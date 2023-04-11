Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Hops Brewing Co.

576 Reviews

$$

911 S Sunset Acres Ln

Florence, SC 29501

Southern Hops Brewing Co. Menu

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Redbull

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Fresca

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Mocktail

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Appetizers

**PLATES**

Black-eyed Pea Hummus

$9.00

Served with Pita & Veggies.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil and Melted Mozzarella served with Marinara.

Hoppin Nachos

$12.00

Loaded with House Queso, Melted Cheddar-jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Black-eyed Pea and Corn Salsa, and Sour Cream.

Pub Pimento Cheese

$9.50

Served with Pita & Veggies, and Ranch.

Southern Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Black-eyed Pea and Corn Salsa with Tortilla Chips. *Add Queso for $2.

Eggrolls

$8.00

Pee Dee Pretzel

$8.50

Hand Rolled with your choice of Ale Mustard Aioli, Marinara, or Honey Butter. Add Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese for $3.

Wings and Bites

Baked Chicken Bites (5 or 10)

$7.00Out of stock

All White Chicken Breast Bites baked plain or Toss in one of our Signature Wing Sauces

**PLATES**

Double Baked Wings (5 or 10)

$7.00

Double Baked, never fried. Try naked or toss in one of our Signature Wing Flavors. Comes with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Soups and Salads

Porter Chili

$4.00

Hearty Beef and Bean Chili made with our Black Water Porter.

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Delicious soups made with the best ingredients. Call for details.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Black Olives, served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, and Caesar Dressing*.

Pub Chef Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Ham, Salami, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mozarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Plate

$12.00

Homemade Recipe with Local Chicken Breast on Mixed Greens, with Seasonal Fruit and Pita.

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Side Of Chicken Salad

$5.00

Plain Burger Patty

$5.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Melt

$14.00

Grilled Local Chicken Breast topped with Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Pork BBQ with House BBQ Sauce and Vinegar Slaw on toasted Brioche.

BLT

$12.00

Smoked Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted Jalapeno Cornbread.

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Blackened Local Chicken Breast, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Remoulade on a toasted Hoagie.

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Sliced Sirloin, Porter Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Cheese on a toasted Hoagie.

Pub Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Local Chicken, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Porter Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda, and Ale Mustard Aioli on a Pretzel Bun

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Blackened Local Shrimp, Carolina Plantation Red Rice and Peas, Collard Greens, and Remoulade wrapped in a Tomato-Herb Tortilla.

Slammin' Hammy

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served cold on a Hoagie.

Spicy Samurai

$14.00

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.00

The Cuban

$17.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Boss Hog

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chick Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Pub Pimento Sandwich

$9.00

Special Chicken BLT

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Burgers

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Pub Pimento Cheese, Porter Caramelized Onions, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.

Bavarian Beer Burger

$15.00

Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Stacked with Black Forest Ham, Roasted Garlic Ale Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Ale Mustard Aioli on a Fresh Honey Pretzel Bun.

American Burger

$14.00

Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese on toasted Brioche.

Specialty Pizzas

**PLATES**

Amanti Della Carne

$16.00

Red Sauce, Prosciutto, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, topped with Gremolata.

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$16.00

Red Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Onion and Smoked Peppered Bacon.

Imperial Pie

$16.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella.

Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mushrooms, Cheddar-Jack, and Fresh Chives.

Margherita Pie

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Kale-Basil Pesto, and Roasted Garlic.

SHBC BBQ Pie

$16.00

Sweet BBQ Sauce Topped with Pork BBQ, Porter Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda.

The Luigi

$16.00

Garlic and Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Arugula, Mozzarella, Cracked Black Pepper.

Tuscan

$16.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Kale-Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella.

Build Your Own Pizza / Calzone

Regular 12"

$12.00

Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey. Regular 10.5, plus 1.00 per topping /Calzone 10.5, plus 1.00 per topping (limit 4).

Large 16"

$18.00

Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey. Large 16, plus 2.00 per topping

Calzone

$12.00

Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey.

**PLATES**

Side Orders

Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

Collards

$3.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

Red Rice & Peas

$3.50

Vinegar Slaw

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

Veggies & Ranch

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Desserts

A giant mouthful of rich chocolate pudding between 2 layers of dark, moist chocolate drenched chocolate cake.

Italian Creme Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Drench Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

PB & J

$7.95

Kid's Pizza

$7.95

Kids Mac

$7.95

Kids Bites

$7.95Out of stock

Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Specials

TOGO CHICK SAL PINT

$18.00

TOGO PIMENTO PINT

$16.00

TOGO HUMMUS PINT

$16.00

TOGO BEER CHEESE PINT

$18.00

TOGO DRESSING PINT

$10.00

TOGO MAC & CHEESE PINT

$15.00

TOGO PASTA SALAD PINT

$15.00

TOGO RED RICE PINT

$15.00

TOGO VIN SLAW

$15.00

TOGO COLLARDS PINT

$15.00

**Party Charge**

$310.32

Extra Stuff

***EXTRA SAUCES***

$0.25

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$3.00

Extra Queso

$3.00

Side Of Hummus

$4.00

Two Strips of Bacon

$1.50

Alcohol/Wine

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Buttery Nipple Drink

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Dark and Stormy

$7.25

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Green Tea *Drink*

$9.50

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana Drink

$8.50

Long Island

$9.00

Madras

$6.50

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$6.75

Martini (Gin)

$8.00

Martini (Vodka)

$8.00

Mexican Screwdriver

$6.25

Midori Sour

$6.50

Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Drink

$8.00

Pineappltini

$7.50

Royal Flush *Drink*

$9.50

Rusty Nail

$7.50

Salty Dog

$6.50

Screwdriver

$7.00

SeaBreeze

$6.50

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Tequilla Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

Trash Can

$10.50

Uptown Margarita

$8.50

Vodka Collins

$6.50

White Russian

$8.75

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Vodka Gimmlet

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Strawberry Marg

$8.00

Irish Coffe

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Gin Gimlett

$8.00

Paloma

$7.50

Washington Apple (Cocktail)

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bacon Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bermuda

$9.00

McBee Mule

$8.00

Pawley's Hammock

$9.00

Peach Tea

$8.50

Spicy Margarita

$7.50

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$8.50

Taylor Special

$7.00

Cocktail Of The Week

$8.75

Shots

Almond Joy Shot

$6.50

Apple Sauce Shot

$6.50

Butterfinger Shot

$7.25

Buttery Nipple Shot

$7.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.25

Irish Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$8.00

Payday Shot

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$6.50

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Royal Flush Shot

$8.50

SoCo Kamikaze Shot

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.25

Vodka Kamikaze Shot

$6.50

Washington Apple

$7.00

**Split Shots**

Orange Tea Shot

$8.00

White Tea

$7.00

Tootsie Roll Shot

$7.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Svedka

$5.50

Titos

$7.00

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00

Sweet Grass Vodka

$6.50

Firefly

$7.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Virgil Kane

$7.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tequila

Jose Quervo Gold

$6.50

Patron Silver

$8.00

Sauza Silver

$6.00

La Gritona Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Charleston Tequila

$7.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Goslings Black Seal rum

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Ron Rico Rum

$6.00

Banana Foster Rum

$7.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlevits

$9.00

Glennfiddich

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Schnapps

Apple Schnapps

$5.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.50

Melon Schnapps

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$6.50

Christian Brothers Brandy

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Godiva

$7.00

Rumchatta

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Chardonay

$6.00

Bottle of Cab

$20.00

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Bottle of Pinot Noir

$20.00

Bottle of Chard

$20.00

Cork Fee

$10.00

Beer

Domestic

Blue Moon

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Select 55

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Natural Light

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

**No Make**

**Chilled Glass**

Blue Moon (12oz)

$3.50Out of stock

Draft Beer

SHBC Pop's Pilsner

$6.00

Blackwater Porter

$6.00

A rich and smooth blend of coffee and chocolate tones. Finishing easy without the usual bite of a porter.

SHBC Leeroy Brown

$6.00

A robust ale with a caramel aroma nad a rich dark color. This full bodied ale has an easy, smooth finish with hints of roasted malts.

SHBC Goldilocks

$6.00

SHBC Deez-Coco-Nutz

$7.00

SHBC 5 Points IPA

$6.00

An easy drinking IPA with a solid hop presence that envokes characteristics of Herbs and Fruit. A lower ABV at 5.5% increasess the drinkability factor.

SHBC Lane Change

$7.00Out of stock

SHBC Rooster Red

$6.00

A dark red color with a very drinkable body. It has the same roasted elements as our Leeroy, but a less in your face malty character. A nice right down the middle ale.

SHBC Permanent Staycation

$7.00

Shbc Tiramisu Porter

$6.00

Shbc Honey Hibiscus Red Ale

$7.00Out of stock

SHBC Inlet Haze

$8.50

Lily The Great 10 oz pour

$7.00

Sunset Summer

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

**No Make**

Plankowner Mermaid's Tears

$7.25

Legal Remedy World Court (Draft)

$6.50

Commonhouse Red Fox

$6.00

IPA/Pale Ale

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Creature Comfort Automatic

$6.00

Tiny Ass Umbrell 16 Can

$10.00

Sycamore Juiciness

$8.25Out of stock

Sycamore Mtn. Candy

$8.25

Revelry Lefty Loosey

$6.50

Avery The Maharaja

$8.00

Wild Leap Chance IPA

$6.00

CC Tropicália

$7.00

Indigo Reef Hive Another

$6.25Out of stock

Sycamore Slurricane

$9.00

AV Summer Solstice

$6.00

Yazoo Calla

$6.00

Wicked Weed Perni-Haze

$6.50

Wcked Weed Perncious

$6.25Out of stock

Sours

Victory Sour Monkey (Can)

$7.00

Edmund's Sour Apricot

$9.00Out of stock

Westbrook Key Lime

$6.00

Founders Mas Agave

$6.00

WW Watermelon Dragon

$6.00

Edmund's Blueberry Lime

$9.00

Ciders/Fruited

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Blake's Hard Cider

$6.25Out of stock

Rekorderlig Straw Lime Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Black Widow Can

$6.00Out of stock

Noble Passionate Escape

$8.50

Blake's Triple jam

$6.00

Highland Berryful

$6.00Out of stock

Reds/Ambers

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

LR Matty O's

$6.00

Imports/Belgians

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light (Bottles)

$5.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$5.50

Porters/Stouts/Browns

**No Make**

**Chilled Glass**

Collective Arts Stranger than Fiction

$5.00

EO Comfy Arm Chair

$7.50

Lakefront Fuel Cafe

$5.00

Lagers/ Pilsners

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Edmund's Dark Czech Lager

$6.25

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Good Times Dumpster Eagle

$6.00Out of stock

L&S The Dreamboat

$6.50

Heineken Non-Alc

$4.00

Seltzers/Other

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Whiteclaw Blk Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

Whiteclaw Mango

$5.00

Whiteclaw Watermelon

$5.00

Whiteclaw Peach

$5.00

B

$5.00

Golden/Wheats/Blondes

**No Make**

**Chilled Glass**

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00Out of stock

Bell's Oberon

$6.25

Catawba White Zombie

$6.00

Seasonal

Edmund's Warmer

$8.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$6.00

Growler/Pitcher

***Just Growler***

$8.00

Growler House Beer

$16.00

Pitcher House Beer

$20.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$12.00

Pitcher Yuengling

$12.00

Growler Tier 1

$20.00

Growler Tier 2

$22.00

Growler Tier 3

$34.00

Flights

House FLIGHT

$6.00

Guest FLIGHT

$8.00

**$1** UpCharge

$1.00

**$2 UpCharge**

$2.00

Merch

Apparel

Emp. Shirts

$10.00

Growler

$8.00

Hats

$20.00

Shirts

$20.00

Stickers

$3.00

METAL GROWLER

$42.00

Southern Hops Cup

$15.00

Southern Hops Cup (Employee)

$12.00

Pint Glass

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Southern Hops Brewing Company is Florence, SC's first brewpub specializing in craft brewed beer, appetizers, hand crafted pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, wings, and fresh salads! Nothing on our menu is fried, even our wings are double baked. We use local honey in many of our items including our pizza dough. So if you're looking for something different and delicious, you've found us!

Website

Location

911 S Sunset Acres Ln, Florence, SC 29501

Directions

Gallery
Southern Hops Brewing Co. image
Southern Hops Brewing Co. image
Southern Hops Brewing Co. image

