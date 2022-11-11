Southern Yankee imageView gallery
Southern Yankee Crafthouse on W. Alabama

No reviews yet

1312 W. Alabama

Houston, TX 77006

Popular Items

Southern Yankee Craft Burger
1 lb Wood-Fired Wings
Pear & Bleu

Shareables

Adult Lunchables

$26.00

prosciutto, salami, house pastrami, Houston Dairymaids cheeses, beer pickled veggies, bosc pear, bacon jam, garlic rosemary flatbread, crispy chickpeas and favas

Crispy Asparagus

$13.00

Who's Paul? beer-battered jumbo asparagus, garlic-lemon aioli

Hummus

$16.00

roasted garlic hummus, crispy spiced chickpeas, flatbread, bell pepper, cucumber, petite carrot, harissa aioli

Slow Dough Giant Pretzel

$13.00

¿Qué Pablo? beer cheese, garlic butter, grainy mustard

Truffle Fries

$11.00

white truffle drizzle, parmigiano-reggiano, beer-battered fries, garlic-lemon aioli

Crispy Smoked Pork Belly

$18.00

brown butternut puree, cranberry jalapeño chutney, baby arugula, crumbled goat cheese, chili oil

Nashville Hot Oysters

$16.00

chicken fried oysters, nashville hot butter, house-made pickles, ranch

Salads

Crafthouse Caesar Salad

$8.00+

crisp romaine lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano, garlic toasted croutons, house-made caesar dressing

House Salad

$8.00+

crisp romaine lettuce, carrots, red onion, garlic croutons, choice of house vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese

Kale & Berry Salad

$15.00

kale, carrots, red onion, blueberries, dried cranberries, green apple, toasted walnut, goat cheese, house vinaigrette

Autumn Harvest Salad

$13.00

arugula, kale, butternut squash, pear, orange, carrots, red onion, gorgonzola, spiced pepitas, creamy pumpkin vinaigrette

Sides

Beer Battered Fries

$6.00

Crispy beer battered fries

Roasted Jumbo Asparagus

$6.00

jumbo asparagus tossed in garlic oil, salt & pepper and roasted in our wood fired oven

Rosemary Flat Bread

$6.00

6 slices of garlic rosemary flat bread made with our pizza dough

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

fingerling potatoes tossed in garlic oil, salt & pepper and roasted in our wood fired oven. Topped with rosemary

Roasted Petite Carrots

$6.00

petite carrots tossed in garlic oil, salt & pepper and roasted in our wood fired oven

Bacon Jam Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Vegetarian Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Pizza

Chef's Veggie Combo

$17.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, herb-roasted mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, red onion, garlic, baby arugula, goat cheese

Heirloom Margherita

$17.00

garlic oil, mozzarella, sliced heirloom tomatoes, ciliegine mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil

Jalapeno BBQ Chicken

$18.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, beer can chicken, red onion, jalapeño, BBQ drizzle

Meat Lovers

$19.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, applewood bacon, red onion

Pear & Bleu

$18.00

roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, bosc pear, bleu cheese, balsamic glaze, fresh basil

Philly Cheese Steak

$19.00

garlic butter, mozzarella, provolone, smoked ribeye, caramelized onion, red bell pepper, beer cheese

Spicy Goat

$19.00

roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, goat cheese, baby arugula, mango habanero glaze

Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni

$17.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni, local honey, chili oil, cayenne

Pickle Pizza

$18.00

parmigiano cream, mozzarella, house pickles, roasted fingerling potatoes, white cheddar, provolone, house ranch drizzle, fresh dill

Duck Duck Shroom Pizza

$19.00

garlic butter, mozzarella, duck confit, herb roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic cloves, goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Good Gourd Almighty

$18.00

sage pumpkin puree, mozzarella, kale, bacon, caramelized onion, herb roasted mushrooms, provolone, butternut squash, rosemary

Mozzarella Cheese Pizza

$13.00

pomodoro, mozzarella

Entrees

1 lb Wood-Fired Wings

$14.00

Fresh seasoned chicken wings roasted in our wood fire oven in a cast iron pan, tossed in your choice of sauce. Comes with 2 oz ranch or bleu cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cream, lettuce, tomato, mayo, challah bun, beer-battered fries

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Who’s Paul? Pale Ale battered flounder, beer-battered fries, garlic-lemon aioli, malt vinegar

Pastrami Melt

$18.00

house-smoked pastrami, Slow Dough challah bun, caramelized onions, mozzarella, provolone, baby arugula, grainy mustard, house pickles, garlic-lemon aioli, beer-battered fries

Pepper Crusted Ribeye

$32.00

12 oz ribeye, gorgonzola cream, crispy onion straws, roasted fingerling potatoes

Southern Yankee Craft Burger

$18.00

7 oz chuck burger, Slow Dough challah bun, jalapeño bacon jam, pimento cream cheese, crispy onion straws, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, beer-battered fries

Impossible Burger

$18.00

4oz Impossible Burger patty, slow dough challah bun, pimento cream cheese, crispy onion straws, romaine lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and beer battered fries

Fall Crispy Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

7 oz house-cut fresh salmon, brown butternut puree, bacon jam brussels sprouts, house fermented garlic dill honey mustard sauce, goat cheese, barley molasses

Dessert

Slow Dough Pretzel Bread Puddin'

$11.00

cream cheese icing base, Fat Irishman stout infused cranberries in a Slow Dough Pretzel Bread Pudding, salted caramel bourbon sauce, vanilla bean ice cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Bottles

$16.00

Islay Scotch Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy; an immensely malty beer with flavors of dark toffee & caramel with a thick & chewy viscous body. Aged in Islay scotch barrels for a mild smokiness, oak, & a super smooth body.

$16.00

The base stout made With Coffee, Cocoa Nibs, Ancho Chilies, Cinnamon, & Vanilla. Described best as dessert in a glass: heavy dark chocolate and coffee, with a background of smoked ancho chili, oak, and bourbon.

$16.00

Tequila BA Russian Imperial Stout aged on Toasted Coconut, Madagascar Vanilla beans, and Cinnamon sticks. Warm tropical stout with a smooth coconut dessert ending and a subtle oak and tequila warmth.

$12.00

Part of our Single Barrel series, this sour blonde ale's flavors of light tropical fruit melds nicely with the orange, vanilla, and oak of the barrel.

$16.00

Lightly spiced with whole nutmeg, cinnamon, fresh ginger, and Madagascar vanilla beans, this Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged Pumpkin Ale is the liquid embodiment of a cozy evening next to a fireplace. Notes of caramel, oak, and maple balance the subtle warmth of alcohol. An autumn necessity, this beer is an idea pairing with cool weather, plaid everything, and Halloween festivities.

$12.00

This unblended Sour Blonde Ale is beautifully crisp with hints of melon, pear, and citrus. Aged in a French Oak Sauvignon Blanc wine barrel.

500ml Nan's Pie Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

$16.00

Rich & roasty Imperial Stout aged in a Maple Syrup Bourbon Barrel & a Blackberry Brandy Barrel. Smooth vanilla & maple flavors blend with a subtle blackberry fruit note.

$16.00

Heaven Hill Bourbon Barrel-Aged Milk Stout. Coming in at 11% abv, this soft, smooth stout balances roastiness with the subtle sweetness of fine bourbon.

Crowlers & Growlers (CH)

Fuzzy Bastard (Cream Ale)

$12.00+

Expect a slightly sweet nose, a touch of honey, and smooth noble hop character that doesn’t stick around, leaving your palate with a hint of fresh malt. This beer is as easy as laughing at the big hairy guy in a tutu that had one or four too many.

Who's Paul? (Pale Ale)

$13.00+

One of the first SYBC recipes, the Who’s Paul? Pale Ale has a peach and orange-peel aroma, a smooth, soft mouthfeel, light biscuit breadiness, and an ending of balanced bitterness with a fruity-citrus tang.

Work Like a Captain (West Coast IPA)

$13.00+

Classic West Coast IPA - Citrus, Pine, and a Dank Bitter Ending. Hops are the forefront of this beer with a blend of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Amarillo Hops. When you need a job done, call the Captain.

¿Qué Pablo? (Mexican Lager)

$12.00+

Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.

Neighborly (Coffee Stout)

$13.00+

Brewed in collaboration with our Houston neighbor, Boomtown Coffee, this beer blends dark roasted malts and rich, cold-brewed coffee for layers of bittersweet, dark chocolate, and toffee character.

Chris P. Boi (American Lager)

$11.00+

A golden, very clean and crisp, classic American Lager. Easy-drinking perfection for the Texas summer heat

Heyyeayea (DIPA)

$15.00+

Dry hopped with Mosaic and Denali, this lactose-DIPA is smooth, sweet and floral. Makes you want to scream from the top of your lungs, "What's goin on?!"

Tangy Tangerine (Gose)

$13.00+

This gose is a tart, wheated ale with a sea breeze salt character. 42 pounds of tangerine give it citrus that plays well with the traditional coriander notes. Dry, effervescent, and totally refreshing.

Ich Bin Paul (Marzen)

$13.00+

Cheers to finally meeting our German Paul! This beer starts with a slightly sweet malt-biscuit flavor, a touch of toasty bready-ness, and ends with a crisp, dry snap. Made to be drunk at any time of day and is reminiscent of crisp German falls.

ReinheitsgeNOT (Hefeweizen)

$12.00+

We adulterated the Reinheitsgebot with citrus! This is a neoclassic hefeweizen layered with light spice from the German Hefe yeast with fresh oranges & lemons. Light, soft, and oh so delicious!

Best Weiner (Vienna Lager)

$12.00+

With its subtle toasted German malt aroma, this clean lager has an elegant malt complexity with just enough hop bitterness to balance its finish. Sit back and enjoy the smooth experience of our Best Wiener!

Paramount Pils (Pils)

$13.00+

Producing a well executed Pilsner is a defining moment in a brewer's career; this crispy, deliciously easy to drink beer can hide no flaws and, simply put, is fantastic.

Hexenbrut (Schwarzbier)

$12.00+

This dark lager conjures a wisp of roast and slips away with a crisp dry finish. Excellent for quenching your thirst on a dark and stormy autumn evening.

Front Porch Sittin (Pomegranate Blonde)

$13.00+

This beer starts smooth and effervescent, then finishes with slight biscuity malt and strong pomegranate fruit. We might not leave our houses but we can sit on the porch and sip on this for awhile.

Confidence Booster (Wit)

$13.00+

Collaboration brew with Undies for Everyone charity based in Houston! Undies for Everyone provides new underwear for over 100,000 U.S. children living in poverty or crisis. $1 per pint sold will be donated to Undies for Everyone! This beer is a classic witbier made with coriander and sweet orange peel.

Where's Paula? (Raspberry Sour)

$13.00+

Raspberry sour - Thick fruit, sweet, and tart. This beer has a delicious soft hazy pink hue. Paula is Paul's wife, and somehow she's missing from the wrestling match!?

Zippa Zappa (DIPA)

$14.00+

Double IPA coming in at 8%. Super fruity, pillowy bodied, with a hit of hop dank on the finish.

Cans

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$6.00
$16.00

Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.

$17.00

One of the first SYBC recipes, the Who’s Paul? Pale Ale has a peach and orange-peel aroma, a smooth, soft mouthfeel, light biscuit breadiness, and an ending of balanced bitterness with a fruity-citrus tang.

$18.00

Classic West Coast IPA - Citrus, Pine, and a Dank Bitter Ending. Hops are the forefront of this beer with a blend of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Amarillo Hops.

$16.00

Expect a slightly sweet nose, a touch of honey, and smooth noble hop character that doesn’t stick around, leaving your palate with a hint of fresh malt. This beer is as easy as laughing at the big hairy guy in a tutu that had one or four too many.

$16.00

We adulterated the Reinheitsgebot with citrus! This is a neoclassic hefeweizen layered with light spice from the German Hefe yeast with fresh oranges & lemons.

Tangy Tangerine (Gose) (4-pack)

$18.00

Rich & roasty Imperial Stout aged in a Maple Syrup Bourbon Barrel & a Blackberry Brandy Barrel. Smooth vanilla & maple flavors blend with a subtle blackberry fruit note.

$21.00

Heavy amounts of pineapple and melon combined with a berry-like softness. Very little back bittering, and ends with a subtle malt sweetness.

$22.00

Dark, heavy in roasted malts, wonderfully creamy, and ends with bitter Dark Chocolate. Just as Rasputin was dark at heart, his Daughter follows in his footsteps.

$22.00

Mocha variant to the OG Rasputin's Daughter, with coffee and chocolate augmenting the dark and roasty Russian Imperial base.

$22.00

We added 4 oz Habaneros (spice & fruity flavor), 2lbs Guajillo Chilies (fruity, rich, smoky flavor), & 8oz Ancho Chilies (light spice & smoky flavor), a tiny touch of cinnamon, & 9lbs of Cocoa nibs to our Rasputin's Daughter Russian Imperial Stout. This is a spicy chocolate bomb.

Confidence Booster (Wit)(4pack)

$18.00

Collaboration brew with Undies for Everyone charity based in Houston! Undies for Everyone provides new underwear for over 100,000 U.S. children living in poverty or crisis. $1 per pint sold will be donated to Undies for Everyone! This beer is a classic witbier made with coriander and sweet orange peel.

Events

5-Course Beer Dinner for 2

$192.00Out of stock

We're hosting our first five-course dinner and beer pairing at Southern Yankee Crafthouse on Thursday, September 22 at 7pm. Chef Matt and Head Brewer Sydney will introduce each course and beer pairing. This special event will take place under the lights in the backyard if the weather cooperates; if not, we'll make sure everyone is comfortable in the dining room. Tickets are available only in pairs for $150 ($75/ticket). The total purchase includes both sales tax and 20% gratuity that will go to the service staff, so nothing additional is expected the night of.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Comfortable restaurant and patio with rotating Southern Yankee beers, seasonal fare, and crafted cocktails.

Location

1312 W. Alabama, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

