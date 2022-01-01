Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

14340 W McNichols Rd

Detroit, MI 48235

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Catfish-D
Mac & Cheese
Peach Cobbler Sm

Dinner

Fried Pork Chops-D

$13.50

Smothered Pork Chops-D

$13.50

Vegetable Plate-D

$11.25

4pc Baked Chicken Wing

$13.95

4pc Fried Chicken Wing

$13.95

6pc Baked Chicken Wing

$15.25

6pc Fried Chicken Wing

$15.25

Mixed 8 Piece Baked Chicken

$21.95

Mixed 8 Piece Fried Chicken

$21.95

8pc Baked Chicken Wing

$16.95

8pc Fried Chicken Wing

$16.95

Baked Breast Only

$13.95

Baked Chicken Dark-D

$11.95

Baked Chicken White-D

$13.95

Fried Breast Only

$13.95

Fried Chicken Dark-D

$11.95

Fried Chicken White-D

$13.95

Smoked Wings ~ 4 Piece

$13.95

Smoked Wings - 6 Piece

$15.25

Smoked Wings - 8 Piece

$16.95

Baked Catfish -D

$13.95

Baked Tilapia-D

$12.95

Fried Catfish-D

$13.95

Fried Perch-D

$11.95

Fried Tilapia -D

$12.95

Fried Whiting-D

$11.25

Salmon - D

$15.65

Fried Turkey Chops-D

$13.95

Smoked Turkey Wings -D

$13.75

Smothered Turkey Chops-D

$13.95

Turkey Wings w/Dressing-D

$13.75

Turkey Ribs

$14.25Out of stock

Bar-B-Que Ribs - 4 Bone

$15.95

Bar-B-Que Ribs 1/2 Slab

$17.50

Bar-B-Que Ribs Slab

$25.50

BBQ Chicken White-D

$14.25

BBQ Beef Ribs

$17.95

BBQ Chicken Dark -D

$12.95

Brisket-D

$14.95

Rib Tips-D

$13.95

Smokehouse Platter

$21.95

Turkey Tips-D

$11.95

Cornedbeef & Cabbage-D

$14.55

Liver & Onions-D

$11.50

Meatloaf-D

$13.25

Ox Tails-D

$19.95

Short Ribs Of Beef-D

$18.25

Salads

Brisket Salad

$10.95

Salmon Salad

$10.95

Smoked Turkey Salad

$10.25

Smoked Chicken Salad

$10.25

Sandwiches

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.75

Smothered Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.25

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.25

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$8.75

Fried Perch Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Whiting Sandwich

$7.50

Rib Sandwich

$9.75

Tilapia Sandwich

$8.25

Liver Sandwich

$6.75

Leg & Thigh Snack

$4.65

Brisket Sandwich

$8.75

Smothered Turkey Chops Sandwich

$8.25

Fried Turkey Chops Sandwich

$8.25

Desserts

7-Up Pound Cake

$3.75

Banana Pudding

$3.75

Carrot Cake

$3.75

Chocolate Cake

$3.75

Lemon Cake

$3.75

Peach Cobbler Lg

$5.95

Peach Cobbler Sm

$3.75

Pecan Pie

$4.25

Red Velvet Cake

$3.75

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.50Out of stock

Tomato Cobbler Lg

$5.95

Tomato Cobbler sm

$3.75

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Pints/Quarts

Rib Tips-Pint

$8.75

Rib Tips-Quart

$12.25

Turkey Tips-Pint

$7.75

Turkey Tips-Quart

$11.25

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.95+

Black Eyed Peas

$3.95+

Black Eyed Peas & Rice

$3.95+

Cabbage

$3.95+

Candied Yams

$3.95+

Cole Slaw

$3.95+

Collard Greens

$3.95+

Corn

$3.95+

Dressing

$3.95+

Fried Okra

$3.95+

Fries

$3.95+

Green Beans

$3.95+

Lima Beans

$3.95+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95+

Mustard & Turnips

$3.95+

Okra-Corn & Tomatoes

$3.95+

Pinto Beans

$3.95+

Pinto Beans and Rice

$3.95+

Potato Salad

$3.95+

Rice

$3.95+

Spaghetti

$3.95+

Mixed Greens

$3.95+

Mac & Cheese

$3.95+

Beverages

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Orange Crush

$2.25

Grape Crush

$2.25

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50

Brisk Lemonade

$1.50

Brisk Fruit Punch

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Dole Lemonade - 12oz can

$1.50

Dole Strawberry Lemonade - 12oz can

$1.50

Mango Mt. Dew

$2.25

Dole Lemonade - 20oz bottle

$2.25

Dole Strawberry Lemonade - 20oz bottle

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, Great service!

Location

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI 48235

Directions

Gallery
Southern Smokehouse image
Southern Smokehouse image
Southern Smokehouse image

