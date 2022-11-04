- Home
- /
- Somerville
- /
- Southern
- /
- Southern Kin Cookhouse
Southern Kin Cookhouse
1,968 Reviews
$$
500 Assembly Row
Somerville, MA 02145
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SMALL PLATES
Devilish Eggs
beet cured eggs, jalapeno, bacon candy, beet chips
Fried Green Tomatoes
Topped with Crab, Grilled Corn, Cherry Pepper Salad, in Garlic Aioli.
Corn Ribs
Roasted Corn, Cashew Sour Cream, Aleppo Chili, and Toasted Pecan.
Nashville Hot Wings
1 LB Grilled Jumbo Wings, House Hot Sauce, Grilled White Bread, and Pickles.
Bayou Taco's
Confit Alligator, Avocado Puree, Corn, and Nappa Cabbage.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Roasted Red Pepper Coulis and Succotash.
Smoked Brisket Pimento Eggroll
Memphis BBQ Sauce.
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
Buttery Gulf Shrimp Slow Cooked in Creole Spices.
Green Goddess Salad
Baby Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, and Maple Cayenne Walnuts.
Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad
Cucumber, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, and Honey-Cider Vinaigrette.
LARGE PLATES
Chicken N' Waffle
Southern Fried Chicken Over Cheddar-Chive Waffle, Fresno Pepper Maple Syrup, and Louisiana Honey Hot Pepper Sauce.
Chikin' Sandwich
buttermilk marinade chicken, buffalo ranch, house pickles with coleslaw on brioche bun and served with Cajun fries. Choose fried or grilled chicken
Country Fried Steak
Buttermilk Sirloin Steak, Whipped Potatoes, Collard Greens, and Gravy.
Frogmore Stew
Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Sauteed with Grilled Corn and Fingerling Potatoes, in a Saffron and Tomato Broth, Served with Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Gumbo
Shrimp, Chicken, Crab; Stewed and Served Over Rice.
Half Roasted Chicken
Half Roasted Chicken Served with Swiss Chard, Cherry Peppers, Tarragon Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, and Herb Oil.
Kansas City Ribs
Full Rack of BBQ Pork Ribs with Mac n' Cheese, Potato Salad, and House Pickles.
Mason Burger
Double Patties of Grass-Fed American Beef, Spicy Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a Side of Cajun Fries.
Mississippi Spotted Catfish
Grilled Catfish, Black Eyed Pea Succotash, Grilled Corn, and Roasted Okra.
Pork Chop
Seared Pork Chop Served with Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Topped with Sage-Apple Butter.
Shrimp and Grits
Andouille Sausage Gravy and Cheddar Grits.
STHRN Fried Chicken
STHRN Fried Plate
Oyster Po'Boy
FIXINS'
Bag of Biscuits
4 Freshly Baked Farmhouse Buttermilk Biscuits with a Side of Honey Butter and Jam.
Grilled Cornbread
House Made and Served with Honey Butter and Jam
Braised Collards (GF)
With Smoky Applewood Bacon.
Mac n' Cheese
House Recipe with Velveeta and Aged Cheddar
Sauteed Sweet Corn (GF)
Garlic Chipotle Cream.
Carolina Dirty Red Rice (GF)
Andouille Sausage and Bell Peppers.
Stone-Ground Grits (GF)
Black Pepper and Cheddar Cheese.
Hand-Cut Seasoned Fries
Choose Cajun, plain or sweet potato
Mash Potatoes
Scallions and Buttermilk
Mash Sweet Potatoes
Milk and Butter
Potato Salad
Mayo, Dill and Herbs
Waffle Side
Savory Cheddar and Chive
SWEET AS PIE
Blueberry Pie
Fresh California blueberries in a golden-brown, buttery and flaky pie crust and topped with toasted graham cracker crumble.
Buttermilk Pie
Sweet and slightly tangy, buttermilk pie is loved for its simplicity. The filling has a creamy and smooth texture, comparable to crème brûlée
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
A buttery cookie crust filled with peanut butter chocolate mouse and chocolate ganache. Topped with peanut butter cup crumbles.
Key Lime Pie
Fresh Florida limes pressed into a creamy filling in a graham cracker crust and topped with homemade whipped cream.
Peach Pie
Sweet fresh Georgia Peaches in a flaky pie crust topped in a toasted graham cracker crumb.
Pecan Pie
A Southern classic with a flaky crust and rich in Southern caramelized pecans.