Southern Hills Mercantile & Taproom
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
This is a place where you can kick back and enjoy a unique taproom experience featuring in-house brews of the first ever kombuchary in SD - Scobi Kombucha, along with other tantalizing non-alcoholic options, and local craft beer and wine selections from South Dakota breweries and wineries.
Location
445 N River St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
