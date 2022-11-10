Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Bakeries

Southern Inn Restaurant

3,992 Reviews

$$

37 S Main St

Lexington, VA 24450

Popular Items

Hamburger
CAESAR SALAD
DINNER PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN

STARTERS

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

Fresh Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew-Bacon Aioli

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Chipotle-Lime Marinated Fish of the Day, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Lime Crème

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$12.00

Tzatziki Sauce, Gilled Flat Bread Contains Gluten, Dairy, Onions, Garlic

Warm Smoked Trout Dip

Warm Smoked Trout Dip

$13.00

House smoked trout, cheeses, Fried Capers, Croustades

Fried Pimento Cheese

Fried Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Served with Cornbread and Green Tomato Chow Chow

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

SALADS

LENTIL & QUINOA SALAD

LENTIL & QUINOA SALAD

$11.00

Baby Field Greens , Red & Green Lentils, Red Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Herbs, Shallot Vinaigrette, Mountain View Feta Style Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

Baby Field Greens, Garden Fresh Vegetables, Choice of Homemade Dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Traditional Caesar Dressing

DOUBLE CAESAR SALAD

DOUBLE CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Traditional Caesar Dressing

DOUBLE GARDEN SALAD

DOUBLE GARDEN SALAD

$15.00

Baby Field Greens, Garden Fresh Vegetables, Choice of Homemade Dressing

DOUBLE LENTIL & QUINOA SALAD

DOUBLE LENTIL & QUINOA SALAD

$19.00

Baby Field Greens, Red & Green Lentils, Red Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Herbs, Shallot Vinaigrette, Mountain View Feta Style Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$11.00

Tomato, Cucumbers, Shaved Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers tossed with Cider Vinegar, Oregano, Olive Oil Mountain View Dairy Feta Style Cheese

DOUBLE GREEK SALAD

DOUBLE GREEK SALAD

$20.00

A Southern Inn Tradition - Double Size Tomato, Cucumbers, Shaved Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Mountain View Farm Feta Style Cheese, Pepperoncini, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Oregano

Virginia Gold Asian Pear

Virginia Gold Asian Pear

$11.00

Arugula, Shaved Red Onion, Toasted Pecans, Fried Razzbourne Farm Chevre Cheese, Shallot Herb Vinaigrette

Virginia Gold Asian Pear Double

$19.00

Double Size Salad Local Asian Pears, Fried Chevre Cheese, Arugula, Shaved Onions, Spiced Walnuts, Shallot-Herb Vinaigrette

LIGHT-FARE

Hamburger

Hamburger

$17.00

Buffalo Creek Farm Ground Beef, House-Made Roll French Fries, Cole Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of 2: Cheddar, Swiss, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Sautéed Mushrooms, Havarti Cheese, Herb Mayonnaise, Fresh Baked Bun, Cole Slaw, Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Chips

Salmon Club

Salmon Club

$17.00

Dill - Onion Bagel, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo, Potato Chips, Coleslaw Bread & Butter Pickles

SIGNATURE DISHES

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA

$17.00

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil, Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts

LUNCH PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN

LUNCH PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

Mashed Red Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetable Medley

DINNER PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN

DINNER PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN

$20.00

Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables

LUNCH PORTION MEATLOAF

LUNCH PORTION MEATLOAF

$14.00

Fresh Ground Beef & Pork, Vegetable Medley, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy

DINNER PORTION MEATLOAF

DINNER PORTION MEATLOAF

$19.00

Sautéed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy

LUNCH PORTION CALVES LIVER

LUNCH PORTION CALVES LIVER

$16.00

Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables

MEATLOAF & FRIED CHICKEN COMBO

MEATLOAF & FRIED CHICKEN COMBO

$20.00

Combination of two of our staples Fried Chicken and Meatloaf One piece of Fried Chicken and One piece of Meatloaf with Mushroom Gravy Mashed Red Potatoes Sautéed Mixed Vegetable

VEGETARIAN ENTREE

VEGETARIAN ENTREE

$18.00

We would be happy to make you a special vegetarian meal from the Fresh Vegetable and Vegetarian items on our menu. Can also be made Gluten Free.

Grilled Chicken Entree

$19.00

Marinated Chicken Breast served with Mashed Red Potatoes and Sautéed Vegetables Can be prepared Gluten Free.

SPECIALTY ENTREES

Grilled Salmon Filet

Grilled Salmon Filet

$34.00

Orzo, Butternut Squash, Wilted Kale, Radicchio, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette, Cranberry Gastrique

Grilled Pork Loin

Grilled Pork Loin

$24.00

Local Chestnut - Winter Vegetable Hash, Rhubarb Barbeque Sauce, Cider Braised Greens, Cowboy Onions

Roasted Duck Breast

Roasted Duck Breast

$33.00

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding, Cider Braised Greens, Virginia Gold Asian Pear Chutney, Crispy Fried Leeks

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$41.00

Celery Root – Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Pearl Onions, Red Wine Demi, Horseradish Chantilly

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$33.00Out of stock

Pappardelle Pasta, Pesto, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kale, Sautéed Mushrooms

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

Wade’s Mill Cheddar Grits, Sauteed Green Beans, Country Ham, Sweet Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, White Wine-Butter Sauce

SIDES DISHES

CIDER BRAISED GREENS

CIDER BRAISED GREENS

$6.00
MACARONI & CHEESE

MACARONI & CHEESE

$9.00
SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

Crispy French Fries and Ketchup Contain Gluten

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$8.00

PACKAGE MEALS

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA FOR 2

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA FOR 2

$42.00

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil, Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA FOR 4

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA FOR 4

$74.00

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil, Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad

MEATLOAF FOR 2

MEATLOAF FOR 2

$44.00

Sautéed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad

MEATLOAF FOR 4

MEATLOAF FOR 4

$78.00

Sautéed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad

SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 4

SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 4

$78.00

Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad

SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 2

SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 2

$44.00

Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad

KIDS MENU

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KID'S HAMBURGER

$10.00

BUTTERED NOODLES

$10.00

KID'S MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.00

Kids Grilled Salmon

$15.00

DESSERTS

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Roasted Fresh Sliced Apples with Spices and Dried Fruits Served Warm Topped with Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Carrot - Cranberry Upside Down Cake

Carrot - Cranberry Upside Down Cake

$9.00

Cranberry-Rye Ice Cream, Spiced Honey Almonds, Apple Cider Caramel, Creme Anglaise, Vanilla Whipped Cream

CHOCOLATE TORTE

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$9.00

Bourbon - Espresso Torte, Vanilla Whipped Cream, Pineapple - White Chocolate Creme Royal, Dark Chocolate Espresso Sauce

Muddy Turtle Pie

Muddy Turtle Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Shortdough Brushed with White Chocolate and Filled with a German Chocolate-Caramel Pudding Topped with Chocolate Sauce, Spiced Caramel, Whipped Cream, Toasted Pecans, Coconut and Oreo

SOUTHERN INN PECAN PIE

SOUTHERN INN PECAN PIE

$9.00

Spiced Caramel Sauce, Crème Anglaise, Whipped Cream, Toasted Marshmallow

DOZEN MARSHMELLOWS

$9.00
PINT OF ICE CREAM

PINT OF ICE CREAM

$6.00

Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Raspberry Chocolate Chip

QUART OF ICE CREAM

QUART OF ICE CREAM

$9.00

Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Raspberry Chocolate Chip

WHOLE PECAN PIE

WHOLE PECAN PIE

$16.00

Pantry Items

1 Pint of House Made Pickles

$5.00

House Made Potato Chips

$4.00
Buttermilk Herb Dressing Bottle

Buttermilk Herb Dressing Bottle

$6.00
Blue Cheese Dressing Bottle

Blue Cheese Dressing Bottle

$10.00

12 oz of our House Made Dressing Contains Blue Cheese, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Buttermilk, Onion, Garlic, Chives, Beer Salt & Pepper

Shallot Herb Vinaigrette Bottle

Shallot Herb Vinaigrette Bottle

$6.00

Shallots, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, Olive oil, Canola Oil, Herbs, Salt & Pepper

Caesar Dressing Bottle

Caesar Dressing Bottle

$6.00

Traditional Caesar Dressing, Eggs, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Vinegar, Anchovies, Olive Oil, Canola Oil, Salt & Pepper

Balsamic Vinagerette Bottle

Balsamic Vinagerette Bottle

$5.50

Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onion, Dijon Mustard, Honey, Herbs, Salt & Pepper

Pimento Cheese Dip - 1lb

Pimento Cheese Dip - 1lb

$9.00Out of stock

Our House Pimento Cheese

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.50
Miller Light

Miller Light

$3.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.50
Blue Mountain Full Nelson

Blue Mountain Full Nelson

$4.50
Yuengling

Yuengling

$3.50
Hoegaarden

Hoegaarden

$5.00
Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$6.50
Bold Rock

Bold Rock

$5.00

RETAIL

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$3.95
Mug- Set of 4

Mug- Set of 4

$14.00

Pecan Pie

$16.00

Pint Glass

$3.95

Pint Set of 4

$14.00

T-shirt Short Sleeve

$18.00

Travel Mug

$3.95

Bottle Of Water

$1.00

2 Copper Mule Mugs

$20.00

Sticker

$2.00

T Shirt Long Sleeve

$22.00

Insulated 20oz Tumber

$30.00

Insulated Wine Tumbler

$24.00

FFF Wristband

$3.00

White Cosmo Kit

White Cosmo Kit

$8.00

Margarita Kit

Margarita kit

$8.00

Mojito Kit

Mojito Kit

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$8.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$6.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Bombay

$8.00

Citadelle

$6.75

Gordon's

$5.00

Hendrick's

$11.50

Ransom Dry Gin

$14.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin

$14.00

Tanqueray 10

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray Rang

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Appleton Rum

$10.50

Bacardi Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Limon Rum

$6.00

Bacardi 151 Rum

$5.50

Captain Morgan Rum

$6.00

Cruzan Rum

$9.00

Gosling's Rum

$7.00

Kirk & Sweeney Rum

$16.00

Malibu Rum

$5.25

Mount Gay Rum

$8.00

Myers Rum

$6.00

Plantation 3 * Rum

$7.00

Pusser's Rum

$8.00

Rhum Barbancor Rum

$8.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Booker's

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

JB Devil's

$8.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's

$9.50

Maker's 46

$12.00

Wild Turkey 81

$7.00

Woodford

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown

$8.50

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Jameson's

$8.50

Old Bushmill

$8.50

Power's

$6.50

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Old Overholt

$7.00

Scotch / Brandy

Balvenie 14yr

$21.00

Balvenie SB

$21.00

Chivas

$12.00

Dewar's

$8.50

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

J&B

$8.50

JW Black

$12.00

JW Red

$10.00

Macallan

$16.00

Talisker

$15.00

Well Brandy

$4.00

Courvoissier

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Remy VS

$11.00

Specialty Cocktails To-Go

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum, Maine Root Ginger Brew, Lime Juice and a Lime Wedge

White Cosmo

$11.00

Vodka, Orange Liquor, Lime White Cranberry Juice, Marinated Cranberries

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Relax with family & friends in the casual elegance of Southern Inn in historic downtown Lexington, Virginia. Enjoy local offerings from our contemporary American menu, as well as classic dishes complemented by local wine and beer.

37 S Main St, Lexington, VA 24450

