  Lake Dallas
  Southern Gourmet Kitchen - Food Truck - 507S. Lake Dallas Dr
Southern Gourmet Kitchen - Food Truck 507S. Lake Dallas Dr

No reviews yet

507S. Lake Dallas Dr

Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Food

OUR POLICY (Please Read)

Please Read

Our Policy/ No Returns on food or Alcoholic beverages a 20% Gratuity will be added on all tickets *** consuming raw or undercooked meat poultry, seafood, shelfish or eggs may increase your risk of a foodborne illness

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Southern style fried green tomatoes served with SGK Signature sauce

Smoked Turkey Collard Green Egg Rolls

$12.00

Egg roll wrappers filled with smoked turkey collard greens, cheese,and spices, fried until golden brown served with a homemade creamy dipping sauce

Mini Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$14.00

Crispy mini jumbo lump crab cakes served with a cajun remoulade sauce

Hickory Smoked Brisket Cornbread Sliders

$11.00

Homemade buttermilk sliders stuffed with hickory smoked brisket and creamy coleslaw drizzled with bbq sauce

Seasoned Waffle Fries (Basket)

$10.00

Crispy waffle fries seasoned with our in-house seasoning served with a sweet and tangy bbq sauce

Seasoned Fried Okra (Basket)

$10.00

Lightly breaded okra seasoned with our in-house seasoning served with a spicy dipping sauce

Spicy Sausage & Chicken Gumbo (Cup)

$13.00

Spicy Sausage & Chicken Gumbo (Bowl)

$15.00

Homemade rich dark roux simmered with bell pepper, celery, onions, spices, smoked sausage, diced marinated chicken and okra served over cajun rice garnished with jumbo shrimp served with buttermilk cornbread

Cajun Beans & Rice

$12.00+

Spicy Red beans simmered with herbs, spices, and smoked sausage over cajun rice served with homemade buttermilk cornbread

4 Mini Cornbread

$2.00

"Da Munchies"

$12.00

Soup

Cajun Red Beans & Rice (Cup)

$12.00

Cajun Red Beans & Rice (Bowl)

$14.00

Spicy Sausage & Chicken Gumbo (Cup)

$13.00

Spicy Sausage & Chicken Gumbo (Bowl)

$15.00

Homemade rich dark roux simmered with bell pepper, celery, onions, spices, smoked sausage, diced marinated chicken and okra served over cajun rice garnished with jumbo shrimp served with buttermilk cornbread

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Spring mix tossed with mandarins, dried cranberries, red onions, tomatoes, candied pecans, and shaved parmesan cheese

House Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sundried tomatoes, cornbread croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed lettuce tossed with carrots, celery, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles topped with buffalo marinated grilled chicken and your choice of dressing

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$24.00

Jumbo Seared shrimp, sundried tomatoes, black olives, avocado,onions, shaved parmesan cheese, cornbread croutons, and chipotle caesar dressing

Pecan Chicken Salad

$16.00

Spring mix topped with dried cranberries, mandarins, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sliced pecan crusted chicken, shaved parmesan cheese and choice of dressing

Fried Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.50

Spring mix & romaine lettuce tossed with bacon, tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, avocados, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Hickory Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Soft baked bread layered with smoked brisket, sliced cheese, homemade bbq sauce, and caramelized onions, pan seared until golden brown served with your choice of side

Chef G’s Signature Brisket Burger

$20.00

Brioche bun topped with a 8 oz seasoned hamburger patty, sliced cheese, smoked brisket, roasted jalapenos, and caramelized onions topped with Chef G's secret sauce served with choice of side

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Soft baked bread layered with marinated buffalo fried chicken, sliced cheese and Chef G’s special sauce; pan seared until golden brown served with your choice of side

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Soft baked bread smeared with a garlic herb cream cheese, white american cheese, sriracha ranch, roasted jalapenos, and fritos toasted until golden brown served with your choice of side

"Big Homie" (SGK Fried Chicken Sandwich)

$16.00

Entrees

“Taste of The South” Fried Catfish

“Taste of The South” Fried Catfish

$21.00

Southern fried catfish seasoned, breaded, and deep fried, coated with Chef G’s secret spice served with a homemade jalapeno tartar sauce and your choice of side

Southern Girl

Southern Girl

$16.50

Spicy Red beans simmered with herbs, spices, and smoked sausage over cajun rice served with a fillet of catfish and buttermilk cornbread

Southern Guy

$18.00

Homemade gumbo simmered with bell pepper, celery, onions, spices, smoked sausage, diced marinated chicken and okra served over cajun rice topped with a fillet of catfish garnished with jumbo shrimp served with buttermilk cornbread

Cajun Shrimp & Grit

Cajun Shrimp & Grit

$27.00

Creamy cheese grits topped with pan seared jumbo cajun marinated shrimp garnished with a creole sauce, diced tomatoes, and green onions

Southern Charm

Southern Charm

$32.00

Bone – in beef oxtails braised with herbs and spices until tender finished with a rich brown gravy served over rice and your choice of side

Country Bumpkin

$25.00

(No Substitutions) Old fashioned meatloaf, garlic herb whipped potatoes, smoked turkey collard greens, mac n cheese, yams, and buttermilk cornbread

Hand Cut Chicken Tenders

Hand Cut Chicken Tenders

$23.00

Marinated chicken tenders deep fried and basted with Chef G’s secret spice served with your choice of side

Bama Wings (5)

Bama Wings (5)

$23.00

Marinated bone in wings deep fried and basted with Chef G’s secret spice served with your choice of side

Chicken & Waffle

$23.00

Marinated chicken deep fried and basted with Chef G’s secret spice served over a homemade cornbread buttermilk waffle served with maple syrup

Cat in The Hat

$19.00

Creamy cheese grits topped with fried or cajun seared catfish seasoned with bold and spicy seasonings garnished with a creole gumbo roux, diced tomatoes, and green onions

Veggie Plate

$22.00

Three veggies or sides of your choice served with buttermilk cornbread

Sophisticated Lady

Sophisticated Lady

$28.00

Pan seared salmon served over boursin whipped potatoes finished with a creamy sundried tomato sauce and your choice of side

SGK Fried Lobster Tail

$50.00

Seasoned lobster tail deep fried and served with your choice of two sides

Sides

Smoked Turkey Collard Greens

$8.00

Sauteed Cabbage

$8.00

Seasoned Fried Okra

$8.00

House Seasoned Waffle Fries

$8.00

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Cajun Rice

$8.00

Southern Cheese Grits

$8.00

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Candied Yams

$8.00

Black-Eyed Peas

$8.00

Cornbread Waffle

$8.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$6.00

Ala Carte

2 Wings

$5.00

1 Catfish

$6.00

3 Fried shrimp

$13.00

3 Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

1 Meatloaf

$7.00

1 Waffle

$8.00

1 Egg Roll

$4.50

1 Ox Tail

$11.00

1 Chicken Tender

$5.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Soft baked bread layered with white american cheese and toasted until golden brown served with waffle fries

PB & J French Toast

$9.00

Sliced bread smeared with jelly and sunflower butter, dipped in a cinnamon sugar batter and grilled until golden brown dusted with powdered sugar served with fries

Chicken Little Chicken Tender

$8.00

Chicken tender deep fried until golden brown served with waffle fries and a side of ranch dressing

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Soft baked brioche bun, seasoned hamburger patty, and white american cheese served with your choice of side

Desserts

Authentic Southern Peach Cobbler A La Mode

$12.00

Southern Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00

Louie’s Pecan Pie

$8.00

Sparkle’s Old Fashioned Butter Pound Cake

$8.00

“Sweet Talker” ( cookies & ice cream)

$12.00

Your choice of two large soft baked cookies served with vanilla ice cream

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Homemade super moist two layer red velvet cake finished with a cream cheese icing

Sauces

Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Catering orders 72 hours In advance

1/2 Pan Mash Potatoes

$50.00

1/2 Pan of Oxtails

$150.00

1/2 Pan of Yams

$50.00

1/2 Pan Cheese Grits

$45.00

1/2 Pan of Collard Greens

$70.00

1/2 Pan Mac and Cheese

$65.00

Bulk Eggrolls 14

$55.00

Full Pan Mac and Cheese

$120.00

Full Pan of Collard Greens

$140.00

Full Pan of Mash Potatoes

$100.00

Full Pan Peach Cobbler

$120.00

Pound Cake

$65.00

Rotisserie Chicken 18 to 20

$60.00

1/2 Pan peach cobbler

$60.00

Full Pan of Yams

$100.00

Gallon Of Peach Tea

$35.00

1/2 Pan Of Red Beans and Rice

$80.00

Full Pan of Red Beans And Rice

$160.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Peach Infused Tea

$6.00

Strawberry lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Bar Drinks

Shots

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Casamigos

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Cruzun Rum

$9.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$9.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Don Julio Resposado

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Tea shot

$11.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Hennessy

$18.00

Herradura Tequila

$12.00

Hypnotic

$10.00

Jack Daniel Honey

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Patron

$16.00

Peach Crown

$12.00

Peach Me Shot

$12.00

Peach Crown , Pineapple Juice, splash of Peach Tea

Rainbow Shot

$22.00

Strawberry Patch Shot

$11.00

MELON, RUM,PINEAPPLE JUICE, STRAWBERRY PUREE

The Princess Shot

$13.00

VODKA, WATERMELON PUCKER, SOUR MIX , JAMESON

Tito's

$11.00

White Tea Shot

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$9.00
D'UssE'

D'UssE'

$15.00
NYAK

NYAK

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Apple Martini

$13.00

Apple Pucker, Vodka, sweet& sour mix. It's crisp and cold mixed with wonderful flavors giving it a fresh juicy Apple feel

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Light Rum, Dark Rum, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, PineApple Juice. The Feel of a Island Breeze Leaving you with a Tasty Treat

Blackberry Margarita

$13.00

Black Berry Puree, sweet & Sour, Triple sec., Lime Juice, Tequila. Refreshing Flavors leaving you wanting more a mix of sweetness Hint of Sour

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Vodka, Tomato Juice, Worcestershire sauce, Lime and Lemon Juice. With a Spicy Rim..Gives you a Kick in The Right Direction With All The Enjoyable Ingredients!

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Light Rum, PineApple Juice, Blue Curaçao, Vodka, Sweet& Sour Mix....All the Wonderful Flavors Of The Beach . Light and Refreshing Not to Strong !

Chef G Thang

$13.00

Vodka, Limeade, Grand Marnier, sweet & Sour mix ... Gives A Good Bite, Not Sweet But Just The Right Feel

Dazzling Desire

$13.00

Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Raspberry Purée, Blue Curaçao, it's Amazing Twist of Sweet & Strong !! Gives you a Dazzling Feeling

Dominate Diamond

$13.00

Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Strawberry Purée, Bar Lemonade...Gives you All the Feels of Refreshing Strawberries...

Down South Lean

$18.00

Blue Curacao, strawberry puree, Grenadine, Tequila, Light Rum, lemon Juice, Grand Marnier... Its A Really Good mix Topped with A Sucker, Orange and Nice Juicy Cherry !!! It will leaving wanting to Down South Swing !! See Ya At The Swing

Hurricane Margarita

$16.00

Tequila, Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, OJ, Grenadine... it's A really Good mix Between Margarita It takes You to TOP

Jacked Up Tea

$12.00

Jack Honey & Our Signature Peach Tea !! Topped with a Peach It's a Really Good mix of our Peach Tea !!!

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Vodka, Lime Juice , Sweet & Sour, Triple Sec., And Nice Sugar Rim!!

Long Island

$13.00

Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Triple Sec.,Bar Lemonade and Top with Coke!!! It Gives You a Long Lasting Refreshing Feeling!!

Oh S!#%

$15.00

Vodka, Limeade, Guava Purée , PineApple Juice... Its A Not so Sweet Drink Gives you that Hint of Guava & PineApple !! Make u want to say OH Sh!+...

Old Fashion

$15.00

Bourbon, sugar Cube, Bitters, Black Cherry and a orange.... It's A nice Wind Down to the Day !!

Pucker Punch

$12.00

Deep Eddys Lemon , Grand Marnier, Sweet & Sour, Grenadine, Top with Red Cream Soda... It's such A Refresher!!

Regular Margarita Frozen

$14.00

Our Good House Made Margarita!!! With the Best Limes taste !

Regular Moscow Mule

$10.00

Vodka, Limeade, Sweet & Sour , Simple syrup, Topped with Ginger Beer!!! Very Refreshing Taste Won't Disappoint

Sidecar

$12.00

Hennessy, Lemon Juice , Grand Marnier, Peach Schnapps, and Splash of Lime Soda !! P

Sparkling Punch

$13.00

TEQUILA, WATERMELON PUCKER, WATERMELON JUICE, RASPBERRY PUREE

Strawberry Hennessey

$18.00

Hennessy, Strawberry Purée, Lime Juice and Slight Twist. It's a Very pretty Drink but yet Gives the Perfect Twist To Hennessy

Sweet Pickle

$14.00

RUM, VODKA, GRENADINE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, OJ , BLUE CURACAO

The Big Apple

$11.00

CRANBERRY JUICE, APPLE PUCKER, CROWN APPLE

Top Shelf Margarita Rocks

$15.00

Watermelon Tini

$11.00

Watermelon pucker, vodka ,Sweet& Sour

Blue Hennessy

$18.00

Hennessy , Peach Schnapps , sweet& sour

Dirty Martini

$13.00
Sip Me Slow

Sip Me Slow

$25.00

Don Julio, Malibu Rum, Mango purée, peach Triple Sec. , Pineapple Juice , and a Shot of 151!! It will Have you 🔥

Mind Reader

1 Tear

$50.00

2 Tear

$75.00

3 Tear

$125.00

Beers

Modelo

$8.00

Dos XX

$8.00

IPA Emerial Voodoo 13.2%

$9.00

Cali Squeeze

$8.00

Manhattan IPA 7%

$8.00

Miller Light

$8.00

Flavors

Strawberry purée

$1.00

Peach Purée

$1.00

Mango purée

$1.00

Raspberry purée

$1.00

Birthday Drinks

Birthday rainbow shots

Malibu rum

Deep eddy lemon

Deep Eddys

Margarita Ville Tequila

Wine

Red Wine (Menage a Trois

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Prosecco

$5.00

Mimosas

$6.00

Bottle of wine

$30.00

420 Drink Specials

Liquid Marijuana Drink

$12.00

"Leaf You Days" Liquid marijuana mixed with malibu rum, melon liquor, and juice cocktail

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

507S. Lake Dallas Dr, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

