Southern Yankee Crafthouse on W. Alabama
No reviews yet
1312 W. Alabama
Houston, TX 77006
Shareables
Adult Lunchables
prosciutto, salami, house pastrami, Houston Dairymaids cheeses, beer pickled veggies, bosc pear, bacon jam, garlic rosemary flatbread, crispy chickpeas and favas
Crispy Asparagus
Who's Paul? beer-battered jumbo asparagus, garlic-lemon aioli
Hummus
roasted garlic hummus, crispy spiced chickpeas, flatbread, bell pepper, cucumber, petite carrot, harissa aioli
Slow Dough Giant Pretzel
¿Qué Pablo? beer cheese, garlic butter, grainy mustard
Truffle Fries
white truffle drizzle, parmigiano-reggiano, beer-battered fries, garlic-lemon aioli
Crispy Smoked Pork Belly
brown butternut puree, cranberry jalapeño chutney, baby arugula, crumbled goat cheese, chili oil
Nashville Hot Oysters
chicken fried oysters, nashville hot butter, house-made pickles, ranch
Salads
Crafthouse Caesar Salad
crisp romaine lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano, garlic toasted croutons, house-made caesar dressing
House Salad
crisp romaine lettuce, carrots, red onion, garlic croutons, choice of house vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese
Kale & Berry Salad
kale, carrots, red onion, blueberries, dried cranberries, green apple, toasted walnut, goat cheese, house vinaigrette
Autumn Harvest Salad
arugula, kale, butternut squash, pear, orange, carrots, red onion, gorgonzola, spiced pepitas, creamy pumpkin vinaigrette
Sides
Beer Battered Fries
Crispy beer battered fries
Roasted Jumbo Asparagus
jumbo asparagus tossed in garlic oil, salt & pepper and roasted in our wood fired oven
Rosemary Flat Bread
6 slices of garlic rosemary flat bread made with our pizza dough
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
fingerling potatoes tossed in garlic oil, salt & pepper and roasted in our wood fired oven. Topped with rosemary
Roasted Petite Carrots
petite carrots tossed in garlic oil, salt & pepper and roasted in our wood fired oven
Bacon Jam Brussels Sprouts
Vegetarian Brussels Sprouts
Pizza
Chef's Veggie Combo
pomodoro, mozzarella, herb-roasted mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, red onion, garlic, baby arugula, goat cheese
Heirloom Margherita
garlic oil, mozzarella, sliced heirloom tomatoes, ciliegine mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil
Jalapeno BBQ Chicken
pomodoro, mozzarella, beer can chicken, red onion, jalapeño, BBQ drizzle
Meat Lovers
pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, applewood bacon, red onion
Pear & Bleu
roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, bosc pear, bleu cheese, balsamic glaze, fresh basil
Philly Cheese Steak
garlic butter, mozzarella, provolone, smoked ribeye, caramelized onion, red bell pepper, beer cheese
Spicy Goat
roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, goat cheese, baby arugula, mango habanero glaze
Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni
pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni, local honey, chili oil, cayenne
Pickle Pizza
parmigiano cream, mozzarella, house pickles, roasted fingerling potatoes, white cheddar, provolone, house ranch drizzle, fresh dill
Duck Duck Shroom Pizza
garlic butter, mozzarella, duck confit, herb roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic cloves, goat cheese, balsamic glaze
Good Gourd Almighty
sage pumpkin puree, mozzarella, kale, bacon, caramelized onion, herb roasted mushrooms, provolone, butternut squash, rosemary
Mozzarella Cheese Pizza
pomodoro, mozzarella
Entrees
1 lb Wood-Fired Wings
Fresh seasoned chicken wings roasted in our wood fire oven in a cast iron pan, tossed in your choice of sauce. Comes with 2 oz ranch or bleu cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cream, lettuce, tomato, mayo, challah bun, beer-battered fries
Fish and Chips
Who’s Paul? Pale Ale battered flounder, beer-battered fries, garlic-lemon aioli, malt vinegar
Pastrami Melt
house-smoked pastrami, Slow Dough challah bun, caramelized onions, mozzarella, provolone, baby arugula, grainy mustard, house pickles, garlic-lemon aioli, beer-battered fries
Pepper Crusted Ribeye
12 oz ribeye, gorgonzola cream, crispy onion straws, roasted fingerling potatoes
Southern Yankee Craft Burger
7 oz chuck burger, Slow Dough challah bun, jalapeño bacon jam, pimento cream cheese, crispy onion straws, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, beer-battered fries
Impossible Burger
4oz Impossible Burger patty, slow dough challah bun, pimento cream cheese, crispy onion straws, romaine lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and beer battered fries
Fall Crispy Pan Seared Salmon
7 oz house-cut fresh salmon, brown butternut puree, bacon jam brussels sprouts, house fermented garlic dill honey mustard sauce, goat cheese, barley molasses
Dessert
Bottles
500ml Aye Laddie Scotch Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy
Islay Scotch Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy; an immensely malty beer with flavors of dark toffee & caramel with a thick & chewy viscous body. Aged in Islay scotch barrels for a mild smokiness, oak, & a super smooth body.
500ml Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mole Imperial Stout
The base stout made With Coffee, Cocoa Nibs, Ancho Chilies, Cinnamon, & Vanilla. Described best as dessert in a glass: heavy dark chocolate and coffee, with a background of smoked ancho chili, oak, and bourbon.
500ml Cancun Commie Tequila Barrel-Aged RIS
Tequila BA Russian Imperial Stout aged on Toasted Coconut, Madagascar Vanilla beans, and Cinnamon sticks. Warm tropical stout with a smooth coconut dessert ending and a subtle oak and tequila warmth.
500ml Grand Marnier Sour Blonde
Part of our Single Barrel series, this sour blonde ale's flavors of light tropical fruit melds nicely with the orange, vanilla, and oak of the barrel.
500ml Maple & Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Lightly spiced with whole nutmeg, cinnamon, fresh ginger, and Madagascar vanilla beans, this Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged Pumpkin Ale is the liquid embodiment of a cozy evening next to a fireplace. Notes of caramel, oak, and maple balance the subtle warmth of alcohol. An autumn necessity, this beer is an idea pairing with cool weather, plaid everything, and Halloween festivities.
500ml Sauv Blanc Sour Blonde
This unblended Sour Blonde Ale is beautifully crisp with hints of melon, pear, and citrus. Aged in a French Oak Sauvignon Blanc wine barrel.
500ml Nan's Pie Barrel Aged Imperial Stout
Rich & roasty Imperial Stout aged in a Maple Syrup Bourbon Barrel & a Blackberry Brandy Barrel. Smooth vanilla & maple flavors blend with a subtle blackberry fruit note.
500ml Bourbon Barrel-Aged Milk Stout
Heaven Hill Bourbon Barrel-Aged Milk Stout. Coming in at 11% abv, this soft, smooth stout balances roastiness with the subtle sweetness of fine bourbon.
Crowlers & Growlers (CH)
Fuzzy Bastard (Cream Ale)
Expect a slightly sweet nose, a touch of honey, and smooth noble hop character that doesn’t stick around, leaving your palate with a hint of fresh malt. This beer is as easy as laughing at the big hairy guy in a tutu that had one or four too many.
Who's Paul? (Pale Ale)
One of the first SYBC recipes, the Who’s Paul? Pale Ale has a peach and orange-peel aroma, a smooth, soft mouthfeel, light biscuit breadiness, and an ending of balanced bitterness with a fruity-citrus tang.
Work Like a Captain (West Coast IPA)
Classic West Coast IPA - Citrus, Pine, and a Dank Bitter Ending. Hops are the forefront of this beer with a blend of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Amarillo Hops. When you need a job done, call the Captain.
¿Qué Pablo? (Mexican Lager)
Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.
Neighborly (Coffee Stout)
Brewed in collaboration with our Houston neighbor, Boomtown Coffee, this beer blends dark roasted malts and rich, cold-brewed coffee for layers of bittersweet, dark chocolate, and toffee character.
Chris P. Boi (American Lager)
A golden, very clean and crisp, classic American Lager. Easy-drinking perfection for the Texas summer heat
Heyyeayea (DIPA)
Dry hopped with Mosaic and Denali, this lactose-DIPA is smooth, sweet and floral. Makes you want to scream from the top of your lungs, "What's goin on?!"
Tangy Tangerine (Gose)
This gose is a tart, wheated ale with a sea breeze salt character. 42 pounds of tangerine give it citrus that plays well with the traditional coriander notes. Dry, effervescent, and totally refreshing.
Ich Bin Paul (Marzen)
Cheers to finally meeting our German Paul! This beer starts with a slightly sweet malt-biscuit flavor, a touch of toasty bready-ness, and ends with a crisp, dry snap. Made to be drunk at any time of day and is reminiscent of crisp German falls.
ReinheitsgeNOT (Hefeweizen)
We adulterated the Reinheitsgebot with citrus! This is a neoclassic hefeweizen layered with light spice from the German Hefe yeast with fresh oranges & lemons. Light, soft, and oh so delicious!
Best Weiner (Vienna Lager)
With its subtle toasted German malt aroma, this clean lager has an elegant malt complexity with just enough hop bitterness to balance its finish. Sit back and enjoy the smooth experience of our Best Wiener!
Paramount Pils (Pils)
Producing a well executed Pilsner is a defining moment in a brewer's career; this crispy, deliciously easy to drink beer can hide no flaws and, simply put, is fantastic.
Hexenbrut (Schwarzbier)
This dark lager conjures a wisp of roast and slips away with a crisp dry finish. Excellent for quenching your thirst on a dark and stormy autumn evening.
Front Porch Sittin (Pomegranate Blonde)
This beer starts smooth and effervescent, then finishes with slight biscuity malt and strong pomegranate fruit. We might not leave our houses but we can sit on the porch and sip on this for awhile.
Confidence Booster (Wit)
Collaboration brew with Undies for Everyone charity based in Houston! Undies for Everyone provides new underwear for over 100,000 U.S. children living in poverty or crisis. $1 per pint sold will be donated to Undies for Everyone! This beer is a classic witbier made with coriander and sweet orange peel.
Where's Paula? (Raspberry Sour)
Raspberry sour - Thick fruit, sweet, and tart. This beer has a delicious soft hazy pink hue. Paula is Paul's wife, and somehow she's missing from the wrestling match!?
Zippa Zappa (DIPA)
Double IPA coming in at 8%. Super fruity, pillowy bodied, with a hit of hop dank on the finish.
Cans
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
¿Que Pablo? (Mexican Lager) (4 Pack)
Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.
Who's Paul? (Pale Ale) (4 Pack)
One of the first SYBC recipes, the Who’s Paul? Pale Ale has a peach and orange-peel aroma, a smooth, soft mouthfeel, light biscuit breadiness, and an ending of balanced bitterness with a fruity-citrus tang.
Work Like a Captain (West Coast IPA) (4 Pack)
Classic West Coast IPA - Citrus, Pine, and a Dank Bitter Ending. Hops are the forefront of this beer with a blend of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Amarillo Hops.
Fuzzy Bastard (Cream Ale) (4 Pack)
Expect a slightly sweet nose, a touch of honey, and smooth noble hop character that doesn’t stick around, leaving your palate with a hint of fresh malt. This beer is as easy as laughing at the big hairy guy in a tutu that had one or four too many.
ReinheitsgeNOT (Hefeweizen) (4 Pack)
We adulterated the Reinheitsgebot with citrus! This is a neoclassic hefeweizen layered with light spice from the German Hefe yeast with fresh oranges & lemons.
Tangy Tangerine (Gose) (4-pack)
Rich & roasty Imperial Stout aged in a Maple Syrup Bourbon Barrel & a Blackberry Brandy Barrel. Smooth vanilla & maple flavors blend with a subtle blackberry fruit note.
Play Like a Pirate (DIPA) (4-pack)
Heavy amounts of pineapple and melon combined with a berry-like softness. Very little back bittering, and ends with a subtle malt sweetness.
Rasputin's Daughter (Russian Imperial Stout) (4-pack)
Dark, heavy in roasted malts, wonderfully creamy, and ends with bitter Dark Chocolate. Just as Rasputin was dark at heart, his Daughter follows in his footsteps.
Rasputin's Daughter Mocha (Russian Imperial Stout) (4-pack)
Mocha variant to the OG Rasputin's Daughter, with coffee and chocolate augmenting the dark and roasty Russian Imperial base.
Rasputin's Daughter Aztec Chili Chocolate (Russian Imperial Stout) (4-pack)
We added 4 oz Habaneros (spice & fruity flavor), 2lbs Guajillo Chilies (fruity, rich, smoky flavor), & 8oz Ancho Chilies (light spice & smoky flavor), a tiny touch of cinnamon, & 9lbs of Cocoa nibs to our Rasputin's Daughter Russian Imperial Stout. This is a spicy chocolate bomb.
Confidence Booster (Wit)(4pack)
Collaboration brew with Undies for Everyone charity based in Houston! Undies for Everyone provides new underwear for over 100,000 U.S. children living in poverty or crisis. $1 per pint sold will be donated to Undies for Everyone! This beer is a classic witbier made with coriander and sweet orange peel.
Events
5-Course Beer Dinner for 2
We're hosting our first five-course dinner and beer pairing at Southern Yankee Crafthouse on Thursday, September 22 at 7pm. Chef Matt and Head Brewer Sydney will introduce each course and beer pairing. This special event will take place under the lights in the backyard if the weather cooperates; if not, we'll make sure everyone is comfortable in the dining room. Tickets are available only in pairs for $150 ($75/ticket). The total purchase includes both sales tax and 20% gratuity that will go to the service staff, so nothing additional is expected the night of.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Comfortable restaurant and patio with rotating Southern Yankee beers, seasonal fare, and crafted cocktails.
1312 W. Alabama, Houston, TX 77006