Southern Flare imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

Southern Flare Southern Flare 14067 Noblewood Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

14067 Noblewood Plaza

Woodbridge, VA 22193

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

snapple

Apple

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

arizona

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Mango

$2.99

Watermelon

$2.99

Mango

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

door cover

early bird

$25.00

Door Cover

$40.00

food

5 piece wings (fries)

$10.00

10 piece wings (fries)

$16.00

5 piece wings

$8.50

10 piece wings

$14.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Directions

Gallery
Southern Flare image

Similar restaurants in your area

KitchenCray - Alexandria
orange starNo Reviews
6909 Metro Park Drive Alexandria, VA 22310
View restaurantnext
Della J's Delectables
orange star4.7 • 1,623
7692 Richmond Hwy Alexandria, VA 22306
View restaurantnext
Southern BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
7045 Berry Rd, A-3 Accokeek, MD 20607
View restaurantnext
Succotash
orange starNo Reviews
186 Waterfront St. National Harbor, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Ruthie's All-Day
orange star4.6 • 1,359
3411 5th St S Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Ruthie's All-Day - Thanksgiving Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
3411 5th St S Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Woodbridge

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange star4.2 • 478
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
All About Burger - Woodbridge
orange star4.2 • 122
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbridge
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston