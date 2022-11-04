Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Southern Kin Cookhouse

1,968 Reviews

$$

500 Assembly Row

Somerville, MA 02145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Peach Pie
Mississippi Spotted Catfish

SMALL PLATES

Devilish Eggs

Devilish Eggs

$13.00

beet cured eggs, jalapeno, bacon candy, beet chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Topped with Crab, Grilled Corn, Cherry Pepper Salad, in Garlic Aioli.

Corn Ribs

Corn Ribs

$14.00

Roasted Corn, Cashew Sour Cream, Aleppo Chili, and Toasted Pecan.

Nashville Hot Wings

Nashville Hot Wings

$15.00

1 LB Grilled Jumbo Wings, House Hot Sauce, Grilled White Bread, and Pickles.

Bayou Taco's

Bayou Taco's

$19.00

Confit Alligator, Avocado Puree, Corn, and Nappa Cabbage.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$21.00

Roasted Red Pepper Coulis and Succotash.

Smoked Brisket Pimento Eggroll

Smoked Brisket Pimento Eggroll

$15.00

Memphis BBQ Sauce.

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$20.00

Buttery Gulf Shrimp Slow Cooked in Creole Spices.

Green Goddess Salad

Green Goddess Salad

$14.00

Baby Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, and Maple Cayenne Walnuts.

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad

$16.00

Cucumber, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, and Honey-Cider Vinaigrette.

LARGE PLATES

Chicken N' Waffle

Chicken N' Waffle

$23.00

Southern Fried Chicken Over Cheddar-Chive Waffle, Fresno Pepper Maple Syrup, and Louisiana Honey Hot Pepper Sauce.

Chikin' Sandwich

Chikin' Sandwich

$16.00

buttermilk marinade chicken, buffalo ranch, house pickles with coleslaw on brioche bun and served with Cajun fries. Choose fried or grilled chicken

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$36.00

Buttermilk Sirloin Steak, Whipped Potatoes, Collard Greens, and Gravy.

Frogmore Stew

Frogmore Stew

$30.00

Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Sauteed with Grilled Corn and Fingerling Potatoes, in a Saffron and Tomato Broth, Served with Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Gumbo

Gumbo

$23.00

Shrimp, Chicken, Crab; Stewed and Served Over Rice.

Half Roasted Chicken

Half Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Half Roasted Chicken Served with Swiss Chard, Cherry Peppers, Tarragon Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, and Herb Oil.

Kansas City Ribs

Kansas City Ribs

$36.00+

Full Rack of BBQ Pork Ribs with Mac n' Cheese, Potato Salad, and House Pickles.

Mason Burger

Mason Burger

$18.00

Double Patties of Grass-Fed American Beef, Spicy Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a Side of Cajun Fries.

Mississippi Spotted Catfish

Mississippi Spotted Catfish

$24.00

Grilled Catfish, Black Eyed Pea Succotash, Grilled Corn, and Roasted Okra.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$34.00

Seared Pork Chop Served with Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Topped with Sage-Apple Butter.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

Andouille Sausage Gravy and Cheddar Grits.

STHRN Fried Chicken

$16.00

STHRN Fried Plate

$28.00

Oyster Po'Boy

$20.00

FIXINS'

Bag of Biscuits

Bag of Biscuits

$9.00

4 Freshly Baked Farmhouse Buttermilk Biscuits with a Side of Honey Butter and Jam.

Grilled Cornbread

Grilled Cornbread

$9.00

House Made and Served with Honey Butter and Jam

Braised Collards (GF)

Braised Collards (GF)

$9.00

With Smoky Applewood Bacon.

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$9.00

House Recipe with Velveeta and Aged Cheddar

Sauteed Sweet Corn (GF)

Sauteed Sweet Corn (GF)

$9.00

Garlic Chipotle Cream.

Carolina Dirty Red Rice (GF)

Carolina Dirty Red Rice (GF)

$9.00

Andouille Sausage and Bell Peppers.

Stone-Ground Grits (GF)

Stone-Ground Grits (GF)

$9.00

Black Pepper and Cheddar Cheese.

Hand-Cut Seasoned Fries

Hand-Cut Seasoned Fries

$9.00

Choose Cajun, plain or sweet potato

Mash Potatoes

Mash Potatoes

$9.00

Scallions and Buttermilk

Mash Sweet Potatoes

Mash Sweet Potatoes

$9.00

Milk and Butter

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$9.00

Mayo, Dill and Herbs

Waffle Side

Waffle Side

$7.00

Savory Cheddar and Chive

SWEET AS PIE

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$6.00+

Fresh California blueberries in a golden-brown, buttery and flaky pie crust and topped with toasted graham cracker crumble.

Buttermilk Pie

Buttermilk Pie

$6.00+

Sweet and slightly tangy, buttermilk pie is loved for its simplicity. The filling has a creamy and smooth texture, comparable to crème brûlée

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00+

A buttery cookie crust filled with peanut butter chocolate mouse and chocolate ganache. Topped with peanut butter cup crumbles.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00+

Fresh Florida limes pressed into a creamy filling in a graham cracker crust and topped with homemade whipped cream.

Peach Pie

$6.00+

Sweet fresh Georgia Peaches in a flaky pie crust topped in a toasted graham cracker crumb.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$6.00+

A Southern classic with a flaky crust and rich in Southern caramelized pecans.

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Acces