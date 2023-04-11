Southern Hops Brewing Co.
911 S Sunset Acres Ln
Florence, SC 29501
Southern Hops Brewing Co. Menu
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
Coffee
Redbull
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Water
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Soda Water
Fresca
Ginger Beer
Mocktail
Shirley Temple
Appetizers
**PLATES**
Black-eyed Pea Hummus
Served with Pita & Veggies.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil and Melted Mozzarella served with Marinara.
Hoppin Nachos
Loaded with House Queso, Melted Cheddar-jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Black-eyed Pea and Corn Salsa, and Sour Cream.
Pub Pimento Cheese
Served with Pita & Veggies, and Ranch.
Southern Chips & Salsa
Black-eyed Pea and Corn Salsa with Tortilla Chips. *Add Queso for $2.
Eggrolls
Pee Dee Pretzel
Hand Rolled with your choice of Ale Mustard Aioli, Marinara, or Honey Butter. Add Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese for $3.
Wings and Bites
Baked Chicken Bites (5 or 10)
All White Chicken Breast Bites baked plain or Toss in one of our Signature Wing Sauces
**PLATES**
Double Baked Wings (5 or 10)
Double Baked, never fried. Try naked or toss in one of our Signature Wing Flavors. Comes with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Soups and Salads
Porter Chili
Hearty Beef and Bean Chili made with our Black Water Porter.
Soup of the Day
Delicious soups made with the best ingredients. Call for details.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Black Olives, served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, and Caesar Dressing*.
Pub Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Ham, Salami, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mozarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Plate
Homemade Recipe with Local Chicken Breast on Mixed Greens, with Seasonal Fruit and Pita.
Chicken Breast
Pulled Pork
Shrimp
Side Of Chicken Salad
Plain Burger Patty
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Melt
Grilled Local Chicken Breast topped with Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.
BBQ Sandwich
Pork BBQ with House BBQ Sauce and Vinegar Slaw on toasted Brioche.
BLT
Smoked Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted Jalapeno Cornbread.
Chicken Philly
Blackened Local Chicken Breast, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Remoulade on a toasted Hoagie.
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced Sirloin, Porter Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Cheese on a toasted Hoagie.
Pub Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Local Chicken, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Porter Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda, and Ale Mustard Aioli on a Pretzel Bun
Shrimp Burrito
Blackened Local Shrimp, Carolina Plantation Red Rice and Peas, Collard Greens, and Remoulade wrapped in a Tomato-Herb Tortilla.
Slammin' Hammy
Ham, Salami, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served cold on a Hoagie.
Spicy Samurai
Shrimp Po-Boy
The Cuban
Veggie Wrap
Boss Hog
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chick Salad Sandwich
Pub Pimento Sandwich
Special Chicken BLT
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Burgers
Smokehouse Burger
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Pub Pimento Cheese, Porter Caramelized Onions, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.
Bavarian Beer Burger
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Stacked with Black Forest Ham, Roasted Garlic Ale Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Ale Mustard Aioli on a Fresh Honey Pretzel Bun.
American Burger
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese on toasted Brioche.
Specialty Pizzas
**PLATES**
Amanti Della Carne
Red Sauce, Prosciutto, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, topped with Gremolata.
Buffalo Chicken Pie
Red Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Onion and Smoked Peppered Bacon.
Imperial Pie
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella.
Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese Pizza
Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mushrooms, Cheddar-Jack, and Fresh Chives.
Margherita Pie
Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Kale-Basil Pesto, and Roasted Garlic.
SHBC BBQ Pie
Sweet BBQ Sauce Topped with Pork BBQ, Porter Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda.
The Luigi
Garlic and Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Arugula, Mozzarella, Cracked Black Pepper.
Tuscan
Red Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Kale-Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella.
Build Your Own Pizza / Calzone
Regular 12"
Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey. Regular 10.5, plus 1.00 per topping /Calzone 10.5, plus 1.00 per topping (limit 4).
Large 16"
Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey. Large 16, plus 2.00 per topping
Calzone
Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey.
**PLATES**
Side Orders
Desserts
Kids Menu
Specials
Extra Stuff
Alcohol/Wine
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Buttery Nipple Drink
Cosmopolitan
Dark and Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea *Drink*
Hurricane
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquid Marijuana Drink
Long Island
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini (Gin)
Martini (Vodka)
Mexican Screwdriver
Midori Sour
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Pineapple Upside Down Drink
Pineappltini
Royal Flush *Drink*
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
SeaBreeze
Sex On The Beach
Tequilla Sunrise
Tom Collins
Trash Can
Uptown Margarita
Vodka Collins
White Russian
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mudslide
Vodka Gimmlet
Whiskey Sour
Espresso Martini
Strawberry Marg
Irish Coffe
Kentucky Mule
Moscow Mule
Gin Gimlett
Paloma
Washington Apple (Cocktail)
Specialty Cocktails
Shots
Almond Joy Shot
Apple Sauce Shot
Butterfinger Shot
Buttery Nipple Shot
Chocolate Cake Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Green Tea Shot
Irish Breakfast Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana Shot
Payday Shot
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
Red Headed Slut
Royal Flush Shot
SoCo Kamikaze Shot
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Kamikaze Shot
Washington Apple
**Split Shots**
Orange Tea Shot
White Tea
Tootsie Roll Shot
Vodka
Whiskey
Tequila
Rum
Liqueurs
Wine
Beer
Domestic
Draft Beer
SHBC Pop's Pilsner
Blackwater Porter
A rich and smooth blend of coffee and chocolate tones. Finishing easy without the usual bite of a porter.
SHBC Leeroy Brown
A robust ale with a caramel aroma nad a rich dark color. This full bodied ale has an easy, smooth finish with hints of roasted malts.
SHBC Goldilocks
SHBC Deez-Coco-Nutz
SHBC 5 Points IPA
An easy drinking IPA with a solid hop presence that envokes characteristics of Herbs and Fruit. A lower ABV at 5.5% increasess the drinkability factor.
SHBC Lane Change
SHBC Rooster Red
A dark red color with a very drinkable body. It has the same roasted elements as our Leeroy, but a less in your face malty character. A nice right down the middle ale.
SHBC Permanent Staycation
Shbc Tiramisu Porter
Shbc Honey Hibiscus Red Ale
SHBC Inlet Haze
Lily The Great 10 oz pour
Sunset Summer
Bud Light
Yuengling
**No Make**
Plankowner Mermaid's Tears
Legal Remedy World Court (Draft)
Commonhouse Red Fox
IPA/Pale Ale
**Chilled Glass**
**No Make**
Creature Comfort Automatic
Tiny Ass Umbrell 16 Can
Sycamore Juiciness
Sycamore Mtn. Candy
Revelry Lefty Loosey
Avery The Maharaja
Wild Leap Chance IPA
CC Tropicália
Indigo Reef Hive Another
Sycamore Slurricane
AV Summer Solstice
Yazoo Calla
Wicked Weed Perni-Haze
Wcked Weed Perncious
Sours
Ciders/Fruited
Imports/Belgians
Porters/Stouts/Browns
Lagers/ Pilsners
Seltzers/Other
Golden/Wheats/Blondes
Growler/Pitcher
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Southern Hops Brewing Company is Florence, SC's first brewpub specializing in craft brewed beer, appetizers, hand crafted pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, wings, and fresh salads! Nothing on our menu is fried, even our wings are double baked. We use local honey in many of our items including our pizza dough. So if you're looking for something different and delicious, you've found us!
911 S Sunset Acres Ln, Florence, SC 29501