Southern Manners Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

192 East Mills Street

Columbus, NC 28722

Order Again

Popular Items

Salads
Fried Chicken Wrap
Sides

Breakfast Menu [6:30am-10:30am]

Drinks

Breakfast Special

$6.19

Two Egg, Sausage or Bacon, and Toast

$7.89

Western Burrito

$7.99

Western Omelet & Toast

$7.29

Classic Omelet & Toast

$7.19

Veggie Omelet & Toast

$7.49

2 Egg Omelets w/o Toast

Breakfast Bowl

$6.19

Breakfast Stack

$6.79

Sunrise Sampler

$6.19

Poppa Pat's Breakfast

$8.99

Sides

Oatmeal and Yogurt

French Toast

Pancakes

Biscuits

Grits Bowls

B.L.T.E.

$6.99

Daily Paper

$1.00

Blake's Usual

$8.96

Extra Condiments

Lunch Menu [10:30am-1:45pm] -No lunch served on Saturdays-

Drinks

Lunch Special

$8.69

Dessert Of The Day

Small Dressing

$0.25

Large Dressing

$0.50

Kids Menu

Sides

Salads

Soup

1 Grilled Hamburger Patty

$3.79

Pimento Cheeseburger

$8.29

Hamburger

$7.59

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.59

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.59

Chicken With A Kick

$6.59

Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.79

Grilled Tenders

$6.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.49

Cold Plate

$7.19

Light Lunch

$6.79

Chicken Salad SANDWICH

$6.49

BLT

$6.19

Roast Beef Delight

$6.79

Mr. Spicy

$6.79

The Italian

$6.79

Kara's Favorite

$6.79

Club

$6.79

Build Your Own Sandwich

$5.49

We start w/ 1 meat, 1 cheese, and a dressing. Any additional topping is .50 extra

Grilled Cheese

$5.19

Southern Manners Melt

$6.79

The Reuben

$7.59

Grilled Chicken Melt

$6.79

Pizza Sandwich

$6.79

Turkey Cranberry

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.79

Fried Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Veggie Wrap

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Build Your Own Wrap

$7.59

We start w/ 1 Meat, 1 Cheese and a Dressing. Any additional topping is .50 extra

Ice Cream

Cup

$2.95Out of stock

Cone

$1.95Out of stock

MIlkshake

$3.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

192 East Mills Street, Columbus, NC 28722

Directions

Gallery
Southern Manners Restaurant image
Southern Manners Restaurant image

