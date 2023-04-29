  • Home
Southern Fuel Coffee & Eats - Inman 11149 Asheville Highway

No reviews yet

11149 Asheville Highway

Inman, SC 29349

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Fuel

Gasoline

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Espresso

In House Esspresso

$3.00

Double Shot of espresso.

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso: Milk: Foam

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso: Foam: Milk

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso: Water

Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso: Chocolate: Milk

Specialty Coffee

Muddy Tires

$5.75+

Chocolate: Carmel: Toffee Crunch

Salty White Pick-Up

$5.75+

White Chocolate: Vanilla: Salted Caramel

Back Roads

$5.75+

Irish Crème: White Chocolate: White Chocolate Drizzle

Bonfire S'mores

$5.75+

Toasted Marshmallow: Chocolate Drizzle

The Countryside

$5.75+

Cinnamon Dolce: Brown Butter

Southern Sweetness

$5.75+

Butter Pecan: Caramel

Redneck Crazy

$5.75+

White Chocolate: Caramel: Sea Salt Caramel Toffee

Front Porch Sippin'

$5.75+

Vanilla: Cinnamon Dulce

Hillbilly Hazelnut

$5.75+

White Chocolate: Hazelnut

Southern Cinnamon

$5.75+

White Chocolate: Cinnamon Bun

Create Yer Own

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso: Milk: Foam

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso: Foam: Milk

Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso: Chocolate: Milk

Fountain Drinks

16 oz cup

$2.00

Mornin' Truckloads

Specialty Sandwiches

Farm House

$7.85

Toasted Cheese Bagel: Sausage: Egg: Cheddar Cheese: Strawberry Crème Cheese

Jalapeno Honey Sunrise

$7.85

Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Bagel: Peppered Bacon: Egg: Cheddar Cheese: Jalapeno Crème Cheese: Mike's Hot Honey

A.M. Oinky

$7.85

Toasted Cheddar Bagel: Ham: Egg: Cheddar Cheese: Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crème Cheese

Front Porch Sugar Swing

$7.75

Toasted Cinnamon Crunch Bagel: Maple Syrup Bacon: Egg: Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crème Cheese

Mornin' Redneck

$7.75

Toasted Cheddar Bagel: Fried Bologna: Egg: Bullet Hole Swiss: Pimento Cheese

Create Yer Own

Create Yer Own

Sweet Stuff

Doggy Treats

Pumpkin & Peanut Butter Treat

$2.50

Bakery Items

Strawberry Biscuits

$3.75

Cake Pops

$2.95

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.50

Peanut Butter Cups

$3.75

Oreo Truffles

$3.75Out of stock

Merch

Hats

Local Female Hat

$25.00

COFFEE Embroidered FemaleHat

$25.00

Black Leatherette Patch Men's Hat

$25.00

SC Leatherette Patch Men's Hat

$27.00

Light Grey Leatherette Patch Men's Hat

$25.00

T-Shirts

Fill'er Up

$25.00+

Rise and Shine

$26.00+

Rise and Shine Mother Caffeinators Comfort Colors Mint Green Shirt

Small Town Famous

$25.00+

Southern Fuel "Mama"

$25.00

Socialism Sucks

$26.00+

Brewed in 'Merica

$26.00+

We Brew under Red, White, and Blue

$26.00+
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
We the People....choose Southern Fuel

Location

11149 Asheville Highway, Inman, SC 29349

Directions

