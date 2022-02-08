Southern Hustle Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Southern Hustle Grill started as a way to bring quick and tasty food items to the Memphis area. We pride ourselves on the quality of our food and the respect of our customers. Our kitchen brings you some of the tastiest burgers around and is the home of the "OG Bubba" & "Big Keezy" burgers. ***Items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Menu items are prepared in a kitchen that uses wheat, nuts, eggs, soybeans, fish, milk, and shellfish. Please notify the manager of any allergy risks prior to ordering,***
Location
707 Mohawk Avenue, Memphis, TN 38109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rayford's All In One Hot Wings S.3rd Memphis - 4270 South 3rd Street
No Reviews
4270 South 3rd Street Memphis, TN 38109
View restaurant
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town - WH - EXL - Whitehaven
4.1 • 949
3375 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, TN 38116
View restaurant
The Four Way Restaurant - Soulsville (Memphis, TN)
No Reviews
998 Mississippi Blvd Memphis, TN 38126
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Memphis
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2231 Central Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant