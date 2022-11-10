- Home
Southern Inn Restaurant
3,992 Reviews
$$
37 S Main St
Lexington, VA 24450
STARTERS
FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Fresh Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew-Bacon Aioli
Fish Tacos
Chipotle-Lime Marinated Fish of the Day, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Lime Crème
Lamb Meatballs
Tzatziki Sauce, Gilled Flat Bread Contains Gluten, Dairy, Onions, Garlic
Warm Smoked Trout Dip
House smoked trout, cheeses, Fried Capers, Croustades
Fried Pimento Cheese
Served with Cornbread and Green Tomato Chow Chow
Spinach Artichoke Dip
SALADS
LENTIL & QUINOA SALAD
Baby Field Greens , Red & Green Lentils, Red Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Herbs, Shallot Vinaigrette, Mountain View Feta Style Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
GARDEN SALAD
Baby Field Greens, Garden Fresh Vegetables, Choice of Homemade Dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Traditional Caesar Dressing
DOUBLE CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Traditional Caesar Dressing
DOUBLE GARDEN SALAD
Baby Field Greens, Garden Fresh Vegetables, Choice of Homemade Dressing
DOUBLE LENTIL & QUINOA SALAD
Baby Field Greens, Red & Green Lentils, Red Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Herbs, Shallot Vinaigrette, Mountain View Feta Style Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
GREEK SALAD
Tomato, Cucumbers, Shaved Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers tossed with Cider Vinegar, Oregano, Olive Oil Mountain View Dairy Feta Style Cheese
DOUBLE GREEK SALAD
A Southern Inn Tradition - Double Size Tomato, Cucumbers, Shaved Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Mountain View Farm Feta Style Cheese, Pepperoncini, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Oregano
Virginia Gold Asian Pear
Arugula, Shaved Red Onion, Toasted Pecans, Fried Razzbourne Farm Chevre Cheese, Shallot Herb Vinaigrette
Virginia Gold Asian Pear Double
Double Size Salad Local Asian Pears, Fried Chevre Cheese, Arugula, Shaved Onions, Spiced Walnuts, Shallot-Herb Vinaigrette
LIGHT-FARE
Hamburger
Buffalo Creek Farm Ground Beef, House-Made Roll French Fries, Cole Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of 2: Cheddar, Swiss, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken Breast, Sautéed Mushrooms, Havarti Cheese, Herb Mayonnaise, Fresh Baked Bun, Cole Slaw, Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Chips
Salmon Club
Dill - Onion Bagel, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo, Potato Chips, Coleslaw Bread & Butter Pickles
SIGNATURE DISHES
BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil, Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts
LUNCH PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN
Mashed Red Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetable Medley
DINNER PORTION SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
LUNCH PORTION MEATLOAF
Fresh Ground Beef & Pork, Vegetable Medley, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy
DINNER PORTION MEATLOAF
Sautéed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy
LUNCH PORTION CALVES LIVER
Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables
MEATLOAF & FRIED CHICKEN COMBO
Combination of two of our staples Fried Chicken and Meatloaf One piece of Fried Chicken and One piece of Meatloaf with Mushroom Gravy Mashed Red Potatoes Sautéed Mixed Vegetable
VEGETARIAN ENTREE
We would be happy to make you a special vegetarian meal from the Fresh Vegetable and Vegetarian items on our menu. Can also be made Gluten Free.
Grilled Chicken Entree
Marinated Chicken Breast served with Mashed Red Potatoes and Sautéed Vegetables Can be prepared Gluten Free.
SPECIALTY ENTREES
Grilled Salmon Filet
Orzo, Butternut Squash, Wilted Kale, Radicchio, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette, Cranberry Gastrique
Grilled Pork Loin
Local Chestnut - Winter Vegetable Hash, Rhubarb Barbeque Sauce, Cider Braised Greens, Cowboy Onions
Roasted Duck Breast
Sweet Potato Bread Pudding, Cider Braised Greens, Virginia Gold Asian Pear Chutney, Crispy Fried Leeks
New York Strip Steak
Celery Root – Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Pearl Onions, Red Wine Demi, Horseradish Chantilly
Pan Seared Sea Scallops
Pappardelle Pasta, Pesto, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kale, Sautéed Mushrooms
Shrimp & Grits
Wade’s Mill Cheddar Grits, Sauteed Green Beans, Country Ham, Sweet Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, White Wine-Butter Sauce
SIDES DISHES
PACKAGE MEALS
BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA FOR 2
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil, Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE PASTA FOR 4
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil, Sundried Tomato Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
MEATLOAF FOR 2
Sautéed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
MEATLOAF FOR 4
Sautéed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 4
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
SOUTHERN INN FRIED CHICKEN FOR 2
Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables Your Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
Apple Crisp
Roasted Fresh Sliced Apples with Spices and Dried Fruits Served Warm Topped with Cinnamon Whipped Cream
Carrot - Cranberry Upside Down Cake
Cranberry-Rye Ice Cream, Spiced Honey Almonds, Apple Cider Caramel, Creme Anglaise, Vanilla Whipped Cream
CHOCOLATE TORTE
Bourbon - Espresso Torte, Vanilla Whipped Cream, Pineapple - White Chocolate Creme Royal, Dark Chocolate Espresso Sauce
Muddy Turtle Pie
Chocolate Shortdough Brushed with White Chocolate and Filled with a German Chocolate-Caramel Pudding Topped with Chocolate Sauce, Spiced Caramel, Whipped Cream, Toasted Pecans, Coconut and Oreo
SOUTHERN INN PECAN PIE
Spiced Caramel Sauce, Crème Anglaise, Whipped Cream, Toasted Marshmallow
DOZEN MARSHMELLOWS
PINT OF ICE CREAM
Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Raspberry Chocolate Chip
QUART OF ICE CREAM
Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Raspberry Chocolate Chip
WHOLE PECAN PIE
Pantry Items
1 Pint of House Made Pickles
House Made Potato Chips
Buttermilk Herb Dressing Bottle
Blue Cheese Dressing Bottle
12 oz of our House Made Dressing Contains Blue Cheese, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Buttermilk, Onion, Garlic, Chives, Beer Salt & Pepper
Shallot Herb Vinaigrette Bottle
Shallots, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, Olive oil, Canola Oil, Herbs, Salt & Pepper
Caesar Dressing Bottle
Traditional Caesar Dressing, Eggs, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Vinegar, Anchovies, Olive Oil, Canola Oil, Salt & Pepper
Balsamic Vinagerette Bottle
Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onion, Dijon Mustard, Honey, Herbs, Salt & Pepper
Pimento Cheese Dip - 1lb
Our House Pimento Cheese
White Cosmo Kit
Margarita Kit
Mojito Kit
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Whiskey / Bourbon
Well Bourbon
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Booker's
Bulleit Bourbon
Jack Daniels
JB Devil's
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's
Maker's 46
Wild Turkey 81
Woodford
Well Whiskey
Canadian Club
Crown
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Jameson's
Old Bushmill
Power's
Tullamore Dew
Bulleit Rye
Old Overholt
Scotch / Brandy
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Relax with family & friends in the casual elegance of Southern Inn in historic downtown Lexington, Virginia. Enjoy local offerings from our contemporary American menu, as well as classic dishes complemented by local wine and beer.
37 S Main St, Lexington, VA 24450