Southern Yankee Crafthouse on W. Alabama

5-Course Beer Dinner for 2

$192.00 Out of stock

We're hosting our first five-course dinner and beer pairing at Southern Yankee Crafthouse on Thursday, September 22 at 7pm. Chef Matt and Head Brewer Sydney will introduce each course and beer pairing. This special event will take place under the lights in the backyard if the weather cooperates; if not, we'll make sure everyone is comfortable in the dining room. Tickets are available only in pairs for $150 ($75/ticket). The total purchase includes both sales tax and 20% gratuity that will go to the service staff, so nothing additional is expected the night of.