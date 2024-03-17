Southern Smoke Governor's Square Mall
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
It’s a fusion of flavors, combining Louisiana’s flair, Tennessee’s comfort, Ohio’s innovation, Carolina’s southern cuisine, and Florida’s fresh vibrancy.
Location
1500 Apalachee Pkwy , Food Court, Tallahassee, FL 32303
