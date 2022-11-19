Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

239 Reviews

$$

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8

Greenville, SC 29607

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Vegetable Plate
Chicken Fried Steak
Hamburger Steak

Entrees

1/4 Mix

$14.95

2 Fried Chicken Breasts

$14.95

2 Fried Chicken Legs

$14.95

Fried Chicken Wings

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.50

All white meat chicken, hand breaded with a seasoned batter & deep fried until crispy & golden. Topped with sawmill Gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Hand cut and hand tenderized Top Round steak hand breaded with a seasoned batter & deep fried until crispy & golden. Topped with sawmill Gravy.

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$14.95

A fresh boneless pork chop hand-breaded with our seasoned batter and deep fried until crispy and golden. Topped with sawmill white pepper gravy.

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Creamy Baked Chicken over Rice

$15.95

Fresh boneless chicken breast baked in a creamy mushroom gravy sauce and serve over rice

Fried Center Cut Pork Chop

$14.75

A fresh bone-in pork chop hand-breaded with our specially seasoned Japanese bread crumbs and deep fried to perfection. Our fried pork chops are always juicy and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Hamburger Steak

$15.50

Our ground chuck is fresh, never frozen, lightly seasoned and cooked to your liking.

Fried Chicken Livers

$14.95

Grilled Ham

$14.95

Not too sweet, not too salty - 5 ounces of lightly grilled ham that is slow cooked and sliced daily

Chicken Salad

$13.50

A traditional chicken salad, mixed together with mayonnaise, fresh celery, boiled eggs, carrots & seasonings. Served over a bed of lettuce

BBQ Chicken Wings

$14.75

Grilled Basil Chicken

$14.95

Fresh boneless chicken breast marinated fresh basil, seasoning salt and grilled to perfection.

Fried Catfish w/Hushpuppies

$14.95

A 5oz catfish filet hand breaded and fried until golden brown served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.

Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Casserole

$14.95

We bake together fresh white meat chicken, rice, fresh broccoli, and sharp cheddar cheese in a creamy chicken sauce. This dish is sure to leave you full and wanting seconds.

Vegetable Plates

3 Vegetable Plate

$9.99

4 Vegetable Plate

$10.99

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.50

Fresh fried chicken served fresh on a bed of spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons.

Fried Green Tomato Salad

$11.25

Lettuce Mix, cucumbers, carrots, & croutons topped with fried green tomatoes

Grilled Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Fresh grilled chicken served fresh on a bed of spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons.

Pecan Crusted Fried Chicken Salad

$14.75

Fresh chicken breast breaded with seasoned pecan breadcrumbs and fried. Served with our house salad

Fall Salad

$15.25

A fresh grilled chicken breast served hot over lettuce mix with feta cheese, cranberries, fresh sliced strawberries , tomatoes and walnuts

House Salad

$8.50

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.99

A hand cut grilled 4 ounce wild caught Atlantic Salmon filet marinated in a blackening seasoning and served with a large house salad with your choice of dressing

Kids Entrees

3 Vegetable Plate (K)

$7.50

Cheese Burger (K)

$7.50

Chicken Salad (K)

$7.50

Creamy Baked Chicken (K)

$7.50

Grilled Cheese (K)

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Breast (K)

$7.50

Hamburger (K)

$7.50

Hamburger Steak (K)

$7.50

Jumbo Fried Chicken Leg (K)

$7.50

Chicken Tender (K)

$7.50

Baked Ham (K)

$7.50

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.95

½ lb burger made with fresh ground chuck, Swiss cheese, premium thick sliced bourbon glazed bacon, mushrooms, lettuce & tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

hand breaded chicken breast dipped in our homemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

Fresh, boneless chicken breast hand-breaded in our Italian batter and deep fried. Topped with our homemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese and served with your choice of bread

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.95

Fried green tomatoes, lettuce and crisp bacon served with our remoulade sauce on the side

Fried Green Tomato Burger

$15.95

½ lb burger made with fresh ground chuck, lettuce, fried green tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and bacon, served with our remoulade sauce.

Pimento Cheese Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Homemade Pimento cheese sandwich topped with our boneless fried chicken, bacon & a garlic mayonnaise

Western Burger

$15.95

½ lb burger made with fresh ground chuck, fried onions, American cheese premium thick sliced bourbon glazed bacon and our homemade BBQ sauce

Hamburger

$13.99

Cheese Burger

$14.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Desserts

Cake Slice

$6.25

Cupcakes

$4.25

Counter Treats

$2.50

Pie Slice

$4.25

Cobbler

$4.25Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.25

Whole Cakes (3) Layer

$50.00

Whole Cakes (2) Layer

$40.00

Whole Banana Pudding

$30.00

Whole Pies

Vegetable Pints

Vegetable Pints

$6.75

Serving 2.5- 3 Adults for Each Pint

Brown Gravy Pint

$3.50

Turkey Gravy Pint

$3.50

White Gravy Pint

$3.50

Vegetable Quarts

Vegetable Quarts

$11.50

Serving 5 Adults for Each Quart

Brown Gravy Quart

$7.00

Turkey Gravy Quart

$7.00

White Gravy Quart

$7.00

Drinks

Drinks

Tee Shirts

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Ala Carte Meats

1 Fried Chicken Breast

$4.00

2 Fried Chicken Breasts

$8.00

2 Fried Chicken Legs

$5.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$7.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$7.50

Fried Chicken Wings

$7.50

Chicken Leg (1 Leg)

$2.50

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Creamy Baked Chicken over Rice

$7.50

Fried Center Cut Pork Chop

$7.00

Fried Chicken Livers

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Hamburger Steak w/Onions

$7.50

Chicken Livers

$7.50

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$7.00

Baked Ham

$7.50

Chicken Salad

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Wings

$8.00

Grilled Basil Chicken

$8.00

Fried Catfish

$8.00

Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Casserole

$8.00

Ala Carte Sides

Blackeyed Peas (1)

$3.00

Hand Battered Fried Green Tomatoes (2)

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes (3)

$3.00

White Rice (4)

$3.00

Collard Greens (5)

$3.00

Cream Corn (6)

$3.00

Green Beans (7)

$3.00

Mac & Cheese (8)

$3.00

Sweet Potato Souffle (9)

$3.00

Squash Casserole (10)

$3.00

Okra & Tomatoes (11)

$3.00

Coleslaw (12)

$3.00

Potato Salad (13)

$3.00

French Fries (14)

$3.00

Baked Cinnamon Apples (15)

$3.00

Fried Okra (16)

$3.00

Broccoli Casserole (17)

$3.00

Pinto Beans (18)

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Ala Carte Bread

Cornbread (2)

$1.00

Biscuits (2)

$1.50

Cornbread (1)

$0.50

Biscuit (1)

$0.75

Ala Carte Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.50

Fried Green Tomato Burger

$7.50

Pimento Cheese Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Western Burger

$7.50

Cheese Burger

$6.50

Hamburger

$6.00

Regular BLT

$6.00

Kids Plate Upcharge

Childs Plate Upcharge

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Served HOT since 2006! Quality, made from scratch southern food. Meat and veggies, along with fresh salads, desserts and specials of the day! Banquet room and catering available!

Location

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

