Southern Hops Brewing - Murrells Inlet 5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS
No reviews yet
5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Draft Beer
Southern Hops Mojito Seltzer
Southern Hops Bless Your Heart Seltzer
Wiseacre "Ananda"
Stone "Hazy IPA"
Dogfish Head "90 Minute" (10oz)
Low Tide "Love T.A.P." Imp Sour (10oz)
Hi-Wire "Wickles Pickles" Sour (10oz)
Southern Hops Goldilocks
Original Sin Black Widow
Southern Hops Hot "TA-TA" Male Seltzer
SHBC "Rooster Red
Pisgah BlueBerry Wheat
Wiseacre "Tiny Bomb" Pilsner
Southern Hops Leroy Brown
Southern Hops "Blackwater Porter"
Avery "Old Jubilation" (10oz)
Amor Artis "Smoked Pumpkin Porter"
New South "Big Wooly Mammoth" (10oz)
Westbrook "Mexican Cake" (10oz)
New Anthem Two Tone Hazy IPA
Wiseacre "Bow Echo" NEIPA
Pangaea "Bachelors Delight" Juicy IPA
Divine Barrel "Universal Language" WCIPA
Savannah River "Swamp Thing A.D." (10oz)
Snafu "Keepin It Teal" (10oz)
On Tour "Lightning Will" Pilsner
New Anthem "Little Star" Lager
Yazoo "Daddy-O" Pilsner
Grand Strand Brewing "Pie Wheel" (10oz)
Great DIvide "Hibernation" (10oz)
Olde Hickory "Christmas Ale"
Low Tide "Cherry Kisses" Stout
Founder's "French Toast Bastard" (10oz)
Founders "KBS" (10oz)
Snafu "Keepin It Teal" (10oz)
Domestic
Flights
IPA/Pale Ale
Ciders/Fruited
Belgian/Whites
Porters/Stouts/Browns
Anderson Valley Barney Flats OM Stout
Anderson Valley "Wild Turkey B.BRL Stout"
Great Divide Mex. Choc Yeti 19.2oz!!
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout
Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout
Holy City Pluff Mudd Porter
Anderson Valley "Salted Carmel" Porter
Olde Hiclory "Lindley park"
Guiness Draught
DuClaw "Sweet Baby Jesus"
Lagers/ Pilsners/ Kolsch
Seltzers/Other
Hefe/Golden/Wheats
Seasonal/ Marzens
Non-Alcoholic
Beverages
Appetizers
**PLATES**
Black-eyed Pea Hummus
Served with Pita & Veggies.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil and Melted Mozzarella served with Marinara.
Hoppin Nachos
Loaded with House Queso, Melted Cheddar-jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Black-eyed Pea and Corn Salsa, and Sour Cream.
Pub Pimento Cheese
Served with Pita & Veggies, and Ranch.
Southern Chips & Salsa
Black-eyed Pea and Corn Salsa with Tortilla Chips. *Add Queso for $2.
Eggrolls (Pizza)
Pee Dee Pretzel
Hand Rolled with your choice of Ale Mustard Aioli, Marinara, or Honey Butter. Add Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese for $3.
Open Food
Wings and Bites
Soups and Salads
Porter Chili
Hearty Beef and Bean Chili made with our Black Water Porter.
Soup of the Day
Delicious soups made with the best ingredients. Call for details.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Black Olives, served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, and Caesar Dressing*.
Pub Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Ham, Salami, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mozarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Plate
Homemade Recipe with Local Chicken Breast on Mixed Greens, with Seasonal Fruit and Pita.
Chicken Breast
Pulled Pork
Shrimp
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Melt
Grilled Local Chicken Breast topped with Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.
BBQ Sandwich
Pork BBQ with House BBQ Sauce and Vinegar Slaw on toasted Brioche.
BLT
Smoked Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted Jalapeno Cornbread.
Chick Salad Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Philly
Blackened Local Chicken Breast, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Remoulade on a toasted Hoagie.
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced Sirloin, Porter Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Cheese on a toasted Hoagie.
Pub Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Local Chicken, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Porter Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda, and Ale Mustard Aioli on a Pretzel Bun
Shrimp Burrito
Blackened Local Shrimp, Carolina Plantation Red Rice and Peas, Collard Greens, and Remoulade wrapped in a Tomato-Herb Tortilla.
Slammin' Hammy
Ham, Salami, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served cold on a Hoagie.
Veggie Wrap
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
The Boss Hog
Burgers
Smokehouse Burger
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Pub Pimento Cheese, Porter Caramelized Onions, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.
Bavarian Beer Burger
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Stacked with Black Forest Ham, Roasted Garlic Ale Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Ale Mustard Aioli on a Fresh Honey Pretzel Bun.
American Burger
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese on toasted Brioche.
Specialty Pizzas
**PLATES**
Amanti Della Carne
Red Sauce, Prosciutto, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, topped with Gremolata.
Buffalo Chicken Pie
Red Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Onion and Smoked Peppered Bacon.
Imperial Pie
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella.
Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese Pizza
Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Mushrooms, Cheddar-Jack, and Fresh Chives.
Margherita Pie
Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Kale-Basil Pesto, and Roasted Garlic.
SHBC BBQ Pie
Sweet BBQ Sauce Topped with Pork BBQ, Porter Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda.
The Tuscan
Red Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Kale-Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella.
The Luigi
Garlic and Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Arugula, Mozzarella, Cracked Black Pepper.
Build Your Own Pizza / Calzone
Regular 12"
Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey. Regular 10.5, plus 1.00 per topping /Calzone 10.5, plus 1.00 per topping (limit 4).
Large 16"
Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey. Large 16, plus 2.00 per topping
Calzone
Handmade Dough made with Local Pee Dee Honey.
**PLATES**
Side Orders
Desserts
Kids Menu
Specials
Extra Stuff
Merch
Hats
Stickers (1)
Dark Blue (S)
Dark Blue (M)
Dark Blue (L)
Dark Blue (XL)
Royal Blue (S)
Royal Blue (M)
Royal Blue (L)
Royal Blue (XL)
Royal Blue (2XL)
Royal Blue (3XL)
Ladies Teal (S)
Ladies Teal (M)
Ladies Teal (L)
Ladies Teal (XL)
Ladies Teal (2XL)
Ladies Teal (3XL)
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Buttery Nipple Drink
Cosmopolitan
Dark and Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea *Drink*
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquid Marijuana Drink
Long Island
Madras
Mai Tai
House Margarita
House Martini (Gin)
House Martini (Vodka)
Moscow Mule
Mexican Screwdriver
Midori Sour
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Pineapple Upside Down Drink
Pineappltini
Royal Flush *Drink*
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
SeaBreeze
Sex On The Beach
Tequilla Sunrise
Tom Collins
Trash Can
Uptown Margarita
Vodka Collins
White Russian
Lynchburg Lemonade
Specialty Cocktails
Shots
Almond Joy Shot
Apple Sauce Shot
Butterfinger Shot
Buttery Nipple Shot
Chocolate Cake Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Green Tea Shot
Irish Breakfast Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana Shot
Payday Shot
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
Red Headed Slut
Royal Flush Shot
SoCo Kamikaze Shot
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Kamikaze Shot
Washington Apple
Vodka
Whiskey/ Bourbon
House Bourbon
Fireball
American Honey
Jameson
Basil Hayden
Weller Green Label
Crown Royal
Bulleit RYE
Willet Reserve
Anitas Choice Bourbon
Jerfferson"s Ocean Rye
Jefferson Ocean (STANDARD)
Cape Fear "SOLERA" Whiskey
Cape Fear "Fryin Pan Shoals" Bourbon
Gin
Tequila
Rum
Schnapps
Liqueurs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Hand Crafted Beer & Food Served with Southern Hospitality!
5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576