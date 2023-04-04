Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Luv BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

109 E Lexington Ave

Independence, MO 64050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Texan
Mac N Cheese
BBQ Baked Beans

Chef Inspired Sandwiches

Notorious P.I.G.

$7.50

Hickory Smoked Pork mixed with our Sweet and Tangy BBQ sauce topped with muztslaw, dill pickles and mustard.

Que-Bano

$8.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, lots of swiss, dill pickles and mustard on classic buttered Cuban Bread

Alabama Slamma

$8.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon, Smoked Sausage vinegar slaw, onion straws, BAMA sauce.

Hot Texan

$9.00

Hickory Smoked Brisket, Fried Jalapeño’s, Spicy Aioli.

Cali Yacht Club

$7.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Chicken, Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, avocado, ranch drizzle.

Virginia Sizzler

$7.50

Smoked Ham, Bacon, onion straws, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and cheese sauce.

Lean Mean Vegan Machine

$7.50Out of stock

BBQ Tofu, slaw, mustard drizzle.

Lil Timmy

$10.00

3 sliders, Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Chopped Brisket, all dressed in slaw pickles and mustard.

Plain Jane

$7.00

Any Smoked Meat, Sauce Bread.

Meat Sides

$3.00

Soulful Sides

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.75

Granny Apples

$3.50

BBQ Potato Chips

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

B.Y.O.B. LEGACY

B.Y.O.B. LEGACY

$11.00

Build your own Bowl, Choose 1 Base or half / half if you can’t decide, Choose 1 Protein, Choose All The Toppings and Sauces You Want!

Catering

4 LB

$55.00

8 LB

$75.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 LB

$8.00

Pulled Chicken 1/2 LB

$8.00

Beef Brisket 1/2 LB

$10.00

$15 Brisket Meal

$15.00

$12 Pulled Pork Meal

$12.00

$12 Shredded Chicken Meal

$12.00

Cookies

Iced Sugar Cookies

$3.75

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Canned Soda

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Chef Inspired Breakfast Sandwiches

VA SAMMIE

$7.50

Smoked Ham, Fried Egg, Lots of Swiss, Granny Apples, Raspberry Aioli on a Brioche Bun.

Raisin B

$6.50

Raisin Bread, Cream Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Fried Bananas.

SoCal

$7.50

Fried Egg, Avocados, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crispy Bacon, Ranch Drizzle on a Brioche Bun.

Southern Pride

$7.50

Pulled Pork, Crispy Bacon, Smoked Sausage, Fried Egg, Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.

Kansas City Scramble

$7.50

Tater Tots, Fried Egg, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms, Bacon, Smoked Sausage.

The Standard

$6.50

Egg and Cheese with your choice of Sausage or Bacon or Ham on a Croissant or English Muffin.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Luv BBQ! We are a fast casual BBQ restaurant where your favorite BBQ and handcrafted sides are made right in front of you! We look forward to serving you!

Location

109 E Lexington Ave, Independence, MO 64050

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
orange star4.6 • 1,296
201 N Main INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
V's Italiano Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,149
10819 E US Highway 40 Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Tavern 24
orange starNo Reviews
825 N Dakota Drive, 24 HWY INDEPENDENCE, MO 64056
View restaurantnext
Jerusalem Cafe - Independence - 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO, 64055, US
orange starNo Reviews
18921 E. Valley View Parkway Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Kitchen+Bar - Independence - Drury #157
orange starNo Reviews
20300 E 42nd Street S Blue Springs, MO 64015
View restaurantnext
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT - 6204 Raytown Trafficway
orange starNo Reviews
6204 Raytown Trafficway Raytown, MO 64133
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Independence

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
orange star4.6 • 1,296
201 N Main INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
V's Italiano Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,149
10819 E US Highway 40 Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Shawarmar - Independence
orange star4.4 • 23
20130 E Valley View Pkwy Independence, MO 64057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Independence
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston