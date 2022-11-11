  • Home
  • Southern Hospitality Holdings - Cafe - 10833 Shaw Rd
Southern Hospitality Holdings - Cafe 10833 Shaw Rd

No reviews yet

10833 Shaw Rd

Athens, AL 35611

Sandwiches

Sausage Biscuit

$4.00

Smoked Sausage Biscuit

$4.00

Bacon Biscuit

$4.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$5.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$5.00

Plates

Biscuit and Gravy (1)

$3.00

Biscuit and Gravy (2)

$4.00

Meat and 1 side

$4.00

Meat and 2 sides

$6.00

Meat and 3 sides

$8.00

Sides

Tater Tots

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Biscuit & Jelly

$2.00

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Smoked Sausage

$4.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Plates

Meat and 2 sides Special

$9.00

Meat and 3 sides Special

$11.00

Special without sides

$6.00

Meat with one side

$8.00

Veggie Plate 4 sides

$7.00

Veggie Plate 3 sides

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Cabbage

$2.00

Fried Okra

$2.00

Pinto Beans

$2.00

Mexican Rice

$2.00

Mexi Corn

$2.00

Chips and queso

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Turnip Greens

$2.00

Roasted Potatoes

$2.00

Roasted Zucchini

$2.00

Roasted Squash

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Pork Sandwich with 1 side

$7.00

Pork Sandwich with 2 sides

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken Sandwich with 1 side

$7.00

Chicken Sandwich with 2 sides

$9.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Chicken Fingers, Pizza, And Burgers

Chicken Fingers Only (4)

$7.00

Chicken Fingers (4) with 1 side

$9.00

Chicken Fingers (4) and 2 sides

$11.00

Pizza (cheese or Pepperoni)

$6.00

MeatLovers Pizza

$7.00

Supreme Pizza

$7.00

Burger with 1 side

$8.00

Burger with 2 sides

$10.00

Burger no side

$6.00

Single Tender

$2.00

Salads

4 ounce salad

$2.00

6 ounce salad

$3.00

8 ounce salad

$4.00

12 ounce salad

$6.00

1 Lb salad

$8.00

1.25 lb salad

$10.00

1.5 lb salad

$12.00

1.75 salad

$14.00

2 lb salad

$16.00

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Beef Nachos

$9.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cup

$2.00

Apple Cobbler

$2.00

Peach Cobbler

$2.00

Brownies

$2.00

Pecan PIe

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10833 Shaw Rd, Athens, AL 35611

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

