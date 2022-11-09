Southern Girl Desserts - Watts
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Southern inspired bakery.
Location
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sol of LA - South Gate - 8101 Long Beach Boulevard
No Reviews
8101 Long Beach Boulevard South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurant
12th Round Wings - South Gate - 2801 Firestone Blvd Ste. A
No Reviews
2801 Firestone Boulevard South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurant