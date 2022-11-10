Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Southern Grounds & Company - Neptune Beach

review star

No reviews yet

200 1st St.

Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
Chai Latte

Barista

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.30

Black Cat Analog is full-bodied and well-rounded, this Brazilian blend produces consistently sweet and chocolatey espresso.

Americano

Americano

$3.30

Our Black Cat Espresso poured over water. This gives you the full-bodied and rich flavors of an espresso, but similar to a drip coffee in texture.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.80+

With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.40+

Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.05+

Classic brewed black tea or choose a seasonal offering.

Latte

Latte

$4.40+

Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+

A double Espresso with steamed milk, and topped off with a pillow of foamed milk.

Cafe Con Leche

$4.40+

For the coffee lover! We take our dark roast drip coffee, add a double shot of espresso, and then top it with steamed half and half.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.15+

An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.70

Espresso mixed with a drizzle of warm milk to soften the taste and reduce the degree of bitterness of the coffee. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many Italian coffee drinks.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.15

Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of micro foam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.

French Press

French Press

$3.60

Any one of our house blends ground and brewed to order.

Frozen Latte

$5.55+

Blended espresso powder with milk and a choice of sauce mixed in.

Milk

$2.50+

Choose between whole and skim milk.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.60

Choose from one of organic tea and tisane offerings brewed to order.

Latte "Macchiato"

$4.40+

The traditional version is a Double Espresso topped with 2 ounces velvety foamed milk

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.65

The traditional version is a Double Espresso topped with 2 ounces velvety foamed milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.20

Ceremonial Grade Matcha green tea with milk.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$6.50

Our house blend of turmeric and spices with milk and a shot of maple spice.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.05+

Our Signature Hot Chocolate blends white chocolate and mocha together for heaven in a cup.

Smoothies

Smoothies

$5.45+

Smartfruit 100% natural fruit purees, blended with ice.

Coffee Box

$19.95

Choose one of our four blends to be put into a 96 oz. box for any occasion.

Fresh Squeezed OJ (12 oz)

$5.95Out of stock

Can and Bottle Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
La Croix Water

La Croix Water

$2.75
Box Water

Box Water

$3.00
Gnarbucha

Gnarbucha

$6.00

Locally sourced from Gnarbucha in Mayport, FL. Flavor changes often, call for current offering.

Apple Juice

$3.50

Natalie's Juice

$5.50

Getting Started

Bagels

Bagels

$2.55

Freshly baked bagels.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage or Bacon or Ham

Grits Bowl

Grits Bowl

$8.15

Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Seasonal Fruits

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Greek Yogurt, local honey, house-made SoGro Granola & Fresh Fruit

3 Egg Omelete

3 Egg Omelete

$13.75

Served with choice of Grits or Fruit Cup and choice of Toast includes 3 of the following: (Onions, Spinach, Tomato, Mushrooms, Green Peppers Bacon, Seasoned Lamb Meat, Ham, Sausage, choice of Cheese, Feta Cheese)

Greek Omelete(Contains Gluten)

Greek Omelete(Contains Gluten)

$14.25

Lamb meat, Feta, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, House-made Tzatziki, Dill

1 Pancake

1 Pancake

$5.00

Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.

2 Pancakes (short stack)

2 Pancakes (short stack)

$8.00

Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.

3 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$9.50

Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.

Lox And Cream Cheese

Lox And Cream Cheese

$14.25

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Red Onion on your choice of Bagel.

Custom Egg Breakfast

Choose a style of eggs, veggies, protein and side of bread.

Side Options

Choose any of our fresh sides.

California Bagel

California Bagel

$10.95

Toasted Everything Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Haas Avocados, Spicy House-made Aioli, Sesame Seeds.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and Scrambled Eggs wrapped in a flour Tortilla. Topped with our House Made Ranchero Sauce and Salsa Verde. Then garnished with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Crème Fraiche and chives.

Cold Sandwiches/Wraps

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.75

Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich

Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary

Turkey Wrap with Avocado

Turkey Wrap with Avocado

$15.50

Tomatoes, Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Provolone, Spicy Mustard, Mixed Field Greens and Herb Cream Cheese.

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$14.25

Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Artisan Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Garlic Mayo, on Whole Wheat Bread.

Hot Food

Big Fat Greek Pita

Big Fat Greek Pita

$15.90

Seasoned Lamb, Artisan Mix, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce served on a Warm Pita.

Grilled Goat Cheese

Grilled Goat Cheese

$12.65

Walnut Bread, Aged Provolone, Fig Preserve and Basil.

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.25

Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil.

Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla

Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla

$14.25

Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.

Turkey Apple Brie Panini

Turkey Apple Brie Panini

$14.50Out of stock

Turkey, Apples, Brie, Sautéed Onions, Honey Mustard and Fig Preserve on Walnut Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

Grilled chicken breast on a ancient grain bun topped with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions and bacon.

Big Island Mahi Sandwich

$16.95

Pan Seared Mahi with a Soy Glaze, served on a bun with Asian Remoulade and Purple Pineapple Slaw, with your choice of side. Ingredients: garlic, ginger, soy, brown sugar, Gochujang, chives, capers, cucumbers, pineapple, honey, lime, carrot, sesame, and cilantro

Just Proteins

Your choice of salmon, shrimp, chicken, burger patty, steak and lox only.

Salad Plates

Beet and Burrata Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Roasted Golden Beets over a bed of Red Beet Coulis and Arugula dressed in Goddess Vinaigrette. Topped off with a 4oz fresh burrata cheese, Za'atar seasoning, and pepitas. Ingredients: Sumac, salt, pepper, Thyme, Oregano, Garlic, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Maple Syrup, Radish, Pepitas

1930’s Cobb Salad

1930’s Cobb Salad

$14.25

Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.

The Arugula Salad

The Arugula Salad

$12.50

Arugula, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onions, and Apple Tossed in Poppyseed Vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$19.40

Grilled Salmon with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine-ripe Tomatoes, Avocado, Lime and Ground Ginger

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.50

Cucumbers, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Garden Veggies and Tomatoes. Choice of: Red Wine Vinaigrette, Herb Buttermilk, Balsamic.

Tartines

Goat Cheese, Pear and Honey Tartine

Goat Cheese, Pear and Honey Tartine

$8.50

Goat Cheese, Bartlett Pears, Thyme, Sea Salt and Honey on Sour Dough Bread.

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$9.25

*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Sea Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Onion, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Tomato on thick cut Wholegrain Toast.

Brunch Toast

Brunch Toast

$9.95

Wheat Toast, Guacamole, Feta, Heirloom Tomatoes, Poached Egg and Micro Greens

Young Folks Fare

Pb&J

Pb&J

$6.00

Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jam, White Bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese,Toasted White Bread

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Turkey, American Cheese, Mayo, White Bread

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese. Add Chicken upon request.

Entrees

House Burger

$16.95

Local grass fed beef, Gruyere cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, herbs, and mushrooms on a Ancient Grain Bun

Brunch Burger

$17.75

Local Grass-fed Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Center-cut Bacon, Micro Greens and a Sunny Side Egg.

Plain Burger

$16.30

Local Grass-fed Beef on a Buttered Ancient Grain Bun

Avocado Ancient Grain Bowl

Avocado Ancient Grain Bowl

$13.75

Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Shrimp Ancient Grain Bowl

$18.50

Sautéed Shrimp, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl

Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl

$18.50

Grilled Chicken, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl

Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl

$19.40

Grilled Salmon, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.

Baja Shrimp Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.

Argentinian Tacos

Argentinian Tacos

$19.40

Blackened Salmon, Cabbage, House Made Chimichurri, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Red Onions.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$15.50

Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro

Shrimp and Grits

$18.95

Seasoned sauteed shrimp over cheesy grits with tomatoes, bacon, sauteed mushrooms and onions, garlic, chives deglazed with white wine.

Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

$14.95

Great for sharing or a light entrée. Shrimp marinated in citrus juices with Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Avocado, and Cilantro. Served on a pair of Tostadas with Salsa Verde on the side.

Desserts

Croissant

Croissant

$4.35

Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.55

Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Chocolate Twist

Chocolate Twist

$4.55

Classic croissant dough in twist form with creamy chocolate filling and chips made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip

$3.35

Our Buttery and soft chocolate chip cookie baked daily out of the oven drizzled with caramel and a pinch of flaked sea salt. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.35

Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.35

Our Cinnamon fall spiced snickerdoodle cookie with the perfect crispy on the edges and soft on the inside. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Chocolate Espresso Brownies

Chocolate Espresso Brownies

$4.35

Fudgy and decadent espresso brownie with semi sweet chips swirled inside. Garnished with more mini semi sweet chips on top. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.15

Tender and flavorful muffin made with fresh from the farm blueberries and topped with a sugary crisp streusel. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.15

Moist banana muffin with buttermilk, smashed banana’s, semi sweet chocolate chips, and dark chocolate Callebaut chips. Topped with cinnamon sugar and additional Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

GF Vegan Pumpkin Spice Muffin

GF Vegan Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$4.65

Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with our in house made pumpkin spice blend, raisins, and pecans. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

GF Vegan Blackberry Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

GF Vegan Blackberry Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.65

Delicious Gluten Free Vegan muffin with blackberries, pumpkin puree, espresso powder, with dark chocolate Callebaut. Topped with a golden sugar and additional chocolate Callebaut chips. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$9.50

Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$9.50

Choose from a variety of in case cheesecake options. Call for variety options. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Lavender Pecan Bar

Lavender Pecan Bar

$7.05

Golden Flakey tart crust filled with a molasses, lavender bud, golden sugar and toasted pecan filling. Topped with a whipped Chantilly cream and sprinkled with lavender buds. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich

Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich

$4.05

A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Hazelnut Chocolate Flourless Bites

Hazelnut Chocolate Flourless Bites

$4.55

Decadent Flourless Bourbon Chocolate torte bite. Topped with a hazelnut drizzle and garnished with praline pieces. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Ginger Snap Cheesecake Sandwich

Ginger Snap Cheesecake Sandwich

$4.55

Two wonderfully chewy sugar dusted gingersnap cookies holding a single mini vanilla cheesecake between them with cream cheese icing.  *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Hazelnut Almond Cream Puff

Hazelnut Almond Cream Puff

$4.55

Our In house made Cream puffs filled with a hazelnut mousseline cream and almond brittle for crunch and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Mexican Hot Cocoa Tart

Mexican Hot Cocoa Tart

$5.10

A buttery flaky tart shell filled with a mixture of dark chocolate and Mexican spices. Topped with a whipped Chantilly and finished with a rolled dark chocolate and white chocolate straw. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Pumpkin Cranberry Tart

Pumpkin Cranberry Tart

$5.10

Buttery hand pressed tarts with a cranberry compote and a baked pumpkin custard pie filling finished with a Chantilly decoration and toasted Pumpkin Seed garnish. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Banana Foster Tart (Nut Allergen)

Banana Foster Tart (Nut Allergen)

$5.10Out of stock

Buttery hand pressed tarts with a Banana caramel foster filling finished with a wonderful Chantilly topping and a walnut garnish. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Coffee Salted Caramel Éclair

Coffee Salted Caramel Éclair

$4.55

Our in house made eclairs filled with a smooth creamy Coffee Salted Caramel Diplomate Cream and finished with a dark chocolate shell. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Vegan Chocolate Cake Bites

Vegan Chocolate Cake Bites

$3.10

Our moist avocado chocolate cake mixed with a vegan buttercream and hand rolled then dipped in a vegan ganache and finished with a pinch of vegan sprinkles. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten

Coconut Macaroons

$3.10Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!

200 1st St., Neptune Beach, FL 32266

