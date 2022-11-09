  • Home
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo 139 South B St

No reviews yet

139 South B St

San Mateo, CA 94401

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Samosa Chaat
Tikka Masala (GF)

Weekly Specials - SAVE over 10%

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$4.99

Samosa that has been Deconstructed in Chaat style.

Indie Tapas

Samosas

Samosas

$6.99

Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb

Cauliflower Kempu

Cauliflower Kempu

$8.99

Cauliflower florets, fried crisp and tossed in yoghurt, green chili and curry leaves. House Favorite.

Crispy Chili Baby Corn

$8.99

Crispy fried baby corn tossed in inhouse hot garlic sauce with fresh chili

Paneer 65

$9.99

Crispy fried cottage cheese cubes tossed with onion, bell peppers and 65 sauce

Chicken 65

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken tossed with onion, bell peppers and 65 sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

An all-time favourite, tangy spicy cauliflower Manchurian, guaranteed to take you back to your Bangalore days

Guntur Fried Idli

Guntur Fried Idli

$9.99

Crispy rice cakes tossed with Guntur famous chili sauce

Madras Crispy Chili Parotta (V)

Madras Crispy Chili Parotta (V)

$9.99

Diamond shaped cut crispy bread tossed with house favorite spicy sauce

Andhra Chilli Chicken

$10.99

Fried Fiery chicken boneless cut tossed with house ground regional masala and chilli sauce

Chettinad Chicken Pepper Fry

Chettinad Chicken Pepper Fry

$11.99

Country chicken cooked in Chettinad style

Travancore Goat Roast (GF)

Travancore Goat Roast (GF)

$12.99

Lamb cubes cooked with onion, tomato and fresh spices including ginger, green chilly and fennel powder. House Favorite.

Fish Fry (GF)

Fish Fry (GF)

$11.99

Thalachery masala marinated fish fillet shallow fried on tawa.

Mutton Shammi Kebab

$11.99

Indian herb & spice marinated ground meat, skewered and smoked in a Tandoor and served with onion sour-cream filled in the center

Keema Pav

$10.99

Curried minced lamb served with buttered pav breads, just like the Irani cafes of Bombay

Tikka Naan Wrap

$9.99

Chicken / paneer tikka, mint garlic aioli, tikka masala sauce, Indian salsa served in a naan

Tiffins

Idli (3) (V,GF)

Idli (3) (V,GF)

$7.99

A steamed savory 'cake' made with fermented black lentils and rice.

Mini Ghee Idli Sambar (12) (GF)

Mini Ghee Idli Sambar (12) (GF)

$7.99

Small idli's served with sambar (lentil stew) and ghee (clarified butter)

Uthappam (V)

Uthappam (V)

$11.99

A savory pancake made with fermented black lentils and rice batter.

Chole Bhature (1)

Chole Bhature (1)

$12.99

A combination of fried leavened bread and a spicy chickpea masala

Dosa

$8.99

Rice and lentil crepes, with sambar and 2 chutneys

60 MM Dosa

$12.99

The famous family dosa, paper thin, and 60 mm long

Dosa Tacos (2)

$9.99

Mushroom Pepper Fry | Chicken 65 | Mutton Keema

Curries

Tikka Masala (GF)

Tikka Masala (GF)

$15.99

Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. House Favourite

Eggplant Curry (V,GF)

Eggplant Curry (V,GF)

$11.99

Traditional and famous brinjal preparation with onion tomato masala. Also called Gutti Vankaya. House Favourite

Veg Korma

$12.99

Mixed vegetable with green peas, cooked in a rich onion and coconut-based curry

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Cottage cheese and potato balls cooked in tomato based creamy buttery sauce. House Favourite

Paneer Butter Masala (GF)

Paneer Butter Masala (GF)

$14.99

Cottage cheese cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy

Butter Chicken (GF)

Butter Chicken (GF)

$15.99

Tandoor roasted shredded chicken cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy

Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)

Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)

$14.99

Classic Andhra chicken curry preparation with regional spice mix (House Favourite)

Malabar Chicken Curry

$13.99

A flavorful chicken curry from Kerala, with coconut milk, shallots and curry leaves

Chettinad Kuzhambu

Chettinad Kuzhambu

$13.99

Choice of kofta or meat tossed in onion tomato masala with spicy dry Chettinad masala.

Saag curry (GF)

Saag curry (GF)

$14.99

Cubes of cottage cheese or meat cooked in a silky green gravy of spinach and spices

Mutton Vindaloo

$16.99

Marinated overnight and then slow braised spicy and tangy Goan mutton curry

Prawn Mango Curry (GF)

Prawn Mango Curry (GF)

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with mango slices and simmered in coconut milk. House Favourite

South Indian Fish Curry

South Indian Fish Curry

$16.99

Fish cooked in tamarind pulp with tomatoes and spiced with chilies, turmeric and other spices.

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Yellow dal with onions and tomatoes and tempered with spices

Aloo Gobi Methiwala

Aloo Gobi Methiwala

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower tossed in fresh fenugreek leaves

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$12.99

Curry made with chickpeas and blend of indian spices

Gongura

$14.99
Hyderabad Goat Masala

Hyderabad Goat Masala

$16.99

Classic, Hyderabad style goat curry (Spicy)

Biryani

Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF)

Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF)

$13.99

Veggies, Chicken or Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices; served with raita and sauce.

Vijayawada Biryani

Vijayawada Biryani

$13.99

Special flavoured rice layered with meat or veggies and tossed in a spicy sauce. Staple of Vijayawada. House Favourite

Tikka Biryani (GF)

Tikka Biryani (GF)

$14.99

Hyderabad Dum biryani rice layered with Tikka pieces tossed in flavorful sauce

Gongura Biryani (GF)

Gongura Biryani (GF)

$14.99

Hyderabad Veg dum biryani mixed in a special sorrel leaves blend. House Favourite

Jackfruit Biryani

$13.99

Young jackfruit made into a flavorful biryani served with chilled raita and salan

Tandoor

Paneer Tikka (GF)

Paneer Tikka (GF)

$13.99

Paneer marinated in spices and grilled in the tandoor

Chicken Malai Tikka (GF)

Chicken Malai Tikka (GF)

$13.99

Caraway and cream flavoured chicken cooked in the tandoor

Kasuri Chicken Tikka (GF)

Kasuri Chicken Tikka (GF)

$13.99

Fenugreek marinated spicy chicken, cooked in tandoor

Tandoori Chicken (GF)

Tandoori Chicken (GF)

$15.99

Whole chicken marinated in a spice rub and slow cooked in the tandoo

Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.99

Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$2.99

Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor and topped with butter

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Indian flatbread flavored with garlic & butter

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened bread stuffed with onion and spices

Chilli Naan

Chilli Naan

$4.99

Indian flat bread flavoured with chilis. Spicy

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Indian flat bread made with whole wheat flour and cooked in a tandoor

Malabar Parotta

Malabar Parotta

$7.99

Flaky crispy layered flat bread, cooked on a griddle

Chapathi

Chapathi

$1.99

Whole wheat bread cooked on a flat griddle

Indian Street Food

Samosa Chat

$7.99

Fried samosas served with masala chole, yogurt, date and tamarind chutney and spicy herb chutney, topped with sev and pomegranate

Pani Puri

$7.99

Boiled potato, sprouted moong bean and tamarind & avocado mousse stuffed in a puffed tart, served with raw mango, pineapple and tamarind water

Juhu Bhel

$7.99

Crispy puffed rice tossed with some boiled potato, chickpeas, salsa, Bombay mixture, tamarind chutney, garlic mint chutney, crushed papdi chips and topped with sev

Aloo Tikki Chat

$7.99

Crispy fried hashbrown chaat with in-house chole, spiced yogurt, mixed salsa, drizzled with date tamarind chutney and spicy herb chutney and topped with some sev

Papdi Chat

$7.99

A trio of Indian tostada, topped with potato, mixed salsa, drizzled with date tamarind chutney and spicy herb chutney, sev and pomegranate

Bun Tikki

$7.99

Potato cutlet with date chutney and spicy herb chutney served between bun

Vada Pav Sliders

$7.99

Potato fritter with with date chutney and spicy herb chutney served between bun

Bombay Sandwich

$7.99

Beetroot, potato, cucumber, onion and tomato layered between slices of bread, spread with spicy herb chutney and grated cheese

Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Bombay style curried and mashed mixed veggie served with buttered pav breads

Desserts

Gulab Jamun Nut

$7.99

The curios case, when donut meets gulab Jamun, sugar syrup soaked dry gulab jamun topped with whipped malai and almond flakes

Rasmalai Tres Leches

$8.99

Eggless, light and airy sponge cake with saffron infused milk and whipped malai, pistachio and rose petal dust

Gulab Jamun CheeseCake

Gulab Jamun CheeseCake

$9.99

Rabdi Mousse

$6.99

Indian condensed milk made into a creamy mousse layered with ghee cardamom crumble

Payasam Panacotta

$6.99

Elneer Payesam or coconut and jaggery payasam made into a panna cotta with pieces of tender coconut flesh and aromatic rice topped with toasted cashew and coconut

Sides

Biryani Rice

$8.99

Simple clarified buttered rice, to accompany our signature curries

Lemon Rice

$7.99

Turmeric and lemon flavored rice with cashew nuts

Onions and Lemons (8 oz)

$1.50

Raitha (4 oz)

$0.99

Salan (4 oz)

$0.99

Mint Chutney (4 oz)

$0.99

Tamarind Chutney (4 oz)

$0.99

Sambar (8 oz)

$1.99

Sambar (16 oz)

$2.99

Rice (16 oz)

$1.99

Samosa 1pc

$2.99

Boiled Egg

$0.99

Papadam

$2.99

Fried/Roasted wafers

Beverages

Fresh lime soda

$2.99

Mango lassi

$3.99

Salt lassi

$3.99

Sweet lassi

$3.99

Rose lassi

$3.99

Masala soda

$3.99

Badam palu

$4.99

Soda fountain

$1.99

Chai

$3.00

Burgers

Curried Chickpeas Burger

Curried Chickpeas Burger

$9.99

curried chickpeas patty, onion chilli jam, tenga sauce, lettuce.

Pulled Jackfruit Vindaloo Burger

Pulled Jackfruit Vindaloo Burger

$9.99

Pulled jackfruit in vindaloo sauce, curry mayo, charred pineapple, cucumber,

Say Cheese

Say Cheese

$10.99

cottage cheese tikka, pickled onion, tomato, sliced garlic, and chopped jalapeno

Veggie Sloppy Joe

Veggie Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Pav Bhaji, as people call it on the streets of Mumbai, chopped onion, tomato, grated cheese, jalapeno, arugula, and corriander leaves

Potato Vada

Potato Vada

$9.99

spin on popular Vada Pav, potato vada, spicy chutney, pickled onion, peanut chilli garlic seasoning, and mint lemon garlic aioli

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken dipped in inferno sauce, desi slaw, pickles, and curry mayo

Pulled Lamb Vindaloo Burger

Pulled Lamb Vindaloo Burger

$11.99

pulled brisket vindaloo, charred pinapple, curry mayo, onion chilli jam, cucumber, and arugula

Sloppy Jai Ho

Sloppy Jai Ho

$11.99

minced curried lamb, pickled onion, spicy herb chutney, Jalapeno, and greens

Tikka Masala Burger

Tikka Masala Burger

$10.99

grilled chicken ti kka, fried potato rosti , sauteed onions and peppers, tikka masala sauce, and corriander leaves

Indian Cheese Burger

Indian Cheese Burger

$11.99

beef patty (medium rare), beef tomato, pickled onion, jalapeno, mint garlic aioli, and cheddar cheese

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$10.99

100% plant-based beyond burger patty, curry mayo, desi slaw, pickles, and cheese

Tandoori Hot Dog

Tandoori Hot Dog

$9.99

smokey lamb seekh, onion sour cream, green mango salsa, and jalapenos

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.99
Tikka Masala Loaded Fries

Tikka Masala Loaded Fries

$5.99
Desi Slaw

Desi Slaw

$4.99

Tikka Masala Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Gooey and addictive amalgam of Tikka Masala sauce, cheese and Mac

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

139 South B St, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo image
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo image

