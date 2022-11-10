A map showing the location of Southern PecanView gallery

Southern Pecan

review star

No reviews yet

6706-C Phillips Place Court

Charlotte, NC 28210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pecan Fried Catfish
House Made Traditional Key Lime Pie
Oven Roasted Salmon

Shareables

Corn Cakes

$9.95

Two corn cakes topped with pulled pork in a green chili creme

Hummus & Crudités

$10.95

Butterbean hummus and roasted beet hummus served with toasted bread

Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese

$9.95

Served hot or cold with saltine crackers

Mississippi Tamales

$11.95

Trio of pork stuffed homemade tamale in a spicy tomato broth

Louisianna BBQ Shrimp

$13.95

Jumbo gulf shrimp with New Orleans BBQ jus and toasted bread

Baked Oysters

$16.95

Served with your choice of Parmesan or Louisianna BBQ sauce

1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters

$15.00

Full Dozen Gulf Oysters

$27.00
Quail Wings

Quail Wings

$15.95

Eight Quail Leg and Thigh "Wings" baked in our wood burning oven in herbs, olive oil and garlic. Served with sliced baguette for dipping. A real delicacy.

Soup/Salad

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.95

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.95

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$8.95

Shrimp, fresh fish, Andouille, and crawfish topped with rice

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp, fresh fish, Andouille, and crawfish topped with rice

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and sprouts with house dressing

Lemon & Avocado Kale Salad

$13.95

With parmesan crisps

Creole Wedge Salad

$13.95

Iceburg lettuce, old bay bread crumbs with Creole honey mustard dressing Add a protein if you like

Beet & Goat Cheese Napoleon

$13.95

layered beet and goat cheese mousse topped with pecans

Brussels Caesar

$12.95

Classic Caesar with shaved Brussels and Corn Bread Croutons with Parmesan

Strawberry Salad

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Golden Raisins, Cucumber, Candied Pecans and Goat Cheese with an Orange Balsamic Vin

Entrees

Chicken & Dumplings

$19.95

Handmade dill dumplings and cream gravy

Roasted Chicken

$19.95

All natural split chicken roasted and served with broccolini and sweet potato mash

Southern Fried Steak

$20.95

Pounded beef tenderloin, lightly breaded and pan sauteed with cream gravy, pole beans and smashed potatoes

Pecan Fried Catfish

$18.95

Pecan crusted and pan sauteed with cilantro lime butter. Served with roasted potatoes and pole beans

Chicken Pasta

$19.95

Chicken, broccolini, Cajun spice, cream sauce with fettuccini

Jambalaya

$20.95

Rice cooked with tasso, Andouille, shrimp and crawfish with onion, celery, peppers, and okra

Oven Roasted Flounder

$26.95

Fresh Flounder Filet Brick Oven roasted with white wine, garlic, lemon Served with Corn Souffle and Pole Beans

Blackened Redfish

$26.95

Cajun spiced redfish with crawfish cream, red beans and rice

Smoked Beef Brisket

$21.95

Sliced Beef Brisket served with homemade BBQ and choice of two sides

Oven Roasted Salmon

$20.95

Fresh Salmon Brick Oven roasted and served on a bed of Roasted Poblano Succotash and finished with a lemon Beurre Blanc

Pork Chop

$27.95

Grilled bone-in Pork Chop with red onion jam. Served with corn souffle and greens

Shrimp & Grits

$18.95

Six Jumbo Shrimp in a creole cream over Stoneground Grits

The Fryer

Fried Oysters

$8.95+

Twelve Gulf Oysters, Dusted in Corn Meal and Fried. Served with choice of sauce. House Salad or Fries

Fried Shrimp

$9.95+

Ten Jumbo Gulf Shrimp dusted in corn meal and fried. Served with choice of sauce and Salad or Fries.

Fried Catfish

$8.95+

Catfish Strips dusted in corn meal and fried. Served with choice of sauce and a salad or fries.

Half and Half Fried Combo

$17.95

Half basket of any two fryer items served with choice of sauce and salad or fries.

Po'Boys

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.95

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp on Baguette with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles Served with Choice of Sauce and Salad or Fries.

Fried Oyster Po'Boy

$18.95

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.95

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

$18.95

Sides

Pick 3 Sides

$15.95

Brussels Sprouts

$6.95

Broccolini

$6.95

Corn Souffle

$6.95

Collard Greens

$6.95

Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Red Potatoes

$6.95

Pole Beans

$6.95

Succotash

$6.95

Vegetable Medley

$6.95

Thick Cut Fries

$6.95

Side House Salad

$6.95

Desserts

Chocolate Chess Pecan Pie

$9.95

Housemade Dark Chocolate Chess Pie with Pecans and a Raspberry Pure

House Made Traditional Key Lime Pie

$9.95

Homemade Key Lime Pie with whipped cream

Cobbler

$9.95

Kids

Kids Ham & Cheese Flatbread (half)

$9.95Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$9.95

Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.95

Kids Noodles

$9.95

N/A Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Lemonade

$3.95

Tonic Water

$2.75

San Pellegrino BTL

$7.50

Panna BTL

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.75

Peach Iced Tea

$3.95

SHAREABLES

Corn Cakes

$9.95

Two corn cakes topped with pulled pork in a green chili creme

Hummus & Crudités

$10.95

Butterbean hummus and roasted beet hummus served with toasted bread

Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese

$9.95

Served hot or cold with saltine crackers

Mississippi Tamales

$11.95

Trio of pork stuffed homemade tamale in a spicy tomato broth

Louisianna BBQ Shrimp

$13.95

Jumbo gulf shrimp with New Orleans BBQ jus and toasted bread

Baked Oysters

$16.95

Served with your choice of Parmesan or Louisianna BBQ sauce

1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters

$15.00

Full Dozen Gulf Oysters

$27.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.95

Deviled Eggs with Watercress, Lemon Zest and Mayo. Six Halfs

Quail Wings

$16.95

Oyster Platter

$27.00

Roasted Vegetable Flatbread

$16.95

Tomato basil Flatbread

$18.00

Andoulle Flatbread

$19.00

Chorizo and Goat Cheese Flatbread

$18.00

Apple and Vidalia

$17.00

SOUP & SALADS

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.95

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$8.95

Shrimp, fresh fish, Andouille, and crawfish topped with rice

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and sprouts with house dressing

Lemon & Avocado Kale Salad

$13.95

With parmesan crisps

Creole Wedge Salad

$13.95

Iceburg lettuce, old bay bread crumbs with Creole honey mustard dressing Add a protein if you like

Beet & Goat Cheese Napoleon

$13.95

layered beet and goat cheese mousse topped with pecans

Brussels Caesar

$12.95

Classic Caesar with shaved Brussels and Corn Bread Croutons with Parmesan

Classic Wedge & Bleu Cheese Salad

$13.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buttermilk Herb Dressing, Tomato and Bacon Bits

Strawberry Salad

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Golden Raisins, Cucumber, Candied Pecans and Goat Cheese with an Orange Balsamic Vin

Samll Lemon Kale

$7.95

Small Classic Wedge

$7.95

Small Brussel Caeser

$7.95

Small Goat Cheese

$7.95

Small Creole Wedge

$7.95

Small Strawberry

$7.95

Small House Salad

$6.95

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.95

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$12.95

No Charge House Salad

DINNER ENTREES

Chicken & Dumplings

$19.95

Handmade dill dumplings and cream gravy

Roasted Chicken

$19.95

All natural split chicken roasted and served with broccolini and sweet potato mash

Southern Fried Steak

$20.95

Pounded beef tenderloin, lightly breaded and pan sauteed with cream gravy, pole beans and smashed potatoes

Pecan Fried Catfish

$18.95

Pecan crusted and pan sauteed with cilantro lime butter. Served with roasted potatoes and pole beans

Chicken Pasta

$19.95

Chicken, broccolini, Cajun spice, cream sauce with fettuccini

Jambalaya

$20.95

Rice cooked with tasso, Andouille, shrimp and crawfish with onion, celery, peppers, and okra

Fried Chicken

$17.95

Pan seared Veracruz style with roasted potato

Blackened Redfish

$26.95

Cajun spiced redfish with crawfish cream, red beans and rice

Smoked Beef Brisket

$21.95

Sliced Beef Brisket served with homemade BBQ and choice of two sides

Pork Chop

$27.95

Grilled Bone in Pork Chop served with Apple Compote, Corn Souffle, and fresh Collard Greens

Shrimp & Grits

$18.95

Six Jumbo Shrimp in a creole cream over Stoneground Grits

Oven Roasted Salmon

$20.95

Fresh Salmon Brick Oven roasted and served on a bed of Roasted Poblano Succotash and finished with a lemon Beurre Blanc

Hold Entrees

Fire Ticket

Stuffed Quail

$25.95

Rotary Club

$17.50

Oven Roasted Flounder

$26.95

Fresh Flounder Filet Brick Oven roasted with white wine, garlic, lemon Served with Corn Souffle and Pole Beans

Seafood Pasta

$39.95

Dinner Feature

$28.95

PO' BOYS

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.95

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp on Baguette with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles Served with Choice of Sauce and Salad or Fries.

Fried Oyster Po'Boy

$18.95

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.95

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

$18.95

Hold Entrees

Fire Ticket

FROM THE GRILL

Twin Filet Medallions

$34.00

Served with Cajun crawfish cream sauce

Scallops

$30.95Out of stock

Served over butterbean succotash with sweet potato mash

Grilled Angus Burger

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Poblano Pimento Cheese on Ciabatta

Hold Entree

Fire Ticket

SIDES

Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Broccolini

$6.95

Collard Greens

$6.95

Corn Souffle

$6.95

Brussels Sprouts

$6.95

Pole Beans

$6.95

Red Potatoes

$6.95

Vegetable Medley

$6.95

Succotash

$6.95

Thick Cut Fries

$6.95

Pick 3 Sides

$15.95

Sweet Potatoes

$6.95

Baguette

Grits

$6.95

Cup Red Beans Rice

$7.95

Side Salad

FRYER

Fried Oysters

$9.95+

Fried Shrimp

$8.95+

Fried Catfish

$7.95+

Half and Half Fried Combo

$17.95

Half basket of any two fryer items served with choice of sauce and salad or fries.

Hold Entree

Fire Ticket

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chess Pecan Pie

$9.95

Key Lime Pie

$9.95

Cobbler

$9.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.95

Cobbler

$9.95

KIDS MENU

Kids Ham & Cheese Flatbread (half)

$9.95Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$9.95

Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.95

Kids Noodles

$9.95

Hold Entree

Fire Ticket

Add on's

add chicken

$7.00

add shrimp

$9.00

SUB shrimp

$4.00

extra crawfish

$5.00

add side toast

$2.00

add side fruit

$3.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.95

Cajun Cream W/ Crawfish

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108 Charlotte, NC 28210
View restaurantnext
Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
orange star5.0 • 12
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
orange star4.6 • 3,483
4310 Sharon Rd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
800 DEGREES WOODFIRED KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1 charlotte, NC 28210
View restaurantnext
Bulla- Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
4310 SHARON RD, STE W01 Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Yafo Kitchen - South Park
orange starNo Reviews
720 Governor Morrison St Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
orange star4.6 • 3,483
4310 Sharon Rd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Good Food on Montford
orange star4.6 • 1,280
1701 Montford Dr Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Rooster's - South Park
orange star4.4 • 953
6601 Carnegie Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Copain
orange star4.7 • 13
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
orange star5.0 • 12
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston