Southern Yankee Beer Company - 930 FM 1960, Suite G
390 Reviews
$$
930 FM 1960, Suite G
Houston, TX 77073
Build Your Own Pizza
Build your own delicious combination!
Gorgonzola Bacon
Gorgonzola dolce & thyme cream sauce, crispy bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onion, and scallions.
Jalapeno BBQ Chicken
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, jalapenos, oven fired chicken, red onion, and a BBQ sauce drizzle
Quirky Albuquerque
Creamy spinach sauce, mozzarella, black beans, oven-fired chicken, roasted corn, jalapeño, bell pepper, fresh tomato, scallion, & Dirty Verde drizzle.
Margherita
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Meat Lovers
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, and red onion
Mozzarella Cheese Pizza
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella
Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, honey, and chili oil
Spinoccoli
Creamy spinach sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, red onion, mushrooms, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Szechuan Chicken
Sweet red chili sauce, mozzarella, oven-fried chicken, broccoli, bell pepper, red onion, scallions, and a teriyaki drizzle.
Veggie Combo
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, bell pepper, red onion, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
GIANT Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Warm giant Slow Dough pretzel served with a ¿Que Pablo? beer cheese dipping sauce.
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese
1/2 a pretzel in bite form served with ¿Que Pablo? beer cheese dipping sauce
Dessert Pretzel Bites
1/2 a giant pretzel in bite form, tossed in melted butter and cinnamon sugar, topped with cream cheese frosting.
Jalapeno Bacon Cheesy Bread
Caprese Salad
Fresh heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, Italian seasoning, drizzled with olive oil & aged balsamic vinegar.
Roasted Seasonal Veg
Seasonal roasted vegetables, Garlic Butter, herbs and seasoning oven roasted in a cast iron, finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Stuffed Mushrooms - (4 ct)
¿Que Pablo? Mexican Lager (4 Pack)
Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.
Confidence Booster Witbier (4 Pack)
Collaboration brew with Undies for Everyone charity based in Houston! Undies for Everyone provides new underwear for over 100,000 U.S. children living in poverty or crisis. $1 per pint sold will be donated to Undies for Everyone! This beer is a classic witbier made with coriander and sweet orange peel.
Fuzzy Bastard Cream Ale (4 Pack)
5.7% ABV Cream Ale; Expect a slightly sweet nose, a touch of honey, and smooth noble hop character that doesn’t stick around, leaving your palate with a hint of fresh malt. This beer is as easy as laughing at the big hairy guy in a tutu that had one or four too many. 4 x 16 oz cans.
ReinheitsgeNOT Hefeweizen (4 Pack)
Adulterating the Reinheitsgebot with citrus magic!! Hefeweizen layered with light spice from the German Hefe yeast and 10# of Fresh Oranges & 5# of Fresh Lemons. Light, soft, and oh so delicious!
Rasputin's Daughter Aztec Chocolate RIS (4 Pack)
We added habanero, guajillo chilies, ancho chilies, a tiny touch of cinnamon, and cocoa nibs to the original RIS. This is a spicy chocolate bomb--it won't melt your face but after a few sips this does have a bit of burn.
Rasputin's Daughter Mocha RIS (4 Pack)
Mocha variant to the OG Rasputin's Daughter, with coffee and chocolate augmenting the dark and roasty russian imperial base.
Rasputin's Daughter RIS (4 Pack)
Dark, heavy in roasted malts, wonderfully creamy, and ends with bitter Dark Chocolate. Just as Rasputin was dark at heart, his Daughter follows in his footsteps.
Tangy Tangerine Gose (4-pack)
This gose is a tart, wheated ale with a sea breeze salt character. Tons of tangerine give it citrus that plays well with the traditional coriander notes. Dry, effervescent, and totally refreshing.
Who's Paul? Pale Ale (4 Pack)
16 Oz 4-Pack, 5.8% ABV. One of the first SYBC recipes, the Who’s Paul? Pale Ale has a peach and orange-peel aroma, a smooth, soft mouthfeel, light biscuit breadiness, and an ending of balanced bitterness with a fruity-citrus tang.
Work Like a Captain IPA (4 Pack)
West Coast IPA, 6.7%. Classic West Coast IPA - Citrus, Pine, and a Dank Bitter Ending. Hops are the forefront of this beer with a blend of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Amarillo Hops. When you need a job done, call the Captain.
Zippa Zappa DIPA (4 Pack)
Double IPA coming in at 8%. Super fruity, pillowy bodied, with a hit of hop dank on the finish.
500ml Maple & Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Lightly spiced with whole nutmeg, cinnamon, fresh ginger, and Madagascar vanilla beans, this Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged Pumpkin Ale is the liquid embodiment of a cozy evening next to a fireplace. Notes of caramel, oak, and maple balance the subtle warmth of alcohol. An autumn necessity, this beer is an idea pairing with cool weather, plaid everything, and Halloween festivities.
500ml Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mole Imperial Stout
The Base made With Coffee, Cocoa Nibs, Ancho Chilies, Cinnamon, & Vanilla. Described best as dessert in a glass: heavy dark chocolate and coffee, with a background of ancho chili spice, oak, and a tidbit of heat from the smooth caramel of Bourbon.
500ml Grand Marnier Barrel-Aged Sour Blonde Ale
500ml Sauvignon Blanc Barrel-Aged Sour Blonde Ale
500ml Rumchacha Milk Stout
Rum Oak-Aged Imperial Coffee Milk Stout with cardamom, nutmeg, lactose sugar, & vanilla. This beer is THICC.
500ml Aye Laddie Scotch Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy
Islay Scotch Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy; an immensely malty beer with flavors of dark toffee & caramel with a thick & chewy viscous body. Aged in Islay scotch barrels for a mild smokiness, oak, & a super smooth body.
500ml Cancún Commie Tequila Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout
Tequila BA Russian Imperial Stout aged on Toasted Coconut, Madagascar Vanilla beans, and Cinnamon sticks. Warm tropical stout with a smooth coconut dessert ending and a subtle oak and tequila warmth.
500ml Nan's Pie Maple Bourbon Barrel & Blackberry Brandy Barrel Aged Imperial Stout
11.6% ABV; Rich & roasty Imperial Stout aged in a Maple Syrup Bourbon Barrel & a Blackberry Brandy Barrel. Smooth vanilla & maple flavors blend with a subtle blackberry fruit note.
500ml Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Milk Stout. Coming in at 11% abv, this soft, smooth stout balances roastiness with the subtle sweetness of fine bourbon.
¿Qué Pablo? (Mexican Lager)
Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.
Best Wiener (Vienna Lager)
Vienna Lager, 5.3%. With its subtle toasted German malt aroma, this clean lager has an elegant malt complexity with just enough hop bitterness to balance its finish. Sit back and enjoy the smooth experience of our Best Wiener!
Front Porch Sittin' Pomegranate (Blonde)
This beer starts smooth and effervescent, then finishes with slight biscuity malt and strong pomegranate fruit. We might not leave our houses but we can sit on the porch and sip on this for awhile.
Fuzzy Bastard (Cream Ale)
5.7% ABV Cream Ale; Expect a slightly sweet nose, a touch of honey, and smooth noble hop character that doesn’t stick around, leaving your palate with a hint of fresh malt. This beer is as easy as laughing at the big hairy guy in a tutu that had one or four too many. 4 x 16 oz cans.
Hexenbrut (Schwarzbier)
This dark lager conjures a wisp of roast and slips away with a crisp dry finish. Excellent for quenching your thirst on a dark and stormy autumn evening.
HEYYEAYEA (DIPA)
Dry hopped with Mosaic and Denali, this lactose-DIPA is smooth, sweet and floral. Makes you want to scream from the top of your lungs, "What's goin on?!"
Ich Bin Paul (Marzen)
Marzen, 5.8%; Cheers to finally meeting our German Paul! This beer starts with a slightly sweet malt-biscuit flavor, a touch of toasty bready-ness, and ends with a crisp, dry snap. Made to be drunk at any time of day and is reminiscent of crisp German falls
Neighborly Coffee Stout
Brewed in collaboration with our 1960 neighbor, West Coffee Co, this beer blends dark roasted malts and rich, cold-brewed coffee for layers of bittersweet, dark chocolate, and toffee character. A superb brew for the change in season.
Paramount Pils (Pils)
Producing a well executed Pilsner is a defining moment in a brewer's career; this crispy, deliciously easy to drink beer can hide no flaws and, simply put, is fantastic.
Swizzle Burst (NEIPA)
Juicy New England IPA copiously dry-hopped with Motueka and Mosaic. Sporting a creamy body, this beer features lime & hop citrus as the stand-out flavor.
Tangy Tangerine (Gose)
This gose is a tart, wheated ale with a sea breeze salt character. 42 pounds of tangerine give it citrus that plays well with the traditional coriander notes. Dry, effervescent, and totally refreshing.
Vanilla Hurricane (White Imperial Stout)
The Vanilla Hurricane, a Russian Imperial Vanilla White Stout. Weighing in at 9.5%, this stout omits the roasted malts in favor of a smooth mix of coffee and vanilla aged on bourbon-soaked Hungarian Oak.
Where's Paula? (Raspberry Sour)
Raspberry Kettle-soured Framboise! Crisp, sweet, and tart. Paula likes pink things, and this beer has a delicious hibiscus pink hue.
Who's Paul? (Pale Ale)
One of the first SYBC recipes, the Who’s Paul? Pale Ale has a peach and orange-peel aroma, a smooth, soft mouthfeel, light biscuit breadiness, and an ending of balanced bitterness with a fruity-citrus tang.
Work Like a Captain (West Coast IPA)
West Coast IPA, 6.7%. Classic West Coast IPA - Citrus, Pine, and a Dank Bitter Ending. Hops are the forefront of this beer with a blend of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Amarillo Hops. When you need a job done, call the Captain.
Zippa Zappa (DIPA)
Double IPA coming in at 8%. Super fruity, pillowy bodied, with a hit of hop dank on the finish.
3in Round SoYank Patch
Kobe's Krunches Dog Treats
Homemade all natural spent-grain dog treats. Ingredients: spent grain, eggs, wheat flour, and peanut butter. *Not for human consumption
13 oz Willi Becher Glass
16 oz English Pub Glass
20 oz Mug
24 oz DAS BOOT
64oz SYBC Glass Growler
Sili Color Swirl Pint
SoYank Koozie 16oz
SYBC Green Hat
SYBC Black Hat
SYBC Maroon Hat
Used Barrel
Barrels we used for barrel-aging beers.
Pinot Grigio
Red Blend
Chardonnay
Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Pinot Noir (13.5% ABV, 8.5 oz, 1.5 glasses) features the succulent flavors of strawberry and plum, balanced with a hint of clove and gentle mineral acidity.
Pinot Noir
Francis Coppola Diamond Chardonnay (13.5% ABV, 8.5 oz, 1.5 glasses) has juicy flavors of pears, tropical fruit and citrus, with alluring aromas of spice and toasted oak, and finished with a light creamy texture.
Roscato Moscato
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Craft nanobrewery taproom & pizzeria near the airport on FM 1960.
930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston, TX 77073