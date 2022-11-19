The Southern Steak & Oyster
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
About The Southern Steak & Oyster Located in the heart of downtown Nashville’s burgeoning SoBro district, the Southern Steak & Oyster is a unique and animated eatery that offers an authentically southern adventure with a twist.
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
