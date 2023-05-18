Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Girls Take 2

review star

No reviews yet

937 Nassau Road

Uniondale, NY 11553

Popular Items

CHICKEN

$15.00

PEACH COBBLER

$5.00

2PC CHICKEN W ONE SIDE

$7.50


BRUNCH

CHICKEN

$13.00

SHRIMP

$14.00

CATFISH

$15.00

FRIED WHITING

$14.00

LUNCH MENU

2PC CHICKEN W ONE SIDE

$7.50

2PC FISH W ONE SIDE

$7.50

CHOP BBQ SAND W FRIES

$7.50

DINNER

CHICKEN

$15.00

FRIED PORKCHOP

$16.00

TURKEY WINGS

$16.00

BBQ PORK SPARE RIBS

$16.00

BBQ BEEF SHORT RIBS

$22.00

CHOP BBQ

$16.00

SEAFOOD DINNER

WHITING FISH

$16.00

CATFISH

$17.50

SHRIMP

$16.99

WHITING FISH & SHRIMP COMBO

$16.99

CATFISH & SHRIMP COMBO

$19.50

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.50

FRIED WHITING SANDWICH

$8.00

CATFISH SANDWICH

$9.50

CHOP BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00

FRIED PORKCHOP SANDWICH

$10.00

SIDE ORDERS

BAKED MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.50+

CANDIED YAMS

$4.50+

POTATO SALAD

$4.50+

COLLARD GREENS

$4.50+

STRING BEANS

$4.50+

YELLOW RICE & PEAS

$4.00+

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00+

MASHED POT

$4.50+

CABBAGE

$4.50+

FAMILY MEALS

8 PC CHICIEKN FAMILY MEAL

$26.00

16PC CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL

$43.00

12PC FISH FAMILY MEAL

$32.00

24PC FISH FAMILY MEAL

$51.00

EXTRAS

5PC CHICKEN

$8.50

10PC FISH

$17.50

SLAB OF PORK SPARE RIBS

$28.50

SIDE OF TURKEY WINGS

$8.00

SIDE OF BEEF SHORT RIBS

$12.50

CORNBREAD

$1.00

1PC FISH

$2.25

1PC CHICKEN

$2.25

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE OF PORK RIBS

$8.00

DRINKS

ICE TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

KOOL-AID

$3.00

DESSERT

PEACH COBBLER

$5.00

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

CAKE

$5.00

SWEET POTATO SLICED PIE

$5.00
