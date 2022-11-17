Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Hills Mercantile & Taproom

review star

No reviews yet

445 N River St

Hot Springs, SD 57747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

This is a place where you can kick back and enjoy a unique taproom experience featuring in-house brews of the first ever kombuchary in SD - Scobi Kombucha, along with other tantalizing non-alcoholic options, and local craft beer and wine selections from South Dakota breweries and wineries.

Website

Location

445 N River St, Hot Springs, SD 57747

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sasquatch Sandwich Company - Custer
orange starNo Reviews
437 Mount Rushmore Road Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Miner's Cup Coffee Co
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Mount Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Pizza Mill
orange star4.7 • 454
904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128 Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
The Custer Wolf Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
506 Mt Rushmore Rd. Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Calamity Jane's Coffee Shop & Grill
orange star4.5 • 392
512 Mt Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Gold Pan Saloon - 508 Mount Rushmore Rd
orange starNo Reviews
508 Mount Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hot Springs
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Casper
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cheyenne
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Laramie
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston