Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Southern Yankee Beer Company - 930 FM 1960, Suite G

390 Reviews

$$

930 FM 1960, Suite G

Houston, TX 77073

Popular Items

¿Que Pablo? Mexican Lager (4 Pack)
Who's Paul? Pale Ale (4 Pack)
500ml Cancún Commie Tequila Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout

Events

Have a Glass, Take a Class - October 15th, 12pm

$20.00

Have your beer & crafts at the same time! Each month there is a new project led by Brewer Sydney. We provide all the materials to get crafty, you just bring creativity. Ticket includes the project & a beer. Ask what the project is!

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Build your own delicious combination!

Gorgonzola Bacon

Gorgonzola Bacon

$16.00

Gorgonzola dolce & thyme cream sauce, crispy bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onion, and scallions.

Jalapeno BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, jalapenos, oven fired chicken, red onion, and a BBQ sauce drizzle

Quirky Albuquerque

$17.00

Creamy spinach sauce, mozzarella, black beans, oven-fired chicken, roasted corn, jalapeño, bell pepper, fresh tomato, scallion, & Dirty Verde drizzle.

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$17.00

Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, and red onion

Mozzarella Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella

Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni

$15.00

Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, honey, and chili oil

Spinoccoli

$16.00

Creamy spinach sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, red onion, mushrooms, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Szechuan Chicken

$16.00

Sweet red chili sauce, mozzarella, oven-fried chicken, broccoli, bell pepper, red onion, scallions, and a teriyaki drizzle.

Veggie Combo

Veggie Combo

$15.00

Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, bell pepper, red onion, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Wings

1lb Oven Roasted Wings

$14.00

Wings roasted in our wood fire oven in a cast iron pan.

2lb Oven Roasted Wings

$25.00

Wings roasted in our wood fire oven in a cast iron pan.

Snacks

GIANT Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$11.00

Warm giant Slow Dough pretzel served with a ¿Que Pablo? beer cheese dipping sauce.

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$7.00

1/2 a pretzel in bite form served with ¿Que Pablo? beer cheese dipping sauce

Dessert Pretzel Bites

$7.00

1/2 a giant pretzel in bite form, tossed in melted butter and cinnamon sugar, topped with cream cheese frosting.

Jalapeno Bacon Cheesy Bread

$11.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, Italian seasoning, drizzled with olive oil & aged balsamic vinegar.

Roasted Seasonal Veg

$9.00

Seasonal roasted vegetables, Garlic Butter, herbs and seasoning oven roasted in a cast iron, finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Stuffed Mushrooms - (4 ct)

$9.00

Sides

Extra Sauce

Parmigiano Reggiano Side

$0.75

Can (4 Pack)

¿Que Pablo? Mexican Lager (4 Pack)

¿Que Pablo? Mexican Lager (4 Pack)

$16.00

Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.

Confidence Booster Witbier (4 Pack)

Confidence Booster Witbier (4 Pack)

$18.00

Collaboration brew with Undies for Everyone charity based in Houston! Undies for Everyone provides new underwear for over 100,000 U.S. children living in poverty or crisis. $1 per pint sold will be donated to Undies for Everyone! This beer is a classic witbier made with coriander and sweet orange peel.

Fuzzy Bastard Cream Ale (4 Pack)

Fuzzy Bastard Cream Ale (4 Pack)

$16.00

5.7% ABV Cream Ale; Expect a slightly sweet nose, a touch of honey, and smooth noble hop character that doesn’t stick around, leaving your palate with a hint of fresh malt. This beer is as easy as laughing at the big hairy guy in a tutu that had one or four too many. 4 x 16 oz cans.

ReinheitsgeNOT Hefeweizen (4 Pack)

ReinheitsgeNOT Hefeweizen (4 Pack)

$16.00

Adulterating the Reinheitsgebot with citrus magic!! Hefeweizen layered with light spice from the German Hefe yeast and 10# of Fresh Oranges & 5# of Fresh Lemons. Light, soft, and oh so delicious!

Rasputin's Daughter Aztec Chocolate RIS (4 Pack)

Rasputin's Daughter Aztec Chocolate RIS (4 Pack)

$22.00

We added habanero, guajillo chilies, ancho chilies, a tiny touch of cinnamon, and cocoa nibs to the original RIS. This is a spicy chocolate bomb--it won't melt your face but after a few sips this does have a bit of burn.

Rasputin's Daughter Mocha RIS (4 Pack)

Rasputin's Daughter Mocha RIS (4 Pack)

$22.00

Mocha variant to the OG Rasputin's Daughter, with coffee and chocolate augmenting the dark and roasty russian imperial base.

Rasputin's Daughter RIS (4 Pack)

Rasputin's Daughter RIS (4 Pack)

$22.00

Dark, heavy in roasted malts, wonderfully creamy, and ends with bitter Dark Chocolate. Just as Rasputin was dark at heart, his Daughter follows in his footsteps.

Tangy Tangerine Gose (4-pack)

Tangy Tangerine Gose (4-pack)

$18.00

This gose is a tart, wheated ale with a sea breeze salt character. Tons of tangerine give it citrus that plays well with the traditional coriander notes. Dry, effervescent, and totally refreshing.

Who's Paul? Pale Ale (4 Pack)

Who's Paul? Pale Ale (4 Pack)

$18.00

16 Oz 4-Pack, 5.8% ABV. One of the first SYBC recipes, the Who’s Paul? Pale Ale has a peach and orange-peel aroma, a smooth, soft mouthfeel, light biscuit breadiness, and an ending of balanced bitterness with a fruity-citrus tang.

Work Like a Captain IPA (4 Pack)

Work Like a Captain IPA (4 Pack)

$18.00

West Coast IPA, 6.7%. Classic West Coast IPA - Citrus, Pine, and a Dank Bitter Ending. Hops are the forefront of this beer with a blend of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Amarillo Hops. When you need a job done, call the Captain.

Zippa Zappa DIPA (4 Pack)

$21.00

Double IPA coming in at 8%. Super fruity, pillowy bodied, with a hit of hop dank on the finish.

Bottle

500ml Maple & Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale

500ml Maple & Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale

$13.00

Lightly spiced with whole nutmeg, cinnamon, fresh ginger, and Madagascar vanilla beans, this Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged Pumpkin Ale is the liquid embodiment of a cozy evening next to a fireplace. Notes of caramel, oak, and maple balance the subtle warmth of alcohol. An autumn necessity, this beer is an idea pairing with cool weather, plaid everything, and Halloween festivities.

500ml Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mole Imperial Stout

500ml Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mole Imperial Stout

$11.00

The Base made With Coffee, Cocoa Nibs, Ancho Chilies, Cinnamon, & Vanilla. Described best as dessert in a glass: heavy dark chocolate and coffee, with a background of ancho chili spice, oak, and a tidbit of heat from the smooth caramel of Bourbon.

500ml Grand Marnier Barrel-Aged Sour Blonde Ale
$9.00

500ml Grand Marnier Barrel-Aged Sour Blonde Ale

$9.00
500ml Sauvignon Blanc Barrel-Aged Sour Blonde Ale
$9.00

500ml Sauvignon Blanc Barrel-Aged Sour Blonde Ale

$9.00
500ml Rumchacha Milk Stout

500ml Rumchacha Milk Stout

$13.00

Rum Oak-Aged Imperial Coffee Milk Stout with cardamom, nutmeg, lactose sugar, & vanilla. This beer is THICC.

500ml Aye Laddie Scotch Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy

500ml Aye Laddie Scotch Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy

$13.00

Islay Scotch Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy; an immensely malty beer with flavors of dark toffee & caramel with a thick & chewy viscous body. Aged in Islay scotch barrels for a mild smokiness, oak, & a super smooth body.

500ml Cancún Commie Tequila Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout

500ml Cancún Commie Tequila Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout

$13.00

Tequila BA Russian Imperial Stout aged on Toasted Coconut, Madagascar Vanilla beans, and Cinnamon sticks. Warm tropical stout with a smooth coconut dessert ending and a subtle oak and tequila warmth.

500ml Nan's Pie Maple Bourbon Barrel & Blackberry Brandy Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

500ml Nan's Pie Maple Bourbon Barrel & Blackberry Brandy Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

$13.00

11.6% ABV; Rich & roasty Imperial Stout aged in a Maple Syrup Bourbon Barrel & a Blackberry Brandy Barrel. Smooth vanilla & maple flavors blend with a subtle blackberry fruit note.

500ml Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout

500ml Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout

$13.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Milk Stout. Coming in at 11% abv, this soft, smooth stout balances roastiness with the subtle sweetness of fine bourbon.

Crowler & Growlers

¿Qué Pablo? (Mexican Lager)

$10.00+

Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.

Best Wiener (Vienna Lager)

$11.00+

Vienna Lager, 5.3%. With its subtle toasted German malt aroma, this clean lager has an elegant malt complexity with just enough hop bitterness to balance its finish. Sit back and enjoy the smooth experience of our Best Wiener!

Front Porch Sittin' Pomegranate (Blonde)

$12.00+

This beer starts smooth and effervescent, then finishes with slight biscuity malt and strong pomegranate fruit. We might not leave our houses but we can sit on the porch and sip on this for awhile.

Fuzzy Bastard (Cream Ale)

$10.00+

5.7% ABV Cream Ale; Expect a slightly sweet nose, a touch of honey, and smooth noble hop character that doesn’t stick around, leaving your palate with a hint of fresh malt. This beer is as easy as laughing at the big hairy guy in a tutu that had one or four too many. 4 x 16 oz cans.

Hexenbrut (Schwarzbier)

$11.00+

This dark lager conjures a wisp of roast and slips away with a crisp dry finish. Excellent for quenching your thirst on a dark and stormy autumn evening.

HEYYEAYEA (DIPA)

HEYYEAYEA (DIPA)

$14.00+

Dry hopped with Mosaic and Denali, this lactose-DIPA is smooth, sweet and floral. Makes you want to scream from the top of your lungs, "What's goin on?!"

Ich Bin Paul (Marzen)

$12.00+

Marzen, 5.8%; Cheers to finally meeting our German Paul! This beer starts with a slightly sweet malt-biscuit flavor, a touch of toasty bready-ness, and ends with a crisp, dry snap. Made to be drunk at any time of day and is reminiscent of crisp German falls

Neighborly Coffee Stout

$10.00+

Brewed in collaboration with our 1960 neighbor, West Coffee Co, this beer blends dark roasted malts and rich, cold-brewed coffee for layers of bittersweet, dark chocolate, and toffee character. A superb brew for the change in season.

Paramount Pils (Pils)

$12.00+

Producing a well executed Pilsner is a defining moment in a brewer's career; this crispy, deliciously easy to drink beer can hide no flaws and, simply put, is fantastic.

Swizzle Burst (NEIPA)

Swizzle Burst (NEIPA)

$14.00+

Juicy New England IPA copiously dry-hopped with Motueka and Mosaic. Sporting a creamy body, this beer features lime & hop citrus as the stand-out flavor.

Tangy Tangerine (Gose)

$12.00+

This gose is a tart, wheated ale with a sea breeze salt character. 42 pounds of tangerine give it citrus that plays well with the traditional coriander notes. Dry, effervescent, and totally refreshing.

Vanilla Hurricane (White Imperial Stout)

Vanilla Hurricane (White Imperial Stout)

$15.00+

The Vanilla Hurricane, a Russian Imperial Vanilla White Stout. Weighing in at 9.5%, this stout omits the roasted malts in favor of a smooth mix of coffee and vanilla aged on bourbon-soaked Hungarian Oak.

Where's Paula? (Raspberry Sour)

$12.00+

Raspberry Kettle-soured Framboise! Crisp, sweet, and tart. Paula likes pink things, and this beer has a delicious hibiscus pink hue.

Who's Paul? (Pale Ale)

$11.00+

One of the first SYBC recipes, the Who’s Paul? Pale Ale has a peach and orange-peel aroma, a smooth, soft mouthfeel, light biscuit breadiness, and an ending of balanced bitterness with a fruity-citrus tang.

Work Like a Captain (West Coast IPA)

$11.00+

West Coast IPA, 6.7%. Classic West Coast IPA - Citrus, Pine, and a Dank Bitter Ending. Hops are the forefront of this beer with a blend of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Amarillo Hops. When you need a job done, call the Captain.

Zippa Zappa (DIPA)

$14.00+

Double IPA coming in at 8%. Super fruity, pillowy bodied, with a hit of hop dank on the finish.

Growlers

64oz SYBC Glass Growler
$10.00

64oz SYBC Glass Growler

$10.00
64oz SoYank Drink Tank w/ Fill
$70.00

64oz SoYank Drink Tank w/ Fill

$70.00

Shirts & Sweatshirts

Flex Squad Tank Top

$25.00+
Dark Grey Women's Tank Top
$25.00+

Dark Grey Women's Tank Top

$25.00+

Paul & Pablo Tee

$25.00+
Swizzle Burst Tee
$25.00+

Swizzle Burst Tee

$25.00+

Light Grey Shirt

$25.00+
Dark Grey Shirt

Dark Grey Shirt

$25.00+
Military Green Shirt
$25.00+

Military Green Shirt

$25.00+

SoYank Navy Blue Zip-up Hoodie

$50.00+
Green SYBC Shirt
$25.00+

Green SYBC Shirt

$25.00+

Glassware & Hats & Stuff

Sticker

$1.00

3in Round SoYank Patch

$5.00

Kobe's Krunches Dog Treats

$5.00

Homemade all natural spent-grain dog treats. Ingredients: spent grain, eggs, wheat flour, and peanut butter. *Not for human consumption

13 oz Willi Becher Glass

$10.00

16 oz English Pub Glass

$10.00

20 oz Mug

$10.00

24 oz DAS BOOT

$20.00
64oz SYBC Glass Growler
$10.00

64oz SYBC Glass Growler

$10.00

Sili Color Swirl Pint

$13.00
SoYank Koozie 16oz
$2.50

SoYank Koozie 16oz

$2.50

SYBC Green Hat

$18.00

SYBC Black Hat

$18.00
SYBC Maroon Hat
$18.00

SYBC Maroon Hat

$18.00
Used Barrel

Used Barrel

$100.00Out of stock

Barrels we used for barrel-aging beers.

Pre-Packaged Snacks

Takis - Fuego

$2.00

Mrs. Vickies Chips

$2.00

Gardettos Pretzel Combo

$2.00Out of stock

Snyders Pretzels

$2.00

Sweet & Salty Trail Mix

$2.00

Goldfish

$2.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Red Blend

$10.00

Chardonnay

$8.50

Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Pinot Noir (13.5% ABV, 8.5 oz, 1.5 glasses) features the succulent flavors of strawberry and plum, balanced with a hint of clove and gentle mineral acidity.

Pinot Noir

$8.50

Francis Coppola Diamond Chardonnay (13.5% ABV, 8.5 oz, 1.5 glasses) has juicy flavors of pears, tropical fruit and citrus, with alluring aromas of spice and toasted oak, and finished with a light creamy texture.

Roscato Moscato

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

A&W Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft nanobrewery taproom & pizzeria near the airport on FM 1960.

Website

Location

930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston, TX 77073

Directions

