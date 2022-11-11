Southern Sweets Bakehouse 4530 Beechnut

A map showing the location of Southern Sweets Bakehouse 4530 BeechnutView gallery

Popular Items

Mini Cookie Sandwich
Lemon Bars
Apple Cinnamon. (GF)

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Cold Brew

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Mocha

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Caramel Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

SF Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Flat White

$4.50

Not-Coffee

Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Bottled Beverages

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.50

Simply Orange Juice

$3.50

Horizon Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Water Box

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Muffins

Cornbread, Sausage, Cheddar

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon. (GF)

$3.75

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.00

Sweet Potato Maple Bacon Muffin

$4.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Peanut Butter

$3.75

Fruity Pebble

$4.00

Margarita

$4.00

White Chocolate Oat (GF)

$4.00

Sugar Cookie w/ Sprinkles

$4.00

Decorated Cookie

$3.00

Mini Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

Pound Cake

Lemon Dark Choco (GF)

$4.00

Crumb Cake

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice Bread Slice

$3.00

Pies/Cobbler

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$7.00

Cake/Pudding

Texas Sheet Cake

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Bars

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Butterscotch Brownies

$5.00

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.75

Biscuits

Sage, Brown Butter, Honey

$4.00

Sausage Biscuit Sandwich

$5.50

Parmesan Garlic

$4.00

Tx Egg Pies

Tomato Basil Bacon Cheddar

$8.00

Kolaches

Jalapeno Cheese Kolache

$4.00

Breakfast Sausage Kolache

$4.00

Single Scoop

Triple Chocolate

$4.50

Vanilla

$4.50

Strawberry Cake

$4.50

Circus Circus

$4.50

Honey Butter Biscuit

$4.50

Apple Pie

$4.50

Coconut Cardamom

$4.50

Double Scoops

2x chocolate

$7.50

2x vanilla

$7.50

2x strawberry

$7.50

2x honey butter biscuit

$7.50

2x circus circus

$7.50

1x chocolate

$3.75

1x vanilla

$3.75

1x strawberry

$3.75

1x honey butter

$3.75

1x circus circus

$3.75

1x Apple Pie

$3.75

2x Apple Pie

$7.50

1x Coconut Cardamom

$3.75

2x Coconut Cardamom

$7.50

Toppings

Pecans

$1.00

Sprinkles

$1.00

White Chocolate Pearls

$1.00

Andes Mints

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Hot Fudge

$1.00

Waffle Cones

Waffle Cone

$1.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

shirt

shirt

$32.00

Candy

Candy Sticks

$0.75

NiklNip

$2.85

Candy Necklace

$0.50

Candy Buttons

$2.00

Bazooka Gum

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We Bake Like Your Grandma Did!

Location

4530 Beechnut, Houston, TX 77096

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

