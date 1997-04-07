Southern Inn Food Truck Southern Inn on the Go

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Appetizers

$11.00

Fresh Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew-Bacon Aioli

Chips, Veggies & Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Southern Inn Pimento Cheese, Black Bean and Roasted Corn Salsa, Hummus, Grillled Vegetable Tapenade, Southern Inn Chips & Crudites

Salads

$10.00

Baby Spinach, Red & Green Lentils, Red Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Shaved Red Onion, Herbs, Shallot Vinaigrette, Mountain View Feta Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Sandwiches & Entrees

Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Country French Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips

Smoked Pork Loin Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, Fresh Baked Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips

Southwestern Grilled Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Southwestern Rice Pilaf, Black Bean & Corn Salad, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro Lime Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips

Dessert

$4.00
$1.50

Sides

$7.00
$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Location

37 S Main St, Lexington, VA 24450

Directions

