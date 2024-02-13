Restaurant info

Southern N Smoked specializes in BBQ, not just any BBQ, but Southern BBQ. The ribs, pulled pork, and Drunken Chicken are slow smoked, the old fashion way, until they are fall off the bone tender. Our top sellers include Potato Balls, Deep fried Mac and cheese and drunk fries. What is drunk chicken you ask? It’s our BBQ cooked beer can style. Once it’s leaning, it’s drunk enough; but don't worry all the alcohol cooks out.