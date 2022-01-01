Southern
Southern Queenz
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:15 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:15 am
Southern Queenz Restaurant is an upscale twist on southern cuisine and hospitality. We aim to provide stellar customer service and an overall great experience! Come see us today!
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30317
