Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Southern Food Company

937 Reviews

$$

3575 West Wedington Drive

Fayetteville, AR 72704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Main Course (select two items)

Drinks Menu

Extras

Luxardo Cherry

$0.50

Mocktails

Blueberry Lavender Sparkling Lemonade

$7.50

CosNOpolitan

$5.00

Honey Blackberry Mint

$6.50

Mai Tai Mock Punch

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.50

Virgin Orange Moscow Mule

$7.00

Watermelon Lime Spritz

$8.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Bottomless Coffee

$3.50

Drip Coffee to go

$2.50+

32 oz Bloody Mary Kit togo

$18.00Out of stock

Kid Drinks

$2.50

Water

Specialty Cocktails

Artanical Mule

$8.50

Coconut Breeze

$9.50

Cool Havenly Breeze

$8.00

Disarrano Velvet Espresso Martini

$13.00

Haven & Hell

$8.00

Lemoncello Lemon Drop

$10.50

Paradise Mule

$10.50

Red Velvet Espresso Martini

$9.00

Sparkling Midori Sour

$8.00

Strawberry & Cream Chocotini

$9.00

The Japanese Slipper

$9.00

Tropical Screwdriver

$9.50

St. Patrick's Day Drink Specials

Chasing the Rainbow

$9.50

Irish Bellini

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Cosmo

$11.00

Barista

Coffee and Tea

Add Whip Cream

$1.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$6.00+

Double Expresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00+

Steamer

$2.00+

Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.00

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

White Mocha

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Grasshopper

$6.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

London Fog

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced White Mocha

$5.00

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

SOFOccino

$5.50

S'mores Latte

$6.50+

Espresso Dark & Stormy

$6.00

Coffee Soda

$5.50

Dark Cherry Cold Brew

$5.00

Wassil 12 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Lumber Jack Latte

$5.50+Out of stock

SpeedBall

$3.50+

Affogato

$5.00

Honey Oat Latte

$6.00+

pH Syrup Bottle

$19.00

Pumpkin Butternut Squash Syrup Bottle

$15.00

Onyx Coffee Bag

Hot chocolate with cocoa bomb

$9.00Out of stock

Iced Strawberry Lemon Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Cappuccino (12oz)

$4.50

Cappuccino (16oz)

$5.00

White Chocolate Cookie Dough Latte

$4.00

Valentine's Dinner Pre-Order / Whole Cakes and Whole Pies

02/14 Valentine's Dinner 4 course dinner $150 per couple (Gratuity is not included. Once ticket is purchased we will call to reserve your dine in time.)

Four course dinner.

1st Course (select one item to share)

2nd Course (select two items)

Main Course (select two items)

$150.00

Valentine’s Dessert (select two items)

Valentine's ala carte app

Valentine's ala carte app

Valentine's ala carte soup/salad

Valentine's ala carte soup/salad

Valentine's ala carte entree

Valentine's ala carte entree

Valentine's ala carte dessert

Valentine's ala carte dessert

Cookies Bakers Dozen

Cookies

$25.00

Cookie decoration kit with cocoa bombs (12 sugar cookies, icing, sprinkles and 4 cocoa bombs) 72 hour notice

Cookie decorating kit (72 hour notice)

$45.00Out of stock

Turkey Dinner (4-6) Incudes mashed pot, dressing, giblet gravy, GB or GB casserole and rolls

Turkeys are injected with a cajun butter, dry rubbed with our SFC seasoning and place in a browning bag and foil pan. Directions will be provided for you to cook at home so the turkey will be nice and juicy. We can smoke the turkey for you if you prefer.

Turkey Dinner (4-6)

$140.00Out of stock

Turkey Dinner (8-12) Incudes mashed pot, dressing, giblet gravy, GB or GB casserole and rolls

Turkeys are injected with a cajun butter, dry rubbed with our SFC seasoning and place in a browning bag and foil pan. Directions will be provided for you to cook at home so the turkey will be nice and juicy. We can cook the turkey for you if you prefer.

Turkey Dinner (8-12)

$245.00Out of stock

Whole Turkey only (4-6)

Turkeys are injected with a cajun butter, dry rubbed with our SFC seasoning and place in a browning bag and foil pan. Directions will be provided for you to cook at home so the turkey will be nice and juicy. We can cook the turkey for you if you prefer.

Whole Turkey only (4-6)

$75.00Out of stock

Whole Turkey only (8-12)

Turkeys are injected with a cajun butter, dry rubbed with our SFC seasoning and place in a browning bag and foil pan. Directions will be provided for you to cook at home so the turkey will be nice and juicy. We can cook the turkey for you if you prefer.

Whole Turkey only (8-12)

$110.00Out of stock

Ham Dinner (4-6) Incudeds mashed pot, dressing, giblet gravy, GB or GB casserole and rolls

Spiral Boneless Glazed Ham Dinner (4-6)

$145.00Out of stock

Ham Dinner (8-12) Incudes mashed pot, dressing, giblet gravy, GB or GB casserole and rolls

Spiral Boneless Glazed Ham Dinner (8-12)

$260.00Out of stock

Smoked Beef Brisket (8-12) Includes mashed pot, dressing, gravy, GB or GB casserole and rolls

Smoked Beef Brisket (8-12)

$330.00Out of stock

Ham only (4-6)

Spiral Boneless Glazed Ham only (4-6)

$75.00Out of stock

Ham only (8-12)

Spiral Boneless Glazed Ham (8-12)

$130.00Out of stock

Extra Holiday Sides

Extra Holiday Mashed Potatoes (4-6)

$15.00Out of stock

Extra Holiday Mashed Potatoes (8-12)

$30.00Out of stock

Extra Giblet Gravy (4-6)

$16.00Out of stock

Extra Giblet Gravy (8-12)

$32.00Out of stock

Extra Dressing (4-6)

$18.00Out of stock

Extra Dressing (8-12)

$34.00Out of stock

Extra Green Bean Casserole (4-6)

$22.00Out of stock

Extra Green Bean Casserole (8-12)

$40.00Out of stock

Extra Sweet Potato Casserole (4-6)

$22.00Out of stock

Extra Sweet Potato Casserole (8-12)

$40.00Out of stock

Extra Fresh Green Beans (4-6)

$16.00Out of stock

Extra Fresh Green Beans (8-12)

$30.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese (4-6)

$26.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese (8-12)

$48.00Out of stock

Cranberry Relish (4-6)

$12.00Out of stock

Cranberry Relish (8-12)

$24.00Out of stock

Extra Yeast Rolls 12 ct

$12.00Out of stock

Extra Yeast Rolls 24 ct

$24.00Out of stock

Pies (48 hrs advanced notice)

Apple Bourbon (with streusel topping)

$50.00

Banana Cream

$50.00

Bourbon Pecan

$50.00

Buttermilk

$50.00

Cherry (with a double crust)

$50.00

Chocolate Pecan

$50.00

Lemon Almond Icebox (with graham cracker crust)

$50.00

Pecan

$50.00

Possum (also known as 4 layer delight)

$50.00

Pumpkin

$50.00

Sweet Potato

$50.00

Other (specify in comments and we will call you to confirm)

$50.00

Cakes (48 hrs advanced notice)

We need a 48 hour notice for all whole pies and cakes. You can call 479-313-7646 to schedule your pick up day and time.

Carrot (pecans)

$75.00

Chocolate Ganache

$75.00

Hummingbird (banana, pineapple, and pecan)

$75.00

Lemon Lavender

$75.00

Mocha

$75.00

Strawberry

$75.00

Vanilla

$75.00

Other (specify in comments and we will call you to confirm)

$75.00

ToGo

ToGo Silverware

No silverware

Yes silverware

ToGo Condiments

ketchup

syrup

butter

Strawberry Jelly

Grape Jelly

Honey

none

Merch

Hats

Yellow Hat

Red Hat

Blue Hat

Green Hat

SFC Shirts

Green Shirt

Red Shirt

Grey Shirt

Blue Shirt

Round for the Kitchen

Round for the Kitchen

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Directions

Gallery
Southern Food Company image
Southern Food Company image
Southern Food Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Atlas The Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,131
208 North Block Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Penguin Ed's B&B
orange starNo Reviews
230 S. East St. Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Wrights BBQ - Johnson
orange starNo Reviews
2212 Main Dr Johnson, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Penguin Ed's BBQ- Mission Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2773 Mission Fayetteville, AR 72703
View restaurantnext
East Side Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1838 North Crossover Road Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Bentonville
orange star4.2 • 486
2000 s Walton Blvd Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fayetteville

Atlas The Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,131
208 North Block Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Theo’s Fayetteville
orange star4.7 • 724
318 N Campbell Ave Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - MLK
orange star4.4 • 516
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Xuma Kitchens
orange star4.2 • 232
25 East Center St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Chick'n Headz
orange star4.8 • 156
3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
The Commons - Bar/Café
orange star4.7 • 15
477 W Spring St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fayetteville
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston