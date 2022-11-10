Southern Burger Co.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

9453 Bradmore Ln #101

Ooltewah, TN 37363

Appetizers

5 Wings

$8.75

Naked, buffalo, bbq or carolina gold served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

10 Wings

$14.50

Naked, buffalo, bbq or carolina gold served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

Totchos

$7.50

Tots, queso, tomatoes, onions,jalapenos and sour cream

Chips and Queso

$6.50

Tortilla chips served with queso

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.50

Salads

House Salad-Full

$8.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons and cheese. Served with choice of dressing

House Salad-Side

$4.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons and cheese. Served with choice of dressing

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Romaine, avocado, tomato, bacon, shredded pepper jack and grilled chicken. Served with choice of dressing

Classic Caesar-Full

$8.00Out of stock

Romaine, parmesan, croutons and housemade caesar dressing

Classic Caesar-Side

$4.00Out of stock

Romaine, parmesan, croutons and housemade caesar dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches.

Southern Burger

$10.50

Beef patty topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo and yellow mustard on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Jalapeno Burger

$11.50

Beef patty topped with jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and house made bacon jam on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Mac & Cheese Burger

$12.50

Beef patty topped with creamy mac & cheese and dill pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Patty Melt

$11.50

Beef patty topped with house made pimento cheese, grilled onions and mayo on toasted rye bread. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Impossible Burger

$12.50

Impossible patty topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onion and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Black bean patty topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled or fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast topped with Nashville sauce, lettuce, dill and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce and ranch on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Build Your Own

$11.50

Build it your way! Choose your own toppings and cheeses! Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Kid's Meals.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Kid's Hamburger

$5.50

Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.50Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Slaw

$3.50

Crispy Brussels

$4.75

Tots

$4.00

House Salad-Side

$4.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons and cheese. Served with choice of dressing

Classic Caesar-Side

$4.00Out of stock

Romaine, parmesan, croutons and housemade caesar dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Carry Out Wares

Plastic Flatware

Extra Napkins

Ketchup Packet

Fountain Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Cherry Fanta

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Fresh Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Water

No Drink

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

9453 Bradmore Ln #101, Ooltewah, TN 37363

Directions

