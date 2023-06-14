Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Southern Grounds & Company San Marco

846 Reviews

$$

1671 Atlantic Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Latte

Latte

$4.43+

Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel, or Croissant with a fried *Egg, American Cheese, Sausage, or Bacon, or Ham *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.20+

Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.

FOOD

Getting Started

Bagels

Bagels

$2.65

Choose from toppings including, whipped butter, plain cream cheese, herb cream cheese or *salmon cream cheese. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel, or Croissant with a fried *Egg, American Cheese, Sausage, or Bacon, or Ham *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

California Bagel

California Bagel

$11.05

Toasted Everything Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, *Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Haas Avocado, Spicy House-made Aioli, Sesame Seeds. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness)

Grits Bowl

Grits Bowl

$8.20

Stone Ground Grits, *Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Side of our seasonal fruits. Strawberries, blueberries, bananas or grapes.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Greek Yogurt, Topped with House Made Granola, Fresh Fruit and a drizzle of local Honey

3 Egg Omelete

3 Egg Omelete

$13.80

Served with choice of Grits or Fruit Cup and choice of Pancake or Toast includes 3 of the following:(Onions, Spinach, Tomato, Bacon, Seasoned Lamb Meat, Ham, Sausage, choice of Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers)

Greek Omelete(Contains Gluten)

Greek Omelete(Contains Gluten)

$14.25

Lamb meat, Feta, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, House-made Tzatziki, Dill

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.30Out of stock

Two *Poached Eggs, Sourdough Toast, Bacon, Avocado and Topped with SoGro *Hollandaise Sauce. (Served until NOON daily) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.60

Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and Scrambled Eggs wrapped in a flour Tortilla. Topped with our House Made Ranchero Sauce and Salsa Verde. Then garnished with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Crème Fraiche and chives.

1 Pancake

1 Pancake

$5.00

For when you just need a little pancake in your life. Served with Butter and 100% Maple Syrup.

2 Pancakes

2 Pancakes

$8.00

Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite. Served with Butter and 100% Maple Syrup.

3 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$9.50

Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite. Served with Butter and 100% Maple Syrup.

Lox & Cream Cheese

Lox & Cream Cheese

$14.30

*Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Red Onion on your choice of Toasted Bagel. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Egg Options

Egg Options

*Eggs cooked to order however you like them. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Steel Cut Oats

Steel Cut Oats

$8.50Out of stock

Creamy Steel Cut Oats, Cooked in Milk and Butter. Then topped with cinnamon/sugar and your choice of Fresh Fruit or our House Dried Fruit Blend.(Available till Noon Daily)

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$4.35

Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.55

Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Chocolate Twist

Chocolate Twist

$4.55

Classic croissant dough in twist form with a creamy chocolate filling and chips made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Espresso Brownie

Espresso Brownie

$5.35

Fudgy and decadent espresso brownie with semi sweet chips swirled inside. Garnished with more mini semi sweet chips on top. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Flourless Hazelnut Bite

Flourless Hazelnut Bite

$4.55

Decadent Flourless Bourbon Chocolate torte bite. Topped with a hazelnut drizzle and garnished with praline pieces. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Lavender Lemon Cheesecake Sandwich

Lavender Lemon Cheesecake Sandwich

$4.95

Two perfect for Spring Lemon Lavender Cookies tossed in sugar and baked till perfect holding a single mini vanilla cheesecake between them with cream cheese icing. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Guava Cream Puff

Guava Cream Puff

$4.55

Our in house made scooped Cream puff sliced and filled with our Guava Chantilly filling and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Lavender Pecan Bar

Lavender Pecan Bar

$7.25

Golden Flakey tart crust filled with a molasses, lavender bud, golden sugar and toasted pecan filling. Topped with a whipped Chantilly cream and sprinkled with lavender buds. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Strawberry Basil Lemonade Tart

Strawberry Basil Lemonade Tart

$5.50

A buttery hand pressed tart shell painted with a layer of white chocolate and filled with our strawberry gran gala filling. Topped with our basil lemon curd and finished with Chantilly. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.85Out of stock

Toasted and delicious Cannoli Shell with a creamy ricotta filling and dipped in mini chocolate chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$3.60

Hand Scooped Sweetened shredded coconut macaroon baked till golden brown, light, and delicious and half dipped in Makenu 70% chocolate. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Keylime Blueberry tart

Keylime Blueberry tart

$5.50

A buttery hand pressed tart shell filled with our in house made blueberry compote. Topped with our own Key Lime pie custard and baked to perfection. Finished with Chantilly and our graham cracker streusel. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Flourless WC Raspberry Bites

$4.55

Peanut Brittle

$11.00Out of stock

Our delicious and in house made peanut brittle covered with Makenu 70% Dark Chocolate and a sprinkling of sea salt. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Fruit Danish

$5.95Out of stock

Flaky Puff Pastry Danish with Cream Cheese Danish filling and fruit on top. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Cinnamon Roll (Saturday)

Cinnamon Roll (Saturday)

$5.55Out of stock

Our soft and sweet hand rolled cinnamon rolls drizzled with a vanilla icing. Made fresh Saturday morning. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Vegan Confetti Cake

Vegan Confetti Cake

$3.10Out of stock

Our avocado Chocolate Cake with vegan buttercream and dipped in dark chocolate finished with some confetti sprinkles.

Mini Cheddar & Chive Scone

$2.60Out of stock

Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.35

Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich

Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich

$4.05

A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip

$3.35

Our Buttery and soft chocolate chip cookie baked daily out of the oven drizzled with caramel and a pinch of flaked sea salt. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$3.35

Our Cinnamon fall spiced snickerdoodle cookie with the perfect crispy on the edges and soft on the inside. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Blackberry Chocolate Chip GF/Vegan

Blackberry Chocolate Chip GF/Vegan

$4.80

Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Pumpkin Spice GF/Vegan

Pumpkin Spice GF/Vegan

$4.80

Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with our in house made pumpkin spice blend, raisins, and pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.30

Tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Banana Chocolate Chip

Banana Chocolate Chip

$4.30

Moist mouthwatering banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$9.50

Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$9.50

Choose from a variety of in case cheesecake options. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Tartines

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.55

Sea Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Onion, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Tomato on thick cut Wholegrain Toast.

Brunch Toast

Brunch Toast

$9.95

Wheat Toast, Guacamole, Feta, Heirloom Tomatoes, Poached Egg and Micro Greens

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$9.25

*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.

Goat Cheese & Pear Tartine

Goat Cheese & Pear Tartine

$8.50

Goat Cheese, Bartlett Pears, Thyme, Sea Salt and Honey on Sour Dough Bread.

Burrata Tartine

Burrata Tartine

$9.25

Roasted Heirloom Tomatoes over Arugula, Fresh Burrata Cheese, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Topped with Za'atar Seasoning, Microgreens and served on Sourdough

Entrée

Avocado Ancient Grain Bowl(No Meat)

$13.90

Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl

$20.85

Grilled *Salmon Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl

$18.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Steak Ancient Grain Bowl

$18.95

Grilled Hanger *Steak Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Korean Steak Bowl

Korean Steak Bowl

$18.95

Grilled Hanger *Steak over Jasmine Rice, served with Cucumber Slaw, Soy Glaze, Cilantro, and Gochujang Yogurt Sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$18.95

Seasoned Hanger *Steak, Parmesan Herb Fries, Au Poivre Sauce & Arugula Poppy Seed Salad. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$18.95

Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Bacon, White Wine, served over a bowl of Cheddar Cheese Grits and Sourdough Toast Points.

Shrimp Grain Bowl

$17.95

Sautéed Shrimp Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Burgers

Southern Grounds House Burger

Southern Grounds House Burger

$17.05

Local grass fed *beef, gruyere cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, herbs, and mushrooms on a Ancient Grain Bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$17.85

Local Grass-fed *Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Center-cut Bacon, Micro Greens and a *Sunny Side Egg. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$16.40

Local Grass-fed *Beef, Choice of Cheese and Bacon, on a Buttered Ancient Grain Bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Hot Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$15.95

Served on Marbled Rye, with 100% All Natural Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Reuben Dressing, and House Made Slaw.

Big Fat Greek Pita

Big Fat Greek Pita

$15.90

Seasoned Lamb, Artisan Mix, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce served on a Warm Pita.

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.25

Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.70

All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms

Grilled Goat Cheese

Grilled Goat Cheese

$12.65

Ciabatta, Aged Provolone, Fig Preserve, Basil

Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla

Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla

$14.35

Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.

Turkey Apple Brie Panini

Turkey Apple Brie Panini

$15.55

Turkey, Apple, Brie, Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Honey Mustard, and Fig Jam on Walnut Bread

Just Proteins

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos featuring succulent cobia fish marinated 24hrs. Served with Arbol salsa, grilled pineapple, tangy kimchi, and topped with fresh red onion and micro greens. These tacos are a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors, with a touch of heat from the Arbol salsa.
Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$15.50

Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro

Baja Shrimp Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.

Cobia Pastor Tacos

$18.95

Cobia Marinated for 24 Hours Then Grilled. Topped with House Made Arbol Salsa, Grilled Pineapple, Kimchi, Red Onion, and Garnished with Micro Greens.

Cold Sandwiches/Wraps

Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich

Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$14.25

*Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.75

Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Turkey Wrap W/Avocado

Turkey Wrap W/Avocado

$15.55

Tomatoes, Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Provolone, Spicy Mustard, Mixed Field Greens and Herb Cream Cheese.

BLT

BLT

$12.10

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes - American Classic on multi-grain bread.

Salads

1930’s Cobb Salad

1930’s Cobb Salad

$14.25

Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.50

Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.85

Verlasso Salmon Grilled to perfection, over a bed of Locally Sourced Aquaponic Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Heirloom Tomatoes, Avocado and Avocado Vinaigrette on the side.

The Arugula Salad

The Arugula Salad

$12.50

Arugula, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onions, and Apple Tossed in Poppyseed Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$19.50

*Marinated Steak, Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

House Salad

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Avocado Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.50

Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives

Side Salad

$5.00

Artisan lettuce blend topped with radish, cucumber, and heirloom tomatoes. Dressing of choice on the side.

Young Folks Fare

Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese, add Chicken upon request
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese on Toasted White Bread

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Turkey, American Cheese, Mayo on White Bread.

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese. Add Chicken upon request.

SoGro Sides

Side Chic Pea Salad

$4.25

Side Pasta Salad

$4.25

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Half an Avocado

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Artisan lettuce blend topped with radish, cucumber, and heirloom tomatoes. Dressing of choice on the side.

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.50

Whole Banana

$1.00

Side of Toast

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Cheese Grits

$4.00

DRINKS

Barista

Latte

Latte

$4.43+

Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.80+

With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.85+

One of our house brewed drip coffee topped off with steamed milk of your choice.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.20+

Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.

Americano

Americano

$3.35+

Our Black Cat Espresso poured over water. This gives you the full-bodied and rich flavors of an espresso, but similar to a drip coffee in texture.

Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche<