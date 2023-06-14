- Home
Southern Grounds & Company San Marco
846 Reviews
$$
1671 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Popular Items
Latte
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, or Croissant with a fried *Egg, American Cheese, Sausage, or Bacon, or Ham *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Cold Brew
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
FOOD
Getting Started
Bagels
Choose from toppings including, whipped butter, plain cream cheese, herb cream cheese or *salmon cream cheese. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, or Croissant with a fried *Egg, American Cheese, Sausage, or Bacon, or Ham *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
California Bagel
Toasted Everything Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, *Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Haas Avocado, Spicy House-made Aioli, Sesame Seeds. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness)
Grits Bowl
Stone Ground Grits, *Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Fruit Cup
Side of our seasonal fruits. Strawberries, blueberries, bananas or grapes.
Yogurt Parfait
Greek Yogurt, Topped with House Made Granola, Fresh Fruit and a drizzle of local Honey
3 Egg Omelete
Served with choice of Grits or Fruit Cup and choice of Pancake or Toast includes 3 of the following:(Onions, Spinach, Tomato, Bacon, Seasoned Lamb Meat, Ham, Sausage, choice of Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers)
Greek Omelete(Contains Gluten)
Lamb meat, Feta, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, House-made Tzatziki, Dill
Eggs Benedict
Two *Poached Eggs, Sourdough Toast, Bacon, Avocado and Topped with SoGro *Hollandaise Sauce. (Served until NOON daily) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and Scrambled Eggs wrapped in a flour Tortilla. Topped with our House Made Ranchero Sauce and Salsa Verde. Then garnished with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Crème Fraiche and chives.
1 Pancake
For when you just need a little pancake in your life. Served with Butter and 100% Maple Syrup.
2 Pancakes
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite. Served with Butter and 100% Maple Syrup.
3 Pancakes
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite. Served with Butter and 100% Maple Syrup.
Lox & Cream Cheese
*Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Red Onion on your choice of Toasted Bagel. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Egg Options
*Eggs cooked to order however you like them. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Steel Cut Oats
Creamy Steel Cut Oats, Cooked in Milk and Butter. Then topped with cinnamon/sugar and your choice of Fresh Fruit or our House Dried Fruit Blend.(Available till Noon Daily)
Pastries
Croissant
Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Chocolate Croissant
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Chocolate Twist
Classic croissant dough in twist form with a creamy chocolate filling and chips made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Espresso Brownie
Fudgy and decadent espresso brownie with semi sweet chips swirled inside. Garnished with more mini semi sweet chips on top. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Flourless Hazelnut Bite
Decadent Flourless Bourbon Chocolate torte bite. Topped with a hazelnut drizzle and garnished with praline pieces. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Lavender Lemon Cheesecake Sandwich
Two perfect for Spring Lemon Lavender Cookies tossed in sugar and baked till perfect holding a single mini vanilla cheesecake between them with cream cheese icing. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Guava Cream Puff
Our in house made scooped Cream puff sliced and filled with our Guava Chantilly filling and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Lavender Pecan Bar
Golden Flakey tart crust filled with a molasses, lavender bud, golden sugar and toasted pecan filling. Topped with a whipped Chantilly cream and sprinkled with lavender buds. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Strawberry Basil Lemonade Tart
A buttery hand pressed tart shell painted with a layer of white chocolate and filled with our strawberry gran gala filling. Topped with our basil lemon curd and finished with Chantilly. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Cannoli
Toasted and delicious Cannoli Shell with a creamy ricotta filling and dipped in mini chocolate chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Coconut Macaroon
Hand Scooped Sweetened shredded coconut macaroon baked till golden brown, light, and delicious and half dipped in Makenu 70% chocolate. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Keylime Blueberry tart
A buttery hand pressed tart shell filled with our in house made blueberry compote. Topped with our own Key Lime pie custard and baked to perfection. Finished with Chantilly and our graham cracker streusel. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Flourless WC Raspberry Bites
Peanut Brittle
Our delicious and in house made peanut brittle covered with Makenu 70% Dark Chocolate and a sprinkling of sea salt. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Fruit Danish
Flaky Puff Pastry Danish with Cream Cheese Danish filling and fruit on top. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Cinnamon Roll (Saturday)
Our soft and sweet hand rolled cinnamon rolls drizzled with a vanilla icing. Made fresh Saturday morning. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Vegan Confetti Cake
Our avocado Chocolate Cake with vegan buttercream and dipped in dark chocolate finished with some confetti sprinkles.
Mini Cheddar & Chive Scone
Cupcake
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich
A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip
Our Buttery and soft chocolate chip cookie baked daily out of the oven drizzled with caramel and a pinch of flaked sea salt. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Snickerdoodle
Our Cinnamon fall spiced snickerdoodle cookie with the perfect crispy on the edges and soft on the inside. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Blackberry Chocolate Chip GF/Vegan
Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Pumpkin Spice GF/Vegan
Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with our in house made pumpkin spice blend, raisins, and pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Blueberry Muffin
Tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Banana Chocolate Chip
Moist mouthwatering banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Cake Slice
Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Cheesecake Slice
Choose from a variety of in case cheesecake options. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Tartines
Avocado Toast
Sea Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Onion, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Tomato on thick cut Wholegrain Toast.
Brunch Toast
Wheat Toast, Guacamole, Feta, Heirloom Tomatoes, Poached Egg and Micro Greens
Salmon Toast
*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.
Goat Cheese & Pear Tartine
Goat Cheese, Bartlett Pears, Thyme, Sea Salt and Honey on Sour Dough Bread.
Burrata Tartine
Roasted Heirloom Tomatoes over Arugula, Fresh Burrata Cheese, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Topped with Za'atar Seasoning, Microgreens and served on Sourdough
Entrée
Avocado Ancient Grain Bowl(No Meat)
Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl
Grilled *Salmon Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl
Grilled Chicken Breast Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Steak Ancient Grain Bowl
Grilled Hanger *Steak Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Korean Steak Bowl
Grilled Hanger *Steak over Jasmine Rice, served with Cucumber Slaw, Soy Glaze, Cilantro, and Gochujang Yogurt Sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Steak Frites
Seasoned Hanger *Steak, Parmesan Herb Fries, Au Poivre Sauce & Arugula Poppy Seed Salad. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Shrimp and Grits
Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Bacon, White Wine, served over a bowl of Cheddar Cheese Grits and Sourdough Toast Points.
Shrimp Grain Bowl
Sautéed Shrimp Over a Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Burgers
Southern Grounds House Burger
Local grass fed *beef, gruyere cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, herbs, and mushrooms on a Ancient Grain Bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Brunch Burger
Local Grass-fed *Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Center-cut Bacon, Micro Greens and a *Sunny Side Egg. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Plain Burger
Local Grass-fed *Beef, Choice of Cheese and Bacon, on a Buttered Ancient Grain Bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Hot Sandwiches
Reuben
Served on Marbled Rye, with 100% All Natural Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Reuben Dressing, and House Made Slaw.
Big Fat Greek Pita
Seasoned Lamb, Artisan Mix, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce served on a Warm Pita.
Caprese Panini
Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
Grilled Goat Cheese
Ciabatta, Aged Provolone, Fig Preserve, Basil
Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla
Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.
Turkey Apple Brie Panini
Turkey, Apple, Brie, Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Honey Mustard, and Fig Jam on Walnut Bread
Just Proteins
Tacos
Veggie Tacos
Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.
Cobia Pastor Tacos
Cobia Marinated for 24 Hours Then Grilled. Topped with House Made Arbol Salsa, Grilled Pineapple, Kimchi, Red Onion, and Garnished with Micro Greens.
Cold Sandwiches/Wraps
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
Salmon BLT
*Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.
Turkey Club
Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Turkey Wrap W/Avocado
Tomatoes, Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Provolone, Spicy Mustard, Mixed Field Greens and Herb Cream Cheese.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes - American Classic on multi-grain bread.
Salads
1930’s Cobb Salad
Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Verlasso Salmon Grilled to perfection, over a bed of Locally Sourced Aquaponic Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Heirloom Tomatoes, Avocado and Avocado Vinaigrette on the side.
The Arugula Salad
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onions, and Apple Tossed in Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Steak Salad
*Marinated Steak, Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Avocado Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette.
Hummus Plate
Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives
Side Salad
Artisan lettuce blend topped with radish, cucumber, and heirloom tomatoes. Dressing of choice on the side.
Young Folks Fare
SoGro Sides
Side Chic Pea Salad
Side Pasta Salad
Side Fries
Side Chips
Half an Avocado
Side Salad
Artisan lettuce blend topped with radish, cucumber, and heirloom tomatoes. Dressing of choice on the side.
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Ham
Whole Banana
Side of Toast
Side Grits
Side Cheese Grits
DRINKS
Barista
Latte
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Drip Coffee
With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered.
Cafe Au Lait
One of our house brewed drip coffee topped off with steamed milk of your choice.
Cold Brew
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
Americano
Our Black Cat Espresso poured over water. This gives you the full-bodied and rich flavors of an espresso, but similar to a drip coffee in texture.