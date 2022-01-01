Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern

Southern Kitchen

111 Reviews

$

13135 State Line Rd

Kansas City, MO 64145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beignets
Bread Pudding
Jambalaya

Entrees-Choice of 1 Regular Side ( Additional Sides order from Sides Menu Option)

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$15.00

Chicken and Andouille with a blend of cooked rice, onions, garlic, and celery and seasoned with thyme, basil, parsley and creole seasoning

Red Beans & Rice w/ Andouille

Red Beans & Rice w/ Andouille

$14.00

Creamy Light Red Kidney Beans in onions, celery, oregano and thyme. Served over rice with Andouille Sausage

Shrimp Etouffee

Shrimp Etouffee

$16.50

Shrimp smothered in a butter blend of diced tomatoes, onions, celery and garlic served over rice.

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$16.50

Crawfish smothered in a butter blend of diced tomatoes, onions, celery and garlic served over rice.

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$16.75

Choice of any 3 -Jambalaya, Gumbo, Etouffee, Red Beans, or Shrimp/Corn Chowder.

Combo Platter- Pick 2

$16.25

Combo-Pick 3 Shrimp-Chicken-Fish-Crawfish Tails

$16.75
Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.75

Choice of Sauces- Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard, House Remoulade

Grilled Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$13.75
Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish

$12.75

Hand Breaded or Grilled Boneless Fillets

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$12.75
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$16.25

Hand Breaded or Grilled Fresh Shrimp cooked to perfection

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$16.25
Grilled Andouille

Grilled Andouille

$14.00

10 inch link made using pork, garlic, pepper, onions, and seasonings

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00
Grilled Boudin

Grilled Boudin

$14.00

8 inch Grilled Link stuffed with pork, rice, onions, bell pepper, celery, parsley, and seasoning.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken Fettuccini

$13.50

Shrimp Fettuccini

$16.50

Crawfish Fettucinni

$16.50

Po Boys-Choice of 1 Regular Side ( Additional Sides order from Sides Menu Option)

Po-Boy on French Bread or Flour Wrap Dressed with House Remoulade , Lettuce, Pickle , Tomato and Provolone.
Fried Chicken Tenders Po-Boy

Fried Chicken Tenders Po-Boy

$14.00

Choice of Grilled or Fried

Grilled Chicken Tenders Po-Boy

$14.00
Hot Chicken Po-Boy

Hot Chicken Po-Boy

$14.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Tenders with our Hot Sauce

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.25

Classic Po-Boy with choice of Grilled or Fried Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp Po-boy

$16.25
Fried Crawfish Po-Boy

Fried Crawfish Po-Boy

$17.25
Fried Fish Po-Boy

Fried Fish Po-Boy

$12.75

Choice of Grilled or Fried Basa Fish on French Bread !

Grilled Fish Po-Boy

$12.75

Grilled Basa Fish on French Bread

Andouille Po-boy

Andouille Po-boy

$14.00

10 inch link made using pork, garlic, pepper, onions, and seasonings on French Bread

Boudin Po-Boy

Boudin Po-Boy

$14.00

8 inch Grilled Link stuffed with pork, rice, onions, bell pepper, celery and parsley on French Bread

Roast Beef

$15.50

Wrap- Choice of 1 Regular Side ( Additional Sides order from Sides Menu Option)

Fried Chicken Tenders Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders Wrap

$14.00

Hot Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Fish Wrap

$12.75

Fried Fish Wrap

$12.75

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$16.25

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$16.25

Fried Crawfish Wrap

$17.25

Grilled Boudin Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Andouille Wrap

$14.00

Cajun Burrito Wrap

$13.50

12 inch Tortilla with Jamabalaya, Red Beans, Provolone Cheese, and Lettuce

Kids Menu w/ Fries ( No Substitutions)

Kids Chicken w/Fries

$6.75

Kids Fish w/Fries

$6.75

Kids Shrimp w/Fries

$7.75

Soups

Gumbo

Gumbo

$5.50+

Chicken and Andouille in a classic roux with added onions, celery, garlic and parsley- Served over rice.

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$6.50+

Seasoned Shrimp in a mix of diced potatoes, cream of mushroom, corn, and celery soups, half and half, and creole seasoning

Sides

Fries

$4.25
Fried Okra w/Romoulade

Fried Okra w/Romoulade

$4.25

Southern Fried Okra served with House-made Remoulade Sauce

Potato Salad

$4.25
Cornbread

Cornbread

$4.25

Cole Slaw

$4.25

Mac N Cheese

$4.25

Garden Salad

$4.25

Signature Sides

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.50

Jambalaya Side

$5.50

Red Beans Side

$5.50

Gumbo Side

$5.50

Andouille - 6 inch Link

$5.50

(4) Fried or Grilled Shrimp

$5.50

Gumbo W/Shrimp Side

$6.50

Jambalaya W/Shrimp

$6.50

Shrimp Etoufee Side

$6.50

Crawfish Etoufee Side

$6.50

Shrimp & Corn Chowder Side

$6.50

Crawfish Tails- 6 oz

$9.00

Boudin- Link Only

$10.50

Fish- Filet Only

$10.25

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, cheddar, onions, croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, cheddar, onions, croutons, and Fresh Tenders

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00
Fried Shrimp Salad

Fried Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, cheddar, onion, croutons, and delicious Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Fried Oyster Salad

$20.00

Fried Crawfish Tails Salad

$16.75

Lunch- Served 11AM-3PM- Choice of 1 Regular Side= Additional Sides order from Sides Menu

Fried Fish Plate

$11.25

Hand Breaded or Grilled Boneless Fillets and Fries

Grilled Fish Plate

$11.25

Fried Chicken Tender Plate

$12.25

Grilled or hand battered Chicken Tenders and Fries. Choice of Sauces- Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard, House Remoulade

Grilled Chicken Tender Plate

$12.25

House Salad and Chowder

$11.00

House Salad and Gumbo

$11.00

Chicken Salad and Chowder

$15.00

Chicken Salad and Gumbo

$15.00

Shrimp Salad and Chowder

$16.00

Shrimp Salad and Gumbo

$16.00

Po Boy Lunch- 11AM-3PM- Choice of Regular Side - Additional Sides order from Sides Menu

Fried Chicken Tenders Po-Boy

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Tenders Po-Boy

$12.50

Hot Chicken Po-boy

$12.50

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.25

Grilled Shrimp Po-boy

$14.25

Fried Crawfish Po-Boy

$15.25

Fried Fish Po-Boy

$11.25

Grilled Fish Po-Boy

$11.25

Andouille Po-boy

$12.50

Boudin Po-boy

$12.50

Roast Beef Po-Boy

$14.00

Wrap Lunch-11AM-3PM- Choice of Regular Side -Additional Sides order from Sides Menu

Fried Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.50

Hot Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$14.25

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$14.25

Fried Crawfish Wrap

$14.25

Fried Fish Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Fish Wrap

$11.25

Andouille Wrap

$12.50

Boudin Wrap

$12.50

Roast Beef Wrap

$14.00

Cajun Burrito

$12.00

Beignets

Beignets

Beignets

$5.25

Classic deep fried pastry dough covered with powdered sugar

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.25

A vanilla custard pudding with cinnamon and raisins, poured over french bread

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home-Style Comfort Food

Website

Location

13135 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145

Directions

Gallery
Southern Kitchen image
Southern Kitchen image
Southern Kitchen image

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston