Southern Hops Brewing - Murrells Inlet 5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS

Draft Beer

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Southern Hops Mojito Seltzer

$6.00

Southern Hops Bless Your Heart Seltzer

$6.00

Wiseacre "Ananda"

$7.00

Stone "Hazy IPA"

$7.00

Dogfish Head "90 Minute" (10oz)

$7.00

Low Tide "Love T.A.P." Imp Sour (10oz)

$8.50

Hi-Wire "Wickles Pickles" Sour (10oz)

$6.50

Southern Hops Goldilocks

$6.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$6.00Out of stock

Southern Hops Hot "TA-TA" Male Seltzer

$6.00

SHBC "Rooster Red

$6.00
Pisgah BlueBerry Wheat

Pisgah BlueBerry Wheat

$6.50

Wiseacre "Tiny Bomb" Pilsner

$6.00

Southern Hops Leroy Brown

$6.00

Southern Hops "Blackwater Porter"

$6.00

Avery "Old Jubilation" (10oz)

$6.50

Amor Artis "Smoked Pumpkin Porter"

$7.25Out of stock

New South "Big Wooly Mammoth" (10oz)

$8.50

Westbrook "Mexican Cake" (10oz)

$8.50Out of stock

**No Make**

**Chilled Glass**

New Anthem Two Tone Hazy IPA

$7.25Out of stock

Wiseacre "Bow Echo" NEIPA

$7.25Out of stock

Pangaea "Bachelors Delight" Juicy IPA

$7.25Out of stock

Divine Barrel "Universal Language" WCIPA

$7.25

Savannah River "Swamp Thing A.D." (10oz)

$6.25Out of stock

Snafu "Keepin It Teal" (10oz)

$6.25Out of stock

On Tour "Lightning Will" Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

New Anthem "Little Star" Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Yazoo "Daddy-O" Pilsner

$6.00

Grand Strand Brewing "Pie Wheel" (10oz)

Out of stock

Great DIvide "Hibernation" (10oz)

$6.50Out of stock

Olde Hickory "Christmas Ale"

$6.50Out of stock

Low Tide "Cherry Kisses" Stout

$7.25Out of stock

Founder's "French Toast Bastard" (10oz)

$8.75Out of stock

Founders "KBS" (10oz)

$8.50

Snafu "Keepin It Teal" (10oz)

$6.25Out of stock

Domestic

**No Make**

**Chilled Glass**

Flights

House FLIGHT

$6.00Out of stock

Guest FLIGHT

$8.00

**$1** UpCharge

$1.00

**$2 UpCharge**

$2.00

Open Drink

IPA/Pale Ale

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Sixpoint "Resin" IPA

$6.50

Sixpoint "Anti-Resin" NEIPA

$6.50

Benford "Worlds Problem Solver" IPA

$5.50

NOST "Vaguely Melancholy" W.C. IPA

$7.50

The Veil "Weekend At Broznies" DIPA

$8.00

NODA ""Radio Haze" (C)

$7.00

Oskar Blues "Dale's Pale Ale"

$6.00

Founders "4Giants" Hazy

$8.00

Sours

D9 "Carnaval" Passionfruit Sour

$7.50

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.50

Ciders/Fruited

Blake's Triple jam

$5.50

Noble Apple Pie Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Blakes American Apple" Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Blakes Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Reds/Ambers

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Smithwick's Irish Red

$6.00

Amstel Light

$4.50

Belgian/Whites

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Avery White Rascal

$5.50

Avery "Island Rascal"

$5.50Out of stock

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

Porters/Stouts/Browns

**No Make**

**Chilled Glass**

Anderson Valley Barney Flats OM Stout

$5.00

Anderson Valley "Wild Turkey B.BRL Stout"

$7.00

Great Divide Mex. Choc Yeti 19.2oz!!

$11.00

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$6.50

Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$6.00

Holy City Pluff Mudd Porter

$5.50

Anderson Valley "Salted Carmel" Porter

$6.75

Olde Hiclory "Lindley park"

$9.00

Guiness Draught

$6.50

DuClaw "Sweet Baby Jesus"

$6.50

Lagers/ Pilsners/ Kolsch

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

NOST "Past Obsessions" Kolsch

$7.50Out of stock

Kite Hill "Tiger Town" Lager

$6.00

NOST "Wistful Affections" Italian Pilsner

$7.00

The Veil "Vein" Pilsner

$7.25

Westbrook "Beer To Drink When Its Cold Outside"

$7.25

Seltzers/Other

**Chilled Glass**

**No Make**

Whiteclaw Blk Cherry

$4.50

Hefe/Golden/Wheats

**No Make**

**Chilled Glass**

NOST "Lady" Hefeweizen

$7.50

Seasonal/ Marzens

**No Make**

**Chilled Glass**

Legal Remedy "Punkin Spice Blonde Stout"

$6.00

Lagunitas "Unrefined Shugga"

$6.50

App. Mtn Brewing "Oktoberfest"

$6.50

Growler/Pitcher

***Just Growler***

$8.00

Growler House Beer

$16.00

Pitcher House Beer

$16.00

Non-Alcoholic

Up Dog Peach-Basil Kambucha

$6.00

Up Dog Ginger-Tumeric Kambucha

$6.00

Up Dog Mojito Kambucha

$6.00

Green Man Rootbeer

$5.00

Right Side Citrus Wheat

$5.50

Right Side American IPA

$5.50

Black Rifle "Mocha Espresso

$6.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Redbull

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Appetizers

**PLATES**

Black-eyed Pea Hummus

$9.00

Served with Pita & Veggies.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil and Melted Mozzarella served with Marinara.

Hoppin Nachos

$12.00

Loaded with House Queso, Melted Cheddar-jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Black-eyed Pea and Corn Salsa, and Sour Cream.

Pub Pimento Cheese

$9.50

Served with Pita & Veggies, and Ranch.

Southern Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Black-eyed Pea and Corn Salsa with Tortilla Chips. *Add Queso for $2.

Eggrolls (Pizza)

$8.00

Pee Dee Pretzel

$8.50

Hand Rolled with your choice of Ale Mustard Aioli, Marinara, or Honey Butter. Add Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese for $3.

Open Food

Wings and Bites

Baked Chicken Bites (5 or 10)

$7.00

All White Chicken Breast Bites baked plain or Toss in one of our Signature Wing Sauces

**PLATES**

Double Baked Wings (5 or 10)

$7.00

Double Baked, never fried. Try naked or toss in one of our Signature Wing Flavors. Comes with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Soups and Salads

Porter Chili

$4.00

Hearty Beef and Bean Chili made with our Black Water Porter.

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Delicious soups made with the best ingredients. Call for details.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Black Olives, served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, and Caesar Dressing*.

Pub Chef Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Ham, Salami, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mozarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Plate

$12.00

Homemade Recipe with Local Chicken Breast on Mixed Greens, with Seasonal Fruit and Pita.

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Melt

$14.00

Grilled Local Chicken Breast topped with Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Pork BBQ with House BBQ Sauce and Vinegar Slaw on toasted Brioche.

BLT

$12.00

Smoked Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted Jalapeno Cornbread.

Chick Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Blackened Local Chicken Breast, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Remoulade on a toasted Hoagie.

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Sliced Sirloin, Porter Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Cheese on a toasted Hoagie.

Pub Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Local Chicken, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Porter Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda, and Ale Mustard Aioli on a Pretzel Bun

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Blackened Local Shrimp, Carolina Plantation Red Rice and Peas, Collard Greens, and Remoulade wrapped in a Tomato-Herb Tortilla.

Slammin' Hammy

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served cold on a Hoagie.

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

The Boss Hog

$15.00

Burgers

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Pub Pimento Cheese, Porter Caramelized Onions, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.

Bavarian Beer Burger

$15.00

Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Stacked with Black Forest Ham, Roasted Garlic Ale Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Ale Mustard Aioli on a Fresh Honey Pretzel Bun.

American Burger

$14.00

Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese on toasted Brioche.

Specialty Pizzas

**PLATES**

Amanti Della Carne

$16.00

Red Sauce, Prosciutto, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, topped with Gremolata.

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$16.00

Red Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Onion and Smoked Peppered Bacon.

Imperial Pie

$16.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella.

Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mushrooms, Cheddar-Jack, and Fresh Chives.

Margherita Pie

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Kale-Basil Pesto, and Roasted Garlic.

SHBC BBQ Pie

$16.00

Sweet BBQ Sauce Topped with Pork BBQ, Porter Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda.

The Tuscan

$16.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Kale-Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella.

The Luigi

$16.00Out of stock

Garlic and Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Arugula, Mozzarella, Cracked Black Pepper.

Build Your Own Pizza / Calzone

Regular 12"

$12.00

Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey. Regular 10.5, plus 1.00 per topping /Calzone 10.5, plus 1.00 per topping (limit 4).

Large 16"

$18.00

Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey. Large 16, plus 2.00 per topping

Calzone

$12.00

Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey.

**PLATES**

Side Orders

Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

Collards

$3.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

Red Rice & Peas

$3.50

Vinegar Slaw

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

Veggies & Ranch

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Desserts

A giant mouthful of rich chocolate pudding between 2 layers of dark, moist chocolate drenched chocolate cake.

Chocolate Drench Cake

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Milk & Cookies Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$7.50

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

PB & J

$8.50

Kid's Pizza

$8.50

Kids Mac

$8.50

Kids Bites

$8.50

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Specials

Lowcountry Pork Bowl

$18.00

TOGO CHICK SAL PINT

$8.50

TOGO MAC AND CHEESE PINT

$7.50

TOGO PASTA SALAD PINT

$7.50

TOGO PIMENTO PINT

$8.50

TOGO RED RICE PINT

$7.50

TOGO VIN SLAW PINT

$7.50

Paper Gift Cert

$12.00

To Go Dressing Pint

$8.50

**Party Charge**

$500.00

Extra Stuff

***EXTRA SAUCES***

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$3.00

Extra Queso

$2.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Cellery

$1.00

Merch

***Just Growler***

$8.00

Hats

$22.00

Stickers (1)

$3.00

Dark Blue (S)

$22.00

Dark Blue (M)

$22.00Out of stock

Dark Blue (L)

$22.00Out of stock

Dark Blue (XL)

$22.00

Royal Blue (S)

$22.00Out of stock

Royal Blue (M)

$22.00Out of stock

Royal Blue (L)

$22.00Out of stock

Royal Blue (XL)

$22.00Out of stock

Royal Blue (2XL)

$22.00Out of stock

Royal Blue (3XL)

$22.00Out of stock

Ladies Teal (S)

$22.00Out of stock

Ladies Teal (M)

$22.00

Ladies Teal (L)

$22.00

Ladies Teal (XL)

$22.00Out of stock

Ladies Teal (2XL)

$22.00Out of stock

Ladies Teal (3XL)

$22.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Buttery Nipple Drink

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Dark and Stormy

$7.25

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Green Tea *Drink*

$9.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana Drink

$8.50

Long Island

$8.50

Madras

$6.50

Mai Tai

$7.00

House Margarita

$6.75

House Martini (Gin)

$8.00

House Martini (Vodka)

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mexican Screwdriver

$6.25

Midori Sour

$6.50

Mojito

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.75

Pineapple Upside Down Drink

$8.00

Pineappltini

$7.50

Royal Flush *Drink*

$9.50

Rusty Nail

$7.50

Salty Dog

$6.50

Screwdriver

$5.75

SeaBreeze

$6.50

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Tequilla Sunrise

$6.50

Tom Collins

$6.50

Trash Can

$10.50

Uptown Margarita

$8.50

Vodka Collins

$6.50

White Russian

$8.75

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Cocktail Of The Week

$8.75

Pawley's Hammock

$8.00

Hot Natural Blonde

$9.00

Spicy Margarita

$7.50

$3 Margaritas

$3.00Out of stock

$3 Blue Margs

$3.00Out of stock

Shots

Almond Joy Shot

$6.50

Apple Sauce Shot

$6.50

Butterfinger Shot

$7.25

Buttery Nipple Shot

$7.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$8.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$7.25

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$8.00

Payday Shot

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Royal Flush Shot

$8.50

SoCo Kamikaze Shot

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.25

Vodka Kamikaze Shot

$6.50

Washington Apple

$7.00

**Split Shots**

Vodka

House Vodka

$5.00

Burnt Church Vodka

$5.50

Cape Fear " Game Fish Vodka"

$6.00

Titos

$6.50

Charleston Dist. Reaper Vodka

$7.50

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00

Whiskey/ Bourbon

House Bourbon

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

American Honey

$5.50

Jameson

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Weller Green Label

$7.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$8.00

Bulleit RYE

$8.00Out of stock

Willet Reserve

$9.00

Anitas Choice Bourbon

$10.00

Jerfferson"s Ocean Rye

$12.00

Jefferson Ocean (STANDARD)

$12.00

Cape Fear "SOLERA" Whiskey

$7.00

Cape Fear "Fryin Pan Shoals" Bourbon

$6.25

Gin

House Gin

$5.00

Hendricks Gin

$8.00Out of stock

Rabbit Hole Barrel Gin

$10.00

Cape Fear "Maritime Gin"

$5.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$5.00

La Gritona Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Rep.

$9.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$12.00

Avion Teq. 44

$20.00

Rum

House Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Cape Fear "Rum"

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bumbu Rum (Lil Waynes)

$8.00

Pilar Dark Rum

$9.00

Ron Zacapa Rum

$11.00

Scotch

Glenlevits 12 Yr

$9.00

Oban 14yr

$14.00

Ardbeg 10 Yr.

$8.50

Macallan 12yr

$10.00

Schnapps

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$5.00

Jagermister

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Black River Cold Brew & Cream

$6.00

Black River Coffee Liq.

$6.00

kahlua

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Chardonay

$8.00

Perseco

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Pinot Gritio

$8.00

Wine By Bottle

$38.00

Corking Fee (2 Max Per Table)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hand Crafted Beer & Food Served with Southern Hospitality!

Location

5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

