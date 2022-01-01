Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

801 N Federal Highway

Lake Park, FL 33403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tilapia
Bacon
Catfish

Breakfast Combos

Catfish

$13.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.

Grouper

$13.00

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.

Dolphin

$13.00

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.

Tilapia

$12.00

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.

Bacon

$9.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Link

$9.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Patty

$9.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Ham

$9.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Pork Roll (Taylor Ham)

$9.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Canadian Bacon

$9.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Country Fried Steak

$11.50

Breaded beef fried crispy and topped with sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Pork Chops

$11.50

2 eggs, pork chops, and choice of two sides

Hash

$10.00

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Smoked Sausage (Beef)

$9.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Hamburger Steak

$10.00

2 eggs, grilled hamburger patty, and choice of two sides

Turkey Bacon

$9.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Turkey Sausage

$9.50

Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides

Chicken Breast

$11.00

2 eggs, chicken breast, and choice of two sides

Liver and Onions

$9.00

2 eggs, grilled beef liver with onions, choice of two sides

Shrimp Breakfast

$13.50

Grilled, fried or blackened. Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.

2 eggs

$5.75

Served with 2 sides.

Omeletes

Cheese Omelet

$9.25

3 Eggs with choice of cheese

Western Omelet

$9.75

3 Eggs with ham, green peppers and onions

Bacon & Cheese

$9.75

Sausage & Cheese

$9.75

Ham & Cheese

$9.75

Veggie Omelet

$9.75

3 Eggs with mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli and onions

Jersey Omelet

$10.75

3 Eggs with pork roll, onions, peppers and cheese

Greek Omelet

$10.00

3 Eggs with spinach, tomato and Feta cheese

Beggar's Omelet

$11.00

3 Eggs with sausage, peppers, onions, cheese and sausage gravy

Farmer's Omelet

$11.00

3 Eggs with ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, onions and cheese

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.50

3 Eggs with sausage, ham, bacon, cheese and sausage gravy

International Omelet

$11.00

3 Eggs with ham, peppers, onions, cheese, salsa and sour cream

Healthy Heart Omelet

$11.50

3 Egg whites with Canadian bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, onions and cheese

Chili & Cheese Omelet

$9.75

3 Eggs with homemade chili and cheese

Breakfast Specialties

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

Sauteed shrimp in a pepper & onion cream sauce over homemade grits.

Sampler

$9.75

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, 1 slice of French toast

Big Country

$10.25

3 eggs, 3 bacon, 2 sausage links, potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit

Hungry Man

$10.75

3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, half a Belgian waffle

All American

$9.50

3 scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit

Country Biscuit

$10.00

3 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage patty, potatoes or grits, 1 biscuit with homemade sausage gravy

Classic

$10.50

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, blueberry pancakes

SK Stack

$8.00

3 eggs over crispy hashbrowns topped with homemade sausage gravy, toast or biscuit

Eggs Benny

$9.75

2 poached eggs with Canadian bacon on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, potatoes or grits

Southern Benny

$9.75

2 poached eggs with sausage patties on a grilled biscuit, topped with homemade sausage gravy, potatoes or grits

Quickie

$8.75

3 scrambled eggs with ham & cheddar cheese, potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit

Traveler

$7.00

1 egg, 1 slice of bacon, 1 sausage link, potatoes or grits, 1 slice of toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Southern Sandwich

$9.50

2 Eggs, cheese and choice of bacon, sausage or ham on an English muffin

Northern Sandwich

$10.00

2 Eggs, pork roll and cheese on a kaiser roll

Bagelwich

$10.00

2 Eggs, cheese and choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Croissantwich

$10.00

2 Eggs, cheese and choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Griddle

Build Your Own Pancakes

$3.50+

Build your own stack of fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.50

6 Small Buttermilk Pancakes

Belgian Waffle

$7.25

French Toast

$6.75

Chicken and Waffles

$10.50

Fried chicken tenders on top of a Belgian waffle

Biscuit & Gravy

1/2 B & G

$6.50

One homemade biscuit topped with sausage gravy

1/2 B&G 1 EGG

$7.25

One homemade biscuit topped with sausage gravy. Served with one egg

B & G

$8.50

Two homemade biscuits topped with sausage gravy

B&G 2 EGGS

$9.00

Two homemade biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs.

Breakfast Sides

Homefries

$3.00

Chunky seasoned and grilled potatoes

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Grits

$1.50

Bowl of Grits

$2.00

Toast

$1.25

Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Thomas English Muffin

Tator Tots

$3.50

Oatmeal

$3.25

Sliced Tomato

$2.25

Sliced vine ripened tomatoes

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries and bananas

Bowl of Fruit

$6.50

Honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries and bananas

Side Bananas

$2.25

Side Strawberries

$2.50

Bagel

$2.00

Plain or Everything Einstein Bagels

Croissant

$2.50

1 Egg

$0.85

2 Eggs

$1.70

Gravy & Sauces

Sausage Gravy

$2.75

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

Shrimp and Grits Sauce

$2.75

cream sauce with onions and peppers

Salsa

$0.50

Turkey Gravy

$1.00

Breakfast Meat Sides

Bacon

$4.75

Sausage Links

$4.50

Sausage Patties

$4.50

Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.75

Turkey Bacon

$4.75

Breakfast Ham

$4.50

Pork Roll (Taylor Ham)

$4.75

Canadian Bacon

$4.75

Smoked Sausage (Beef)

$4.75

Corned Beef Hash

$4.75

Country Fried Steak

$8.00

Breaded beef fried crispy topped with sausage gravy

Fish

$9.50

Fish selection cooked your style

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$6.75

1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, potatoes or grits, 1 slice of toast, choice of kids juice, milk or soda

Kids Pancake Meal

$5.50

1 pancake with 1 bacon or sausage, kids juice, milk or soda

Kids French Toast

$5.50

1 slice of French toast with 1 bacon or sausage, kids juice, milk or soda

Kids 1/2 Waffle

$6.00

Half a Belgian waffle with 1 bacon or sausage, kids juice, milk or soda

Kids silver dollars

$5.25

6 Silver dollar pancakes, kids juice, milk or soda

Hot Plates

Meatloaf

$10.75

Homemade sweet meatloaf served with a potato choice, veggie and cornbread

Tenders

$11.00

Cut in house fresh and breaded to order chicken tenders served with choice of potato, veggie and cornbread

Buffalo Tenders

$11.25

Cut in house fresh and breaded to order chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, served with potato choice, veggie, and cornbread

Pot Roast

$12.00

Chunks of slow cooked beef in pan gravy with carrots and onions, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread

Open Faced Turkey

$9.50

Sliced turkey meat over choice of bread and topped with Turkey gravy, served with choice of potato, veggie and cornbread.

Chicken Breast

$11.00

Chicken breast cooked your style and served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread

Pork Chops

$11.50

Two cut in house pork loin chops and cooked your style, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread

Country Fried Steak

$11.50

Breaded beef fried crispy and topped with brown gravy, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread.

Liver and Onions

$9.00

Beef liver grilled with onions, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread

Fish Lunch

$11.50

Choice of fish selections and cooked your style, served with choice of potato, veggie and hush puppies

Hamburger Steak

$10.00

Cold Sandwiches

Ham

$8.25

Old tyme ham sliced thinly on choice of bread, served with potato chips and pickles

Turkey

$8.75

Thiny sliced turkey breast on choice of bread, served with potato chips and pickles

BLT

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on bread choice, served with potato chips and pickles

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Homemade chicken salad on bread choice, served with potato chips and pickles

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Homemade tuna salad on bread choice, served with potato chips and pickles

Turkey Club

$10.25

Thinly sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce and tomato built on 3 slices of your choice of bread, served with potato chips and pickles

Deluxe Club

$11.00

Thinly sliced turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato built on 3 pieces of your bread choice, served with potato chips and pickles.

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled bread of your choice with melted cheese, served with potato chips and pickles

Tuna Melt

$10.25

Homemade tuna salad grilled and with melted cheese on grilled marble deli rye bread, served with potato chips and pickles

Fish Sandwich

$11.50

Fish selection cooked your style on a kaiser roll, served with potato chips and pickles

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.75

Grilled philly meat with onions and provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie roll, served with potato chips and pickles

Chicken Philly

$10.75

Grilled chicken strips with onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie roll, served with potato chips and pickles

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken breast cooked your style on a kaiser roll, served with potato chips and pickles

Burgers

Southern Kitchen Minis

$10.25

3 small grilled hamburger patties with grilled onions and cheese on mini slider buns, served with potato chips and pickles

Hamburger

$9.25

Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with choice of cheese on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles

Jonathan's Cowboy Burger

$11.50

Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with onion strings, cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles

Chili & Cheese Burger

$10.50

Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with cheese choice and homemade chili, served with potato chips and pickles

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$10.50

Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles

Reuben Burger

$10.50

Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles

Patty Melt

$10.50

Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with grilled onions and cheese on grilled marble deli rye, served with potato chips and pickles

Pick Two

Half sandwich and your choice of soup, chili or salad. Please call Southern Kitchen for soup choices after placing your order.(561)844-1735

Pick Two

$8.50

Choice of half a cold sandwich, French fries, small gardens salad, crock of homemade soup or homemade chili. Please call for soup options (561)844-1735

Salads & Cold Plates

Grilled Chicken Tossed

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast atop iceberg lettuce with onions, tomatoes, green peppers and cucumbers

Crispy Chicken Tossed

$11.00

Fried crispy chicken breast atop iceberg lettuce with cheddar cheese, bacon and tomatoes

Small Garden Salad

$5.50

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cucumber

Large Garden Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Chef Salad

$10.75

Turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheese served over iceberg lettuce with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and a hard boiled egg

Cobb Salad

$10.75

Choice of turkey or grilled chicken breast atop iceberg lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese & a hard boiled egg

Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Greek dressing, feta cheese, olives, onions & tomatoes

Salad Platter

$9.75

Choice of tuna, egg or chicken salad atop our garden salad or a stuffed tomato

Stuffed Tomato

$9.75

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$3.25

Crinkle cut French fries

Seasoned French Fries

$3.75

Seasoned straight cut French fries

Onion Rings

$4.25

Battered and fried onion rings

Tator Tots

$3.75

Chips

$1.50

Ruffles Potato Chips

Veggie

$1.50

Daily Veggie

Broccoli

$2.00Out of stock

Tomatoes

$2.25

Sliced vine ripened tomatoes

Apple sauce

$1.25

Chili

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Kids Lunch

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Cut in house and fried chicken tenders with French fries, kids juice, milk or soda

Meatloaf

$7.75

Homemade meatloaf with potato choice and veggie, kids juice, milk or soda

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Grilled bread choice with melted cheese choice, served with potato chips, kids juice, milk or soda

SK Minis

$7.25

2 grilled mini hamburger patties with choice of cheese, served with French fries, kids juice, milk or soda

PB&J Sandwich

$5.75

Creamy peanut butter with jelly choice on white bread, served with potato chips, kids juice, milk or soda

Drinks

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Fountain Beverage

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Juice/Milk

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Alcoholic Drinks

Mimosa

$8.75

Desserts

Coconut Cake (mini individual)

$8.00

Key Lime Pie (mini individual)

$7.00

Chocolate Cake (mini individual)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Real southern comfort food! Family owned and operated for over 30 years. This hometown diner is your CHEERS kinda place where everybody knows your name... come on in and we will treat you like family! Serving the best breakfast & lunch in a clean friendly welcoming to all atmosphere.

Website

Location

801 N Federal Highway, Lake Park, FL 33403

Directions

Gallery
Southern Kitchen image
Southern Kitchen image
Southern Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Al's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
905 Federal Highway Lake Park, FL 33403
View restaurantnext
Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill - North Palm Beach
orange star3.5 • 627
400 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Draft House Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 460
713 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - NORTH PALM BEACH
orange starNo Reviews
525 U.S. Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island - 2415 N Ocean Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2415 N Ocean Ave Singer Island, FL 33404
View restaurantnext
Wok by The Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2409 N Ocean Avenue Riviera Beach, FL 33404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Park

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Park
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston