Southern Queenz

Popular Items

Southern Crown
Kirkwood Steak Rolls
Fruity Pebble Chicken & Waffles

Small Plates

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

| roasted red pepper aioli

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

(4 pcs) Taste just like Grandma made them!

Entree

Kirkwood Sunrise Plate

$23.00

Eggs any way | bacon or pork sausage | biscuit or toast | boursin cheese grits | breakfast potatoes

Protein & Grits

$27.00

fried catfish, shrimp,or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce

Veggie Omelette

$15.00

peppers & onions | collard greens | breakfast potatoes | picante sauce

Southern Fried Chicken Omelette

$19.00

peppers & onions | southern fried chicken | collard greens | breakfast potatoes | picante sauce

French Toast

$15.00

powdered sugar | house syrup

Fruity Pebble French Toast

$21.00

vanilla whipped cream | strawberries | blackberries

French Toast Sandwich

$21.00

Fried or scrambled eggs | bacon or pork sausage | strawberries | powdered sugar | house syrup

Waffles ONLY

$13.00

powdered sugar | assorted berries | house syrup|

Kirkwood Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

fried chicken wings | assorted berries | house syrup | powder sugar

Strawberry Cheesecake Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

fried chicken wings | strawberries | cream cheese filling | strawberry syrup | powder sugar

Cookies & Cream Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

fried chicken | Oreo cookies | whip cream | powdered sugar | caramel drizzle |

Fruity Pebble Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

Peach Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

peach puree | graham cracker crumble | whipped cream | powder sugar | caramel drizzle

Sides

Eggs

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Bacon

$6.00

Hoppin John

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Sausage

$7.00

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Soul Rolls

$13.00

collards | Mac n cheese | pulled chicken | picante sauce

Kirkwood Steak Rolls

$13.00

Philly cheese steak in a egg roll! |peppers & onions | Mozzarella cheese | served with picante sauce

Salmon Croquettes

$15.00Out of stock

three 2oz cakes | served over arugula salad with lemon dill aioli

ROTEL DIP (Ghetto Nachos)

$18.00

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

creole spice | buttermilk dressing

10pc Wings

$11.00

Entree

Southern Crown

$27.00

3pc Southern Fried Whole Wings | collards | Mac & cheese | candied yams | cornbread | picante sauce

Lamb Chop Dinner

$42.00

three chops | two sides of your choice **NOW SERVING NEW SIZE LAMB**

Salmon Dinner

$33.00

Turkey Necks Dinner

$25.00

white onion gravy | served with two sides

Protein & Grits

$27.00

fried catfish, shrimp, or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce

Rasta Pasta

$35.00

house rasta sauce | peppers & onions | chicken | shrimp | sausage

Chicken Rasta

$20.00

Veggie Pasta

$20.00

Shrimp Rasta

$30.00

Salmon Rasta Pasta

$35.00

Lamb Chop Rasta Pasta

$42.00

Fried Catfish Basket

$23.00

Single Fried catfish filet served with one side of your choice

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Fried Catfish & Shrimp Basket

$30.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$16.00

Oxtails Dinner

$35.00

served with two sides **EXCLUSIVELY SOLD FOR SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS**

Oxtail Rasta Pasta

$35.00

Baked Chicken Dinner

$22.00

served with two sides **EXCLUSIVELY SOLD FOR SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS**

Cubed Steak Dinner

$25.00

1 large chops served with two sides

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce | parmesan | croutons |

Pasta Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Candied Yams

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Black Eyed Peas

$5.00

served cold (side portion) onion | peppers | corn | fresh juices | honey |

White Rice

$5.00

Dessert

Lemon Pound Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Italian Ice

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Side Honey Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Extra Aioli

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Rasta Sauce

$2.00

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Bar NA Beverages

Red Bull

$9.00

Zone 6 Virgin Margarita

$10.00

Italian Ice

$5.00

Authentic refreshing Italian Ice!

Mocktail

$5.00

Protein

Fried Whole Wings

$12.00

Fried Catfish ONLY

$18.00

Salmon ONLY

$23.00

Lamb Chops ONLY

$32.00

Chicken Tenders ONLY

$12.00

Fried Catfish & Shrimp

$25.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp ONLY

$12.00

Baked Chicken ONLY

$12.00Out of stock

Oxtail ONLY

$25.00Out of stock

Sautéed SHRIMP ONLY

$12.00

(6) JUMBO SHRIMP SAUTEED

Turkey Neck Only

$15.00

Sides

MAC N CHEESE FULL PAN

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:15 am
Restaurant info

Southern Queenz Restaurant is an upscale twist on southern cuisine and hospitality. We aim to provide stellar customer service and an overall great experience! Come see us today!

Website

Location

1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30317

Directions

Gallery
Southern Queenz image
Southern Queenz image

Map
