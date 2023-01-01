- Home
Southern Pines Brewing Company Air Tool 565 Airtool Drive, Suite E
565 Airtool Drive
Suite E
Southern Pines, NC 28387
Beer
Draft Beer
- Carolina Clara$0+
- Duck Hook$0+
- Giggle Switch$0+
- Hefeweizen$0+
- Kolsch$0+
- Man of Law$0+
- Misty Haze$0+
- Texas Rig$0+
- Malty by Nature$0+
- Raspberry Seltzer$0+
- Citra Kiss$0+
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew$0+
- Pumpkin Spice$0+
- Pêche de Vigne$0+
- The Long Dark Night$0+
- 'Merican$0+
- A Star to Steer By$0+
- Adventureful Snooty Englishman$0+
- BBA Drunken Vigils$0+
- BBA German Chocolate Cake$0+
- BBA Long D Night$0+
- BBA Vigilant Peanut Butter Patty$0+
- Birdy Brew Blonde$0+
- Black Forest Cake Stout$0+
- Blonde Vanilla Latte$0+
- Blueberry Ginger$0+
- Blushing Duck$0+
- Burnin' Alive$0+
- Bury Them Deep$0+
- Capri IPA$0+
- Car Bomb$6.00
- Cara Cara Orange Imperial Tart and Gold$0+
- Cherry Lime Tart and Gold$0+
- Chocolate Orange Bliss$0+
- Coconut Lime Thief$0+
- Crispysaurus Rex$0+
- Dead Man S&T$0+
- Dead Red$0+
- Delighted Devil$0+
- DeLite'd Samoan Cookie$0+
- Dont Go Chasing Water Fowls$0+
- Doom The Horticulturist$0+
- Every Season Is Festbier Season$0+
- Flip Flop Hero$0+
- Foggy Pennsylvania$0+
- French Toast YAY$0+
- Grand Cru$0+
- Habanero Pineapple Thief$0+
- Imp Lemon Ginger$0+
- Imperial Tart and Gold$0+
- Innocent Eyes$0+
- Lemon Ginger Sour$0+
- Lemonade Cookies$0+
- Lover's Lane Red Stout$0+
- Mangerine Sky Imperial Tart And Gold$0+
- Mango Hard Seltzer$0+
- Maple Pecan Granola Stout$0+
- MBA Long D Night$0+
- Mint Mocha Porter$0+
- Moore IPA$0+
- Mosaic AF The Redux$0+
- Open Toe Casket$0+
- Orange Pineapple Coconut Sour$0+
- Orientator Dopplebock$0+
- Painkiller$0+
- Papaya Passion Fruit Tart and Gold$0+
- Partisan Peanut Butter Patty$0+
- Peach Tea Jubilee$0+
- Pineapple Thief$0+
- Pink Guava Gose$0+
- Prioress$0+
- Raspberry Crush Imperial$0+
- RBA Long D Night$0+
- Salted Caramel Macchiato Stout$0+
- Scally Cap Brogue$0+
- Shark on a Bicycle$0+
- Snooty Englishman$0+
- Spicy Mallard$0+
- Tangerine Imperial Tart and Gold$0+
- Tart and Gold$0+
- Tart and Gold Watermelon Lime$0+
- The Legionnaire$0+
- Thin Mint Prioress$0+
- Thistle Launch$0+
- Tiger's Blood in My Veins$0+
- Tiki Dreams$0+
- Titillator$0+
- Two Tix to Paradise$0+
- Ved Relvet$0+
- Vicarious Joy$0+
- Watermelon Lime Mint Sour$0+
- White Russian Imperial Stout$0+
- Casamigas$0+
- Kokua$0+
- Special Tuesday Clara$4.00
- Special Wednesday MOL$5.00
- Special Monday TR$6.00
- Special Thursday DH$3.00
- Butthole
Canned Beer
- Merican'$16.00+
- Carolina Clara$10.99+
- Citra Kiss$5.00+
- Coconut Lime Thief$18.99+
- Duck Hook$10.99+
- Giggle Switch$12.99+
- Hazius Tropicus$5.00+
- Hefeweizen$11.99+
- Kolsch$11.99+
- Malty by Nature$11.99+
- Man of Law$12.99+
- Misty Haze$5.00+
- Nectar Detector$18.99+
- Oktoberfest$11.99+
- Old Betsy$10.99+
- Pineapple Thief$5.00+
- Prioress$5.00+
- Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll$19.99+
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew$19.99+
- Salted Caramel Macchiato$18.99+
- Texas Rig$14.99+
- The Long Dark Night$10.00+
- White Russian Imperial Stout$18.99+
- Black Forest Cake$10.00+
- Blonde Vanilla Latte$10.00+
- Bury Them Deep$5.00
- Capri IPA$10.00
- Dance of The Absurd$10.00
- Dead Man Suit and Thai$10.00
- Dead Red$5.00
- Delighted Devil$10.00
- Grand Cru$10.00
- Innocent Eyes$10.00
- Mosaic AF$10.00
- Open Toe Casket$10.00
- Raspberry Crush Imperial$10.00
- The Legionnaire$6.00
- Bushwacker$8.00+
1/2 BBL Keg
1/6 BBL Keg
Keg Deposits
Bottles
Bottle Cases
Cocktails
Canned Cocktails 4 Pack
Canned Cocktails Case
Apparel
BELLA + CANVAS - Triblend Tee - 3413 - 6 Ice Blue Triblend
BELLA + CANVAS - Triblend Tee - 3413 - Clay Triblend
Bella + Canvas Joggers - Athletic Heather
Bella + Canvas Joggers - Forest
Comfort colors - garment dyed heavyweight long sleeve t shirt 6014 Espresso
Comfort colors - garment dyed heavyweight long sleeve t shirt 6014 ice blue
Comfort Colors - Garment-Dyed Heavyweight 6 Pocket T-Shirt - 6030 - Celadon
Comfort Colors - Garment-Dyed Heavyweight T-Shirt - 1717 - Wine
Comfort Colors Garmet Dyed Quarter Zip - Crimson
Comfort Colors Garmet Dyed Quarter Zip - Grey
District - District Women's Perfect Tri 6 7 6 Relaxed Tank DT151 - Heathered Grey
District - District Women's Perfect TriRelaxed Tank DT151 - Military Green Frost
Independent Trading Co. - Heavyweight Hooded Sweatshirt - IND4000 - Alpine Green
Independent Trading Co. - Heavyweight Hooded Sweatshirt - IND4000 - Saddle
Independent Trading Co. - Midweight Pigment-Dyed Crewneck Sweatshirt - PRM3500 - BLACK
Independent Trading Co. - Midweight Pigment-Dyed Crewneck Sweatshirt - PRM3500 - Pigment Plum
Independent Trading Co. - Midweight Pigment-Dyed Crewneck Sweatshirt - PRM3500 - Pigment Sage
League Burnout Boxy Tank - Black
League Burnout Boxy Tank - Heather Acorn
League Burnout Boxy Tank - Royal
League Clothesline Cotton Crop T - Dusty Rose
League Clothesline Cotton Crop T - Hunter Green
League Clothesline Cotton Crop T - Washed Driftwood
League Pocket Tank - Fall Heather
League Pocket Tank - Vintage Black
Nike - Nike Dri-FIT Cotton/Poly Tee. NKBQ5231 - Black
Nike - Nike Dri-FIT Cotton/Poly Tee. NKBQ5231 - White
Nike Dri-FIT Cotton/Poly Tee. NKBQ5231 - Grey
Merch
Hats
- Legacy - Relaxed Twill Dad Hat - EZA- Black$38.00
- Legacy - Relaxed Twill Dad Hat - EZA- Garnet$38.00
- Legacy - Relaxed Twill Dad Hat - EZA- Navy$38.00
- Legacy Relaxed Twill Dad Hat - EZA - Dark Green$43.00
- Quake City Caps - Rob Speckled Beanie with Cuff$30.00
- Richardson Solid Beanie with cuff - Blaze Orange$30.00
- Richardson Solid Beanie with cuff - Dark Green$30.00
- Richardson Solid Beanie with cuff - Camel$30.00
Glasswear
- 64oz Palla Growler$20.00
- Belgian Glass$7.00
- Giggle Switch Glass$6.00
- Highball - Green$20.00
- IPA Glass$6.00
- Lowball - Green$20.00
- Mason Jar Glass$6.00
- Nonic Pint Glass$6.00
- Pinnacle 20oz Glass$6.00
- Pint Glass$6.00
- Sili Pint - Green$13.00
- Sili Pint - RWB$13.00
- Sili Pint - Speckled Green$13.00
- Stan 64oz classic vac growler H.Green$75.00
- Taster Glass$5.00
- Camelback Tumbler$40.00
Miscellaneous
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
565 Airtool Drive, Suite E, Southern Pines, NC 28387
