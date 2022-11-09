Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Girl Desserts - Watts

No reviews yet

9950-B S. Alameda Street

Los Angeles, CA 90002

Order Again

Popular Items

12 PACK CUPCAKE MIX & MATCH
OREO CHEESECAKE
6 PACK CUPCAKE MIX & MATCH

CUPCAKES 🧁

RED VELVET CUPCAKE

$4.25

SWEET POATATO CUPCAKE

$4.25

LEMON CUPCAKE

$4.25

VANILLA BUTTERCREAM CUPCAKE

$4.25

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

$4.25

CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM CUPCAKE

$4.25

YELLOW CAKE W/H CHOCOLATE

$4.25Out of stock

2 PACK CUPCAKE MIX & MATCH

$8.00

4 PACK CUPCAKE MIX & MATCH

$16.00

6 PACK CUPCAKE MIX & MATCH

$24.00

12 PACK CUPCAKE MIX & MATCH

$48.00

VEGAN RED VELVET CUPCAKE

$5.00Out of stock

VEGAN CHURRO CUPCAKE

$5.00Out of stock

VEGAN SWEET POTATO CUPCAKE

$5.00Out of stock

CAKE BY THE SLICE 🍰

LEMON BUNDT CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

SWEET POTATO BUNDT CAKE

$5.00

VANILLA BUTTERCREAM CAKE

$8.00

YELLOW CAKE W/H CHOCOLATE

$8.00

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

COFFEE CAKE

$5.00
RED VELVET CAKE

RED VELVET CAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

NEAPOLITAN CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

CARAMEL CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

VEGAN BUNDT CAKES

$8.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKES 🥮

TRADITIONAL CHEESECAKE

$8.00

OREO CHEESECAKE

$8.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

LEMON ICEBOX PIE

$8.00Out of stock

COOKIES 🍪

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.50

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

COCONUT PECAN COOKIE

$2.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE

$2.50

SUGAR COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

SWEET POTATO COOKIE

$2.50

TWO NIBBLERS

$1.00

FOUR NIBBLERS

$2.00

SIX NIBBLERS

$3.00

EIGHT NIBBLERS

$4.00

TEN NIBBLERS

$5.00

DOZEN NIBBLERS

$6.00

PUDDIN & THANGS 🥧

PEACH COBBLER

$7.00

BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

BANANA PUDDING

$6.00

PIES BY THE SLICE

SWEET POTATO PIE SLICE

$6.00Out of stock

SWEET POTATO/PECAN PIE SLICE

$8.00Out of stock

PECAN PIE SLICE

$8.00Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Southern inspired bakery.

Website

Location

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002

Directions

