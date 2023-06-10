- Home
Southern Gourmet Kitchen - Food Truck 507S. Lake Dallas Dr
507S. Lake Dallas Dr
Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Food
OUR POLICY (Please Read)
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Southern style fried green tomatoes served with SGK Signature sauce
Smoked Turkey Collard Green Egg Rolls
Egg roll wrappers filled with smoked turkey collard greens, cheese,and spices, fried until golden brown served with a homemade creamy dipping sauce
Mini Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Crispy mini jumbo lump crab cakes served with a cajun remoulade sauce
Hickory Smoked Brisket Cornbread Sliders
Homemade buttermilk sliders stuffed with hickory smoked brisket and creamy coleslaw drizzled with bbq sauce
Seasoned Waffle Fries (Basket)
Crispy waffle fries seasoned with our in-house seasoning served with a sweet and tangy bbq sauce
Seasoned Fried Okra (Basket)
Lightly breaded okra seasoned with our in-house seasoning served with a spicy dipping sauce
Spicy Sausage & Chicken Gumbo (Cup)
Spicy Sausage & Chicken Gumbo (Bowl)
Homemade rich dark roux simmered with bell pepper, celery, onions, spices, smoked sausage, diced marinated chicken and okra served over cajun rice garnished with jumbo shrimp served with buttermilk cornbread
Cajun Beans & Rice
Spicy Red beans simmered with herbs, spices, and smoked sausage over cajun rice served with homemade buttermilk cornbread
4 Mini Cornbread
"Da Munchies"
Soup
Cajun Red Beans & Rice (Cup)
Cajun Red Beans & Rice (Bowl)
Spicy Sausage & Chicken Gumbo (Cup)
Spicy Sausage & Chicken Gumbo (Bowl)
Homemade rich dark roux simmered with bell pepper, celery, onions, spices, smoked sausage, diced marinated chicken and okra served over cajun rice garnished with jumbo shrimp served with buttermilk cornbread
Salads
House Salad
Spring mix tossed with mandarins, dried cranberries, red onions, tomatoes, candied pecans, and shaved parmesan cheese
House Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sundried tomatoes, cornbread croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce tossed with carrots, celery, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles topped with buffalo marinated grilled chicken and your choice of dressing
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Jumbo Seared shrimp, sundried tomatoes, black olives, avocado,onions, shaved parmesan cheese, cornbread croutons, and chipotle caesar dressing
Pecan Chicken Salad
Spring mix topped with dried cranberries, mandarins, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sliced pecan crusted chicken, shaved parmesan cheese and choice of dressing
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
Spring mix & romaine lettuce tossed with bacon, tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, avocados, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing
Sandwiches
Hickory Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese
Soft baked bread layered with smoked brisket, sliced cheese, homemade bbq sauce, and caramelized onions, pan seared until golden brown served with your choice of side
Chef G’s Signature Brisket Burger
Brioche bun topped with a 8 oz seasoned hamburger patty, sliced cheese, smoked brisket, roasted jalapenos, and caramelized onions topped with Chef G's secret sauce served with choice of side
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Soft baked bread layered with marinated buffalo fried chicken, sliced cheese and Chef G’s special sauce; pan seared until golden brown served with your choice of side
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese (Vegetarian)
Soft baked bread smeared with a garlic herb cream cheese, white american cheese, sriracha ranch, roasted jalapenos, and fritos toasted until golden brown served with your choice of side
"Big Homie" (SGK Fried Chicken Sandwich)
Entrees
“Taste of The South” Fried Catfish
Southern fried catfish seasoned, breaded, and deep fried, coated with Chef G’s secret spice served with a homemade jalapeno tartar sauce and your choice of side
Southern Girl
Spicy Red beans simmered with herbs, spices, and smoked sausage over cajun rice served with a fillet of catfish and buttermilk cornbread
Southern Guy
Homemade gumbo simmered with bell pepper, celery, onions, spices, smoked sausage, diced marinated chicken and okra served over cajun rice topped with a fillet of catfish garnished with jumbo shrimp served with buttermilk cornbread
Cajun Shrimp & Grit
Creamy cheese grits topped with pan seared jumbo cajun marinated shrimp garnished with a creole sauce, diced tomatoes, and green onions
Southern Charm
Bone – in beef oxtails braised with herbs and spices until tender finished with a rich brown gravy served over rice and your choice of side
Country Bumpkin
(No Substitutions) Old fashioned meatloaf, garlic herb whipped potatoes, smoked turkey collard greens, mac n cheese, yams, and buttermilk cornbread
Hand Cut Chicken Tenders
Marinated chicken tenders deep fried and basted with Chef G’s secret spice served with your choice of side
Bama Wings (5)
Marinated bone in wings deep fried and basted with Chef G’s secret spice served with your choice of side
Chicken & Waffle
Marinated chicken deep fried and basted with Chef G’s secret spice served over a homemade cornbread buttermilk waffle served with maple syrup
Cat in The Hat
Creamy cheese grits topped with fried or cajun seared catfish seasoned with bold and spicy seasonings garnished with a creole gumbo roux, diced tomatoes, and green onions
Veggie Plate
Three veggies or sides of your choice served with buttermilk cornbread
Sophisticated Lady
Pan seared salmon served over boursin whipped potatoes finished with a creamy sundried tomato sauce and your choice of side
SGK Fried Lobster Tail
Seasoned lobster tail deep fried and served with your choice of two sides
Sides
Ala Carte
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese
Soft baked bread layered with white american cheese and toasted until golden brown served with waffle fries
PB & J French Toast
Sliced bread smeared with jelly and sunflower butter, dipped in a cinnamon sugar batter and grilled until golden brown dusted with powdered sugar served with fries
Chicken Little Chicken Tender
Chicken tender deep fried until golden brown served with waffle fries and a side of ranch dressing
Cheeseburger
Soft baked brioche bun, seasoned hamburger patty, and white american cheese served with your choice of side
Desserts
Authentic Southern Peach Cobbler A La Mode
Southern Sweet Potato Pie
Louie’s Pecan Pie
Sparkle’s Old Fashioned Butter Pound Cake
“Sweet Talker” ( cookies & ice cream)
Your choice of two large soft baked cookies served with vanilla ice cream
Red Velvet Cake
Homemade super moist two layer red velvet cake finished with a cream cheese icing
Catering orders 72 hours In advance
1/2 Pan Mash Potatoes
1/2 Pan of Oxtails
1/2 Pan of Yams
1/2 Pan Cheese Grits
1/2 Pan of Collard Greens
1/2 Pan Mac and Cheese
Bulk Eggrolls 14
Full Pan Mac and Cheese
Full Pan of Collard Greens
Full Pan of Mash Potatoes
Full Pan Peach Cobbler
Pound Cake
Rotisserie Chicken 18 to 20
1/2 Pan peach cobbler
Full Pan of Yams
Gallon Of Peach Tea
1/2 Pan Of Red Beans and Rice
Full Pan of Red Beans And Rice
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Bar Drinks
Shots
Bacardi Rum
Buffalo Trace
Casamigos
Casamigos Reposado
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Cruzun Rum
Deep Eddy's Lemon
Don Julio
Don Julio Resposado
Grand Marnier
Green Tea shot
Grey Goose
Hennessy
Herradura Tequila
Hypnotic
Jack Daniel Honey
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Lemon Drop Shot
Malibu Rum
Patron
Peach Crown
Peach Me Shot
Peach Crown , Pineapple Juice, splash of Peach Tea
Rainbow Shot
Strawberry Patch Shot
MELON, RUM,PINEAPPLE JUICE, STRAWBERRY PUREE
The Princess Shot
VODKA, WATERMELON PUCKER, SOUR MIX , JAMESON
Tito's
White Tea Shot
Tanqueray Gin
D'UssE'
NYAK
Signature Cocktails
Apple Martini
Apple Pucker, Vodka, sweet& sour mix. It's crisp and cold mixed with wonderful flavors giving it a fresh juicy Apple feel
Bahama Mama
Light Rum, Dark Rum, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, PineApple Juice. The Feel of a Island Breeze Leaving you with a Tasty Treat
Blackberry Margarita
Black Berry Puree, sweet & Sour, Triple sec., Lime Juice, Tequila. Refreshing Flavors leaving you wanting more a mix of sweetness Hint of Sour
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Tomato Juice, Worcestershire sauce, Lime and Lemon Juice. With a Spicy Rim..Gives you a Kick in The Right Direction With All The Enjoyable Ingredients!
Blue Hawaiian
Light Rum, PineApple Juice, Blue Curaçao, Vodka, Sweet& Sour Mix....All the Wonderful Flavors Of The Beach . Light and Refreshing Not to Strong !
Chef G Thang
Vodka, Limeade, Grand Marnier, sweet & Sour mix ... Gives A Good Bite, Not Sweet But Just The Right Feel
Dazzling Desire
Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Raspberry Purée, Blue Curaçao, it's Amazing Twist of Sweet & Strong !! Gives you a Dazzling Feeling
Dominate Diamond
Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Strawberry Purée, Bar Lemonade...Gives you All the Feels of Refreshing Strawberries...
Down South Lean
Blue Curacao, strawberry puree, Grenadine, Tequila, Light Rum, lemon Juice, Grand Marnier... Its A Really Good mix Topped with A Sucker, Orange and Nice Juicy Cherry !!! It will leaving wanting to Down South Swing !! See Ya At The Swing
Hurricane Margarita
Tequila, Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, OJ, Grenadine... it's A really Good mix Between Margarita It takes You to TOP
Jacked Up Tea
Jack Honey & Our Signature Peach Tea !! Topped with a Peach It's a Really Good mix of our Peach Tea !!!
Lemon Drop
Vodka, Lime Juice , Sweet & Sour, Triple Sec., And Nice Sugar Rim!!
Long Island
Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Triple Sec.,Bar Lemonade and Top with Coke!!! It Gives You a Long Lasting Refreshing Feeling!!
Oh S!#%
Vodka, Limeade, Guava Purée , PineApple Juice... Its A Not so Sweet Drink Gives you that Hint of Guava & PineApple !! Make u want to say OH Sh!+...
Old Fashion
Bourbon, sugar Cube, Bitters, Black Cherry and a orange.... It's A nice Wind Down to the Day !!
Pucker Punch
Deep Eddys Lemon , Grand Marnier, Sweet & Sour, Grenadine, Top with Red Cream Soda... It's such A Refresher!!
Regular Margarita Frozen
Our Good House Made Margarita!!! With the Best Limes taste !
Regular Moscow Mule
Vodka, Limeade, Sweet & Sour , Simple syrup, Topped with Ginger Beer!!! Very Refreshing Taste Won't Disappoint
Sidecar
Hennessy, Lemon Juice , Grand Marnier, Peach Schnapps, and Splash of Lime Soda !! P
Sparkling Punch
TEQUILA, WATERMELON PUCKER, WATERMELON JUICE, RASPBERRY PUREE
Strawberry Hennessey
Hennessy, Strawberry Purée, Lime Juice and Slight Twist. It's a Very pretty Drink but yet Gives the Perfect Twist To Hennessy
Sweet Pickle
RUM, VODKA, GRENADINE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, OJ , BLUE CURACAO
The Big Apple
CRANBERRY JUICE, APPLE PUCKER, CROWN APPLE
Top Shelf Margarita Rocks
Watermelon Tini
Watermelon pucker, vodka ,Sweet& Sour
Blue Hennessy
Hennessy , Peach Schnapps , sweet& sour
Dirty Martini
Sip Me Slow
Don Julio, Malibu Rum, Mango purée, peach Triple Sec. , Pineapple Juice , and a Shot of 151!! It will Have you 🔥
Mind Reader
Beers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
