA 30329

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entrees

Krispy Fried Chicken

$26.00

Krispy Fried Turkey Chop

$25.00

2 Pieces

BBQ Beef Short Ribs

$38.00

Lamb Chops

$43.00

4 Pieces

Seafood

Krispy Fried Catfish

$26.00

2 Pieces

Krispy Fried Whiting

$26.00

2 Pieces

Jumbo Shrimp

$25.00

6 Pieces

Salmon Filet

$28.00

Jumbo Lobster Tail

$45.00

Chef Favorites

Jerk Chicken Over Rice

$22.00

Southern Fire HOT Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Lobster Pasta

$38.00

Southern Fire Turkey Burg

$15.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Yams

$7.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Whipped Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

2 pieces corn bread

$3.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Pound Cake

$8.00

ADD ONS

Lobster Tail

$36.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Turkey Chops

$14.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Catfish

$11.00

Whiting

$11.00

Salmon

$15.00

4 Wings

$11.00

Salmon bites

$10.00

Chicken Breast

$11.00

Mocktails

Southern Fire Punch

$7.00

Lemonades

$3.50

SFK Strawberry lemonade

$7.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Blue Lemonade

$7.00

Starter

Lobster bites

$22.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Bottles

Budlight

$10.00

Corona

$10.00

Heniken

$10.00

Blue Moon

$10.00

VODKA

House

$13.00

Titos

$15.00

Kettle One

$18.00

Ciroc

$18.00

Absolute

$14.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos

$20.00

Don Julio

$20.00

Patron

$17.00

1800

$15.00

Lunazul

$16.00

COGNAC

Hennessy

$18.00

Remy

$19.00

Dusse

$19.00

1738

$22.00

WHISKEY

Jameson

$15.00

Apple Crown

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$19.00

Johnny Walker Black

$20.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

RUM

Bacardi

$15.00

Meyers

$15.00

Malibu

$15.00

GIN

Bombay

$15.00

Seagrams

$13.00

Mixed Drinks

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Side Car

$13.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Mojitos

$13.00

SEX on the Beach

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Happy Hour

HH Martini

$7.00

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Spiked Lemonade

$8.00

Wine

Pink Moscato

$12.00

Mosacto

$12.00

White Zin

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Champ

House Champ

$50.00

Belaire

$90.00

Veuve Clicquot

$125.00

Moet Rose

$175.00

Ace of Spade

$500.00

Glass Premium Champ

$18.00

Mimosas

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Fire And Desire

$17.00

Spicy Fire Margarita; Tequila, Agave, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Jalapeño Garnish With Cayenne Pepper Salt Rim.

Georgia On My Mind

$17.00

Peach Martini; Peach Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Garnish With Fresh Georgia Peach.

One To Many

$18.00

Not Your Average Long Island; Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Triple Sec, Sour Mix, Splash of Coke.

Thug Passion

$18.00

Cognac and Passion Fruit Juice.

The Money Shot

$16.00

Jameson, Sour Mix, Peach Snaps, Splash of Sprite.

The Morning After

$18.00

Champagne, Vodka, Chambord, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup.

Made with Love

$24.00

SFK Vibes

$15.00

Southern Fire Punch With Rum.

Margarita Special

$5.00

Margarita Special Flavor

$7.00

Kashton

$9.00

Kashdoll

$7.00

The Richardson

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food made with Love to feed your Soul. Family Friendly Casual Dining with a Multi Cultural flair.

Location

3375 Buford Hwy Ste 1050, Brookhaven, GA 30329

Directions

