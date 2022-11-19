Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Southern Steak & Oyster

14,484 Reviews

$$$

150 3rd Ave S

Nashville, TN 37201

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coffee Regular

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
About The Southern Steak & Oyster Located in the heart of downtown Nashville’s burgeoning SoBro district, the Southern Steak & Oyster is a unique and animated eatery that offers an authentically southern adventure with a twist.

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

