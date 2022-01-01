Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southernaire Market

52 Reviews

$$

150 3rd Ave S

Nashville, TN 37201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich of the Day
Mozzarella Panini
Cuban Sandwich

Soups

Gumbo

$8.00

Salads

Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Shaved Country Ham, Herbed Croutons, buttermilk Caesar dressing, and blackstrap molasses drizzle.

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Ranch Dresing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.00

8oz portion of fresh made chicken salad.

Deli Sandwiches

Grilled blackened chicken sandwich with bacon, Swiss and honey mustard
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard and Pickles

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, salami, giardiniera, and Swiss Cheese on a locally baked hoagie roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.

Sandwich of the Day

Sandwich of the Day

$12.00

Chef's selection

Mozzarella Panini

Mozzarella Panini

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, mixed greens and basil aioli on a fresh hoagie.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Our smoked in house pulled pork sandwich topped with slaw and pickles served on a bun.

Beef Brisket Panini

Beef Brisket Panini

$14.00

Our smoked in house brisket, topped with smoked Gouda, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers. Served hot and pressed on a hoagie.

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$13.00

Our smoked in house pork topped with cilantro, jalapenos, cucumbers, pickled carrots with a sweet and spicy chili sauce. Served on a hoagie.

Sides

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Veggie Trey

$4.00Out of stock
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Sweet treats from some of our favorite local spots!
Jeni's Ice Cream Minis

Jeni's Ice Cream Minis

$4.00

Non-Alc Beverages

Sodas, Juices, and Teas.
Boylan's Soda

Boylan's Soda

$2.00

Cane Sugar Craft Sodas est. 1891

Lipton Pure Leaf Tea

Lipton Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75
Small Mexican Coke

Small Mexican Coke

$2.20Out of stock
Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$4.00Out of stock
Frothy Monkey Cold Brew

Frothy Monkey Cold Brew

$4.25Out of stock

A can of Frothy Monkey cold brew coffee is a smooth black coffee that is ready to drink. It is refreshing and bright with a sweet, creamy body. It is a smooth, crisp blend of washed Guatemalan and Ethiopian coffees with notes of Bartlett pear, milk chocolate, and hazelnut.

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.50Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Sanpellegrino

Sanpellegrino

$2.00Out of stock

Wine

Anne Amie Pinot Grigio SOS

Anne Amie Pinot Grigio SOS

$33.00
Attitude Sauvignon Blanc SOS

Attitude Sauvignon Blanc SOS

$25.00
B-Side Cabernet SOS

B-Side Cabernet SOS

$30.00
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio SOS

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio SOS

$20.00
Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir SOS

Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir SOS

$50.00
Bouchaine Chardonnay SOS

Bouchaine Chardonnay SOS

$60.00
Buehler Russian River Chardonnay

Buehler Russian River Chardonnay

$19.99
Camp Chardonnay

Camp Chardonnay

$14.99
Cavicchioli Prosecco

Cavicchioli Prosecco

$12.99
Chic Cava Brut SOS

Chic Cava Brut SOS

$20.00
Duckhorn Cabernet SOS

Duckhorn Cabernet SOS

$67.00Out of stock
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc SOS

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc SOS

$35.00Out of stock
Eberle Vineyard Select Cabernet

Eberle Vineyard Select Cabernet

$22.99
Emblem By Michael Mondacvi Chardonnay SOS

Emblem By Michael Mondacvi Chardonnay SOS

$40.00
Folk Machine Pinot Noir

Folk Machine Pinot Noir

$19.99
Frei Brothers Pinot Noir SOS

Frei Brothers Pinot Noir SOS

$40.00
Gifft Pinot Grigio SOS

Gifft Pinot Grigio SOS

$23.00
Gifft Rosé

Gifft Rosé

$14.99
Glazebrook Suvignon Blanc

Glazebrook Suvignon Blanc

$14.99
Head High Pinot Noir SOS

Head High Pinot Noir SOS

$30.00
Imagery Pinot Noir SOS

Imagery Pinot Noir SOS

$20.00
Joseph Drouhin, Rully, Chardonnay SOS

Joseph Drouhin, Rully, Chardonnay SOS

$55.00
Josh Reserve Cabernet SOS

Josh Reserve Cabernet SOS

$30.00
Justin Cabernet SOS

Justin Cabernet SOS

$33.00
Lonely Cow Sauvignon Blanc

Lonely Cow Sauvignon Blanc

$16.99
Love & Exile Shameless Red Blend

Love & Exile Shameless Red Blend

$14.99
Love & Exile Sorriso Prosecco

Love & Exile Sorriso Prosecco

$15.99
Maison Lenvoye Pinot Noir

Maison Lenvoye Pinot Noir

$17.99
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc SOS

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc SOS

$20.00
Pascal Jolivet, Sancette Sauvignon Blanc SOS

Pascal Jolivet, Sancette Sauvignon Blanc SOS

$40.00
Pol Roger Brut Reserve SOS

Pol Roger Brut Reserve SOS

$65.00
Ravel and Stitch Cabernet SOS

Ravel and Stitch Cabernet SOS

$35.00
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.99
Roth Estate Cabernet SOS

Roth Estate Cabernet SOS

$35.00
Ruffino Prosecco SOS

Ruffino Prosecco SOS

$22.00
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio SOS

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio SOS

$24.00
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay SOS

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay SOS

$35.00
Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir SOS

Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir SOS

$38.00
Tomkats Red Blend

Tomkats Red Blend

$30.99
Trapiche Cabernet SOS

Trapiche Cabernet SOS

$18.00
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut

$66.99
Wavertree Pinot Noir SOS

Wavertree Pinot Noir SOS

$35.00
Wente Estate Chardonnay SOS

Wente Estate Chardonnay SOS

$20.00
ZD Chardonnay SOS

ZD Chardonnay SOS

$50.00

Beer

Black Abbey 5 Points Ale

Black Abbey 5 Points Ale

$2.00Out of stock
Jackalope Thunder Ann

Jackalope Thunder Ann

$2.00Out of stock
Jackalope Bear Walker

Jackalope Bear Walker

$2.00
Piner IPA Oskar Blues

Piner IPA Oskar Blues

$2.00Out of stock
Good People IPA

Good People IPA

$2.00
Cougar Bait Blonde Ale

Cougar Bait Blonde Ale

$2.00Out of stock
Blackhorse Coffee Milk Stout

Blackhorse Coffee Milk Stout

$2.00Out of stock
Fat Bottom Knockout IPA

Fat Bottom Knockout IPA

$2.00
Fat Bottom Ruby Red Ale

Fat Bottom Ruby Red Ale

$2.00
Yazoo Dos Perros

Yazoo Dos Perros

$2.00
Yazoo Pale Ale

Yazoo Pale Ale

$2.00Out of stock
TN Brew Works Southern Wit

TN Brew Works Southern Wit

$2.00Out of stock
TN Brew Works Hippies & Cowboys IPA

TN Brew Works Hippies & Cowboys IPA

$2.00Out of stock
TN Brew Works Wildwood Flower

TN Brew Works Wildwood Flower

$2.00Out of stock
Blackstone Session Player IPA

Blackstone Session Player IPA

$2.00Out of stock
Blackstone St. Charles Porter Brown Ale

Blackstone St. Charles Porter Brown Ale

$2.00
Nashville Brewing Co Lager

Nashville Brewing Co Lager

$2.00
Michelob Ultra 6 Pack

Michelob Ultra 6 Pack

$8.99
Michelob Ultra 12 pack

Michelob Ultra 12 pack

$14.99
Bud Light 6 pack

Bud Light 6 pack

$8.99
Bud Light 12 pack

Bud Light 12 pack

$14.99
Yuengling 6 pack

Yuengling 6 pack

$8.99
Yuengling 12 pack

Yuengling 12 pack

$14.99
Miller Lite 6 Pack

Miller Lite 6 Pack

$8.99
Miller Lite 12 Pack

Miller Lite 12 Pack

$14.99
Corona 6 Pack

Corona 6 Pack

$8.99
Corona 12 Pack

Corona 12 Pack

$14.99
Hap & Harry's TN Lager 6 Pack

Hap & Harry's TN Lager 6 Pack

$10.99

Sauces

The Southern's family recipe, small batch sauces bring some spice to your meal.
Peace and Plenty

Peace and Plenty

$9.00

The combination of pineapple, mango, and chili peppers makes Peace & Plenty the perfect compliment to grilled or fried chicken, pork, or seafood. "In honor of the Peace & Plenty Lodge in Exuma, Bahamas".

Black Gold Ketchup

Black Gold Ketchup

$9.00

Previously known as our Texas Ketchup! A Texas take on the table ketchup ages in the bottle - the blacker the color, the richer the flavor. Made with chipotle peppers and tomatoes, it's perfect on french fries, grilled meats or smoked ribs.

South of Somewhere

South of Somewhere

$9.00

SOS! Previously known as Southerner's Revenge. Made with the jolokia pepper, better known as ghost pepper, this sauce can be used on anything from eggs to gumbo. It packs a punch - a little goes a long way! 5.5 fl oz.

Southern Belle

Southern Belle

$9.00

"Never Underestimate the Bite of a Woman." Slightly sweet with a kick, the Southern Belle sauce is made with peaches and habanero peppers. Try it as a dipping sauce for sweet potato fries or glaze for pork chops.

Southern Gentleman

Southern Gentleman

$9.00

"A Stately, Well Mannered Sauce." The Southern Gentleman is a smokey habanero hot sauce that's great on omelets, grilled chicken, and burgers. 10.5 fl. oz.

James Bros BBQ Sauce

James Bros BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Inspired by the notorious Jesse James, this barbecue sauce has a hint of spice perfect for grilled and smoked meats. 8 fl. oz.

Mini Southern Sauce 6-Pack

Mini Southern Sauce 6-Pack

$35.00Out of stock

Can't decide which Southern sauce is your favorite? No worries! Grab our Mini Sauce Sampler!

Essentials

Everyday items from cleaning to hygiene
Paper Towel Roll

Paper Towel Roll

$3.50
Mrs. Meyers Automatic Dish Pods

Mrs. Meyers Automatic Dish Pods

$11.00

Lemon Verbena Scent: 20 pods

Gain Single Load Laundry Detergent

Gain Single Load Laundry Detergent

$1.50

Gain Single Load Laundry Detergent

J. R. Watkins Dish Soap

J. R. Watkins Dish Soap

$8.50

J. R Dish Soap Aloe and Green Tea Scent

Mrs. Meyers Glass Cleaner

Mrs. Meyers Glass Cleaner

$7.00
Meyers Clean Day Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Meyers Clean Day Toilet Bowl Cleaner

$10.00

Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lemon Verbena

Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Nashville's unique local deli, market, and butcher.

Website

Location

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

Directions

Gallery
Southernaire Market image
Southernaire Market image
Southernaire Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
The Pancake Pantry - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
220 Molloy Street Nashvile, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Kitchen+Bar - Nashville - Drury Plaza #180
orange starNo Reviews
300 Korean Veterans Boulevard Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Husk Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
37 Rutledge St Nashville, TN 37210
View restaurantnext
Pinewood Social
orange starNo Reviews
33 Peabody St Nashville, TN 37210
View restaurantnext
Sunshine Coffee & Cafe 2 - 150 3rd Avenue S Suite 750
orange starNo Reviews
150 3rd Avenue S Suite 750 Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Standard At The Smith House
orange star4.8 • 2,241
167 Rosa L Parks Blvd Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
orange star4.1 • 1,494
114 8th Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,395
408 11th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston