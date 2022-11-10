Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

24 Reviews

3564 St Johns Ave

Jacksonville, FL 32205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Sandwich
Drip Coffee

Getting Started

Bagels

Bagels

$2.55

Choose from toppings including, whipped butter, plain cream cheese, herb cream cheese or salmon cream cheese.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage or Bacon or Ham

California Bagel

California Bagel

$10.95

Toasted Everything Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Haas Avocados, Spicy House-made Aioli, Sesame Seeds.

3 Egg Omelete

3 Egg Omelete

$13.75

Served with choice of Grits or Fruit Cup and choice of Biscuit or Toast includes 3 of the following:(Onions, Spinach, Tomato, Bacon, Seasoned Lamb Meat, Ham, Sausage, choice of Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers)

Greek Omelete (Contains Gluten)

Greek Omelete (Contains Gluten)

$14.25

Lamb meat, Feta, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, House-made Tzatziki, Dill

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Sausage, Fried Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno and Scrambled Eggs wrapped in a flour Tortilla. Topped with our House Made Ranchero Sauce and Salsa Verde. Then garnished with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Chives, and Crème Fraiche.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.25

Two Poached Eggs, Sourdough Bread, Bacon, Avocado and Topped with SoGro Béarnaise Sauce. (Available until NOON daily)

Egg Options

Egg Options

Eggs cooked to order however you like them.

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Side of our seasonal fruits. Strawberries, blueberries, bananas or grapes.

Grits Bowl

Grits Bowl

$8.15

Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)

Lox & Cream Cheese

Lox & Cream Cheese

$14.25

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Red Onion on your choice of Bagel.

1 Pancake

1 Pancake

$5.00

For when just need a little pancake in your life.

2 Pancakes (Short Stack)

2 Pancakes (Short Stack)

$8.00

Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.

3 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$9.50

Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Greek Yogurt, Granola & Fresh Fruit

Steel Cut Oats

Steel Cut Oats

$8.50

Creamy Steel Cut Oats, Cooked in Milk and Butter. Then topped with cinnamon/sugar and your choice of Fresh Fruit or our House Dried Fruit Blend.(Available until NOON daily)

Pastries

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$9.50

Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$9.50

Choose from a variety of in case cheesecake options. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.55

Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Chocolate Twist

Chocolate Twist

$4.55

Classic croissant dough in twist form with creamy chocolate filling and chips made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Croissant

Croissant

$4.35

Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Espresso Brownie

Espresso Brownie

$4.35

Fudgy and decadent espresso brownie with semi sweet chips swirled inside. Garnished with more mini semi sweet chips on top. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Flourless Hazelnut Bite

Flourless Hazelnut Bite

$4.55

Decadent Flourless Bourbon Chocolate torte bite. Topped with a hazelnut drizzle and garnished with praline pieces. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Muffins

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin a tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel. Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin a moist banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

GF/Vegan Muffin

GF/Vegan Muffin

GF/ VEGAN Pumpkin Spice muffin with our in house made pumpkin spice blend, raisins, and pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. GF/VEGAN Blackberry Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Lavender Pecan Bar

Lavender Pecan Bar

$7.05

Golden Flakey tart crust filled with a molasses, lavender bud, golden sugar and toasted pecan filling. Topped with a whipped Chantilly cream and sprinkled with lavender buds. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Pumpkin Cranberry Tart

Pumpkin Cranberry Tart

$5.10

Buttery hand pressed tarts with a cranberry compote and a baked pumpkin custard pie filling finished with a Chantilly decoration and toasted Pumpkin Seed garnish. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Mexican Hot Cocoa Tart

Mexican Hot Cocoa Tart

$5.10

A buttery flaky tart shell filled with a mixture of dark chocolate and Mexican spices. Topped with a whipped Chantilly and finished with a rolled dark chocolate and white chocolate straw. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Ginger Snap Cheesecake Sandwich

Ginger Snap Cheesecake Sandwich

$4.55

Two wonderfully chewy sugar dusted gingersnap cookies holding a single mini vanilla cheesecake between them with cream cheese icing.  *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Coffee Salted Caramel Éclair

Coffee Salted Caramel Éclair

$4.55

Our in house made eclairs filled with a smooth creamy Coffee Salted Caramel Diplomate Cream and finished with a dark chocolate shell. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Vegan Chocolate Cake Bites

Vegan Chocolate Cake Bites

$3.10

Our moist avocado chocolate cake mixed with a vegan buttercream and hand rolled then dipped in a vegan ganache and finished with a pinch of vegan sprinkles. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Hazelnut Almond Cream Puff

Hazelnut Almond Cream Puff

$4.55

Our In house made Cream puffs filled with a hazelnut mousseline cream and almond brittle for crunch and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Banana Foster Tart

Banana Foster Tart

$5.10

Buttery hand pressed tarts with a Banana caramel foster filling finished with a wonderful Chantilly topping and a walnut garnish. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Coconut Macaroon

$3.10

Cinnamon Roll

$5.05Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.35

Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich

Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich

$4.05

A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip

$3.35

Our Buttery and soft chocolate chip cookie baked daily out of the oven drizzled with caramel and a pinch of flaked sea salt. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

SnickerDoodle Cookie

SnickerDoodle Cookie

$3.35

Our Cinnamon fall spiced snickerdoodle cookie with the perfect crispy on the edges and soft on the inside. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Tartines

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Sea Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Onion, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Tomato on thick cut Wholegrain Toast.

Brunch Toast

Brunch Toast

$9.95

Wheat Toast, Guacamole, Feta, Heirloom Tomatoes, Poached Egg and Micro Greens

Goat Cheese & Pear Tartine

Goat Cheese & Pear Tartine

$8.50

Goat Cheese, Bartlett Pears, Thyme, Sea Salt and Honey on Sour Dough Bread.

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$9.25

*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.

Bowls

Avocado Ancient Grain Bowl(No Meat)

Avocado Ancient Grain Bowl(No Meat)

$13.90

Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl

Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl

$19.40

Grilled Salmon, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl

Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl

$18.50

Grilled Chicken, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Shrimp Ancient Grain Bowl

$18.50

Sautéed Shrimp, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Steak Ancient Grain Bowl

$18.95

Cilantro Lime Rice topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado and Sour Cream. Add Steak.

Korean Steak Bowl

Korean Steak Bowl

$18.95

Grilled Rib-eye over Jasmine Rice, served with Cucumber Slaw, Soy Glaze, Cilantro, and Gochujang Yogurt Sauce

Burgers

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$17.75

Local Grass-fed Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Center-cut Bacon, Micro Greens and a Sunny Side Egg.

Southern Grounds House Burger

Southern Grounds House Burger

$16.95

Local grass fed beef, gruyere cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, herbs, and mushrooms on a Ancient Grain Bun

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$16.30

Local Grass-fed Beef, Choice of Cheese and Bacon, on a Buttered Ancient Grain Bun.

Hot Sandwiches

Big Fat Greek Pita

Big Fat Greek Pita

$15.90

Seasoned Lamb, Artisan Mix, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce served on a Warm Pita.

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.25

Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms

Grilled Goat Cheese

Grilled Goat Cheese

$12.65

Walnut Bread, Aged Provolone, Fig Preserve, Basil

Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla

Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla

$14.25

Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.

Turkey Apple Brie Panini

Turkey Apple Brie Panini

$14.50

Turkey, Apple, Brie, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Honey Mustard, and Fig Jam on Walnut Bread

Big Island Mahi Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled Mahi with a Soy Glaze, served on a bun with Asian Remoulade and Purple Pineapple Slaw, with your choice of side. Ingredients: garlic, ginger, soy, brown sugar, Gochujang, chives, capers, cucumbers, pineapple, honey, lime, carrot, sesame, and cilantro

Just Proteins

Tacos/Tostadas

Baja Shrimp Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.

Argentinian Tacos

Argentinian Tacos

$19.40

Blackened Salmon, Cabbage, House Made Chimichurri, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Red Onions.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$15.50

Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro

Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

$14.95

Great for sharing or a light entrée. Shrimp marinated in citrus juices with Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Avocado, and Cilantro. Served on a pair of Tostadas with Salsa Verde on the side.

Cold Sandwiches/Wraps

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes - American Classic on multi-grain bread.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich

Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$14.25Out of stock

*Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.75

Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Turkey Wrap W/Avocado

Turkey Wrap W/Avocado

$15.50

Tomatoes, Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Provolone, Spicy Mustard, Mixed Field Greens and Herb Cream Cheese.

Salads

Beet and Burrata Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Roasted Golden Beets over a bed of Red Beet Coulis and Arugula dressed in Goddess Vinaigrette. Topped off with a 4oz fresh burrata cheese, Za'atar seasoning, and pepitas. Ingredients: Sumac, salt, pepper, Thyme, Oregano, Garlic, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Maple Syrup, Radish, Pepitas

1930’s Cobb Salad

1930’s Cobb Salad

$15.50

Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.50

Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.40

Grilled *Salmon with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Avocado, Lime and Ground Ginger.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$18.50

Marinated Steak, Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Ripe Tomatoes, Basil, EVOO, Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar Reduction.

The Arugula Salad

The Arugula Salad

$12.50

Arugula, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onions, and Apple Tossed in Poppyseed Vinaigrette

Roasted Veggie Taco Salad

Roasted Veggie Taco Salad

$15.50

Roasted sweet potatoes with a black bean corn salsa over a bed of lettuce with Avocado, garnished with pickled red onion and cilantro. Served with Avo Vin and pepita queso.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Avocado Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.50

Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives

Side Salad

$5.00

Artisan lettuce blend topped with radish, cucumber, and heirloom tomatoes. Dressing of choice on the side.

Entrée

Seasoned Hanger *Steak, Parmesan Herb Fries, Au Poivre Sauce & Arugula Poppyseed Salad.

Steak Frites

$18.95

Shrimp and Grits

$18.95

Young Folks Fare

Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese, add Chicken upon request
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese on Toasted White Bread

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese. Add Chicken upon request.

PB&J

PB&J

$6.00

Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jam and White Bread.

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Turkey, American Cheese, Mayo on White Bread.

Side Options

Side Order

Seasonal Sides

Half an Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.50

Side of Toast

Side Sausage

$2.50

Whole Banana

$1.00

Hummus

$5.00

Barista

Americano

Americano

$3.30

Our Black Cat Espresso poured over water. This gives you the full-bodied and rich flavors of an espresso, but similar to a drip coffee in texture.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.80+

One of our house brewed drip coffee topped off with steamed milk of your choice.

Cafe Con Leche

$4.40+

For the coffee lover! We take our dark roast drip coffee, add a double shot of espresso, and then top it with steamed half and half.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+

A double Espresso with steamed milk, and topped off with a pillow of foamed milk.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.15+

An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced

Coffee Box

$18.00

96oz box of coffee with your choice of brew. Serves 8-12 cups of coffee.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.20+

Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.70

Espresso mixed with a drizzle of warm milk to soften the taste and reduce the degree of bitterness of the coffee. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many Italian coffee drinks.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.80+

With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.30

Black Cat Analog is full-bodied and well-rounded, this Brazilian blend produces consistently sweet and chocolatey espresso.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.15+

Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of microfoam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.

French Press

$3.60

Any one of our house blends ground and brewed to order.

Frozen Chai Latte

$5.55+

Same as the chai latte, but blended with ice.

Frozen Latte

$5.55+

Blended espresso powder with milk and a choice of sauce mixed in.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.05+

Our Signature Hot Chocolate blends white chocolate and mocha together for heaven in a cup.

Hot Tea

$3.60

Choose from one of organic tea and tisane offerings brewed to order.

Iced Tea

$3.05+

Classic brewed black tea or choose a seasonal offering.

Italian Soda

$3.25

House made soda water combined with the flavor of your choose.

Kombucha

$6.25+

Locally sourced from Gnarbucha in Mayport, FL. Flavor changes often, call for current offering.

Latte

Latte

$4.40+

Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.65+

The traditional version is a Double Espresso topped with 2 ounces velvety foamed milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.70

Ceremonial Grade Matcha green tea with milk.

Milk

$2.50+

Milk Steamer

$2.60

Puppachino

Seltzer Water

$1.00

Smoothies

$5.45+

Smartfruit 100% natural fruit purees, blended with ice.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$6.50

Our house blend of tumeric and spices with milk and a shot of maple spice.

Water Kefir

$6.25+

A probiotic beverage locally sourced from MorCulture in Jacksonville, FL. Flavor changes often, call for current offering.

Bottle Drinks

Natalie's Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bai Coconut Water

$4.00

Box Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

La Croix

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!

Location

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Directions

Gallery
Southern Grounds & Company image
Southern Grounds & Company image
Southern Grounds & Company image
Southern Grounds & Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,605
3556 St Johns Ave Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Cinco
orange starNo Reviews
809 Lomax St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
orange star4.6 • 846
1671 Atlantic Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
University Diner - 5959 Merrill Rd
orange star4.0 • 926
5959 Merrill Rd Jacksonville, FL 32277
View restaurantnext
TacoLu - 1712 Beach Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1712 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,605
3556 St Johns Ave Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Southside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Southbank
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston