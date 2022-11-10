- Home
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
24 Reviews
3564 St Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Popular Items
Getting Started
Bagels
Choose from toppings including, whipped butter, plain cream cheese, herb cream cheese or salmon cream cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage or Bacon or Ham
California Bagel
Toasted Everything Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Haas Avocados, Spicy House-made Aioli, Sesame Seeds.
3 Egg Omelete
Served with choice of Grits or Fruit Cup and choice of Biscuit or Toast includes 3 of the following:(Onions, Spinach, Tomato, Bacon, Seasoned Lamb Meat, Ham, Sausage, choice of Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers)
Greek Omelete (Contains Gluten)
Lamb meat, Feta, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, House-made Tzatziki, Dill
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, Fried Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno and Scrambled Eggs wrapped in a flour Tortilla. Topped with our House Made Ranchero Sauce and Salsa Verde. Then garnished with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Chives, and Crème Fraiche.
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs, Sourdough Bread, Bacon, Avocado and Topped with SoGro Béarnaise Sauce. (Available until NOON daily)
Egg Options
Eggs cooked to order however you like them.
Fruit Cup
Side of our seasonal fruits. Strawberries, blueberries, bananas or grapes.
Grits Bowl
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
Lox & Cream Cheese
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Red Onion on your choice of Bagel.
1 Pancake
For when just need a little pancake in your life.
2 Pancakes (Short Stack)
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
3 Pancakes
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
Yogurt Parfait
Greek Yogurt, Granola & Fresh Fruit
Steel Cut Oats
Creamy Steel Cut Oats, Cooked in Milk and Butter. Then topped with cinnamon/sugar and your choice of Fresh Fruit or our House Dried Fruit Blend.(Available until NOON daily)
Pastries
Cake Slice
Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Cheesecake Slice
Choose from a variety of in case cheesecake options. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Chocolate Croissant
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Chocolate Twist
Classic croissant dough in twist form with creamy chocolate filling and chips made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Croissant
Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Espresso Brownie
Fudgy and decadent espresso brownie with semi sweet chips swirled inside. Garnished with more mini semi sweet chips on top. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Flourless Hazelnut Bite
Decadent Flourless Bourbon Chocolate torte bite. Topped with a hazelnut drizzle and garnished with praline pieces. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin a tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel. Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin a moist banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
GF/Vegan Muffin
GF/ VEGAN Pumpkin Spice muffin with our in house made pumpkin spice blend, raisins, and pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. GF/VEGAN Blackberry Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Lavender Pecan Bar
Golden Flakey tart crust filled with a molasses, lavender bud, golden sugar and toasted pecan filling. Topped with a whipped Chantilly cream and sprinkled with lavender buds. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Pumpkin Cranberry Tart
Buttery hand pressed tarts with a cranberry compote and a baked pumpkin custard pie filling finished with a Chantilly decoration and toasted Pumpkin Seed garnish. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Mexican Hot Cocoa Tart
A buttery flaky tart shell filled with a mixture of dark chocolate and Mexican spices. Topped with a whipped Chantilly and finished with a rolled dark chocolate and white chocolate straw. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Ginger Snap Cheesecake Sandwich
Two wonderfully chewy sugar dusted gingersnap cookies holding a single mini vanilla cheesecake between them with cream cheese icing. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Coffee Salted Caramel Éclair
Our in house made eclairs filled with a smooth creamy Coffee Salted Caramel Diplomate Cream and finished with a dark chocolate shell. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Vegan Chocolate Cake Bites
Our moist avocado chocolate cake mixed with a vegan buttercream and hand rolled then dipped in a vegan ganache and finished with a pinch of vegan sprinkles. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Hazelnut Almond Cream Puff
Our In house made Cream puffs filled with a hazelnut mousseline cream and almond brittle for crunch and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Banana Foster Tart
Buttery hand pressed tarts with a Banana caramel foster filling finished with a wonderful Chantilly topping and a walnut garnish. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Coconut Macaroon
Cinnamon Roll
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich
A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip
Our Buttery and soft chocolate chip cookie baked daily out of the oven drizzled with caramel and a pinch of flaked sea salt. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
SnickerDoodle Cookie
Our Cinnamon fall spiced snickerdoodle cookie with the perfect crispy on the edges and soft on the inside. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Tartines
Avocado Toast
Sea Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Onion, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Tomato on thick cut Wholegrain Toast.
Brunch Toast
Wheat Toast, Guacamole, Feta, Heirloom Tomatoes, Poached Egg and Micro Greens
Goat Cheese & Pear Tartine
Goat Cheese, Bartlett Pears, Thyme, Sea Salt and Honey on Sour Dough Bread.
Salmon Toast
*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.
Bowls
Avocado Ancient Grain Bowl(No Meat)
Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl
Grilled Salmon, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl
Grilled Chicken, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Shrimp Ancient Grain Bowl
Sautéed Shrimp, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Steak Ancient Grain Bowl
Cilantro Lime Rice topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado and Sour Cream. Add Steak.
Korean Steak Bowl
Grilled Rib-eye over Jasmine Rice, served with Cucumber Slaw, Soy Glaze, Cilantro, and Gochujang Yogurt Sauce
Burgers
Brunch Burger
Local Grass-fed Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Center-cut Bacon, Micro Greens and a Sunny Side Egg.
Southern Grounds House Burger
Local grass fed beef, gruyere cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, herbs, and mushrooms on a Ancient Grain Bun
Plain Burger
Local Grass-fed Beef, Choice of Cheese and Bacon, on a Buttered Ancient Grain Bun.
Hot Sandwiches
Big Fat Greek Pita
Seasoned Lamb, Artisan Mix, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce served on a Warm Pita.
Caprese Panini
Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
Grilled Goat Cheese
Walnut Bread, Aged Provolone, Fig Preserve, Basil
Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla
Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.
Turkey Apple Brie Panini
Turkey, Apple, Brie, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Honey Mustard, and Fig Jam on Walnut Bread
Big Island Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi with a Soy Glaze, served on a bun with Asian Remoulade and Purple Pineapple Slaw, with your choice of side. Ingredients: garlic, ginger, soy, brown sugar, Gochujang, chives, capers, cucumbers, pineapple, honey, lime, carrot, sesame, and cilantro
Just Proteins
Tacos/Tostadas
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.
Argentinian Tacos
Blackened Salmon, Cabbage, House Made Chimichurri, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Red Onions.
Veggie Tacos
Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas
Great for sharing or a light entrée. Shrimp marinated in citrus juices with Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Avocado, and Cilantro. Served on a pair of Tostadas with Salsa Verde on the side.
Cold Sandwiches/Wraps
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes - American Classic on multi-grain bread.
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
Salmon BLT
*Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.
Turkey Club
Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Turkey Wrap W/Avocado
Tomatoes, Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Provolone, Spicy Mustard, Mixed Field Greens and Herb Cream Cheese.
Salads
Beet and Burrata Salad
Roasted Golden Beets over a bed of Red Beet Coulis and Arugula dressed in Goddess Vinaigrette. Topped off with a 4oz fresh burrata cheese, Za'atar seasoning, and pepitas. Ingredients: Sumac, salt, pepper, Thyme, Oregano, Garlic, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Maple Syrup, Radish, Pepitas
1930’s Cobb Salad
Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled *Salmon with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Avocado, Lime and Ground Ginger.
Steak Salad
Marinated Steak, Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic.
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Ripe Tomatoes, Basil, EVOO, Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar Reduction.
The Arugula Salad
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onions, and Apple Tossed in Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Roasted Veggie Taco Salad
Roasted sweet potatoes with a black bean corn salsa over a bed of lettuce with Avocado, garnished with pickled red onion and cilantro. Served with Avo Vin and pepita queso.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Avocado Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette.
Hummus Plate
Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives
Side Salad
Artisan lettuce blend topped with radish, cucumber, and heirloom tomatoes. Dressing of choice on the side.
Entrée
Young Folks Fare
Side Options
Barista
Americano
Our Black Cat Espresso poured over water. This gives you the full-bodied and rich flavors of an espresso, but similar to a drip coffee in texture.
Cafe Au Lait
One of our house brewed drip coffee topped off with steamed milk of your choice.
Cafe Con Leche
For the coffee lover! We take our dark roast drip coffee, add a double shot of espresso, and then top it with steamed half and half.
Cappuccino
A double Espresso with steamed milk, and topped off with a pillow of foamed milk.
Chai Latte
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
Coffee Box
96oz box of coffee with your choice of brew. Serves 8-12 cups of coffee.
Cold Brew
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
Cortado
Espresso mixed with a drizzle of warm milk to soften the taste and reduce the degree of bitterness of the coffee. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many Italian coffee drinks.
Drip Coffee
With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered.
Espresso
Black Cat Analog is full-bodied and well-rounded, this Brazilian blend produces consistently sweet and chocolatey espresso.
Flat White
Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of microfoam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.
French Press
Any one of our house blends ground and brewed to order.
Frozen Chai Latte
Same as the chai latte, but blended with ice.
Frozen Latte
Blended espresso powder with milk and a choice of sauce mixed in.
Hot Chocolate
Our Signature Hot Chocolate blends white chocolate and mocha together for heaven in a cup.
Hot Tea
Choose from one of organic tea and tisane offerings brewed to order.
Iced Tea
Classic brewed black tea or choose a seasonal offering.
Italian Soda
House made soda water combined with the flavor of your choose.
Kombucha
Locally sourced from Gnarbucha in Mayport, FL. Flavor changes often, call for current offering.
Latte
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Macchiato
The traditional version is a Double Espresso topped with 2 ounces velvety foamed milk
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Grade Matcha green tea with milk.
Milk
Milk Steamer
Puppachino
Seltzer Water
Smoothies
Smartfruit 100% natural fruit purees, blended with ice.
Turmeric Latte
Our house blend of tumeric and spices with milk and a shot of maple spice.
Water Kefir
A probiotic beverage locally sourced from MorCulture in Jacksonville, FL. Flavor changes often, call for current offering.
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205