Southern Shores Coffee - Foley, AL 217 North McKenzie Street

No reviews yet

217 North McKenzie Street

Foley, AL 36535

Food

App

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Cajun Pistol

$5.99Out of stock

HWY 59 Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Entree

Chicken Salad Plate

$6.99

Chicken Salad served on Lettice with slices of Tomato and Crackers

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.25

Chicken Salad, lettuce, tomato and Croissant

Turkey Croissant

$7.99

Sliced Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato on Croissant

Tomato Mozzarella Panini

$7.99

Fresh Mozz, Tomoto, Basil on Ciabata Bread

Asiago BLT

$7.99

Asiago BLT, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato , Mayo

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$8.95

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone cheese, secret sauce on a Jalapeno wrap

Club Ciabiatta

$7.99

Ham, turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese on Ciabatta bread

pulled pork sandwich

$8.95

Pulled pork, pickles, BBq sauces on Brioche bun

Cuban Sandwich

$11.95

Cuban sandwich, pulled pork, with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and spicy mustard before getting grilled to golden perfection.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Club Wrap

$8.95

Ham, turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Tortilla Wrap

Turkey Melt

$8.95

Turkey, Bacon Crumbles, Swiss, Provolone, Ranch Mayo, Tomato, Grilled on White Bread

French Dip

$9.99

Roast Beef simmered in Au Jus, topped with Grilled onions and swiss cheese served on a french bun. side of Au Jus

Philly Cheese Steeak

$9.99

Hot Dogs

$2.50

Brats

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Smash Burger

$11.99

Hot Italian Sub

$9.99

Layers of pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, Lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers topped with creamy Italian dressing.

Ruben

$9.99

Slices of rye bread with corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese - grilled until crispy.

BLT- On Toast

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toast with side Mayo.

Pastry

Muffins

$2.75

Cheescake

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Lava Cake

$3.75

Cannoli

$3.99

Baklava

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Macaroons

$7.00

Drinks

Coffee Drinks

French Press

$5.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Chai Tea

$4.49

London Fog

$4.49

Espresso 2oz

$3.00

Hot Americano

$3.99

Hot Latte

$4.49

Flat White

$4.49

Hot Flavored Latte

$4.99

Hot Mocha

$5.49

Hot Cappuccino

$4.99

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.59

Cuban 4oz

$3.49

Hot Cuban Latte

$4.49

Coffee Frapp's

$4.99

Kids Frapp's 16oz

$4.49

Iced Mocha

$4.99

Iced Latte

$4.49

Iced Flavored Latte

$4.99

Iced Americano

$3.99

Iced Chai Tea

$4.49

Cold Brew

$3.99

Nitro

$3.99

Hot RedEye

$4.29

Iced Cuban Latte 16 oz only

$4.99

ICED MACCHIATO

$5.99

Drinks

Soda

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice- 8oz

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00

Water

Cranberry Juice- 8oz

$2.50

Brewed Coffee. \Tea

Brewed Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$2.49

Breakfast

Breakfast

Great American Bagel Sandwich

$8.95

Asiago Bagel, Sliced Ham, Egg and Swiss Cheese

Oh Baby Its Everything Bagel Sandwich

$8.95

Everything Bagel, Sliced Bacon, Egg, Cheese

Frenchy Bagel Sandwich

$8.95

French Toast Bagel, Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Cheese

Build your Own Bagel Sandwich

$3.50

Bagel And Cream Cheese

$3.50

Your choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheese, Onion and Peppers

Breakfast Slider

$5.99

4" Brioche Bun, Ham, Egg, Gouda Cheese, Chives and Seasoning's

Breakfast Quiche

$7.99

Ham and Cheese ( crustless)

Breakfast Panini

$8.99

Ham, Egg, White Cheddar Cheese and Special Mustard Sauce

Breakfast Taco's

$10.50

3 Grilled Flour tortillas Filled with Scrambled Egg, pico, Cheese, chipoltle sour cream, avocado you can add your choice of meat.

Pancakes- 3 stack

$8.99

3 Buttermilk pancakes

Stuffed Waffles- Sausage

$7.99

Belgin Waffel Stuffed with Sausage, Cheese, and Egg topped with warm maple syrup.

Stuffed Chicken And Waffles

$7.99

Begin Waffel Suffeled with bits of fried Chicked served with Warm Maple Syrup

Meat Lovers Omelet

$8.95

Bacon, Ham, Pork Sausage topped with Pepper Jack Cheese– served with side of Hashbrowns.

5 Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Fetta, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Asadero & Queso Shredded Cheese.

Southern Shores Breakfast

$8.99

Two Eggs your style, Grits, Bacon, 2 Pancakes

Beinets

$6.99

Breakfast Buffet

$8.99

Sausage Gravy and Buscit

$5.99

Stuffed Waffels- Fruit

$7.99

Ask what Fruit we have today

All American Omelet

$8.50

Diced Ham and four cheese and served with a side of Hashbrowns. - (If we run out of diced ham we will substitute with our sliced ham. Can happen from time to time)

Western Omelet

$8.95

Cheese, Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom served with Hashbrowns..

Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel

$9.95

A bagel freshly toasted with real butter that holds tender, juicy steak pieces, a fluffy folded egg, melty American cheese and savory grilled onion and secret sauce.

Breakfast Alacarte

Breakfast Sausage Links- 2 Links

$2.00

Breakfast Bacon- 2 Slices

$2.00

Breakfast Bacon- 4 Slices

$3.50

Side Biscuit

$1.00

Cheese Grits

$2.00

Egg (1) Any Style

$1.50

Toast `(1 slice) Brioch

$1.25

Toast (1 slice) Rye

$1.50

Hashbrowns

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
217 North McKenzie Street, Foley, AL 36535

