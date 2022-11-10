- Home
- Neptune Beach
- Beaches
- Bars & Lounges
- Southern Grounds & Company - Neptune Beach
200 1st St.
Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Popular Items
Barista
Double Espresso
Black Cat Analog is full-bodied and well-rounded, this Brazilian blend produces consistently sweet and chocolatey espresso.
Americano
Our Black Cat Espresso poured over water. This gives you the full-bodied and rich flavors of an espresso, but similar to a drip coffee in texture.
Drip Coffee
With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered
Cold Brew
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
Iced Tea
Classic brewed black tea or choose a seasonal offering.
Latte
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Cappuccino
A double Espresso with steamed milk, and topped off with a pillow of foamed milk.
Cafe Con Leche
For the coffee lover! We take our dark roast drip coffee, add a double shot of espresso, and then top it with steamed half and half.
Chai Latte
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced.
Cortado
Espresso mixed with a drizzle of warm milk to soften the taste and reduce the degree of bitterness of the coffee. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many Italian coffee drinks.
Flat White
Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of micro foam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.
French Press
Any one of our house blends ground and brewed to order.
Frozen Latte
Blended espresso powder with milk and a choice of sauce mixed in.
Milk
Choose between whole and skim milk.
Hot Tea
Choose from one of organic tea and tisane offerings brewed to order.
Latte "Macchiato"
The traditional version is a Double Espresso topped with 2 ounces velvety foamed milk
Traditional Macchiato
The traditional version is a Double Espresso topped with 2 ounces velvety foamed milk
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Grade Matcha green tea with milk.
Turmeric Latte
Our house blend of turmeric and spices with milk and a shot of maple spice.
Hot Chocolate
Our Signature Hot Chocolate blends white chocolate and mocha together for heaven in a cup.
Smoothies
Smartfruit 100% natural fruit purees, blended with ice.
Coffee Box
Choose one of our four blends to be put into a 96 oz. box for any occasion.
Fresh Squeezed OJ (12 oz)
Can and Bottle Drinks
Getting Started
Bagels
Freshly baked bagels.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage or Bacon or Ham
Grits Bowl
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles
Fruit Cup
Seasonal Fruits
Yogurt Parfait
Greek Yogurt, local honey, house-made SoGro Granola & Fresh Fruit
3 Egg Omelete
Served with choice of Grits or Fruit Cup and choice of Toast includes 3 of the following: (Onions, Spinach, Tomato, Mushrooms, Green Peppers Bacon, Seasoned Lamb Meat, Ham, Sausage, choice of Cheese, Feta Cheese)
Greek Omelete(Contains Gluten)
Lamb meat, Feta, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, House-made Tzatziki, Dill
1 Pancake
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
2 Pancakes (short stack)
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
3 Pancakes
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
Lox And Cream Cheese
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Red Onion on your choice of Bagel.
Custom Egg Breakfast
Choose a style of eggs, veggies, protein and side of bread.
Side Options
Choose any of our fresh sides.
California Bagel
Toasted Everything Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Haas Avocados, Spicy House-made Aioli, Sesame Seeds.
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and Scrambled Eggs wrapped in a flour Tortilla. Topped with our House Made Ranchero Sauce and Salsa Verde. Then garnished with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Crème Fraiche and chives.
Cold Sandwiches/Wraps
Turkey Club
Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
Turkey Wrap with Avocado
Tomatoes, Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Provolone, Spicy Mustard, Mixed Field Greens and Herb Cream Cheese.
Salmon BLT
Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.
Hot Food
Big Fat Greek Pita
Seasoned Lamb, Artisan Mix, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce served on a Warm Pita.
Grilled Goat Cheese
Walnut Bread, Aged Provolone, Fig Preserve and Basil.
Caprese Panini
Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil.
Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla
Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.
Turkey Apple Brie Panini
Turkey, Apples, Brie, Sautéed Onions, Honey Mustard and Fig Preserve on Walnut Bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a ancient grain bun topped with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions and bacon.
Big Island Mahi Sandwich
Pan Seared Mahi with a Soy Glaze, served on a bun with Asian Remoulade and Purple Pineapple Slaw, with your choice of side. Ingredients: garlic, ginger, soy, brown sugar, Gochujang, chives, capers, cucumbers, pineapple, honey, lime, carrot, sesame, and cilantro
Just Proteins
Your choice of salmon, shrimp, chicken, burger patty, steak and lox only.
Salad Plates
Beet and Burrata Salad
Roasted Golden Beets over a bed of Red Beet Coulis and Arugula dressed in Goddess Vinaigrette. Topped off with a 4oz fresh burrata cheese, Za'atar seasoning, and pepitas. Ingredients: Sumac, salt, pepper, Thyme, Oregano, Garlic, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Maple Syrup, Radish, Pepitas
1930’s Cobb Salad
Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.
The Arugula Salad
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onions, and Apple Tossed in Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine-ripe Tomatoes, Avocado, Lime and Ground Ginger
Hummus Plate
Cucumbers, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic.
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic.
Tartines
Goat Cheese, Pear and Honey Tartine
Goat Cheese, Bartlett Pears, Thyme, Sea Salt and Honey on Sour Dough Bread.
Salmon Toast
*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.
Avocado Toast
Sea Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Onion, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Tomato on thick cut Wholegrain Toast.
Brunch Toast
Wheat Toast, Guacamole, Feta, Heirloom Tomatoes, Poached Egg and Micro Greens
Young Folks Fare
Entrees
House Burger
Local grass fed beef, Gruyere cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, herbs, and mushrooms on a Ancient Grain Bun
Brunch Burger
Local Grass-fed Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Center-cut Bacon, Micro Greens and a Sunny Side Egg.
Plain Burger
Local Grass-fed Beef on a Buttered Ancient Grain Bun
Avocado Ancient Grain Bowl
Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Shrimp Ancient Grain Bowl
Sautéed Shrimp, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl
Grilled Chicken, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl
Grilled Salmon, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.
Argentinian Tacos
Blackened Salmon, Cabbage, House Made Chimichurri, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Red Onions.
Veggie Tacos
Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro
Shrimp and Grits
Seasoned sauteed shrimp over cheesy grits with tomatoes, bacon, sauteed mushrooms and onions, garlic, chives deglazed with white wine.
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas
Great for sharing or a light entrée. Shrimp marinated in citrus juices with Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Avocado, and Cilantro. Served on a pair of Tostadas with Salsa Verde on the side.
Desserts
Croissant
Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Chocolate Croissant
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Chocolate Twist
Classic croissant dough in twist form with creamy chocolate filling and chips made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip
Our Buttery and soft chocolate chip cookie baked daily out of the oven drizzled with caramel and a pinch of flaked sea salt. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Our Cinnamon fall spiced snickerdoodle cookie with the perfect crispy on the edges and soft on the inside. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Chocolate Espresso Brownies
Fudgy and decadent espresso brownie with semi sweet chips swirled inside. Garnished with more mini semi sweet chips on top. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Blueberry Muffin
Tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Moist banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
GF Vegan Pumpkin Spice Muffin
Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with our in house made pumpkin spice blend, raisins, and pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
GF Vegan Blackberry Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Cake Slice
Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Cheesecake Slice
Choose from a variety of in case cheesecake options. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Lavender Pecan Bar
Golden Flakey tart crust filled with a molasses, lavender bud, golden sugar and toasted pecan filling. Topped with a whipped Chantilly cream and sprinkled with lavender buds. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich
A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Hazelnut Chocolate Flourless Bites
Decadent Flourless Bourbon Chocolate torte bite. Topped with a hazelnut drizzle and garnished with praline pieces. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Ginger Snap Cheesecake Sandwich
Two wonderfully chewy sugar dusted gingersnap cookies holding a single mini vanilla cheesecake between them with cream cheese icing. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Hazelnut Almond Cream Puff
Our In house made Cream puffs filled with a hazelnut mousseline cream and almond brittle for crunch and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Mexican Hot Cocoa Tart
A buttery flaky tart shell filled with a mixture of dark chocolate and Mexican spices. Topped with a whipped Chantilly and finished with a rolled dark chocolate and white chocolate straw. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Pumpkin Cranberry Tart
Buttery hand pressed tarts with a cranberry compote and a baked pumpkin custard pie filling finished with a Chantilly decoration and toasted Pumpkin Seed garnish. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Banana Foster Tart (Nut Allergen)
Buttery hand pressed tarts with a Banana caramel foster filling finished with a wonderful Chantilly topping and a walnut garnish. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Coffee Salted Caramel Éclair
Our in house made eclairs filled with a smooth creamy Coffee Salted Caramel Diplomate Cream and finished with a dark chocolate shell. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Vegan Chocolate Cake Bites
Our moist avocado chocolate cake mixed with a vegan buttercream and hand rolled then dipped in a vegan ganache and finished with a pinch of vegan sprinkles. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Coconut Macaroons
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!
200 1st St., Neptune Beach, FL 32266